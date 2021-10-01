Back in the summer a nice lady, Nancy Duckworth, contacted me about her families October reunion. She said that it would be the Dotys’ 80th anniversary reunion called “Doty Day.” She asked if I would be interested in attending and writing about it? There was no question as to my interest. The Dotys’ dedication to family and community has long been noted. The Dotys have not made a lot of noise promoting themselves, but their story is as American as it gets. From the Mayflower in 1620 to an 80th anniversary reunion in October, that’s a story, an American story, and one that should be shared. That’s 401 years of family history, to be accurate.
The Dotys are one of the early families in Greene County and have been here since before Greene County was formed in April 1783. Their family history goes back to Edward Doty who arrived an indentured servant in Plymouth, Massachusetts ,aboard the Mayflower on Nov. 11, 1620. Edward made a name for himself by signing the Mayflower Compact and for fighting the first duel in the colony.
Edward’s spirit of fighting for what was right, of working himself from enslaved to free, of returning to the community, is a trait that passed down through the generations. The Dotys have a proud heritage for sure, but it doesn’t end with Edward. His descendants settled all across the new country including being among the first settlers in what would become Utah.
Azariah Doty is the patriarch of the Greene County Dotys, and his story is no less interesting than his famous ancestor. He was born Feb. 18, 1745, in Piscataway, New Jersey. In 1766, he and brother John followed the great southern migration and headed out to settle for a time in Virginia. By 1775, he was a citizen of Rowan County, North Carolina. In 1775, he volunteered to “scout the country” to keep down the threat of Tories (British sympathizers) and to “drive off the Indians.”
Like many of his neighbors persecuted by the British-supporting Tories, he made the trek across the mountains into Washington County, North Carolina (now Tennessee). Here, he enlisted 14 times in the militia to help put down Indian uprisings. He fought to repel the Cherokee Siege of Fort Watauga in July 1776.
In September 1781, Azariah enlisted in the North Carolina Continental Line and served for a time under Col. Sevier. He was part of a contingent sent for the relief of Charleston and found himself under the command of General Francis Marion. He states in his pension application, “I was drafted to serve a three months tour to the South, was enrolled in Washington County then North Carolina now Greene County, Tennessee under Colonel Sevier, Capt. John Patterson, Sergeant Flippen and was marched to the Santee Swamp by way of Morgantown, NC, Camden, SC, through the high hills of Santee to the Santee Swamp when he joined General Marion when a scouting party took some British prisoners and brought them to the swamp.”
The one item I find most amazing about Azariah was that he was a scout for General Marion. Marion was known as “The Swamp Fox” a title given him by the British. When I was living outside Charleston, a gentleman from church took me up to the Four-Holes Swamp area of the Santee where Marion hid out. Marion would attack the British and ride into the swamp. The pursuing British would mire up and “lost many a man and horse to the muck.” The secret, I was told, is that there was a limestone shelf, and Marion knew where to ride and not mire up. The shelf was 2-3 feet below the water and the British never figured it out or caught Marion.
Azariah Doty acquired the farm that is still in the family on Aug. 6, 1782. Doty took possession of the land from the widow of Aaron Burleson, a Revolutionary War veteran and hunting partner of Daniel Boone. Burleson had headed to Kentucky to join Boone and is believed to have been killed by Indians. Burleson had borrowed money from Doty, and his widow was unable to pay the note.
Burleson had built a log cabin which Azariah lived in with his family as he worked to clear the land and farm. Azariah was described as a “huge strong man, was a farmer, hunter, and a man of all trades.” He grew corn and vegetables to feed his wife and nine children, but the source of meat in the early days was harvested from the abundant wildlife of the area.
One story tells of Azariah bear hunting, when his hound cornered a bear on the opposite side of a fallen tree. “Azariah walked out the log of the fallen tree to kill the bear, but the rotten bark slipped throwing him on top of the bear.” He was able to “scramble away” retrieving his gun and killing the bear. He was said to be mighty fond of the hound that clamped onto the bear’s leg, letting him get to his rifle.
Bears were not the only threat as Indians still prowled the woods. As a known Indian fighter, Azariah or his family could easily have been a target for revenge. Indians were known to capture white children to replace lost loved ones. Out of this fear, Mrs. Doty tied white ribbons in the hair of the children so she could see them as they went to the spring “to fetch water,” a distance of 400 yards.
Azariah lived a remarkable life, but as time marched on, he too marched away into history. He died on June 7, 1851, at 106 years, six months, the cause: snakebite.
With many of the children scattered, the mantle of the Doty family was taken over by Ephraim Doty. He continued to work his father’s homeplace and built a large house down by the creek. Unfortunately, this home burned and Ephraim, described as one never discouraged, rebuilt on the same spot. His son William C. and grandson William Douglas Brunner (Doug) would live in this house on the Doty homeplace.
Doug served as a magistrate on the Greene County Court and never missed a session in 42 years. The first meeting he missed was because he had passed away earlier that morning. Since the magistrate at that time was called upon to settle legal issues, he sometimes held court in a church or school, or even his home. Doug kept meticulous records, and those items have been handed down and are treasured by the family.
The next Doty to live on the homeplace was Samuel Willard Doty, known as S.W. He served on the school board for 14 years and as county judge (today’s county mayor) for 24 years. I remember seeing Judge Doty as a child and thinking him a giant at over 6 feet, 4 inches.
S.W. built his own home on the Doty farm and lived out his life there. As one who shared his time and talents with the community, one of his greatest gifts was the donation of the land where Doty’s Chapel Church was built in 1923. The land adjoined the Doty Family Cemetery where as many as seven generations of family members now rest.
In 1942, S.W. decided to have “Doty Day” so that all the kinfolks could get together one day a year to renew acquaintances, share family stories and enjoy a meal, all on the old home place. His main reason, according to Nancy, was because his sister, Minnie Mae had “married Elmer Goddard and moved to Dandridge where she died young.” He wanted the family to remain close and stay in touch. He obviously cared deeply for his sister and her family.
An interesting note is Minnie Mae had taken her $500 inheritance from her father, using it to found, edit, and publish the Dandridge Banner newspaper, later buying the Jefferson County Standard and the Grainger County News. She wrote and printed as M.D. Goddard so as not give away her gender. She published two of the papers, including writing the copy, operating the linotype, and doing all the rest of the hard work of getting a newspaper to the street until her death of leukemia in 1940 at the age of 57. Her four children are all UT graduates, and, at the time of her death, she was one course away from achieving a lifetime goal of a college degree. Her daughter, Barbara Goddard Johnstone, left a portion of her estate to endow a professorship to be named for her mother.
Sunday, Oct. 3, is the day of the 80th Doty Day. It is also the Decoration Day at the Doty’s Chapel Cemetery. If you are related to the Dotys, it is a good time to come renew those family ties and friendships. If you have loved ones or just want to visit where history lives, it is a good day to do so.
The Doty Farm is a Heritage Farm and a Tennessee Century Farm owned and operated by family members for nearly 240 years now. The cemetery where Azariah and Sarah rest is part of the original farm. It was chosen for its “beauty and peacefulness.” It is a testament to the closeness of the Dotys that this property has remained in the family. A 1971 issue of The Greeneville Sun weekender has a front-page article, “The Doty Family: A Greene County Tradition.” Indeed, the Dotys are a time-honored local family rich in tradition.
I visited with Nancy Duckworth and Barbara Southerland last week at the cemetery. Nancy had posters that she displays during the reunion. These include a list of all the family members, as well as photos from past reunions. Barbara, on the other hand, had a trunk full of notebooks teeming with Doty documents, photos and artifacts. It is an incredible historical family journey to view all these items. It is not only the kinships that make a family, but the pride in preserving the memory of those past generations. To this, the Dotys rate among the best.
Also this year, the Kings Mountain and Watauga Chapters of Sons of the American Revolution will place a “Patriot” marker on the grave of Azariah Doty and hold a dedication service. SAR members as well as Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will come to join in honoring the patriotic service of Azariah Doty. The SAR color guard will be present and fire a volley in honor of Doty. This program will be at 2:30 p.m.
The marker dedication is a public event, and all are welcome to attend and share in this historic moment with the Doty family.