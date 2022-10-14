A funny thing happened. I wrote an article about family reunions, and I get a boat load of mail about genealogy. One person asked why I have never written about how to do genealogy? Well, I have several times since I started this column, I just kind of subtly slide it into the conversation. Most asked was, “how do I start” or “where do I begin?” I have hinted about that many times too, especially in the reunions article. One thing I left out of the reunions article was that taking your children to meet family at a reunion is often an effective form of birth control. Well, maybe I did hint at that, too.
I am not a genealogist and don’t claim to be. I have done a lot of genealogy over the last 30 years, but I do not have a business card that says “genealogist.” I was just elected this Thursday president of the Greene County Genealogical Society, God help us, but that does not make me a genealogist. But then, everybody who does genealogy is considered a genealogist.
So just what is a genealogist? I was looking up the answer to that question online and saw a tab that said, “What does a genealogist make a year?” I clicked on it and it showed $80,000. Maybe I need to get some of those business cards made. I do have four hours of college elective credits in genealogy. I have presented genealogy programs for a college as well as other groups.
Okay, the official internet definition of a genealogist: “Genealogists compile lists of ancestors, which they arrange in pedigree charts or other written forms. The word genealogy comes from two Greek words — one meaning ‘race’ or ‘family’ and the other ‘theory’ or ‘science.’ Thus is derived ‘to trace ancestry,’ thus the science of studying family history.”
There are a lot of jokes around about people who indulge in genealogy. If you have noticed, I am using the word genealogist a lot in this article. Would you believe someone is giving me $5 for every time I use that word, genealogist? Got to make a living somehow, how about writing about genealogy! I’m joking, of course.
So, let’s dive in. If you shake your family tree, watch for the nuts to fall. My family tree is full of nuts. I have a small plaque that says that in my house. If you don’t believe that, then reread my family reunions article and then attend one.
Some family trees have more sap than others, mine certainly has more than its fair share. Genealogists never fade away; they just lose their roots. If you don’t tend your roots, the tree may wither away. I have not mulched mine in a while. Family tree research is one giant step backward and one giant step forward — usually at the same time.
I have written about Crockett genealogy and John Hunt Morgan’s genealogy. A lady emailed me this week questioning my article in which I said Morgan did not have descendants. She asked about Morgan’s daughter, “Although he had one daughter, she is a Morgan. Is it possible her DNA of his lineage wouldn’t be relative?” Morgan’s daughter died at 23, childless, just a few months after marrying. She should have read my article closer.
I have written about people adding information they “think” should have been there, like giving people middle names, or giving people a new name, or guessing at a wife’s surname. Mark Twain said, “Get your facts first, then you can distort them as you please.” A lot of folks take distorted family stories and then try to tie facts to them. Some just run with them no matter what, with not a shred of documentation. Those nice family histories that somebody in the family put together without a single piece of documentation, well, they make for nice reading, but no genealogical organization will accept them as fact. Document, document, document!
Ambrose Bierce said, of genealogy: “An account of one’s descent from an ancestor who did not particularly care to trace his own.” As you all should know, in the end, it’s all relative.
They say once you get the “genealogy bug” it’s worse than an addiction to cocaine. Then of course, a cousin a day keeps the boredom away. I wrote about all those cousins I have found through DNA, I don’t know who they are, where they came from, or how they got there, but by gosh, by golly, that’s why we have genealogy.
Then you have those folks who marry into the family and think YOU are the nut. So now you have this in-law who is now a part of your family while fitting the definition that an “outlaw is an in-law who refuses to let you do their genealogy!” But wait, some will ask you to do their genealogy, saying, “My aunt tried it, but couldn’t find anything.”
That big moment of truth for a genealogist: discovering you are your own cousin. This might bring a chuckle, but it is true. My parents are also my cousins according to Ancestry. I am twice a cousin to my Mom, and three times a cousin to my father. To think we laugh at jokes about marrying a cousin. So my parents were cousins, but didn’t have a clue, then they had me and I’m a cousin, too. Who would have knew?
Do you know where your great grandparents are? Many folks cannot name their grandparents let alone their great grandparents. It’s true. Remember a few years back when someone started that “who’s your daddy” thing? A genealogist made a bumper sticker, “Who’s your great great granddaddy?”
If you are serious about genealogy don’t hire a “professional” or “certified” genealogist. A professional just takes your money and a certified genealogist, well they take a six-week course online for $149 or such then want to make that money back as fast as possible, off you.
I’ve got to tell you, I have helped people try to unravel the mess made by those professional genealogists I mentioned above. One lady had her application turned down to an organization. It didn’t take me long to find the problem. The bigger problem was the lady would not or could not understand that her ever how many greats grandfather could not have fathered her ancestor with a 34-year-old woman. He would have been 7 at the time, Nope, didn’t happen. He may have been out shooting a gun at age 7, but he wasn’t, you know. I’ve seen it recorded where someone died before they were born. The sad thing is that this is rather common.
For our genealogy 101 there are two sure ways to get to the “roots” of your family. The way to get your family tree done the fastest is to run for political office. Your opponents will have it completed way before the election, and then you can resign if you really didn’t wish to run in the first place.
The other is to go to the T. Elmer Cox Library in Greeneville, as I mentioned in the reunions article. June and Katie, the lovely matrons of the library, are excited to help you connect with your family’s past. To get started and to help them, gather as much information as you can collect — grandparents’ names, any dates you might have where they are buried if you know. They are not going to do all the work for you, but they will more than share the load. If at first you don’t succeed, search, search again. That is why we call it re-search. The search may seem endless, as one piece of information leads to new stories, places, and people. I spent 15 years tracking down a great-great grandfather.
Talk to relatives, identify people in family photographs, and read saved documents, such as letters, diaries, journals, newspaper clippings, military records, maps, and legal papers. One way to keep track of generations is with an ancestral chart. This form contains brackets for each generation and space to write in the family members’ names along with birth, marriage and death information. Family group sheets are a form for organizing information about a couple and their children. Use a notebook or computer to write out the family stories and sources of information. Genealogical pay dirt is discovering the ancestor who was the family packrat! Ancestry.com is a good way to go, and they do offer a 15-day free trial. That’s long enough to get you hooked. As I have noted before, don’t believe everything you see on Ancestry unless it has a document attached.
Oral histories are another way to enrich genealogy. It may be easier to get a family member to tell their stories verbally than in writing. Set a time and place for the interview and a method for recording it, then go visit them! Decide on a topic or series of questions to discuss, but give the interviewee flexibility to tell their stories. Sure, they are going to say “well your great, great maw maw was a little bit Cherokee” or she was “full-blood Cherokee.” A lady told me her family was “black Irish” once, well that one opened up a can of worms as I unraveled the mystery. I have had some folks not too happy with what I found.
Your children may not thank you or really care, but if you preserve the family genealogy, your great, great, great, great whatever descendants will remember you as super-great! That is, if you make sure it’s preserved someplace like the Cox Library or on Ancestry, preferably both. A lot of folks don’t seem to appreciate genealogy until they retire. A great tragedy in many families is that years of genealogical work goes up in smoke because nobody was interested in it.
I have a lot of great genealogy, and family cartoon clips from newspapers I’ve saved over the years. Where do I keep them? In a genealogy notebook! There’s a fine line between a packrat and a serious family historian. My Mom kept everything, she has been gone 12 years, and I am yet to go through it all.
A home with everything in its place, and a place for everything, means you’re not well suited for genealogy! If you like puzzles, mysteries, history, a good book, then genealogy might just be your ticket to good and enjoyable times. I keep my desk piled up as well as the bar in the kitchen where I prefer to do a lot of my work. Try as I may to reduce the clutter, it soon returns. Guess I am suited for genealogy.
While at the Cox Library, research public records. Look for information about a relative’s birth year, occupation, marital status, country of birth, citizenship, and the names of other people living at the same address in census records. Ship manifests are helpful in identifying where immigrant ancestors came from and where they were planning to settle. Talk about opening a can of worms, and each generation only doubles! Look at what times they lived through, the new inventions, what cars looked like, did they walk to school. Old school records are fun, too.
The nice ladies at the Cox Library can help you with land records, probate files, and court cases which shed light on family dynamics. They can print you the best copies of those documents, as well as ancestors’ marriage licenses, that one will find anywhere.
Wayne Conduff offers a service, Ancestor Home Land Locater, to identify and map where your ancestors’ home farm or property was in Greene County. Wayne’s card is available at the Cox Library. It is an almost magical feeling to visit the area where your ancestors first settled in our area. It is but one of the pieces of the puzzle that makes genealogy a fun experience.
The Greene County Genealogical Society meeting Thursday was held at the Cox library with special guests Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison. Thirty members and guests turned out for the meeting at the T. Elmer Cox Library.
Officers elected were Tim Massey, president; Glenna Casteel, first vice president; Stevie Hughes, second vice president; Carolyn Gregg, treasurer; and Madge Walker, secretary.
Glenna Casteel and Sherry Britton discussed their book project about Greene County Schools. The group shared ideas for upcoming programs. One of those presented by the incoming president is an evening program at the Cox Library to help those interested or needing help with genealogy. Other ideas were the formation of a social media page as well as programs on Native American genealogy, and cleaning and maintaining cemeteries. It was suggested the group have tours of area historic sites.
Genealogy can be fun and rewarding. We have one of the best places to start anywhere in East Tennessee at the T. Elmer Cox Library. While you are there, take a minute and join the Greene County Genealogical Society. Genealogy is a rewarding adventure, so come on along as we trail the past together.