Last Saturday I was excited to be invited to an event in Niota, a small town in East Tennessee with a big legacy. With the remnants of hurricane Laura hurling our way and predictions of heavy tropical rains, I was watching the weather, hoping it would pass us by. I had driven that same stretch of interstate the weekend before in a downpour during which I could hardly see past the hood of the car.
I had enlisted history/photo buddy Kevin Witherell to go with me and awoke Saturday morning not to heavy, but gentle rain. I was to meet Kevin at his official meeting place, Cracker Barrel and just as I arrived, the skies began to clear. Kevin and I have a tradition when we trail history together — a big hearty historic breakfast. You know, like grandpa would have had. I doubt anyone’s grandpa ate all that at one sitting, but it sure is good occasionally. I mean, you can almost feel your arteries hardening.
Before I delve too far in this week’s writing, I should probably admit that I may be a philatelist. My sister is for sure and she came out of the closet with some co-workers one time, and they social-distanced for a while but got over it. My mother collected postcards when she traveled and I did too. That was years ago before the digital age when a postcard might be the best or only photo you got of something. I know the term philatelist sounds bad, but it simply means “stamp collector.”
Barbara Stone from Indiana handed me a handful of early 1900s Valley Forge postcards in 2000, and I was hooked. She later gave me a George Washington Valley Forge First day cover that the Descendants of Washington’s Army at Valley Forge had released in 1977. That was my hardcore introduction to historic postcards and First Day Covers (FDCs).
First day covers are envelopes with or without art that bear a newly released stamp and the post office cancellation stamp on the release date. Some groups release FDCs to celebrate an anniversary or other event not related to a stamp release. You can get these at the stamp dedication program, which was why I was going to Niota.
I do not consider myself a stamp collector but I am into that other stuff I just mentioned. My first official stamp release was the Davy Crockett stamp at the Alamo in 1967. I still have all my “stuff” I brought home.
Valley Forge FDCs led me to George Washington, and then to Masonic, FDCs. In fact, I joined The George Washington Masonic Stamp Club. One must be a Freemason to join and go through a Masonic induction ceremony at the George Washington Masonic Memorial in Alexandria, V.a. Those guys have some nice covers, limited to members, but very collectable. They even have a quarterly magazine, The Masonic Philatelist.
In all the years Caroline Blanks and I have been an item, she had never seen my FDCs. She had been with me when I had bought some at antique shops. However, she did not realize that I have notebooks full of them. I have storage boxes of them. She was looking through a notebook recently, and said, “what a waste!” I bristled up a bit and said, “WHAT?” She said, “what a waste that you have all these covers with artwork and stamps, they’re all beautiful, it’s a waste that these can’t be displayed, that nobody ever sees them but you.”
We all have our “stuff” and I think I have too much until I see somebody else’s.
As we were going down the interstate under the pleasant, partly cloudy skies, I realized we were two hours ahead of schedule. So, we detoured to Sweetwater to hit the antique shops. The only reason I mention this is because Sweetwater has one strip of town along the street with a parking lot between it and the railroad. There is a large gazebo with probably 20 high-quality speakers. They were blaring a light-rock radio station and I just really thought it added to the experience of visiting the downtown. The music drowned out car and background noise and was really nice. It gave the old town an upbeat feeling. Check it out Greeneville!
The law office of Harry Burn of women’s suffrage fame was on the second-floor corner of one of the buildings. So, this stop did have a tie-in to the theme of the day.
We arrived in Niota just in time for the invitation-only, are you ready, official release of the “U.S. Postage Stamp Commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment 1929-2020.” So why little Niota, Tennessee? Because It was the home of Harry T. Burn, who was, as one of the FDCs reflected: “The Man Whose Vote Gave Women the Vote.”
I was invited by Tyler Boyd, the great nephew of Harry Burn. Tyler checked in with me a couple times to let me know he did not think the weather would be a factor. By Friday I was determined to go if I had to row a boat.
Niota is my kind of place. The 1854 train station, the oldest surviving in Tennessee, serves as town hall. It has a Civil War Trails marker out front. Union soldiers removed bricks to create gun ports to shoot through, and the holes were just patched up later from the outside. The old freight warehouse is absolutely beautifully restored with old graffiti left on the walls. The program was halted three times for passing trains, but the facility is incredible. It serves many local purposes, including as a wedding venue. Another idea Greeneville!
One thing about being active in a lot of groups for more than 20 years: I know a lot of people. On the front of the depot landing were some Daughters of the American Revolution “DARlings” I knew. Brittainy Underdown, DAR and reenactor friend was among them. Fred Underdown, a Sons of the American Revolution buddy, was the doorman. He wanted to know if I was on the guest list and I said yes. Pointing at Kevin I said, “He’s not but he’s SAR; he’s okay.”
There was a lot of media present, TV, radio, with a Greeneville Sun columnist milling about. Joe Guy presided over the program. He is the McMinn County historian, author, and McMinn County sheriff. The program started off with prayer and the singing of the National Anthem. State Representative Mark Cochran reflected on “the experience of a first-term legislator.” The influence of Febb Burn, Harry’s Mom, was discussed by descendants Cathy Allen, and Sandra Boyd. Tyler Boyd presented “the legacy of Harry T. Burn,” John Gentry spoke about “McMinn County’s unique political history.”
State Senator Mike Bell spoke about serving in the same legislative seat as Harry Burn. Niota Mayor Lois Preece talked about women leading in government. A talk called “Remembering the all-woman Niota City Commission” was presented by Boots Snyder. Kelly Puckett, a field representative for Marsha Blackburn, talked about “Tennessee’s first woman U.S. Senator.” Maxine Gernert spoke on “the impact of women’s vote on political policy.”
State Senator Becky Duncan Massey presented the talk, “one vote makes a difference,” in which she, of course, mentioned Andrew Johnson. She and I were getting a picture made together later and I told her I always call her my cousin. She laughed and said it’s always nice to see a cousin. Later when she was talking with some VIPs I passed by, and she spoke to me calling me “cousin.” My stock value suddenly increased!
After Sen. Massey, Lori Slater-Trautwein, U.S. Postal Service marketing director for East Tennessee, presented “The 19th Amendment: Women Vote” Stamp.
We had finally arrived at the point of unveiling, which was a bit awkward since I had already purchased two flats of the stamps at the Greeneville Post Office earlier in the week. So the design was not a surprise as at other unveilings I have attended. Members of the Burn family, Francis Powers, Lori Slater-Trautwein and Niota postmaster Sharon Leveritt removed the black cloth to reveal the beautiful 2020 one hundred anniversary stamp. It was met with oohs, awes and then cheers, but everyone had already seen it.
The old station was decorated in Burn family memorabilia and past anniversary stamps honoring women’s suffrage. There were three banquet tables at the back joined together with an array of first-day-issue stamp covers. The collector-coveted large 8X11 master card with stamp history and canceled stamp were available too.
I was like the proverbial kid in a candy store as I added to my stash. There were other groups selling yellow roses, coffee cups, buttons, so there was a lot of neat items for a serious philatelist! Tyler Boyd and his mom set up a table to sell his book. I had not purchased a copy of Tyler’s book, waiting for our paths to cross. I am going to make another confession; I am a bibliophile. I have been bibliophilic for a lot of years. Yes, that is a collector of books. I have not met many books I do not like. I do have a large collection of signed books.
I bought three books from Tyler; one for myself, one for my sister Gwen Gray, who really got my blood stirring on women’s suffrage, and friend Ramona Invidiato. Ramona has been living women suffrage in the fancy hats and magnificent clothing. I had invited her to go with us, but she had a movie role gig to attend. I got both Gwen and Ramona a signed book, a yellow rose, a Febb Burn button, and a couple of FDCs.
As things wound down at the depot, Kevin and I headed over to the library to get some photos of the Burn/women’s suffrage mural on the wall. Then it was on to the nearby Niota Cemetery to visit the graves of Febb Burn and son Harry. It was another great day of trailing the past.
Tyler Boyd’s book, “Tennessee Statesman Harry T. Burn: Woman Suffrage, Free Elections & a Life of Service” is incredible. I started reading it Saturday evening after arriving home and had a hard time putting it down. The first chapter is “Burn and Ensminger Family Histories.” Tyler knew exactly how to pull me into a book. Harry Burn was the result of the son of a hardcore East Tennessee Unionist family marrying the daughter of a Confederate veteran. Many of us share this same connection in our family stories.
The Burn family traces back to Samuel Blair, who fought with John Sevier at Kings Mountain. I will always think of him while mustering with the militia at Sycamore Shoals. Febb Ensminger Burn was the family genealogist. Her side of the house traced back to Henry Ensminger, who had served at Trenton, Monmouth, and wintered in Valley Forge. Yes, Tyler knew how to get my attention. Febb was a proud member of the DAR and son Harry joined the SAR. Harry served as state SAR president and as president general of the national society.
I said this book is incredible, and I have written a lot of book reviews. It is a roadmap of immigrants who came to this country, then followed the frontier and their hearts. They helped build a nation, faced division, and came together. The revolutionary generation produced a future revolutionary in Harry T. Burn.
We may think they were simple folk in that period of time, but they were anything but simple. They were scraping out a living the best they could, while trying to improve their lot in life. They wanted their children to live the dream, to be better off than themselves. It is a reflection of the American dream.
Harry Burn never set out to change the world. He only wanted to do his part to make it better. He was an intelligent, well-read individual, who allowed his mind, guided by his heart, to do what he felt was right. Yes, it is an incredible story, a must-read book. It’s an East Tennessee story, our story, the nation’s story.
One man made a difference and that stamp will serve as a reminder of women’s struggle for the right to vote, and of Harry T. Burn, the man of the hour who made it a reality.