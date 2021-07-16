It was a cold January 13, 2013, at the Cowpens National Battlefield in South Carolina. Chad Bogart and I were in line to present our salutes during the wreath laying ceremonies when a tall, finely dressed gentleman went forward to offer his salutations. Chad said, “Who is that, General Washington?” I replied, “Must be, he sure looks the part.” Chad replied, “Yes he does.”
George Blanks, who was serving as Greene County Heritage Trust president that year had gone with us. On the way home, George mentioned that he would like to declare 2013 as the Year of Nathanael Greene. I reminded him that April would be the 230th anniversary of the founding of Greene County and we had activities coming up to celebrate it at the museum. I then said, “You know that guy who was dressed like Washington? He would be the perfect Nathanael Greene. We need to get him to come to Greeneville for our programs.” George asked if I knew him and I said, “No, but I can find out who he is.”
As soon as I got home, I messaged one of my South Carolina SAR/DVF buddies, Donnie Carson. Donnie told me it was Dan McMichael from Georgia. I contacted a Georgia friend, Mike Tomme, and he gave me McMichael’s phone and email.
Now for the easy part of contacting McMichael. It wasn’t really that easy as I had to explain to him what I wanted and why without him thinking I was a total idiot. I told him we had met at Cowpens and I thought he was a natural Nathanael Greene. Then I asked, “Would you be interested in coming to Greeneville, Tennessee and portraying Nathanael Greene during our 230th Greene County anniversary celebration?” I finished up by dropping names of some people we both knew including Mike Tomme.
This caught McMichael totally off guard, and the thought of portraying Greene had never entered his mind. I told him we would put him up at the Blanks’ home on Main Street and he would be treated like, well, a general! Dan asked if his reenactor buddy Roy Collier could come with him and demonstrate his period doctoring skills. On Saturday we were to have Fox Park full of reenactors but about 7 a.m. the rains came, and we moved everything inside the gym at the museum. We had held our Friday evening actives there in a well-attended event in which General Greene was one of the speakers.
On Saturday, Dan dressed in his long-hunter attire and demonstrated rifles and equipment while Roy talked about medicine in the American Revolution. Museum director Earl Fletcher called it the best program ever at the museum.
I told George that since he had declared it the year of Nathanael Greene I had a Heritage Trust Early American Christmas Dinner speaker in mind. I suggested Janet Uhler who had written a recent book about General Greene. He liked the idea and suggested that Dan come back as General Greene. Dan had to do some adjusting of his schedule, but he and his wife came back to Greeneville. I think his wife was a bit overwhelmed by all the attention Dan was suddenly getting as General Greene.
George held a reception at his home the evening before the Trust dinner. Janet also was a guest in his home. It was here that Janet got her first glimpse of General Greene. She was awed at just how much this man resembled the general in size and looks. Dan became cemented in Janet’s mind as General Greene. At the Trust dinner, Dan spoke as Greene before Janet gave her address about the general. It was a magic evening. The magic, however, had just begun.
To regress a bit, Terry Davenport of Morriston was serving as General President of the Sons of the Revolution. He had attended the 2011 Georgia state meeting in Savannah where the guest speaker was Janet Uhler. Terry told me they were talking during dinner and Janet mentioned there was not a statue of Greene at Valley Forge. Terry told her, “I know ‘Mr. Valley Forge’ Tim Massey and I need to hook you two up.” Terry did just that, and Janet and I had communicated by phone and email.
In a 2015 magazine article Terry said, “I contacted Tim Massey and introduced him to Janet. He was the outgoing Commander in Chief of the Society of the Descendants of Washington’s Army at Valley Forge and the incoming state president of the Tennessee Society Sons of the Revolution. Tim introduced me to Dr. Marion Lane who had followed him in the Valley Forge group at the Tennessee State Brigade meeting held in Greeneville at the home of the Blanks family. Tim gave me valuable information and suggestions on where the monument could be located.”
He concluded, “Tim Massey hosted two important receptions in Greeneville Tennessee which helped cement the project. George Blanks was Greene County Heritage Trust president and had called for 2013 to be the year of Nathanael Greene in Greeneville, Tennessee. They held an Early American Christmas Dinner in early December, the guest speaker was none other than Janet Uhler. Also, there was Dan McMichael in the persona of General Greene. That previous April, Greene County had celebrated its 230th anniversary with McMichael as Greene. Thanks to these efforts along with local, state, and national proclamations, the Sons of the Revolution, Society of the Descendents of Washington’s Army at Valley Forge, the Greene Family, and others, especially Tim Massey and Janet Uhler, the dream of the Greene monument started to move forward.”
Dr. Curt Cheyney followed Terry as president general. I had introduced Terry to Dr. Lane who was already associated with Cheyney. Curt visited 15 state societies garnering enthusiasm for placing a Greene statue at Valley Forge. The Tennessee Society pledged $20,000 of the projected $120,000 cost.
They visited with Tom Greene at the Greene Homestead to make sure the family supported the endeavor. Marion Lane negotiated with Washington’s Memorial Chapel to have the statue located on their grounds where part of his encampment had been in 1777-78.
Curt wrote in 2015, “Two models were chosen, one for his uniform to pattern and the other was for the better look and physique of the general.” The truth of the matter is the first guy was chosen as the model, but then Janet found Dan McMichael. In order to not cause any problems, they let the original guy be the clothing model.
Janet Uhler wrote in 2015, “Two models were used for the project — one, Dan McMichael, a Greene reenactor from Georgia was introduced to me by Tim Massey. Dan’s stature and build greatly resembled that of Nathanael Greene. After meeting him at an event in Greeneville, Tennessee I was quick to have him meet sculptor Susie Chisholm.”
The dedication was held in August 2015. Chad Bogart and I made the trip to Valley Forge. On our arrival the day before the dedication we stopped by Washington’s Headquarters in the Valley Forge Park. I saw a gentleman getting out of his car and thought that he looks like Dan McMichael. Sure enough it was.
The next day there was a long dedication program inside the Washington Memorial Chapel before moving outside for the unveiling of the statue. Curt Cheyney was master of ceremonies and when recognizing the dignitaries, recognized me for both roles as national descendants of Valley Forge commander in chief and as Tennessee Society Sons of the Revolution president. On this day, the dreams and planning came to fruition and I could not help but smile thinking that much of this started in Greeneville.
Janet Uhler wrote in 2015, “The weather was perfect for the dedication. After breakfast I made my way to the Washington Memorial Chapel, eager to view the statue before the church service and dedication. People were already gathered; among them was Tim Massey. Upon seeing me, Tim walked over and greeted me with a warm smile, “Janet, your dream has come true.” His words took me by surprise. Other than my children, I didn’t think anyone fully understood how momentous this day was for me. Tim guided me over to the statue for the first look at the completed life-size, bronze image of Nathanael Greene. I was delighted that Susie Chisholm had accurately captured the physique and expression of this extraordinary general of the American Revolution.”
Janet’s interview concluded, “That evening I went alone to see the statue one more time. The sun was setting promising to ignite the sky once more in celestial shades of purple. The image of Nathanael Greene looked out upon a field once covered by the rustic cabins which housed the brave soldiers of the American Revolution; soldiers he led – soldiers he saved. For 237 years, Nathanael Greene’s vital role at Valley Forge had been negated. “Forgotten no longer,” I whispered as a tear escaped my eye,” forgotten no longer.”
Janet had suggested to Curt that the keynote speaker be U.S. Army Quartermaster General, Brigadier General Ronald Kirklin. Kirklin was the 53rd Quartermaster General and Commandant of the Quartermaster School at Fort Lee, Virginia from 2014 to 2016. During the program he presented Dr. Kate Greene the U.S. Army’s Association of Quartermasters, Catharine Greene Award. It had finally come full circle, honor recognizing honor.
This is a story that was told on the national scale, while little known locally. It is refreshing to visit General Greene’s statue and know that I played a small role in its being there. It is invigorating to know some of the pieces of the overall puzzle came from my hometown, named for General Greene. It is almost funny to think that I saw a man at a reenactment in South Carolina and thought he would be a perfect Nathanael Greene and he was!
While Dan McMichael had escaped the publicity of magazine and newspaper interviews, I decided it was time to add his “two-cents worth” to the equation. Dan’s comments below will conclude Finding General Greene.
“Having participated in the Annual Celebration at Cowpens National Battlefield in Jan of 2013, I received an email from a gentleman that I did not remember speaking to or meeting. When one participates in a living history program you meet scores of interested people that you have photos taken with or ‘just have your photo taken’ along with having many discussions on their interest in history.
“Tim Massey has countless friends, acquaintances and so many connections within and outside of the SAR that he was able to get my name and email from a mutual friend very easily and so goes our first official contact. From that chance meeting at Cowpens it has been a wonderful and humbling ride to say the least over the last 8 1/2 years.
“Our next meeting was several months later in April of 2013 when Tim asked if I would consider driving to Greeneville TN to portray General Nathanael Greene for The Celebration of The Year of Nathanael Greene. I was very excited to be asked to speak. I asked if it would okay to ask my good friend Roy Collier to come along also to add to the program agenda. Tim agreed and we arranged the trip. After arriving in Greenville, rain set in for weekend’s events so festivities were moved to the Nathanael Greene Museum and Gym. The day was full of programs and speeches. I met many future friends there which I still have today. I enjoyed seeing all the fellow patriots and re-enactors performing there that day.
“Later that same year, Tim contacted me about coming back up to Greeneville for the annual Christmas Banquet and to say a few remarks. At this weekend’s events I was again introduced to another individual which would catapult my life down the road with General Greene. Janet Uhler, an author who had written a book on Nathanael Greene, had many family connections with the Greenes in Rhode Island.
“During that same time she opened the many doors to introduce me to another group, Sons of the Revolution (SR), and Susie Chisholm, sculptor, who were planning a Statue of General Greene for Valley Forge. I was asked to go to Susie’s sculpture studio in Savannah, GA, to pose for the statue. I also was able to visit the foundry that produced the final statue to watch the casting process. After completion of the statute, Tim made sure I was invited to attend its dedication. Just being there at Valley Forge and knowing I had a very, very small part in it was very special indeed. This event led to my first meeting with Nathanael Greene’s cousins who were there for the statue dedication. They offered to show me Forge Farm if we ever made the trip up.
“After meeting Janet again, she invited us (my wife, Nancy, and me) up to her home in Cape Cod, MA, and said she would introduce us to the Greenes in Rhode Island.
“During this time a very good friend had been trying to get me into storytelling and invited me to a story-telling concert. That’s when it all came together. If I could take the history of Nathanael Greene’s life and my love of history with speaking to the public it would be the best of many interests.
“I reached out to Janet and had her arrange a time which would be convenient for everyone we wanted to meet and see while we were up in Rhode Island. We planned the trip and off we went. There I was treated to a meeting at the State House in Providence RI and made a visit to Nathanael Greene Middle School to present short programs, a visit to state archives where I was able to hold Nathanael Greene’s original Officers/General’s Commission for the State of Rhode Island and was given a great tour of Forge Farm and Nathanael Greene Homestead. I was also able to meet Thomas ‘Tom’ Greene who still lives in the original Greene home, ‘Forge Farm’ built in 1680s. We were invited to stay the night with Tom which we did and had a very memorable experience which helped me with my story telling. Many hours were spent with Tom discussing his expansive family history. I still call and speak with Tom today.
“I worked closely with my mentor, a nationally known storyteller, where she arranged several of her story telling friends to critique my work on several occasions. From this beginning I have performed programs in GA, AL, FL, SC, NC, VA, TN, KY & RI for Patriotic groups such as SAR and DAR and also to Schools, Libraries, State House, Civic clubs, and Churches.
“Up until the contact from Tim Massey, I had changed my focus many times as to whom I could portray in my living history programs. Realizing that General Greene and a strange quirk of meetings and introductions had chosen me to represent him, the decision to portray him turned out to be an easy one. To portray such a wonderful Patriot and to have the chance to introduce him and his family history to many that are unaware of his accomplishments and dedication to the Revolutionary War and the country has been a labor of love. At Tim’s urging I was presented an honorary lifetime membership in the Society of the Descendants of Washington’s Army at Valley Forge, a most humbling experience which was the icing on the cake.”
Our GreenEville and Greene County was named for Nathaneal Greene, although he never lived here. He was a pivotal player in the American Revolution and Dan McMichael continues to bring Greene’s story — and that of Greene County — to life.