I must say once more that I was overwhelmed by the outpouring following the Washington’s almost forgotten birthday column last Saturday. I started receiving phone calls and emails earlier than usual. It is always fun to hear from readers who share their views. Washington, it seems is still first in the hearts of some countrymen and women.
It is heartwarming to know that a lot of readers have not forgotten Washington. Several shared memories of learning about Washington in the classroom, some talked about visiting Mount Vernon. Others told me they had visiting Mount Vernon on their bucket list. As for me, if given the choice of driving two hours to Dollywood, or seven hours to Mount Vernon, then gas up the car, we are heading north.
Those that follow me on Facebook know that when at Mount Vernon, I like to post “Washington was first in War, first in peace, and first in the hearts of his countrymen, but I am first in the parking lot” with a picture of my car in that magical first space.
I tell everyone, be there when the gates open, go see and do what you want most to do first thing. Because about 10:30 the tour buses and a gazillion locals show up. It is like a tsunami wave coming in. This is especially true of the spring Revolutionary War weekend and the fall Colonial Trade Faire, which are our favorites.
I have been there 3 times on July 4th. There are 16,000-18,000 folks on the front lawn. It is a sort of miserable fun, too many souls milling about. Getting in and out is horrible. The Blanks sisters and I took the cruise boat down from Alexandria one year, and that was nice. No traffic nightmares, and when we returned to the city we enjoyed a relaxing dinner at a riverside seafood restaurant.
With all that said, folks today just do not realize how connected people in the colonial period were. Sure, news traveled slow, the mail took weeks, newspapers were slow too. Something that happened in the capitol city of Philadelphia would be at least a couple months arriving here on the frontier of what is now East Tennessee. Then when it did, who knew what could be trusted.
It amazes me just how much folks back then got around. Many of the settlers in Greene County came from Pennsylvania, down through Virginia, arriving in what some thought was Virginia and some North Carolina. The area around Kingsport was claimed by both states.
I bought my first book about Washington’s travels, “In the Footsteps of George Washington” probably 30 years ago. I am here to tell you that he got around. I have been to a lot of those places and there are many more that I have yet to visit. I have followed his 1791 Southern Tour which lasted nearly four months and covered over 1,900 miles. That was entirely by coach or horseback. As I said, the man got around. It is fun to find those early DAR markers commemorating Washington’s visit to a certain place all those years ago.
Washington knew people, and he was the biggest rock star of his time. When I wrote about his writing during the January 1778 winter at Valley Forge, “if all else fails, I will plant my standard among the Scots Irish in the Appalachians.” He knew them, and he knew their reputation. He knew they would stand and fight with him and if all was indeed lost, they too would share in the defeat.
After the State of Franklin failed, the land that is Tennessee today became part of a larger territory called “The Territory South of the River Ohio.” Later, it was shortened to the “Southwest Territory.” George Washington appointed William Blount territorial governor. Why did Washington put Blount in charge? Washington knew him and they had one thing in common, they were both land speculators.
On June 1, 1796, President Washington signed the resolution making Tennessee the 16th state to join the Union of States. This time John Sevier was picked to be the first governor. Believe it or not, Knoxville was the first capital city of our state. Sevier and his wife are buried on the grounds of the old Knox County Courthouse, the proximity of the first statehouse.
The name Sevier is tied to Greene County and John Sevier is considered as much a Greene Countian as a Washington Countian. While Blount, William Cocke, Andrew Jackson and others knew Washington from Philadelphia, Sevier was the one who dined with the Washingtons at Mount Vernon. I gaze into the dinning room at Mount Vernon and wonder just where did Sevier sit? Which bedroom did he sleep in since he was an overnight guest. Washington also appointed Sevier as a “General” of the territory militia while president.
There were as many as a hundred or more men who lived in Greene County that had served under Washington in the north during the war. They may not have known him personally, but they certainly knew the man. The had seem him on the field and in camp.
While Washington never visited this area, he did send one-hundred dollars to Samuel Doak’s academy at Limestone. Doak was overwhelmed at Washington’s outpouring and introduced an act to the legislature renaming his St. Martin’s Academy as Washington College in honor of President Washington. It was one of the varied acts passed by the Southwest Territory General Assembly in 1795. Doak, a Presbyterian minister and early pioneer, originally settled in Tennessee in Sullivan County. In 1780 he moved to Washington County, where he formed Salem Church and a school, which was chartered as St. Martin’s Academy in 1783, the first chartered school this side of the mountains. Doak, while a circuit rider, held services in Greeneville at the Big Spring. He kept his trusty rifle nearby as he delivered his message. Doak was also involved in what would become Tusculum College. Washington College and Salem Church are still active.
In 1798, the new United States appeared to be headed to war with France. We fought France along with the British in the French and Indian War 1754-63. France was our ally against England during the American Revolution. Then in July 1798 President John Adams appointed Washington, now retired to Mount Vernon, as Lt. General and Commander in Chief of the United States military forces.
Greene County, Tennessee, in a show of support in sentiment to the United States, called a meeting of citizens at the Greene County Courthouse. It was led by Col. Daniel Kennedy (widely recognized as the father of Greene County) and George Duffield as secretary. A committee of these two men and others was appointed to “draw up and transmit to General Washington an address, expressive of the grateful sensibilities of the people at his acceptance of the appointment of Lieutenant-General and Commander in Chief of the American Armies at the present eventful crisis.”
Their letter read: “To George Washington Esqr. Lieut. General and Commander in Chief of the American Armies, Sir, However novel an address from your fellow citizens may appear at so early a period, and before you are personally engaged in the discharge of the duties of your appointment; yet we would do injustice to our feelings, did we not express our grateful sensibility on once more beholding you in the exalted station of Commander in chief of the American armies. For successive years we have traced you in an illustrious career. We have with affectionate regard contemplated your long and useful life dedicated to the good of your Country. In the hour of her adversity, we have looked up to you under the smiles of an indulgent Providence, as the political father and Savior of Columbia. Emerged from the gloom of despotic sway, her sons have long enjoyed the cheering light of freedom. They have seen their Country eminently exalted in the blessings of virtue, liberty, and independence. Having so conspicuously aided in conducting her to the zenith of prosperity, we saw you retire crowned with the plaudits of your grateful country-men. We hoped, and we had reason to expect that the Sun of Peace would set with mild effulgence on the evening of your life. Pleased with the prospect, we anticipated from other nations the political rectitude which characterized our own. Guided by impartial justice, and the purest principles, we expected from the European World a reciprocity of conduct founded on the same good faith. In this most reasonable expectation, our sanguine wishes have deceived us. France, whom we hastened to acknowledge as a Sister Republic, when struggling against combined Europe for her freedom, has burst asunder the bonds of friendship and good faith. She beholds the mild and pacific policy of America, and mistakes it for cowardice and the base desertion of our rights. She has plundered our citizens, she has for successive years rioted on the Spoils of our defenseless Commerce, twice has she spurned with insolence and contempt our messengers of peace; she has subjugated to her power a part of the European world, and now threatens America with the scourge of her despotism. Under your banner, Sir, Americans have fought for, and acquired the glorious acquisition of liberty and independence; in defense of that acquisition, they are ever ready to risk their lives. We are not ignorant of the determination with which you ‘consoled’ yourself, of spending the ‘remnant of your days,’ in the peaceful retirement and domestic sweets of your beloved Vernon. We cannot therefore duly appreciate your recent sacrifice on the Altar of your Country’s good. The only return we can make, is by solemnly pledging ourselves as Citizens and soldiers to protect and defend our rights, and with life and fortune to follow you in the path of Honor, whenever the prosperity and independence of our Country may require”
While passing through Washington’s office at Mount Vernon I look at his desk and wonder what he thought about those men from Greene County in that new state of Tennessee writing to him as he penned his answer:
“To Citizens of Greene County, Tennessee
“Mount Vernon 8th Sept 1798
“Gentlemen,
“Having once more engaged in the arduous duties of public life, (after I had retired therefrom with the most ardent wishes and pleasing hopes that no circumstances would occur to call me from my peaceful abode during the few remaining years of my life) I cannot be insensible to the approbation of my fellow Citizens. And, while I thank you, Gentlemen, for your warm & friendly Address, permit me to observe, that I can take no merit to myself for any personal sacrifices I may make in accepting the arduous and important trust with which I have been honored; for, when the Property of our Citizens has been despoiled—our Sovereignty encroached upon—our constituted Authorities treated with contempt—and our Independence threatened, can that man be deserving the Appellation of an American Citizen, who would suffer any motives of personal consideration to withhold his exertions at such an eventful crisis.
“It certainly appears, Gentlemen, as you observe, that the mild and pacific policy of America has been mistaken for Cowardice, and a base desertion of our Rights. But I trust that the injured spirit of our Country will now be roused, and that we shall shew to the world that we can and will support our Rights and the Government of our choice against all aggressions, and that we will yield our Independence only with our lives.
“To do this requires a spirit of unanimity which, I presume, will shortly prevail in every part of the United States, & that every virtuous Citizen will see the necessity of his exertions to preserve the invaluable blessings which we have yet in our power. Geo. Washington”
Daniel Kennedy was a well respected leader of the community, involved with the State of Franklin, served in the North Carolina and Tennessee legislatures. He was one of the Overmountain Men who crossed over the mountain to “turn the tide” of the revolution at Kings Mountain.
George Duffield is not a recognizable name today, but he was a prominent Greeneville attorney. Duffield was related to the Taylor family, being a nephew of Senator Robert Taylor and governor Alfred Taylor. He married into the Carter family and removed to Elizabethton where he served many years in several capacities as a leader of that community.
Signing the Greeneville letter in addition to Kennedy and Duffield, were Col. Benjamin Crow, Col. Joseph Conway, Maj. Baldwin Herle, Capt. James Stinson, Capt. James Guthrie, Capt. John Harmon, John Russell, John Gass, Samuel Frazer, James Hayes, David Russell, and Robert Wyly. (Spellings taken from documents)
I have thought while standing at our current courthouse what an event this would have been to just behold these patriotic early citizens of Greeneville. Some of these men rode all day on horseback just to attend this meeting.
As I related above, I have stood in Washington’s office staring at his writing desk wondering what thoughts might have gone through his mind thinking about the support of this community so far away, yet connected by a common thread of patriotism. Yes, Greene County was connected with our first president, and I like to think we still are.