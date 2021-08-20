Recently I wrote about finding General Greene. It was meant to inform readers how several events that I was involved in, along with organizations I was involved with, were part of the pieces that fell into place resulting in the monument to General Greene at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. Several events here in Greeneville cemented the idea and got players together that went on to make it happen.
One of the reasons I helped bring Dan McMichael as Greene and Greene author Janet Uhler to Greeneville was a 2005 Greeneville Sun article which stated, “Unfortunately, many Greene Countians, as well as most other Americans, apparently know little or nothing about Greene.”
That reminded me of the year the Nathanael Greene Museum (now the Greeneville/Greene County History Museum) opened. A full-page ad in The Greeneville Sun touted it as named for General Nathanael Greene — “The Hero of Kings Mountain.” It could just as easily have said Guilford Courthouse, Eutaw Springs, or mentioned the Race to the Dan. They don’t sound as good as Kings Mountain, but nope, he was not there.
One of the foremost American Historical authors is David McCullough. McCullough concludes his 297-page book “1776” by writing, “Nathanael Greene would prove the most brilliant American field commander of the war. Washington felt that if anything were to happen to him — were he to be captured or killed — Greene should become the commander-in-chief.”
Washington had fought in the Virginia Militia where he attained the rank of Colonel during the French and Indian War. He served as an aid to British General Braddock serving in the battle of Braddock’s defeat. He was the ranking officer that pulled the retreat together saving much of the British army. Still, he was a rank amateur in British eyes, no more than a colonel of militia.
McCullough wrote that General Washington, “Was not a brilliant strategist or tactician, not a gifted orator, not an intellectual. At several crucial moments, he had shown marked indecisiveness. He had made several mistakes in judgment.” It was these times that his “most trusted General” was able to give him clear concise advice.
Washington quickly bonded with two of his generals who lacked military training — Greene and Henry Knox. At age 33, Nathanael Greene was the youngest general officer in what constituted the American army, and by conventional criteria, an improbable choice for such responsibility. McCullough writes, “Greene and Knox, the two young, untried New Englanders Washington had singled out at the beginning as the best of the ‘raw material’ he had to work with, had both shown true greatness and stayed in the fight to the finish.”
Greene was born and raised in Kent County, Rhode Island, on a farm near the village of Warwick, approximately 60 miles from Boston. He was taught the skill of a foundryman (blacksmith). The home farm consisted of a general store, a gristmill, a sawmill, the Greene forge, and a coasting sloop, all, as was said, in “constant and profitable” operation. Young Nathanael learned not only the trades, but successful business practices as well.
Described as robust of physique, one setback was that an accident at a young age left him with a stiff right leg and a limp. He also suffered from occasional attacks of asthma. McCullough writes, “Nathanael Greene was no ordinary man. He had a quick, inquiring mind and uncommon resolve. He was extremely hard-working, forthright, good-natured, and a born leader.” This may explain why his father counted on him most to further the family interests over his four brothers.
Nathanael’s family were Quakers by faith, a group that believes in nonviolence and urges its members to shun the military. A violation would get a member removed from the church. Nathanael found himself in trouble on more than one occasion for reading books of military tactics. Yet his thirst for military service, and maybe even glory, outweighed the cost of excommunication from the church.
One of Nathanael Greene’s friends was Thomas Paine, author of the pamphlet, “Common Sense” that convinced many Americans it was only “common sense” for residents of the huge American continent to insist upon independence from the comparatively little, island-country of Britain, even though the English were then the world’s “superpower.”
McCullough writes, “Greene, with his love of literature and political philosophy, had taken a great liking to the brilliant Paine, an impoverished English immigrant, who, like Greene, had been a Quaker, and whose pamphlet, ‘Common Sense,’ since its appearance early in the year, had become more widely read than anything yet published in America.”
Paine, who accompanied the dispirited American troops on their retreat in late 1776 through New Jersey, wrote in “The Crisis,” these memorable opening lines: “These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”
His lust for military service, primed by men like Paine, led him to take a leading part in organizing a militia unit, The Kentish Guards, only to be told that his stiff leg disqualified him from being an officer. Shouldering a musket he had bought in Boston from a British deserter, he marched as a private in company drills for eight months until it became obvious that for a man of such knowledge and ability, it would be best to forget about his limp. The state of Rhode Island would commission him a general of state troops.
In 1775 he was promoted to major general of the Rhode Islanders raised in response to the siege of Boston. With the creation of the Continental Army, Greene was appointed brigadier and was assigned by George Washington to the command of the city of Boston.
In August 1776, Greene was promoted to major general of the Continental Army and placed in charge of the troops on Long Island, though an illness kept him out of the fighting in the Battle of Long Island. He did see active duty at the Battle of Trenton, leading one of the two American columns in the frozen Christmas Day decisive victory over the Hessians.
During the Philadelphia campaign of 1777, Greene was again in the fight. He commanded the reserve at the Battle of Brandywine and again at the Battle of Germantown. During the winter encampment at Valley Forge, Greene was given the post of quartermaster general, though he retained the right to command field troops, as he would again do at the Battle of Monmouth.
Washington’s army was starving at Valley Forge and it was not due to a lack of supplies. It was logistics, getting them to the winter encampment. Greene was reluctant to take the job but Washington knew he was the man to get the job done. Under Greene, supplies began to flow into Valley Forge, saving the army from starvation and annihilation. While at Valley Forge the army consumed 700 barrels of flour and 1,400 head of livestock a day. Getting these supplies to camp was a major task, but Greene made it happen.
Greene and Gen. Lafayette were later dispatched to Rhode Island for the failed Battle of Rhode Island, and he was again in command at the Battle of Springfield. In August 1780, he resigned his post as quartermaster general to return to a field command. After the betrayal of Benedict Arnold to the British, West Point needed a new leader. A month after resigning from quartermaster, Greene was appointed to the job by Washington and confirmed by the Continental Congress.
Washington would once more call upon Greene to do the impossible. The British had launched their “southern strategy” campaign. The British believed the south was overwhelmingly loyal to the crown. They invaded Charleston and Savannah with plans to head north enlisting the aid of all the loyal (Tory) Americans to march north and defeat Washington. Their plan was to catch Washington in a vise and annihilate the whole of the American army.
Washington again called upon his “most trusted general.” Greene was given command of the Continental Army in the South, a place where the Americans had failed to gain a foothold. Earlier that Aug. 16, 1780, American General Horatio Gates had fled the battlefield at Camden, South Carolina, while his officers and men were left for slaughter. Savannah and Charleston had fallen without a shot being fired, and with Camden in British hands and the Americans soundly defeated, the British juggernaut looked unbeatable. Col. John Sevier and the Overmountain Men defeated the left wing of Cornwallis army at Kings Mountain on Oct. 7, 1780, revealing a bit of vulnerability.
Greene was appointed commander of the southern department in August 1780. He did not arrive in Charlotte, North Carolina, until Dec. 2. When Greene arrived at Charlotte, he had very little in the way of supplies and men as Congress had very little to offer. He took it in stride, placing key men in crucial cities to rally what he needed. The next few weeks were spent training his troops for battle. During this time, General Cornwallis started to press Greene, but with careful planning and the diversion of a smaller group of troops, Greene managed to escape for a time.
Then the second domino fell, the Battle of Cowpens in January 1781 led by General Daniel Morgan defeated Banastre Tarleton and the right wing of Cornwallis’ army was suddenly gone.
Under Greene’s command, the Continental Army in the south had gained ground, but he realized he had to stay a step ahead of Cornwallis as Washington had the British in the north, at least until he was ready to fight. Cornwallis recognized the Americans were gaining ground and to put a stop to their progress, he would have to eliminate Greene.
Cornwallis came after Greene in what has been called “The race to the Dan.” Cornwallis burned supply wagons and baggage wagons, deserted artillery, anything that slowed the British army. He wanted to stop Greene from crossing the Dan River and returning to join Washington in Virginia. Greene crossed first and took all the boats with him. Cornwallis ordered his exhausted men to abandon the chase and march to Hillsborough to regroup and rally loyalist elements there.
Fortunately for the American cause, British atrocities in the south had incensed the local populace, and Greene had little trouble gaining support from local patriots. After a lot of planning, Greene met General Cornwallis on his own terms, on his own playing field. Greene had an army of 1,500 Continental Soldiers, with the added force of militia and untrained volunteers readied for an attack. At first, things weren’t looking good for Greene, as he lost a lot of men and artillery, but they held out and eventually forced the British troops to retreat, freeing North Carolina almost completely from British control.
The battle of Guilford Courthouse was costly for the Americans, but equally so for the British who claimed it as a victory. British Whig Party leader and war critic Charles James Fox said, “Another such victory as this and the British Army will cease to exist.” Greene had said, “We fight, get knocked down, get up and fight another day.” With this dogged determination Greene and his southern forces turned Cornwallis north where they were still trying to get supplies at Yorktown, Virginia, and were trapped by the French fleet offshore, while American and French troops pounded him into surrender on land.
Nathanael Greene never received his proper recognition because the war was fought in the south. While Kings Mountain turned the tide in the south and Cornwallis was turned north by Greene, it doesn’t play into the narrative that the war was won in the north. Yorktown is in Virginia by the way. So, a southerner won the war in the north, while a northerner turned the war in the south and is not recognized. That is the truth of the matter.
Greene personally bankrupted himself and his family supporting his troops with supplies. He signed notes that came due after the war. Congress could only give him land, which he mostly had to sell off to pay debts. He was given 25,000 acres of land by North Carolina and is deed No. 1 in the Greene County deed book. There is just one problem, at that time Greene County went to the Mississippi River and the granted land is in middle Tennessee along the Duck River near Columbia. He never stepped a foot on it.
Following the conclusion of the Revolution, Greene twice declined appointment as secretary of war, settling for a life in Georgia. The state of Georgia gave Greene a plantation, and it is there he decided to live, farm and raise a family. Unfortunately, he passed away in 1786 at the early age of 43 after suffering from sunstroke.
Many have surmised that had Greene lived he might have been governor of Georgia or even a United States president. We can only speculate what might have been. He loved his country, he loved his wife and he loved his children. His grave was lost for a time before being found and moved to the center of Savannah, where a large monument stands in remembrance.
Washington County is said to be the first named for General George Washington in 1777. Greene County was carved from Washington in 1783. What other name could have been bestowed upon it, a part of Washington, but the name of Washington’s most trusted general? Next week as we continue to trail the past, we look at Caty Greene.