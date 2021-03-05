I admit I left some loose ends last week, as I mostly focused on the Dickson-Williams mansion itself. As I noted last week, we can now “get down to marriages and children, wars and deaths” but first there is that Johnson-Williams rift. It’s a part of local history that has just never been talked about, at least for a hundred years.
There are a few items from last week I should add. William Dickson had a log store along Main Street where the GMI convention center is located. Catharine was born to the rear of the store and that is where the mound of flowers in her honor were placed. Dickson built himself a brick store and home where The Capitol Theatre is today and his brother John a home across the street that is marked by a Heritage Trust marker. The D-W is one of three homes Dickson built in Greeneville. Dickson served as Greeneville Postmaster until his death in 1843 and served two terms in the U.S. Congress. It was during this time the Peale portrait of him was painted.
Catharine Dickson met the man who would become her husband, Dr. Alexander Williams. during her time in the Moravian school in Salem, North Carolina. His father, Col. Joseph Williams, had suffered much property loss during the Revolution at the hands of the Tories (British loyalists). Joseph’s father, Nathaniel, insisted all his sons learn a trade to help in case of adversity. Joseph learned the carpenter trade. His father died when he was 15 years of age. He left Virginia and went to work in a mercantile store for a cousin, Joseph Williams, in North Carolina.
He married Rebekah Lanier in 1772. They saw 13 children born, 12 of whom were raised to adulthood. These included, in addition to Dr. Alexander Williams, Thomas Lanier Williams, Tennessee House, Senate and Tennessee Supreme Court; Col. John S. Williams a U.S. Senator from Tennessee, and N.C. Congressman Lewis Williams.
As all of prominence had nicknames, Joseph Williams was called the “Duke of Surry” or “Joseph of Shallow Ford.” Shallow Ford was the area in Surry County, N.C. where the Williamses lived. Andrew Johnson must have taken note of these titles as we shall see shortly.
Marriages at this time were based more on the approval of the families than the couple. Catharine seems to have picked her mate instead of “Daddy” doing it for her. He certainly would have had a say-so in the matter, and obviously approved. Money married money, no doubt about it. William Dickson probably knew the Williamses more by reputation and less by their recent predicament. The Williamses, like a lot of war-ravaged families, had seen their fortunes return by the time of the marriage.
The future Dr. Alexander Williams was sent to the Navy as a teenager and later educated in the field of medicine in New York City. By the time he was hitting 20 he was a veteran, well-traveled and well educated with a medical degree. Boys grew into men much quicker in those days and often died equally young.
He married Catharine on August 29, 1823, and moved to Greeneville. Williams did not practice medicine here but instead chose to help manage his father-in-law and wife’s vast holdings which was the duty of any husband. During this time of “coverture” (which was based on English common law) a married couple was considered a unit and the wife was “legally covered by her husband” which meant he got control of all her assets.
Williams became active in local politics, being from a strong North Carolina family of Whigs. Williams got along fine with neighbor Thomas Arnold as he and Arnold shared a strong contention for Andrew Johnson. Oliver Temple wrote that the rift between Williams and Johnson came about as Johnson drifted away from the Whig party toward the democratic party of Jackson.
I recall one of Richard Doughty’s presentations in the early ’80s where he said the only person not welcomed into the Williams home was Andrew Johnson. That struck me as odd at the time, considering Johnson’s political offices along the way. Reading Johnson’s letters of that time, the rift seems deep and personal. One cannot help but detect a bit of jealousy from Johnson who had worked hardscrabble to get where he was in life and looked upon Williams as a freeloader and inheritor of privilege. Doughty refused to talk about the rift that day because as he put it, “some of the family still lives here and I don’t want to upset anyone.”
Catharine’s father William Dickson died on Jan. 2, 1843. Johnson, who did not mince words in his letters, wrote in 1845, “A man like Alexander Williams of these parts, was about that time daily expecting the large estate of Mr. William Dickson to pass into his hands.”
Johnson wrote that Dickson “departed this life on the second day of January 1843” and the interment took place the next day at 12 p.m. He said that Mrs. Catharine Williams did not attend the funeral but that John Dickson and Williams left the burial “before the tumbling of the clods upon his coffin.” A diligent search of his house was conducted in search of a will. Johnson said every drawer had been opened and the house torn apart from cellar to attic before Dickson’s body was covered. The family maintained that no will was left by Dickson. Johnson disagreed.
“Let this will matter be as it may, and I do not assert that Mr. Dickson did make this last will alluded to, or that any person had destroyed it by committing it to the flames, but taking all the circumstances together, and then connect them with my own knowledge of Mr. Dickson himself, his provident mode of doing every thing with his business, his great desire to prevent his large estate from being wasted, and to keep it all together and still accumulating, carries the conviction in my mind, without the shadow of doubt, that he did make a will, disposing of a portion of his property, as before intimated, among his relations.”
Johnson said of Williams, “He is all the way from Shallow Ford of the Yadkin. Not Big Pedee. He came to this country some years since, and married old Mr. Dickson’s only daughter, and by her, at her father’s death, obtained all that he now possesses upon the top of the ground, dogs and all. Strip him of the consequence and importance that Dickson’s property gives him, and who is he? What respect would he command? Who would be so poor as to do him reverence?”
Johnson bought up “notes” against Williams. In an 1847 letter to his son-in-law, Johnson mentions being short of cash as he had “bought a $200 note against Dr. Alex Williams.” Johnson likely felt a great deal of pleasure in buying his way into his rival and antagonist’s personal affairs. I am sure he found joy in presenting them for payment.
Johnson referred to Williams as “The Grand Duke of Lick Creek” calling him a “swab of self-conceit.” He continued that Williams will “ride through the streets of Greeneville at some particular times, upon his fine grey mare — or horse, as the case may be — sitting perfectly erect, only a little more so, his conspicuous and capacious abdomen slightly projecting over the pommel of his saddle in front, and a corresponding projection in the rear, the attitude of the man perpendicular till approaching the lower points of the shoulder blades, then making an abrupt curve backwards, producing some rich and graceful wrinkles in his coat, running circumferentially upon his dignified feature — in fine, presenting at once the graceful, dignified, and intellectual appearance of a two bushel and half bag, with about three bushel and a half well shook into it. When fully mounted, booted and spurred, passing along like some swelling wave, it is enough to extort from any one, as he sweeps by, involuntarily, in loud exclamation, GREAT IS DIANA OF THE EPHISIANS.” He also mentions the “courtyard and castle of the grand duke” a reference to the Dickson-Williams mansion estate of course. Another time he refers to Williams “in the case of Williams the ass is totally valueless.”
No doubt about it, Andrew Johnson had a way with words. In an 1850 letter he referred to William’s son William Dickson Williams as “Prince Strut.” He often called Alex Williams “The Grand Duke” and “Alexander the Great.” Johnson said, that the “The Grand Duke of Lick Creek” would “straddle a poplar log at his sawmill and survey his vast properties.” Some who could not ride a horse, it was said, would “straddle a log” and pretend.
While it would be fun to add all the Johnson quotes concerning the Williams, space does not allow. It is also not a fair depiction of the Williamses. We also know a lot of trash was thrown Johnson’s way, which unfortunately gets dug up from time to time out of context. This was a time when men were men and throwing mud was just a part of politics, you know, like today.
In one particularly large letter concerning the recent elections, Johnson took aim not only at Williams but Parson William Brownlow whom he called “the Zip Coon.” This is a reference to the racoon which was a symbol of the Whig party and a “zip” was a dimple on the chin. Johnson had to contend with Williams and Arnold in his back yard and did not like Williams feeding Brownlow fodder for his Knoxville Whig newspaper. Johnson and Brownlow’s shots at each other would make an interesting article, as well.
Make no mistake, the Williams family did a lot of good for Greene County. Dr. Williams was a delegate to the Railroad Convention in Memphis in 1849. The other Greene County delegates were Andrew Johnson and his son-in-law David Paterson. I wonder if they traveled there and back together? It would be hard to represent a county and not be civil, I would think. Dr. Williams fancied himself a “farmer” and took great pride in the Williams farms. He organized the Greene County Agricultural Society so that farmers could meet and share innovative ideas. He maintained a “counting house” (office) on Main Street and all were welcome to drop in to discuss business, politics, farming, horses, or whatever might be of interest on a particular day. Williams brought in some of the best thoroughbred horses and livestock to walk in this part of the country. He was involved in bringing many improvements to the town itself. He was well known for his charity.
Dr. Williams and Catharine were Episcopalians, and it was through their generosity that the little white church was built on their property and named in honor of St. James. The Williamses deeded this parcel to the church and a copy hangs today in the church recreation hall. It was dedicated in 1850 by the first bishop of Tennessee, Bishop Otey. He and Dr. Williams were boyhood friends. The communion set was given by South Carolina governor Wade Hampton, a frequent visitor of the Williamses. Johnson, of course, had comments as to why the St. James church was built, saying that another church had torn out the family box owned by William Dickson and Dr. Williams refused to sit on a pew equal with the common men.
Andrew Johnson mentioned “Williams being in the habit of talking about blood, noble races, and old family compacts.” Johnson is derogatory in his assertion, but this is purely Williams being proud of his Scots-Irish heritage, something Johnson should have understood. They were both being clannish — it was their heritage, it was in both men’s blood.
Johnson had more in common with Dickson, and Dickon’s father-in-law Captain William Douglas, and even Dr. Williams’ father Joseph, as all were hard working self-made men. That is where the rift seems to me to be. Johnson expected his sons to share his hard-working ethics and was greatly disappointed in them. Maybe he lashed out at Williams in frustration as he could not his own sons.
Dr. Williams died on Aug. 4, 1852, before reaching the age of 60. His obituary was carried by newspapers across the South, especially in his home state of North Carolina. His obituary speaks mostly of his father. It says, “After his marriage, he located at Greeneville, Tennessee, where he resided up to the date of his demise, a period of near 30 years.” It doesn’t mention a wife or children or that Andrew Johnson wept — or maybe danced.
The Williamses were parents of 9 children. Two sons died at birth, another at age 5, and a daughter before reaching her first birthday. The others were Eliza Dickson Williams, William Dickson Williams, Joseph Alexander Williams, and Thomas Lanier Williams.
With the death of Dr. Alexander Williams, the mantle fell upon the oldest son William Dickson Williams. With the Johnson-Williams rift behind us next week we start to feel the winds of war on the horizon as we continue to trail the past at the Dickson-Williams Mansion.