I wrote once that the father of our country, George Washington, had two birthdays, both in February. Washington was born Feb. 11, 1732, on his father’s Pope Creek, Virginia, farm. Following Great Britain’s adoption of the Gregorian calendar in 1752, George Washington’s birthday shifted 11 days to Feb. 22, 1732.
The great man always preferred the Feb. 11 date, but others such as the town of Alexandria held a celebration in his honor on Feb. 22. Close friends and family celebrated with him on the earlier date and a host of others joined him for a second celebration on the later date.
In years past Washington’s birthday was displayed prominently on calendars. Stores held Washington birthday sales while schools celebrated as they learned about the great man and his contributions to our nation. There were even patriotic postcards honoring the event. But in recent years Washington’s birthday has been lost on calendars, and the historic day rolled into what is now known as “Presidents Day.”
Few today understand or appreciate his great contributions to our nation. Most educated adults can’t explain George Washington’s importance, or his relevance today. Yet during our country’s formative period, for 24 years George Washington was the most important man in America. In truth, Washington served his country for more than four decades. The sheer length of time tells us there is a lot to learn about our most important founding father.
What has happened to the man eulogized by “Light Horse Harry” Lee as First in War, First in Peace and First in the Hearts of his countrymen? Why have we forgotten Washington? It has a lot to do with our current education system, what is viewed as important, a lack of caring about our heritage and history. The current trend among some academics is to show those who founded our country in a bad light, to bring them down to our level or lower.
In a 2017 college campus survey, 86 of 100 college students could not name the guy on the dollar bill? Of the ones who said Washington, some could not give his first name.
In 2020 the Harpeth Hall Prep School in Nashville ended its more than 100-year-old tradition of celebrating Washington’s birthday. The head of the school explained the institution’s decision to end the tradition in an email. She asserts that the Washington birthday celebration “is not consistent with or relevant to the way that we teach history today, does not demonstrate the significant role that women, people of color, and other underrepresented groups play in our nation’s history,” and that “A growing number of students, faculty, staff, and alumnae were expressing their discomfort with this tradition.”
Thanks to a teacher in elementary school, I too had a negative view of Washington. It took some time and self-education, but my pendulum swung full stride in my view of our first president.
I wrote recently that I have over 130 books on Washington, and that is true. I have added a few since that writing thanks to Margaret, the book buyer at Mount Vernon. In a book I was asked to review, the author’s assertion that Washington is “gone forever” and that “his entire world, too, belongs to the past” is totally out of touch with reality. The very existence of our country and the impact it’s had on world history is a testament that Washington’s legacy lives on.
Washington was not born into our time of “instant gratification” but in the time where rewards came to those who put their nose to the grindstone and pulled themselves up by the bootstraps. Washington was not born into the tidewater aristocracy, he was not born into privilege, although some may look back and say he was.
Washington’s early hero was his older half-brother Lawrence. Lawrence inherited the Little Hunting Creek Plantation from his father in 1743. He changed the name of the estate to Mount Vernon after Admiral Edward Vernon, his old commander from the British Navy.
Lawrence was an officer of the Virginia Militia and served in the House of Burgesses. Following the death of their father, Lawrence took young George under his wing and George aspired to be like Lawrence.
While Washington did receive some tutoring, much of his developmental education came at the hand of Lawrence. Everything Lawrence was, young George aspired to be. As with many of our founders, he was self-educated.
Young George wrote out a copy of the 110 Rules of Civility in his schoolbook when he was about 14 years old. These maxims originated in the late 16th century in France and were popularly circulated during Washington’s time. This exercise, now regarded as a formative influence in the development of his character, included guidelines for behavior in pleasant company, appropriate actions in formal situations, and general courtesies.
When I was a Boy Scout, our handbook encouraged us to be like Washington. I have said it, and I will say it again, Washington was the first Boy Scout. He was Trustworthy, Loyal, Helpful, Friendly, Courteous, Kind, Obedient, Cheerful, Thrifty, Brave, Clean, and Reverent. He was always prepared! The History Channel has a program, “George Washington, First Action Hero.” Indeed, he was a man of “firsts.”
As Commander in Chief, during the eight-years-long Revolutionary War, Washington held the Continental Army together under great hardships and brought about victory. Today, we may take our nation’s birth for granted, but independence wasn’t inevitable back then; in fact, it was unlikely. Washington’s leadership was in great measure responsible for winning American independence.
Through force of character and brilliant political leadership, Washington transformed an underfunded militia into a capable force that, although never able to take the British army head-on, outwitted and defeated the mightiest military power in the world. The British later admitted that Washington too, “out spied us.”
Washington’s greatest legacy was his unwillingness to abuse, for personal interests, the power bestowed upon him. For those eight years, Washington held more power than any other man in America, and at the end of the war he could have taken control of the government and became a dictator, a king, or whatever he wished. In fact, some officers in the army suggested he do just that. Instead, Washington resigned his commission, gave up all his power willingly, and went home. Washington amazed the world of the 18th century, because he did not use his great personal popularity to hold on to power.
When told by the American artist Benjamin West that Washington was going to resign as commander in chief of the army, King George III of England said, “If he does that, he will be the greatest man in the world.” Indeed, he was.
Washington presided over the Constitutional Convention and helped its ratification. By agreeing to do so, he gave it legitimacy. The Constitution was not the popular document it is today — many had doubts about it. But because the people trusted Washington, even states that were suspicious of the Constitution ratified it only because they trusted him to do what was right for the country.
Washington’s trustworthiness influenced greatly the powers given to the presidency of the United States. Although members of the Constitutional Convention were afraid of powerful rulers, they gave the president great powers because they believed George Washington would be chosen as president, and they trusted him not to abuse that power.
Washington practically invented the office and the role of the president. Since there was no precedent to follow, he used his skill as a statesman to establish the meaning and role of the office of the president. Washington continues to be the role model for the presidency, and the standard by which all other presidents are measured.
George Washington established an orderly transfer of power. Having led the country during its difficult formative years, he could have remained president for life because there were no term limits then. Yet, after two terms as president he once again refused power for life, as he had refused it at the end of the Revolutionary War. He wanted the people to select a new president while he was still alive and have that experience of an orderly and peaceful transfer of power. He gave us the important precedent and example of presidents serving only two terms, a tradition that was followed by every president until Franklin Roosevelt.
George Washington still stands for those enduring values of honesty, integrity, courage, self-discipline, and tenacity, and he remains a great example for us. He was a man of honor and character, and we are blessed to have such an exceptional legacy. Over 200 years ago President John Adams eulogized George Washington, saying “his example … will teach wisdom and virtue to …men, not only in the present age, but in future generations, as long as our history shall be read.”
For generations a portrait of Washington hung in school classrooms. Today he is all but forgotten. It is one of our nation’s sins that he was been pushed aside into the abyss of forgotten history.
Of course, there is so much more that’s important and inspiring about Washington’s life. There are many interesting stories illustrating his courage, wisdom, beliefs, and advice. At least learning and knowing the main reasons for his continuing importance is essential to our nation.
Washington was generally private about his religious life. He was a devoted member of the Anglican Church. In 1762, he became a vestryman at Pohick Church and served as a churchwarden for three terms. He held family booths in both Pohick Church and Christ Church in Alexandria. While the prayer in the snow at Valley Forge is scoffed at by modern scholars, there were witnesses of this and other occasions who saw the general in prayer.
Washington chose the area that would become the gleaming white city, the seat of American government, that still shining example to the world. It is fitting that it should bear his name. Author Joseph Ellis said that “Washington was the thread that held the fabric of the nation together when it could have easily come apart in the 1790s.” Even in our time we have witnessed other governments collapse in short periods of time.
Yet today, Rioters in Baltimore defaced a statue of the first U.S. president, vandalizing the image of the president with the words “destroy racists” written in red paint.
One article reported, “The founding fathers and iconic Presidents of the United States no longer have a place in ‘polite’ society according to the affluent cultural elite, instead opting to replace the great men with a stifling culture of political correctness and cultural authoritarianism.”
I choose to think otherwise, and it all comes back down to educating the public. Washington is faulted today because he owned slaves. He was born into it; it was legal and practiced around the world. You know much of the world practices slavery today, but they don’t seem to be interested in that. Yet, he is the only founding father to have stipulations in his will for freeing his slaves.
I am honored to be a “George Washington Fellow” and that certificate hangs in my entrance hall. My sister says my house is a George Washington shrine and I too, am proud of that. I am at Washington’s Mount Vernon at least four times a year and never tire of taking in his farm, home and the museums. I have been honored to stand as a “tomb guard” at this grave and have twice placed a wreath at his tomb. I once raised the flag that flew there that day and have it as a memento. No doubt, I do have a large collection of George Washington “stuff.”
Washington was only able to enjoy his Mount Vernon home for a couple years after he retired from public service. That’s sad, but his sacrifice leaves us a legacy that has endured for generations. Few of us would be willing to give a fraction of what he did.
I did not mention his beloved Martha or her children that came to live at Mount Vernon or that he too was first in farm practices, or a member of the Masonic order. I did not mention Lawrence died young propelling the young George to strive to be what his brother wanted him to become. I would encourage everyone to make a trip to Alexandria, Virginia, and spend a day at Mount Vernon. If you are like me, you will find that day overwhelming and want to go back.
One speaker on last week’s CBS Sunday Morning said, “Washington the man, became Washington the idea.” Washington deserves more than a day, he is a role model, an example of integrity for us all to follow, young and old.
Washington’s final words as he took his last breath on that cold December evening in 1799 was, “Tis well.” Thanks to him, all has remained well for 224 years since his passing. We do owe him more than just a day. Happy 291st birthday, General Washington!