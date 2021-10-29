The first of October, I was in Gettysburg for three days as part of the Longstreet Society Seminar. That was my 34th time in Gettysburg. As far as favorite places go, Gettysburg ranks up there as reflected on how many times I have visited. There is so much to see and do that it remains overwhelming.
The Gettysburg battlefield encompasses over 6,000 acres of land, with more than 1,300 monuments, 400 cannons, 31 miles of historic avenues, and 147 historic buildings. Included in the town are many buildings with a small bronze plaque noting “Civil War,” meaning they are survivors of the epic struggle. There are still trees living that witnessed the battle. Gettysburg, the town, is a bit of a “tourist trap” mingled with an historic battlefield. In three days of fighting, there were over 52,000 casualties. What few mention is there were over 7,000 mules and horses killed in those three days as well.
The Longstreet Society is much like the Morgan’s Men Association in that we have the annual meeting somewhere that General Longstreet was during the war. A favorite is Gettysburg, and the society comes to Gettysburg every four years. I have been honored to serve on their board for a number of years and hosted the seminar in Greeneville in 2017 because Longstreet spent two months in Greeneville in 1864.
My friends, Dr. Mona Henson from Adamsville, Tennessee, and Kevin Witherell from Morristown made the trip with me. I told them to be at my house on Thursday evening, that I would have a roast going and would make us a pan of cornbread. Caroline wasn’t making this trip but stopped by to eat and visit a while. I told the crew we would be rising at 2:30 a.m. to be in Gettysburg by 10 a.m. That would give us about seven hours to mill about and be tourists. In all my trips to Gettysburg, I had never visited the Cashtown Inn and I wanted to go there this trip. Mona wanted to follow her ancestor who was in the 43rd Mississippi and to find the two monuments to his unit that are in the park. Kevin just wanted to eat.
Our first stop was the visitors center which has those nice rooms to the right for when the need arises. Since I had not stopped for some time and there was a need that had arisen, this stop worked out perfectly. I made a loop through the museum and we all spent some time in the gift shop. We did make some purchases in the gift shop but nothing major.
The Cashtown Inn is featured prominently in the start of the movie “Gettysburg.” Robert E. Lee and his armies marched right past it just as they do in the movie. Mona’s ancestor would have been with them. Confederate Generals A.P. Hill, John D. Imboden, and Henry Heth used the Inn as temporary headquarters. The basement served as a field hospital during the battle, and it is told that so many amputations were performed, the limbs piled up outside, blocking any sunlight from coming in the cellar window.
The Inn is still open and welcomes visitors. They do rent rooms, and we visited with the new owners as the Inn is undergoing restorations. Actor Sam Elliott stayed here during the filming of “Gettysburg.” Several ghost hunter films and books have originated from the Inn. We didn’t see anything out of the ordinary when we visited. I do think it would be a fun place to spend a night in the future.
We visited a lot of the “touristy” shops on Steinweir Avenue, there are T-shirts and other items. Many of the signs now reflect that they have Confederate items since the park no longer sells items with the Confederate flag. Those were the items that seemed to be selling briskly. Their prices are better than the visitors center as well.
There is a scrapbook shop I like to visit. I stocked up well my last visit and didn’t find anything I felt compelled to purchase. I did get a new vest to wear as Morgan and some other small items while shopping. We walked up toward the National Cemetery and Cemetery Ridge, stopping off at the shop of famed sculptor Gary Casteel. Gary was in, and he spent a lot of time visiting with us and answering our questions. We got a firsthand view of some of his work in process as we discussed his previous works including the Gettysburg Park equestrian statue of General Longstreet.
Gary told us when he was sculpting General Longstreet, Longstreet’s granddaughter who was 95 came to the studio to see the work. He said that she was the only person still alive who had actually known Longstreet in life. He said he turned his back a minute and the 95-year-old lady was on the step ladder looking the general in the eyes. Gary said she started to cry, which told him he had molded the general’s face correctly. I did purchase some books from Gary on the art of Gettysburg. I also bought a miniature of the Tennessee Monument at Gettysburg.
We walked up to the cemetery, visiting the grave of John Burns, the 69-year-old War of 1812 veteran who took up his musket to help drive off the Rebs. He was wounded several times and was honored for his heroism. We visited 18-year-old Jenny Wade who was making bread for the Union soldiers when a bullet came through the door, killing her. She was buried with dough still on her hands. The monument to the widows of the Civil War is nearby too. We stopped by the Masonic Memorial, Brother Against Brother. As I said, there is much to see and do.
We took in several more shops and visited areas of the battlefield we wanted to see. There are areas I have not visited in years and some I always stop at. I like to drive out Confederate Avenue and stop at the North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia memorials. I never miss General Longstreet’s memorials either. I always stop on Little Roundtop and walk down to where the 20th Maine made their gallant stand.
I always must stop at the Irish Brigade monument dedicated to the 63rd, 69th and 88th New York Infantry and 14th New York Independent Battery. It is a Celtic cross supported by a granite base. It was sculpted by William R. O’Donovan, a former Confederate soldier who fought at Gettysburg. It has an Irish wolfhound resting beneath the cross. It is one of two monuments in the park that feature a dog.
Father William Corby, the chaplain to the Irish Brigade, who has his own monument at Gettysburg, attended the dedication, holding a mass for the veterans while blessing the monument. His words that day were, “We have unveiled this pile, and it will stand to perpetuate the fame of those heroes. To keep their memory green in the American heart, this Celtic Cross has been erected. It is an emblem of Ireland, typical of faith and devotion, and the most appropriate that could be raised to hand down to posterity the bravery of our race in the great cause of American liberty.”
I mentioned the Tennessee monument — many don’t realize that there were troops from our state there; 750 of General James Archer’s Brigade of 1,200 were from the Volunteer state. The first man wounded in the battle of Gettysburg was Pvt. Henry Risen Co. B, 7th Tennessee Infantry. He would become the first casualty of the three-day battle.
As the Tennesseans crossed Willoughby Run, topping the hill at McPherson’s Ridge, they noticed the tall black hats of the blue clad soldiers in front of them. It was the Iron Brigade, the toughest of the tough. These where the men of Major General John Reynolds who would be the highest-ranking officer killed there. His death was a serious blow to the Union during the first day’s fighting. One Tennessean is supposed to have called out, “Tain’t no militia, boys, its them damned, black-hatted fellers again.” General Reynolds is believed to have been killed by a Tennessee sharpshooter.
Those Tennessee boys were once more thrust into the fire on the third day during Pickett’s charge. They charged the bloody angle alongside the North Carolina troops who always bragged ‘”First at Big Bethel, farthest at Gettysburg and Chickamauga, and Last (to surrender) at Appomattox.” Of the 36 battle flags which stepped off in Pickett’s charge, only one returned, it belonging to the 7th Tennessee. Of the men who had marched down Chambersburg Pike past the Cashtown Inn three days before, less than half, only 329 sons of the Volunteer state, would march back into Virginia.
On our Saturday tour we stood near the woods where those Tennesseans stepped off that fateful day. I followed a small path and walked into the woods where those men, many never to return, waited to charge across the field. There was an eerie breeze and a pronounced coolness. I knew this was a place that I was not meant to be. Since this has been called the most haunted place on earth, I was feeling that I was intruding. I took some pictures but did not wait long before I headed out of there.
A friend of mine who was in the movie “Gettysburg” told me that when they lined up in the line of trees that a cold, angry breeze started to stir and it is caught on the film. He said it was a calm sunny day otherwise and that the angry wind settled down when they walked out of the tree line. When you watch the movie “Gettysburg” it is on the film — you can witness it.
Another thing he told me was that while there were 11 brigades in Pickett’s charge, when the filming was done there was a 12th brigade to the right. He said the film crew wrote it off as one of those quirky things that happens with cameras, that it was probably some type of reflection within the lens. This gentleman, who is a schoolteacher in Knoxville, said he didn’t care what anyone told him, they were there, “we all saw them.”
Our tour group dined at General Pickett’s buffet which is filled with prints of Pickett and Longstreet, with many scenes from the battle painted by famous artists. At the front entrance are probably more than 100 photos, many of them signed by the actors in the movie “Gettysburg.” The actors, cast and crew ate here daily during the filming. The food has been excellent every time I have eaten there.
With our numbers down due to COVID, our tour did not use a bus but rather carpooled for the second year in a row. This gave us a chance to stop at places between stops that we could not have caught on a bus. At the end of the day, we still had three hours before having to be at the hotel to get ready for the evening banquet. We used every minute of that time retracing our steps and going to areas we wanted to visit. Yours truly only took 2,500 pictures. Contrast that with the film days when on my first visit I used a full roll of film, all 36 frames!
During the seminar’s silent auction, I did manage to snare my favorite print of Longstreet called “Ole Pete.” It is by artist Dale Gallon and is just east of “Seminary Ridge at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, July 3, 1863 — Confederate General James Longstreet surveys Union defenses just prior to Pickett’s Charge.” It is a spot where I stood during our tour leaning on one of the cannons. It is now framed and I am excited to have it displayed. I do have another Gallon print in my house of Longstreet titled, “Road to Gettysburg.”
The Longstreet Society has well known historians and authors as tour guides and speakers. It is always an incredible learning experience made more so by the long-time connections with those that attend every year.
I came home just as excited about my visit to Gettysburg as the first time. Arriving home, I had a bad cough and wasn’t feeling well. A visit to the doctor sent me to bed for a couple days with bronchitis. That was a perfect time to rewatch the movie “Gettysburg.” It is interesting to note we just don’t tire of some things as we continue to trail the past.