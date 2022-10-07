It’s Family Reunion Time in Tennessee! Well, we never heard John Ward sing that tune on a given Saturday afternoon, but it is indeed family reunion time. This time of year, The Greeneville Sun is filled with announcements of these traditional family get-togethers. The Gray family just celebrated its 99th family reunion. I bet their 100th will be an exciting one. The Doty Family is at 81. I had the opportunity to visit and write about them last year.
Ward might continue, “Aunt Myrtle enters through the door carrying 14 pounds of her famous potato salad as all eyes follow her to the table. But wait, Cousin Dave has just entered with a bucket of chicken, original recipe!”
Family reunions are not about food, or are they? I must admit, as many others if they are honest, the delectable array of goodies on the serving table is a big part of the draw. Sure, this is a time to visit with close and distant cousins outside the funeral home setting. Come to think of it, funerals lead to a big table spread, too. Sadly, maybe we are a little too involved in eating.
When I was young, I hated family reunions, I didn’t know anybody, most were older, and I would rather stay home. My parents were big into the family get-togethers. My Mom would cook a boat load of food because so-and-so won’t bring very much, and you know who will only bring a small dish. So, she would make up the difference.
I remember one get-together, not my family, but a guy brought his wife and three kids and handed the host a half pack of hotdogs, uncooked of course. I guarantee that bunch ate a lot more than those 6 hotdogs.
Although an integral part of the gathering, food is not the central reason for the family reunion. It is a time to connect with family we rarely see except at reunions and funerals. It is a time to share family history, to see how much children have grown since the last time the family got together.
When I first started working on genealogy some 30 years ago now, I could not understand how families grew apart. From my own experience, I can now see how this happens. When I go to family reunions, I don’t have a clue who ¾ of the people there are. Do I go around the room introducing myself? No, I make a beeline for the nearest cousins or uncles I recognize and sit with them. We sit and talk while we stare at all those other folks, as we wonder just who they are.
The other side of the coin is our own close family units. When I was young, Christmas was at my Massey grandparents. All the family came in for the evening on Christmas Eve. When they passed away, each of the children started having their own Christmas with their children and grandchildren. I have cousins with children I wouldn’t know if they walked up to me on the street. I think that is sad. Ancestry DNA says that I have over 1,000 cousins in their program. Family Tree DNA records 9,195 cousins in theirs. That’s a lot of fried chicken on a Sunday afternoon.
With the release of the 1976 novel “Roots: The Saga of an American Family” by Alex Haley, and the following mini-series, Americans suddenly became interested in genealogy. An interest in genealogy exploded in the Black community where family too had always been important.
When I was living in South Carolina, I learned that the Black folks knew how to have family reunions. Some of the ladies that worked for me were big into family reunions. One, Dorothy, asked me for three days off to go to her family reunion. She said, “Tim, I have to go to my family reunion. I don’t want to quit my job but I will before I miss the reunion.” I worked in her place since she didn’t have any time off to take. My boss wasn’t too happy with that arrangement, but she got to go to her reunion and keep her job. Dorothy told me most Black families have three-day reunions. They visit, they cook, talk, play games, sing, dance, and cook some more, they just have grand time with the cousins. She said at hers, they roasted a couple hogs for days before the grand celebration.
She is not the only person that told me that. They would go to the grandmother’s or great grandmother’s old homeplace and have the reunion there. Somebody from the family usually still owned the property and they would camp out or stay in the house. Some used the old “camp meeting grounds” and I got to attend one of those. They fed me some cow tongue, which was good. They waited until I ate it to tell me what it was. Being a farm boy, I knew what it was as soon as I saw it.
One of the interesting items I picked up on was the T-shirts. It had the reunion on the front, say “Robertson Family Reunion 2022, Columbia SC.” There were different color shirts depending which child of the original ancestor you descend from. On the back was an outline of the genealogy back to that ancestor. There was no doubting who was related to who and how with those shirts.
I have a book, “Family Reunions: Everything You Need to Know to Plan Unforgettable Get-Togethers.” It is filled with great ideas and suggestions, but I have never used it. In 1999 my Aunts Arlene Davis, Lola Jaynes and I hosted a Massey family reunion. Like most families, we just put it in the newspaper, told everyone where to be and when, and that all important item, bring food. They came, they ate, posed for group photos, and went home. Typical family reunion. Yours can be typical or extraordinary!
While families have always been important to cultures around the world, the family reunion is quintessentially an American ritual. It goes back to all those families who left loved ones in the old world to come here. Here, they felt isolated and alone. As they married, they held the family close, and as the families grew, they continued to hold family close. One writer wrote, “The first generation tries to preserve, the second generation tries to forget, and the third (and on) generation tries to remember.”
In this day of instant everything, internet, and cell phones we have slowly drifted away from the important connections with family. Many still have that urge to connect with family, honor the past and share where we have come to in the last 200-plus years. Social media such as Facebook has allowed us to reconnect with distant family, but not in the personal, reunion get-together manner.
Granted, we live in an age where it is hard to spend time together as a family. We have become the busiest generation in history. Gone are the days of “The Waltons” where everybody farmed and worked their tails off from before daylight until after dark, then went to church on Sunday morning, going visiting that afternoon. Where quiet evenings after supper were spent in a rocking chair on the front porch with family.
We can still uphold and honor some of the old family traditions, and one place is through the family reunion. Sure, the definition of family has changed. We have single parent families more so than any time in our past. Yet, we should not let this disconnect us from family, those blood relatives. We should not let it disconnect us from extended or adopted family either.
Reunions don’t have to be family, although we can define “family” several ways. I wrote about the Morgan’s Men Association reunion being like family reunions. With 20-plus years of these, many of the longtime members are just as much family as blood kin. I know the Magnavox workers used to have reunions. Many of these folks spent more time with co-workers than family. Yes, these too are family.
Getting young people involved is important, and just how to do that, well I’m the last person to ask. It may be like an older lady told me years ago when talking about her husband. She said that she could get him to do anything she wanted if it had a steering wheel attached. So, the younger generation might be more inclined to a virtual reunion.
I wrote recently about the Crockett family reunion here in Greeneville. That is probably one of the best family reunions one could attend. We have a famous relative, we have tours, three days of fun, auctions, silent auctions, T-shirts, and those other sale items that have “Crockett” on them. Yes, and all the cousins, and the food.
I am not one to recommend what one should or should not do when planning a reunion. Of course, there should be food, food, and more food it you want anyone to show up. This is East Tennessee, and everyone likes to eat.
We have plenty of great places to have a reunion, or it could be at a family member’s house. If you are a member of the Broyles family, a tour of Broylesville is a fun excursion. I did this once with the Broyles family and it was very educational, especially after everyone quit asking how I am related the Broyles.
The Susong family could have a reunion at Susong Memorial Church right on the heart of the Susong farm next to where they are buried. We had a grave marking there in 2010 and failed to put the SAR marker down, so plan on us having another marking. It could be part of a larger Susong reunion. I hear from a lot of Susongs from across the country, so build it and they will come. You can gather at a corn maze or a pumpkin patch, the ideas are endless.
I have a lot of ancestors in several cemeteries across the county. Why not have a family tour of a cemetery where ancestors are buried. Have a knowledgeable family member, or family members, tell about them. You could place a wreath or flowers on their grave. Those youngsters could place flowers as a show of respect and as a lesson for them.
Identify those folks who are interested in family history and genealogy. Have each family fill out one of those family group sheets with children and their birthdays. Other family members will be glad to have those 40-50-60-75 years down the road. Take plenty of photos. Ask families to bring old photos they may have. This is very important. I was given a big batch of Massey family reunion photos. The people in them are not identified. The people who could tell us who every one of those folks are, are no longer here. That is probably why they were given to me, but my point is, write the names on the back.
Antique stores are filled with old photos somebody would love to have if they just knew who they were of. Sure, Aunt Betty knew everyone in her album, but when she dies, nobody will have a clue.
With cell phone cameras it is easy to copy photos now, so that they are easily shared. There is always someone who doesn’t want to share their information or photos, so just give them a hug, they are family too. Show them over to Cousin Dave’s bucket of chicken, it will make them feel better.
Have a family tree drawing. This could be a contest, or just for fun to see just how much family history everyone knows.
With the advent of DNA, reach out to those 3-4-5-6th generation cousins, inviting them to attend. Was your ancestor in the Civil War? How about the American Revolution, even World War I or World War II. Have those Viet Nam vets in the family, get them to talk about their wartime experiences. Most vets would rather not, but some will. Show them they are respected and appreciated.
Do some research and share that information with family. If as part of a presentation, have typed copies available for interested family. Share, share, share, we are all family here.
You can dazzle them with copies of marriage licenses and wills, land deeds etc. The place to go to find this incredible information is the T. Elmer Cox Genealogical and Historical Collection at 229 N. Main St. Katie and June are delighted to help you find your family history. You can make a story board or just give a talk about these ancestors.
If you have that ancestor who did serve in the Revolution, have someone from the Daughters of the American Revolution come talk at the reunion. Someone from the Sons of the American Revolution will be happy to share with your family, too.
I talk a lot about the Society of the Descendants of Washington’s Army at Valley Forge. We had several veterans here who had served with General Washington wintering at Valley Forge. A few years back I spoke at the reunion of the Susong-Thomas family and there were over 30 people who joined DVF as well as DAR and SAR. It’s okay to be proud of your ancestors.
Here it is the second weekend of October, fall is in the air, the beauty of the fall season is near peak and yes, those family reunions are in full swing. If nothing else, plan to attend a family gathering. If there is not one, plan a small one that can evolve into something larger next year. Give some of those cousins a job in the planning for reunion 2023.
If you are shy, go to the reunion, find some familiar faces, and hang out with them. Be brave next year and introduce yourself to some folks you don’t know. I need to follow this advice myself.
Remember your family’s history, our country’s history, it is all one and the same. It can be exciting to explore just what all and where all your ancestors ventured before you arrived to carry on their legacy. That’s exactly what you are doing, carrying on their legacy. They laid the groundwork for you to be who and where you are, as you are doing for future generations. Family reunions, yes, we need to attend those.