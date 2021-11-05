It has been slow in coming but the revitalization of downtown is starting on Depot Street. Of course, the name is derived from the fact that it leads to and from the train depot. When the railroad came in 1858, what would become Depot Street was a path through the Williams property. When the Williams estate was sold, the prime lots were along the soon to be “Market Street.” That name did not last very long because everyone just called it Depot Street and, why not, it went to the depot.
Main Street was Main Street but the heartbeat of the town was Depot Street. Along with this new form of travel by rail came the telegraph. Now folks could travel and goods be shipped at 35 miles per hour and cover much more than the traditional average of 20 miles a day. The telegraph office located in the new train depot could send messages electronically across the country, for a fee of course. Mail now moved in days instead of weeks. Locally, Mr. Charles Howard worked in the rail mail service until his death in 1894.
Greeneville had been an important hub in the wagon or stagecoach road to Knoxville and Asheville. It was now thrust into prominence as a railroad town. Little sleepy Greeneville had now entered the modern age. A depot is a “transfer hub for passengers and freight.” It derives its name from “depository” or “place of deposit.” While the depot was a great benefit for local businesses, it served as a catalyst for the rural community as well. Not only were more goods now available at lower prices, but farmers also no longer had to rely strictly on a local market.
The depot had livestock pens where cows, hogs, sheep, horses and other livestock could be housed for shipping or held for purchasing farmers. The depot was the anchor of downtown and, as I said, it was the heartbeat of the town. It was where people gathered to watch the trains come and go. Locals could get fashion ideas by watching the travelers that disembarked while a train was being refueled. It was a place where locals came to picnic as they watched the trains and people come and go, not to mention the livestock. In the 1950s Elvis Presley stepped to the door to wave at adoring fans.
Those leisurely trips to the depot to watch the sights and sounds soon changed as those dark clouds of war moved into the area. The war rode on the rails, and the railroad brought the war to Greeneville’s door. The Battle of Blue Springs is attributed to controlling the rail lines as much as anything else. Whoever controlled the rails controlled the area. John Hunt Morgan was in Greeneville planning to drive the Federals out of Bulls Gap, a pinch-point of the railroad.
Lt. General James Longstreet followed the rails after his failed attempt to take Knoxville. It would have been nearly impossible to supply his 20,000-man army by traditional methods. By traditional, I mean the four-horse wagon supply trains. One wagon carried enough supplies for six men for one month. While in Russellville in the Nenney home, Longstreet had the telegraph wires run from the station to the house. The rails kept his men somewhat supplied.
When he moved his command to Greeneville in late February 1864, his telegraphers, simply called “operators,” were stationed at the depot. Longstreet’s staff kept the telegraph wires hot to Richmond seeking supplies. Then in late April, they boarded the trains and rode back to Virginia. The war brought many an interesting character to town and many disembarked at the depot.
Following the Civil War, with an influx of leisurely as well as business travelers, a demand was created for overnight accommodations. The Tennessee House was one of the first to spring up just below the trestle. A traveler could just about throw their bags from the depot to the hotel. Boarding houses, such as The Smith House, popped up that offered beds by the hour or the day. Dining rooms opened to serve the hungry travelers. There were bath houses where one could get clean and a fresh shave.
With this vital artery to larger cities, woolen mills and the tobacco industry took off. Additional warehousing was built near the depot to accommodate local goods including tobacco. Sleepy little Greeneville was awakening into what some predicted to be an “industrial mecca of the south.”
The depot itself was replaced with a more modern one in 1886. A fire resulted in it being mostly rebuilt in 1905 with a freight warehouse added. A fire may have had something to do with the 1886 rebuilding, but details are impossible to find.
In addition to hotels and warehouses, Depot Street was home to blacksmiths, stables and other business including the Yost Carriage factory. Small taverns and waterholes were to be found, too. Gambling, spirits and prostitution found its way from other cities to Depot Street.
By the 1880s some of the Greeneville business folks over on Main Street wanted to attract some of the rail business their way. Col. John H. Doughty, with a stake along Main Street, purchased the old DeWoody Tavern property from the Lewis Self family, who had purchased it from the Lanes. He demolished it and built The Grand Central Hotel, completed in 1886. He wanted an excellent quality hotel, one the likes of that found in Chicago or Atlanta to accommodate the many business travelers. Doughty had earlier completed the Doughty-Stevens building in 1882.
Doughty spared no expense, and his grand hotel was considered one of the most lavish between Roanoke and Nashville. Originally, the hotel lobby was on the second floor with shops on the first floor. This was part of Doughty’s attempt to draw business away from Depot Street. Doughty built his hotel next door to the Mason Hotel which we all know today as Masons Corner. This was now four hotels along Main Street. Doughty moved the lobby to the first floor and the shops relocated to Main Street and that end of Depot.
Doughty and the other hotel owners joined in hiring hacks or drays to meet each train, offering them a free ride to one of the Main Street hotels. Doughty was successful in pulling upscale business from the area near the depot. Most of the business near the depot became second and third-rate establishments and was known as the “seedy” area of town. Over the years, the warehouses went away, the pubs and taverns became beer joints, and the boarding houses became homes or replaced by businesses. The 1880s-’90s newspapers seem more concerned with blacksmiths leaving plows in the street and the stables throwing horse manure in the street. Then there was everyone’s hogs and cows roaming around. As I have said before, those hogs were Greeneville’s first sanitation department.
As years passed and automobile traffic increased, Main Street reconciled with Depot and business began to locate toward the direction of the depot. Irish Street was the stopping point, as to cross Irish was going into the less desirable part of town. There was a tavern run by an Irish lady who catered to anyone and one that was ran by a Black gentleman who catered to Blacks. Rooms located above tobacco warehouses entertained gaming, illegal liquor and women. I had a great uncle who worked in the tobacco industry, and he would tell about the all-night poker games and other activities that went on in the warehouses. Given the names he threw out as being involved, it is of little wonder why the newspapers only reported on hogs in the streets.
Doughty’s hotel had an upscale gentlemen’s club on the top floor. He was not about to let business wander down Depot if he could help it. Doughty hosted parties for The Young Men of Greeneville, The Rip Van Winkle Club, and the G.A.T. Club. The G.A.T. was a young Ladies organization. I have never found what G.A.T. stood for, but in 1892 the G.A.T. Club and the Rip Van Winkle Club held a joint banquet at Doughty’s Grand Central. I have a copy of the menu from the program. It was quite an affair.
Apparently, the RIP’s had no idea what G.A.T. stood for, either. Henry R. Brown toasted the G.A.T.’s and said, “The meaning of the mysterious letters, G.A.T. used to designate your club, we know not, other than we would ourselves supply as representing all that is Good, Attractive, and True.”
Another item that has nothing to do with Depot Street was that Greeneville College was considered to be the state’s land grant college. The designation went instead to the East Tennessee Agricultural College. You know, The University of Tennessee. It’s still fun to think of what could have been, instead of UT, we now have TU.
This is about Depot Street and not what could have been. Many of us remember the days before 1967 when downtown was packed. Highway 11-E came down Main Street and God forbid if you were caught in town when the Magnavox traffic let loose.
Our city fathers and the state department of transportation came up with a magnificent way to relieve the congestion and to make all those downtown merchants happy. They would build a bypass to take all the traffic that was not coming downtown for business around the city and wa-la, downtown congestion and parking would be a thing of the past. Everyone would now be happy, travelers would no longer have to drive through a congested downtown, shoppers could get to their destination quicker without all the stress. It was a win-win. I don’t think anyone thought about the old axiom “business follows the traffic.”
It is easy to remember all the stores; Millers, Parks-Belk, Watson’s, JC Penny, Western Auto, Roses, George R. Lanes. Woolworths was on Depot, but was on Main when I remember it, who can forget the 5-cent bag of hot peanuts? For some reason, the toys were always on the second floor of these stores.
I have walked down the sidewalks and reminisced about the businesses located on Depot Street, the ones that I remember. It was all here; it was like a small city on a street. You could buy all sort of clothing, appliances, groceries, household goods, shoes, get shoes fixed, buy a watch, or get one repaired. Buy a lawn mower and get gas or tires for your car just across Irish Street. There was the three-story Banner Milling building next to J.C. Penny. I mentioned that us kids all knew “the real” Santa Claus was the one at Penny’s. We all knew, too, that he parked his sleigh on top of the Banner Milling building and many a time I strained to try to see it up there.
I remember marching with the Cub and then the Boy Scouts along Depot Street during the Christmas parades with the stores full and the sidewalks overflowing. I marched with the high school band down Depot to those large crowds. There are old photos that show downtown when it was bustling. I have often thought too, how did all those businesses survive back in the day?
The older generation used to talk about “going to town on Saturday.” They farmed all week, went to town on Saturday, and church on Sunday. I remember the stories about “getting a nickel” and being told to make it last. Saturdays, the two theaters in Greeneville offered 5-cent movies. It was an all-day trip by horse and buggy and would have been a sight to see. Since we talk about parking today, I must wonder where they parked all those horses and wagons?
Thankfully, we have had some businesses that have kept the hometown fires burning on Depot Street. Tipton’s Café is a longtime resident. Who cannot like and enjoy the Greeneville Antique Mall? You can still get a watch repaired and enjoy the other stores nearby. Up on Masons Corner the Mason Hotel and Doughty’s Grand Central are part of the General Morgan Inn. The pulse may have slowed, but there is still plenty of life left on Depot Street.
I travel a lot and have visited a lot of downtowns. Many like ours had seen better days and fallen into decay. But with vision and investments, they came back to life. North Carolina is filled with these quant little towns that have roared back. Boulder, Colorado is one of my favorites followed closely by Winchester, Virginia. Both towns blocked off the traffic and made the street a pedestrian foot traffic area. The stores, shops, museums are all there. Restaurants have extended dining areas onto what used to be the sidewalk. I was in Winchester a couple weeks ago, and every time I’m there I must walk down that street. It is an incredible experience.
Of the revitalization in other towns, they seem to have found that “niche” which draws folks to them. They combine history with modern draws. General Greene’s Pub or something along those lines might be fun. There is so much potential here that it staggers the imagination. Give folks a reason to stay closer to home and they will. Give people in other towns a reason to drive to Greeneville rather than across the mountains and they will come.
I know some have complained about street closures and traffic. Well, all good things come with a price. It will all be worth any inconveniences in the long run. As for now, just be glad you are not caught in that Magnavox traffic. We today are witnesses as history is unfurled while we will continue to trail the past.