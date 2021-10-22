Everyone seems to have what they call a special place where they can go, which allows them to “get away from it all.” While many call such places Hilton Head, Myrtle Beach, Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Disney World, Dollywood or some may just say, “the beach,” or “the mountains.” That special place for me is Mount Vernon, yes George Washington’s home near Alexandria Virginia. I have been there so many times it’s not funny. The last several years I have settled into one hotel, Quality Inn Mount Vernon, it is not expensive and it’s the closest to Mount Vernon. There are nice restaurants nearby and it has a large mural of the Mount Vernon mansion and Washington on a speckled horse on the end by the street. It’s nothing fancy, but it does have a nice breakfast. A good cup of coffee and a bit to eat are always good heading out for the day.
Mount Vernon today is 400 acres of what was once an 8,000 acre estate. In the 1850s John Augustine Washington, the great nephew of George Washington had offered the remaining estate to the United States and to the State of Virginia, but neither were interested in purchasing the property.
The mother of a young South Carolina girl who was sailing on the Potomac River in route to Philadelphia took notice of the decaying condition of Washington’s home. She wrote her daughter, Ann Pamela Cunningham, about how sad she was to see the house in that condition. At that time all that was holding the piazza of the home from falling was old ships’ masts. Young Pamela, who had been crippled at a young age in a riding accident, decided to take on the project of raising money to buy the property for preservation. She wrote newspapers, governors, business leaders and recruited women from all 30 of the states at the time.
Cunningham’s appeal to women across the country resulted in the formation of the Mount Vernon Ladies Association in 1853, and together they raised the funds to save Mount Vernon, purchasing it for $200,000 two years before the outbreak of the Civil War. That would be equal to $5 million in today’s dollars. Cunningham and the women remained steadfast in their efforts to protect the estate through the war years. It is interesting to note that during the war soldiers from both sides visited the grounds at the same time and did so unarmed. Their respect for Washington allowed them to leave their grievances for another time and place.
Viewing the photos of the home when the women took over and seeing it today is nothing short of miraculous. The Mount Vernon Ladies Association is the oldest private preservation organization in the United States. The group still owns and manages Washington’s estate and is open to visitors 365 days a year. The mansion home is the centerpiece, but there are the gardens, lawns, the view of the river below, crops growing, livestock, the working farm with its magnificently reproduced 16-sided barn. You can visit the burial vault of General and Mrs. Washington as well as other family members. Visit the slave cemetery, take a nature walk, tour the slave quarters, take a boat ride on the Potomac, tour the many farm buildings and the mansion itself. They have two great gift shops, and a store at the greenhouse that sells plants. There are several of those in my gardens.
There are two extraordinary museums tucked neatly beneath the landscape. One is interactive and has many of the Washingtons’ personal items, including his dentures. There is a children’s learning area as well as a couple theaters. My favorite is the Revolutionary War video; when cannons fire, your seat shakes, too. Then when they are crossing the Delaware River on Christmas night the wind blows and it starts snowing. That is just cool for anyone of any age.
Caroline and I always dine at the Washington Inn. It is a formal sit-down affair with excellent food. Last year they had moved outside with the dinning rooms closed. They put tables in a garden area with plexiglass between tables. This year the indoor dinning was back open, but Caroline and I chose the outside sitting area. That is another of those good things that come from a bad situation. They have a peanut soup that is to die for. The only time I was disappointed was when the peanut soup was not available.
While I usually visit Mount Vernon two to three times a year, it had been a year since I was last on the grounds this September. Caroline, myself, and the Daniels family had decided to rendezvous at the annual 2020 Colonial Trade Fair last year. The event was well attended, and masks were required on the grounds and well as in the buildings. George Washington seemed to be the only person not required to wear a mask. It is not the first time the Danielses had been traveling as well as Caroline and me when we decided to meet up at Mount Vernon for the day. We have “hooked up” with other friends from time to time at Mount Vernon too. The Mount Vernon Inn is the perfect place to meet and visit, then stroll the grounds.
The trade fair is about 60 artisans, I hesitate to call them vendors. They are the best in the country at making 18th century wares. There are two stages with constant “period” entertainment. Mount Vernon has a food truck set up for people “with a strong constitution.”
Last year the trade fair was a most enjoyable experience. I had told the Danielses we needed to be there at 9 a.m. when the gates opened and sure enough, we were among the first to arrive. I knew from experience that arriving early gives one about two hours before the locals and the tourists arrive.
That’s two hours of shopping before a wave of folks suddenly overwhelm the area. That equals about two trips around the vendor tents to scope out what you might want to purchase. After the wave arrives, it is just hard to do much shopping. Last year Caroline and I both bought new buckle shoes and decided to wear them the rest of the day to break them in. I broke down and bought a replica of Washington’s sword that I had wanted for years. I handed it to 13-year-old Ivan Daniels and told him to hang on to it for me. Everyone expects me to say at the end of the day Ivan did not have the sword, but to his credit, he did hang on to it.
Last year I found a fancy waistcoat that I had been wanting. Also found a nice shirt to go with it. A waistcoat is what we moderns call a vest. Those 1700s Appalachians would have called it a wiscutt. If you say it a few times you can hear waistcoat in there. These are the same folks who were of Irish descent but called themselves Arsh.
Caroline was dress hunting last year and did not find one until this year. It was from the same lady who I got my waistcoat and shirt from. Her name is Christine Scanlon and her business is Romantically Bent, that’s the name of it anyway. Christine is one heck of a seamstress. I think she is the spitting image of how I would picture Martha Washington.
While there are people selling jewelry, pottery, clothes, and on the list goes, the folks making the killing are selling bread. Last year some guys had a beehive oven on a trailer. They threw down a tarp on the grass and unloaded a hundred or more loaves of bread. You know those round loaves hard as a brick. They look like the rocks the farmers over in Rock Batter pick up from their fields.
No worry about them being piled on a tarp in the middle of a field. No rodent is going to break its teeth on one of those things. When the tourists hit, they lined up and paid $12 a loaf for those things. I don’t know if they charged extra for the brown paper bag or not. No, that did not include the hacksaw to slice into them. What really got me was they were selling a slice of bread for $3. For a $1 more you could get butter on it. For another $1 you could add honey or jam. That is $5 for a slice of buttered bread with jam or honey. They had people lined up all day. I’d like to see them try that in East Tennessee. Every Bubba knows you can go to Food City and get a loaf of bread, a jar of jam, and a pack of butter for what they were getting for a slice.
Those guys were not there this year. I had really wanted to check them out again and watch people flock to pay such ridiculous amounts for bread. They must have been in the Bahamas this year. But alas, another bunch was there selling bread. They were getting $20 a loaf, $10 for a half, or $5 for a quarter loaf. They were getting $2 for a slice. I took pictures, so I have the proof. The line looked like a Black Friday doorbuster. Have these city folks never tasted “real” bread?
I did get to visit with one of my good friends, Donald Francisco. Donald is retired from the U.S. Army Old Guard, where he was a fifer. He fifes at mount Vernon and has a good time telling children the role of fifers and children in colonial times. He lines them up with flags and marches them about as he fifes.
I must report that there was a hatter from Utah there. This gentleman was good, and I spotted a hat I really liked. It was not my size, of course, and he explained that it required two heavy felt hat blanks which he orders from France. He said the ribbon was made of horsehair and explained that there were few people in the world nowadays that make horsehair ribbon. Yes, I knew this was an expensive hat. I talked with him twice and I was sure he still didn’t take me seriously.
I told Caroline, “I’m going to talk to the hatter one more time and tell him that I want him to build me that hat.” I had to wait on some tourists that were interested in hats but were not buying anything. We dickered a bit and he explained again about the two hat blanks, then he wanted to know if I wanted the gold button and the horsehair ribbon. I gave him a down payment and a couple days ago I heard from him that my hat is ready to be mailed. He said the good folks at UPS want $46 to bring it to me, guess they respect an expensive hat. Or else, they think anybody dumb enough to buy a hat like that is fool enough to pay $46 to get it. Anyway, they got me.
I did some damage in the gift shop, always do, especially the book section. Caroline and I agreed that this was one of the best trips we have taken in quite a while. No rush to get there, nothing we had to do, or place we had to be at a certain time. I didn’t get moody, she didn’t get moody, it was just a pleasant, relaxed time at one of our favorite places. I usually walk the farm and didn’t do that this time. I did walk down to the tomb and visited with the SAR color guard that were guarding Washington’s tomb that day. I had the pleasure of doing that several years back and treasure my tomb-guard pin.
We haven’t been through the mansion in a while, but it will be there next time. It’s funny, but I have been in the basement twice, but never the top floor. It is only open Christmas, so maybe this year. I will tell you it is a cold place in winter. Mount Vernon is a giant museum indoors and out. It reflects what a few determined people can accomplish. It is a testament to saving and preserving history and heritage.
It is a short drive up the interstate and just a few miles below the nations capitol. You can visit for a day or make it a multiple-day stop. Washington’s gristmill and distillery are nearby as is Pohick Church where Washington served as a vestryman. Christ Church in Alexandria has the Washington Family pew preserved, as well. The George Washington Library is nearby too. If you have never been, I suggest touring the mansion, walk down to the tomb then make the farm loop. Spend time in both museums and have a dining experience to remember at the Mount Vernon Inn. Washington was first in war, first in peace and is now first in tourism. Forget those other places I mentioned at the first for one year and visit Mount Vernon. Christmas is a great time, as are the many festivals held there, and oh yes, the Trade Fair. Maybe our paths will cross next year.