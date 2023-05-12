On Friday of the weekend before the Greeneville/Greene County 240th I picked Chad Bogart up at 5 a.m. for our annual trip to Mount Vernon for the Sunday swearing in ceremony of the state and national officers of the Children of the American Revolution.
Our first stop would be Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, well, actually it was at Cracker Barrel. One must have that good breakfast and coffee to start the day. Monticello was packed and we couldn’t get a house tour until late afternoon. The Tim Massey Whirlwind, Boomerang, history tour bus was on a tight schedule, and we only had until early afternoon. We secured a couple grounds passes and I suggested we walk the trail by the Jefferson family cemetery going up to the house.
I gave Chad a camera as I had mine so we could get plenty of photos of this first day’s adventure. It is a long pull to the top of Jefferson’s “little mountain,” but well worth the effort. The cemetery is about halfway and offers a bit of a rest break. Jefferson’s grave is front and center. The cemetery is not owned by the foundation but is the property of the Jefferson descendants.
Jefferson wanted a simple obelisk on which he asked only to be inscribed, “Here was buried Thomas Jefferson author of the American Declaration of Independence, Statute of Virginia for Religious Freedom, and Father of the University of Virginia.” Nothing about being the third president of the United States or governor of Virginia.
Jefferson inherited the property, 5,000 acres to be exact, from his father when he was 14. Monticello is French for “little mountain” and once on the top it is easy to see that he chose a homesite with a view for it is indeed a “little mountain.” Today the foundation owns 2,700 acres of the original.
Jefferson was heavily influenced, as were many of the period, by French culture. He enjoyed their dress, their wines and food, their architecture. He was even a backer of the French Revolution. George Washington on the other hand was influenced by the English.
The slavery issue is the fly in the ointment with Jefferson as well as other founding fathers. Looking at it through modern eyes there is no way to excuse it, but to be fair we can’t examine the institution though modern eyes. Slavery in Jefferson’s time had been in the Virginias for a good hundred years. By this time many of the slaves were multiple generation Americans.
While I can in no way condone it, it was legal, it was protected by law, and those practicing ownership of other humans likely gave it little thought because it had always been around in their lifetime. I do believe, actually know, Jefferson, Washington, Madison, and others realized that it was wrong, but were at a loss about what to do to end the institution.
Of course, the Sally Hemmings story plays a big part in the Jefferson saga. There is a great deal of give and take in who was and who wasn’t, it’s a can of worms that may totally never be solved. However, DNA proves some of Sally’s children were by a male Jefferson. Which brings us back to that can of worms thing.
We know Jefferson was an American statesman, diplomat, lawyer, architect, philosopher, planter, scientist, designer, governor, educator, and most notably a Founding Father, writing the declaration of independence, who served as the third president of the United States from 1801 to 1809.
His vice president was Aaron Burr the man who killed Alexander Hamilton in a duel while vice president. Burr was later arrested and tried three times for his attempt to overthrow and take over the area of the Louisiana purchase to form a new country in alliance with Spain. Burr got off, but ended up disgraced in poverty.
In an April 1962 gathering of Nobel Prize winners at the White House, President John F. Kennedy remarked in his welcome speech, “I want to tell you how welcome you are to the White House. I think this is the most extraordinary collection of talent, of human knowledge, that has ever been gathered together at the White House, with the possible exception of when Thomas Jefferson dined alone.”
He continued, “Someone once said that Thomas Jefferson was a gentleman of 32 who could calculate an eclipse, survey an estate, tie an artery, plan an edifice, try a cause, break a horse, and dance the minuet. Whatever he may have lacked, if he could have had his former colleague, Mr. Franklin, here we all would have been impressed.” Kennedy, while a fan of Jefferson, never visited Monticello.
While we could not get a house tour on this particular day, Chad and I enjoyed a bright, sunny day walking around looking at the house and enjoying the flowers. On the lawn were a group of ladies painting flowers sitting next to the Jefferson flower beds. We walked through the gardens taking time to stop and read the placards explaining each crop. We spent some time in the other buildings as we enjoyed the time on Jefferson’s “little mountain.”
One of the highlights was getting to see and talk with Bill Barker, the nation’s foremost interpreter of Thomas Jefferson. He was Jefferson for 26 years at Colonial Williamsburg before they decided he had aged out of the position.
As Barker related, it was interesting because he was the same age as Jefferson when he retired from public life to Monticello. Monticello hired him in 2019 to be just that, the retired Jefferson. Now he hangs out on the lawn with his white smock coat and straw hat propagating his flowers. He talks with visitors and poses for a lot of pictures. His knowledge, experience, and passion for his subject are unparalleled. Chad and I both got pictures with him and the nickel view of the house in the background.
Now to fast forward two weeks and again on a Friday I was once more headed to Mount Vernon. No friends along this time, just me. I decided that since I had had such a nice visit to Monticello, I would do it again. Only this time I would arrive before the busloads of other people and get that early house tour.
Sure enough, I arrived just as the gates opened, got my house ticket and was the only person on the bus up to the top of the “little mountain” and the house. A week earlier Dan McMichael was here in Greeneville for the 240th as General Greene. He and I were talking over dinner about the Revolutionary War weekend at Mount Vernon. I told Dan I was going to miss it this year, and the more we talked the more my mind started to change.
I told Dan that if I did go, I would stop at Monticello. About five minutes into the house tour my phone rang and it was Dan. He and wife Nancy were at the visitors center. Dan said since I would be on the tour for a while, they would go on and see me that evening at Mount Vernon.
I must say I really enjoyed the house tour, taking photos of everything! I had been through a few times, but this one was the more enjoyable. It was just the facts; no agenda being hammered at us. This was my first time through in which they allowed photos. We went out on the lawn, where the tour continued talking about Jefferson’s love of science and education. The tour guide pointed out the Jefferson dome at the University of Virginia in the distance. When I have been there before the dome could only be seen when the leaves were off the trees. Somebody has cut a hole through those trees! No joke, there is a nice round hole through the trees.
As the tour ended Bill Barker was getting ready for a presentation. The tour guide and I were talking about Bill. She said, “he must have read and memorized every letter Jefferson ever wrote, nobody can stump him, and he just takes off with an in-depth answer.”
I walked over and listened to his presentation. Then the questions came. One was “Did you really say you can’t live without books?” His answer best as I can remember, “oh yes, yes, books are my greatest love, someone can show you a picture of what they want you to see, but when you read a book, your mind opens and then paints a multitude of pictures.”
One person asked him about being Adams’ vice president, he said, “the most worthless job ever invented in the annals of mankind.” Someone asked why he and Adams didn’t get along, “politics, purely politics.” He talked about his surprise in receiving a letter from Mr. Adams on Feb. 3, 1812, and that he promptly answered back with a letter of his own, noting they corresponded until Mr. Adams’ death.
Interestingly both men died on July 4, 1825. Adams whispered his last words: “Thomas Jefferson survives.” But Jefferson had died at Monticello five hours earlier.
I walked around visiting some of the areas Chad and I had missed two weeks before. Where the stables had been was a “farm shop” selling ice cream, drinks, wines, nuts, and those type things. I walked the length of the underground passageway. Once more walked the gardens and down to the cemetery. Once more stopping to take photos.
Walking back down the trail to the visitors center, I visited the museum and even checked out the canteen area to see what was available to eat on a future visit. Then I decided to ride the bus back up the “little mountain” one more time, walk around the lawns and gardens, then back down the trail past the cemetery on down to the gift shop.
I am dangerous in a gift shop, but I was just there two weeks ago. Melodie Daniels had messaged me to get her some heirloom garden and flower seed. A lady was restocking the seed rack when I started asking questions about heirloom seed. She said, “honey, let me go get the lady who is over all this, she can tell you anything you want to know.”
I asked about the heirloom seed, making sure I got what Melodie asked me to get. She told me all their seeds are heirloom seeds. She and I started talking about plants, and before long I had a lot of seed for not only Melodie, but myself. For the record, it has been over 20 years since I first bought seed at Monticello, and grow Jefferson seed every year.
She told me there was more detail on their recently updated web page and to check that out. She then helped me outside to pick some live plants for my own gardens. She showed me a “Blackberry Lily” she thought I would enjoy. That was another of those pleasant added surprises that make a visit special. She also told me the foundation had purchased the Thomas Jefferson Winery and would be doing a lot of additional things over there. I have visited the winery before, even though it was not associated with Monticello.
As I said, I am dangerous in a gift shop and did my damage once more. I got gifts for friends and a few more items for myself, and those plants. The plant lady was kind enough to carry my plants out to the car for me. We talked about Mount Vernon, which was my next stop, after a couple antique shops anyway. She told me she always gets the George Washington hoecakes on the appetizer menu at the Mount Vernon Inn Restaurant when she visits there.
I thanked her for helping make my visit a special memory, told her that I would have those hoecakes as a fond memory of her. I made a mental note, that from now on when driving toward Mount Vernon or other places that take me by there, I am spending at least a half day at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello.