Editor’s Note: This is the second of a multi-part series on “The Vagabonds” and their travels, which brought them to this region.
In August 1918 as they made their way down to Bristol. The Vagabonds stopped at a Ford dealership in Tazewell, Virginia to buy some parts Henry Ford needed for his car. The dealer refused to accept his personal check because they did not believe he was “the” Henry Ford. True story.
What George Collins really wanted to know, when he first asked me about “The Vagabonds,” was if I had any information about these titans coming to Greeneville on Aug. 27, 1918. George has a copy of the book, “The Vagabonds,” and it jumps from Jonesboro to Newport, leaving out Greeneville. As George said, “They had to drive through Greeneville.” He felt somebody needed to write about it. It was big news in its day. I did have a 1919 “The Greeneville Daily Sun” clipping about Ford wanting to build an automotive assembly plant here which stated he had visited the area a year earlier. But was there a paper trail?
I spent a lot of time digging, finally finding the information in The Greeenville Daily Sun dated Tuesday, Aug. 27, 1918. It was titled: “Prominent Visitors Here This Morning.” It continued, “Greeneville had the pleasure of entertaining for a short while this morning some very distinguished gentlemen, who were in route to Asheville, NC. In the party was Thomas A. Edison, the inventor; H. E. Fairestone (Firestone) a capitalist; John Burroughs, the world-famous naturalist; Henry Ford, the automobile man, and S. A. Belwalch. The party is traveling in a couple big Packard cars, with two or three large white trucks to haul their camping equipment and belongings. The trip was started from Mr. Edison’s hometown about ten days ago. The party spent Monday viewing the beautiful scenery in the gorge above Elizabethton. The night was spent in camp two miles this side of Jonesboro. The party expect to reach Asheville tonight and spend several days there.”
It is exciting that these most prominent men of their day stopped in Greeneville. So why, tell me, did the newspaper or somebody else not get a photo of them? Maybe there is one somewhere.
The S. A. Belwalch spelled Belualch in a Knoxville paper is likely Chicago educator, Professor R. J. H DeLoach, who was with them and someone just corrupted his name. He was longtime pals with both Burroughs and Firestone. E. N. Hurley was along for the ride too, he was Commissioner of the U.S. Shipping Board. DeLoach also worked for the Armour Company. Harvey Firestone Jr. was also in the group.
The Chattanooga News of Wednesday, Aug. 28, has a headline, “Henry Ford and Edison in East Tennessee” subtitled: “Pass Through with Other Manufacturers and Secret Service Men.” This article, in addition to Ford, Edison, and Firestone, mentions, H. S. Firestone Jr. and included “A party of about ten, including secret service men, chauffeurs and cooks.” It says they “Spent several hours in East Tennessee” and “All were in good spirits, chatting with interested spectators, and when they consented to have their pictures made they attracted quite a crowd.”
Burroughs observed as they entered Tennessee, “A plunge into the South for a Northern man is in many ways a plunge into the past….things and people in the South are more local and provisional than in the North.” Guinn writes that by the ninth day of the trip entering Tennessee, the group had grown used to “Burroughs Carping.” He complained about everything, “He found fault with the cool night temperatures, the meals-he wanted his meals hot, and the roads.” The roads were terrible, and he accused Ford of picking the worst of them.
Firestone wrote, “Burroughs declared the roads ‘the most damnable and despicable in the United States. He believed that they were built by Satan, or perhaps the Germans in ‘one of their most cruel acts,’”
A clipping from the Aug. 27, 1918, “Johnson City Daily Staff” relates the group’s visit to Johnson City. An unusually brief note in the previous day’s paper spoke with little fanfare of their expected arrival. After the newspaper was distributed, the news office was besieged by readers calling to find out where they could get a peek at four of America’s most illustrious citizens. A crowd estimated at nearly 1,000 people turned out that Monday afternoon to greet their guests.
The first to show up in Johnson City was John Burroughs. Writer Bob Cox relates, “The bearded outdoorsman alighted from the car in front of the Majestic Theatre. He captured the public’s eye with his Rip Van Winkle appearance, sporting long gray whiskers and hair. He wore a linen duster and carried his 82-year-old frame remarkably well. As he strolled down Main Street, he encountered local businessmen, who readily recognized him and introduced him to the directors of the Chamber of Commerce.”
Thomas Edison, according to the paper, “Was seated with the chauffeur in the car with Ford and Firestone. He was described as one of the most modest men who ever visited this section of the country. He was a trifle hard of hearing and when one Johnson Citian went up to him and told him he wanted to shake hands with the greatest man in the world, he blushed and modestly denied the accusation.” Edison is also seen wearing a white duster in many photos, it was common to wear this outer garment to protect one’s clothes. It got its name from its purpose to keep the dust off.
Burroughs “Was astonished that anyone would recognize him and, when he was told there was an article in the local newspaper about his party coming to town, he asked for a copy of it, stating that his party was, in fact, only interested in the war news. He talked entertainingly of the refreshing trips that the party planned each year. Edison had spent a dime on a copy of the local paper as he did at every stop.”
The Vagabonds “Departed in two large Packard automobiles, with two white trucks carrying their luggage. As expected, no business was conducted during the visit; the fellows were merely enjoying a vacation ‘far from the madding crowd.’ They were communicating with nature, renewing their youth and having their fatigued brains soothed and their nerves healed.”
Bob Cox wrote, “The visitors seemed to like what they saw in and around Johnson City. Ford and Firestone especially took a keen interest in everything they observed and were impressed with the number of paved city streets and the city’s general air of progressiveness. The travelers headed down the road to Jonesboro to make camp for the night along the road. They arrived at the Lee Farm about 5pm and began the work of setting up camp.”
The Knoxville based paper The Journal and Tribune of Wednesday, Aug. 28, had a rather long article about the visit in Jonesboro. It was titled “Ford and Edison Visit Tennessee.” It has three subtitles, “Encamp Near Jonesboro, Enroute to North Carolina.” “Naturalist John Burroughs Also in the Party,” and “Jonesboro Reception Committee Finds Visitors the Best of Company.”
Mayor W. E. May and leading citizens including Col. A.L. Shipley went out to welcome the visitors. Thanks to Edison they “found the campsite lit up like a small city.” They were surprised to find Henry Ford sawing firewood for the campfire. It said, “Mr. Edison was ‘warming the fire’ and reading the Knoxville newspapers through spectacles low on his nose. Naturalist Burroughs was carrying water in a pail, chasing butterflies, and getting coveted glimpses of birds and butterflies.”
The article noted that “Ford proved to be the capitol entertainer. He was the life of the party and was highly interested in local history.” “He asked about the famed ‘Boone Tree’ and other places of interest.”
The Jonesboro Hearld & Tribune of Aug. 29, 1918, says “They spent Monday night on the farm of W. M. Lee.” The property would become Woodland Lake in a few years, the site of two swimming pools and a theme park-style roadside attraction with “motor camping.” It is now the site of David Crockett High School.
“Mr. Edison in his enthusiasm named the place, ‘Camp Robert E. Lee.’” It says, “The people of the town proper feel congratulated on having this distinguished party spend the night here, especially after they had passed through Johnson City, one of the principle suburbs of Jonesboro. However, they desired to stop in the main part of the old town so rich in history and so replete with all that goes to make a stranger feel at home.”
Mr. Lee’s young son decided to help Ford saw wood. Ford asked him, “Sonny do you know you are sawing wood with Henry Ford?” The lad retorted, “And do you know who you are sawing wood with? I am Robert E. Lee.” Ford got a kick out of it and noted it in his journal. I wonder what ever became of little Bobby Lee?
The Journal and Tribune reported that “The visitors were enjoying themselves in the most ordinary and homely of occupations.” It said, “They learned what East Tennessee buttermilk, watermelon, and country ham taste like in the region to which they are indigenous.”
Guinn writes that the group saw a post mid-night bedtime because of “Being overrun with well-wishers many of which wanted to regale the visitors with extended tales of local history” Edison had escorted the ladies around the camp “Giving special attention to the tents and his batteries which he told them ‘brought electric current all the way from Orange, NJ.’”
At some point late in the evening the locals left the campers to themselves. Firestone recalled after falling asleep, “cattle and pigs wondered into camp upsetting all the kitchen utensils and paraphernalia that was around.”
The weary travelers hoped to catch some extended cot time the next morning, but those hopes were “shattered” when local farmers showed up at the crack of dawn with fresh watermelons for their distinguished guests’ breakfast.
Next week: The Vagabonds visit Crockett’s birthplace and pass through Greeneville.