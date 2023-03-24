My grandfather and great grandfather were both named Thomas. Now, just how my dad and I both escaped being named Thomas I can’t answer. Guess it would make sense if I was a Thomas or even the fourth in the line, but I’m not.
In June of 2001, I was in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, for the Society of the Descendants of Washington’s Army at Valley Forge (DVF) annual encampment. At the Saturday evening formal dinner one of the guests at the head table was Wynchell Carol. He, in addition to being a descendant of one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence, was the state president of the Pennsylvania Sons of the American Revolution at the time. He was a big guy in Pennsylvania historic circles.
Wyn Carol came over to the table where I was seated and said, “Mr. Massey I have wanted to meet you” and proceeded to talk a minute before asking if I was related to the Thomas Massey at the 1696 Thomas Massey House? I told him I wasn’t as far as I knew, to which he replied, “That’s too bad, you do know about it?” I told him I did, and that I hoped to visit it sometime. Wyn said it would well be worth my time, even if I wasn’t related.
A Judge Frank Massey in Texas had written a three-book set about the Masseys in the 1950-70s. He tried to group all the Masseys into family groups based on immigrants. For the time and what he had to work with, I am going to say it was a giant undertaking. That was before the internet, email, and Ancestry. It involved a lot of traveling and letter writing. Fortunately, I am one of the few people who owns all three volumes.
Judge Massey wrote that the Thomas Massey 1696 House has in its safe the Massey family coat of arms Thomas brought with him from England in 1683. I found that fascinating, even though I was not related to him. Judge Massey referred to this Thomas as “Thomas of Marple” since he lived in the Marple Township of Broomall, Pennsylvania.
In 2007 I dove into DNA genealogy as I had spent years trying to sort out those pesky Masseys. One thing I learned from DNA was Boom-Shaka-Laka, I am a descendant of Thomas Massey of Marple! Before my next trip to Valley Forge, I contacted the director of the Massey house, working out details about visiting the 1696 Thomas Massey House. His name was Rich Paul, and he was kind enough to give me a private tour. I had asked about the coat of arms, but never got a reply by email or in person. After I spread out the DNA results and the genealogy, Mr. Paul brought out the coat of arms for me to hold for a minute. I have now held it on three occasions.
I found the place so neat that on two different years I took busloads of DVF encampment attendees to tour the house. One year we even had lunch catered on the grounds. In 2009, my 90-year-old Dad went with me to Valley Forge, and I had to take him to see his 8th great grandfather’s house. I’m not sure he grasped that 8th great grandfather thing at first. He was fascinated the house had survived all those years. I am going to tell you about that shortly. I have nice photo of my father holding that coat of arms Thomas Massey brought from England in 1683.
Unfortunately, my Dad was killed in an automobile accident a couple weeks after our trip. I told my sisters I wanted us to all join the Massey House as life members and to contribute funds in memory of Dad. Mr. Paul used the funds to purchase an antique mirror as described in the ship’s manifest as belonging to Thomas Massey. When there, I must go look at myself in Dad’s mirror!
Over the years other friends have visited the Massey house with me. Ronnie Lail kept telling me he had a Massey back in his lineage and we might be related. I kept telling him we were not. But lo and behold, after I finally got into digging a bit, he was a cousin and another Thomas Massey descendant. Ronnie, Dave Shook and I stopped there one year at Christmas when in Valley Forge for march-in. He and wife Linda visited the Massey House with me on another trip. The Blanks sisters went there with me, as well.
The second year Ronnie went, I asked Mr. Paul if I could see Phoebe Taylor Massey’s 1630 Bible that she kept family records in. He was kind enough to remove 4 screws and unlock two locks so that I could hold the Bible and photograph the pages where she had recorded family information.
I have a pencil drawing of the house a local Pennsylvania artist gave me, as well as plates and other memorabilia that Mr. Paul was kind enough to share with me.
Mr. Paul told me that Thomas’ son James’ house is still standing, as well. I descend through James, so I went to visit this second ancestral home. It is a private residence on a well-kept horse farm. Nobody came to the door, so I got plenty of photos of the outside.
Mr. Paul also hooked me up with other Thomas Massey descendants including Kim and Karen Massey, who have put together an incredible book on the Thomas Massey descendants. They were already in print when they met me, so my lineage is not in the book, although they promised it would be in there if there is a reprint. It is a great work with a lot of photos of old homes, farms and grave markers. Mr. Paul is who told me about the Richard Nixon connection.
SAVING THE MASSEY HOUSE
Mr. Paul shared this story with me. In 1964 a lady arrived at the Marple Christian Church next door to the Massey House, to prepare for church services and noticed a bulldozer being unloaded at the old Massey house. She walked over and asked the gentleman what he was doing, and he told her he was going to clean off the property which was about to be developed. First, he said he was going to knock that old house down. She told him that he wasn’t, and he said something along the lines of “Just watch me.”
The driver noticed the lady had gone as he started the dozer toward the house, chug, chug, chug, but there she was sitting on the front steps. He told her to move and even threatened to knock it down with her sitting there, but she wouldn’t budge.
Finally, he left to find a phone to call the developer. He came to the site, and he too told the lady she would have to leave, that she was trespassing on his property. He told her he was going to go call the sheriff and if she was still there when he got back, he would have her arrested. She again told him she wasn’t going anywhere.
The sheriff arrived, and the developer told him he wanted the woman arrested, that he would file a complaint of trespassing. The sheriff said, “I can’t arrest her!” The developer asked, “and why not?” The sheriff answered, “That’s my Sunday school teacher. If I arrest her, I could never show my face in church again.” The sheriff then went over and sat with her on the steps. Hearing what was going on, more people arrived to help sit with the house.
The dozer driver came back in the middle of the night thinking he could get a jump on them, and knock it down before they got there, but no, they were there, house sitting in shifts. People kept coming to join, finally politicians and community leaders joined the vigil.
The developer came one morning to find the dozer driver enjoying breakfast with the large crowd picnicking on the grounds. He had finally had enough and offered to sell a descendant, Lawrence M.C. Smith, the house and one acre of ground, and Smith gave it to the Township of Marple for restoration. Restoration was to be completed in 10 years. Although the “plantation” is now only one acre, gardens of the period are maintained. The actions of one spunky little lady saved the Thomas Massey House.
FROM INDENTURE TO LANDOWNER
The rest of this story are not my words but are borrowed from the Massey House. I think it is a fascinating story that fits many of the early immigrants that ended up in Greene County and east Tennessee.
“In 1683, at the age of eighteen, Thomas Massey left old England for the chance at a better life in America. As a member of the Religious Society of Friends (also known as the Quakers), Massey and his fellow believers were subject to fines and imprisonment for worshipping as they pleased and not supporting the official state church — the Church of England. Additionally, his prospects for property ownership were limited since very wealthy people owned most of the land. As a farmer in England, he would have to rent a plot of ground and hope to eke out a living making just enough money to pay his rent. Wanting a better future, Massey joined the thousands of the “middling” and poor English, Scots, and Welsh who decided to ‘push fortune’ and emigrate to a new North American colony established by prominent Quaker William Penn as a refuge for other Friends — Pennsylvania.
“Unable to pay for his passage, Massey struck a bargain with wealthy Quaker Francis Standfield, who also was headed for Penn’s colony. In return payment for his passage, Massey signed an indenture that required him to work for Standfield for a period of five to seven years. At the end of this time, Standfield, in turn, agreed to give him ‘freedom dues… according to the custom of the country.’ In these early years, freedom dues in Pennsylvania included one new suit of clothes, ten bushels of wheat or fourteen of corn, one axe, two hoes and, most importantly, land. On July 11, 1683, Massey and seven other indentured servants in the employ of the Standfield family joined twenty-three other Quaker families and embarked on the ‘Endeavour’ out of Liverpool for far-away Pennsylvania. The ship made landfall at Upland (present-day Chester) on September 29, 1683. Just twenty-eight days after he turned nineteen, Thomas Massey embarked on a new life.
“At the end of his time of service, Massey received his promised freedom dues — 100 acres of land near present-day Broomall — fifty from Francis Standfield and fifty from proprietor William Penn. Now an independent landowner, he worked quickly to clear some of his ground, build a shelter, and plant crops. In short order, he built a log home and began to farm. In 1692, Massey married twenty-two-year-old Phebe Taylor, who had come over on the same ship, and began to raise a family. Four years later, he was able to buy an additional two hundred acres of land from James Standfield, the son of his former master. In the same year he started to build a brick addition to his log cabin for his wife and their two young children, Ester and Mordecai. When finished, the new brick home contained a walk-in fireplace and beehive oven (a domed oven for baking, built into the side of the house).
“Measured by the standards of the day, a new brick home was a substantial accomplishment that indicated Massey’s success. Comfort and security, a beautiful brick house, a 300-acre plantation, and freedom of worship was more — much more — than he ever could have expected back in England. When Thomas Massey died in 1708, he left his home and property to his eldest son Mordecai, who remodeled the house in the early 1730s and tore down the original log cabin, replacing it with a stone addition and kitchen. Today, the restored Thomas Massey home sits on one acre of his former plantation.
“Thomas Massey’s rise from indentured servant to an independent farmer, homeowner and landowner demonstrated the opportunities that drew more Europeans to Pennsylvania than to any of Britain’s other North American colonies in the eighteenth century. His experience and the experiences of others like him, inspired tens of thousands in the eighteenth century to come to a place that many people by the 1720s were calling ‘the best poor man’s country in the world.’ Farmers like Massey and his descendants, and the descendants of so many other immigrants who followed, were the foundation of Pennsylvania’s economy and the backbone of its society for generations to come.”
The Massey house web page says, “The Thomas Massey House is a monument to the American dream — the home of an indentured servant who became a landowner, and like the American dream the house has endured over 300 years.” HUZZAH! to the American Dream as we trail the past!