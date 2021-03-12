The life of Catharine Dickson and husband Dr. Alexander Williams easily reminds one of Camelot. She may have been the queen and he, her knight in shining armor, but the magic would not last forever. They seemed to reach their peak about the time of Alexander’s death. Williams’ will dated April 10, 1843, simply read, “To Wife Catharine D. Williams, real estate and personal estate to dispose of as she thinks proper.”
The vast family holdings which originated from her father, and grown by Williams, now belonged to Catharine as long she did not remarry. I mentioned last week that the mantle had fallen upon the oldest son William Dickson Williams (WDW). The Williams’ properties were vast. Their labor force was numerous, yes mostly slave labor. While WDW was a merchant, just how much of the business regiment his father shared with him is unknown. At any rate, it was a major undertaking.
I have often mentioned the winds of war and the dark clouds on the horizon as 1860 approached. Those clouds grew darker in the years following the death of Dr. Williams. What would come to be called the American Civil War had been brewing since the 1830s. The saber rattling had only elevated in the 1850s. It is easy to say the war was all about slavery, yet slavery was but one piece of the puzzle. The South was getting rich, while the north relied on tariffs placed on Southern goods being imported and exported, mostly cotton, indigo, and rice to fund the federal government. Those tariffs drove up the prices on goods and services in the Southern states. Northern tariffs were as high as 80-90 percent. We must remember there was no income tax at that time.
That is why we see the business class of the South supporting the Southern Confederacy of States. They could now buy goods cheaper and sell them cheaper, while putting more in their own pockets. When advised of South Carolina’s secession from the Union, Lincoln’s initial reaction was “let them go in peace.” That soon changed because he was informed where most of the Federal government’s money came from. Those Southern ports were vital to the existence of the U.S. government. Southern raw materials were vital to the industrialized north.
That is why Oliver Temple wrote that all the railroad towns in East Tennessee, except Knoxville, were pro-Confederate. That is why the leading families in Greeneville supported the Confederacy. Like everything, it was all about money. Richard Doughty used to tell that some of these local businesses kept both U.S. and Confederate flags and flew whichever one corresponded with the army then occupying or passing through the town. I heard him say many times the town changed hands as many as 40 times.
Greeneville was unique in that it retained its duly elected officials throughout the war. Those that supported the north continued to use U.S. “greenbacks” to trade, while those that supported the South exchanged theirs for good ole Confederate money. The post office could mail a letter with either a U.S. or a Confederate stamp. Oddly enough, whichever stamp one used, the mail seemed to get where it was going.
William Dickson Williams, a merchant and pro-Confederate, converted most of the William’s cash into Confederate bonds and cash. It was probably the smart thing to do when he did it. These folks had no way of knowing which way the war would go. The first two years it looked like the South would eventually win. As the war waged on, those bonds and those Confederate bills saw spiraling inflation.
WDW spent the years of the war selling the Confederate government everything from cloth and leather goods to grain, hay, fodder, horses, cattle, hogs, meal, and vegetables. All the while he was paid in bonds and Confederate notes. If the South had won the war, he would have been a very wealthy man as he collected all that was due him. Unfortunately, as the war ground to a halt the Williamses found themselves land rich, cash poor and without labor.
William Dickson Williams is an interesting character in Greeneville history. He repeatedly told reporters that he had been on General Morgan’s staff in the house the night the general was killed. Richard Doughty mentions in his 100-year Portrait of Greeneville that WDW was a major on Morgan’s staff. I had always wondered why someone from Greeneville was on Morgan’s staff, knowing Morgan preferred his fellow Kentuckians from his old Lexington Rifles.
When I decided to delve into WDW there was no military records to be found for him. I discussed this with a local historian who said, “maybe they lost his records” I replied, “They might lose a private, but they would not have lost a major, too many layers and too much of a paper trail.” What I did find is that the national archives has an abundance of records on WDW which are receipts of his selling goods to the Confederate army for the duration of the war. WDW was here doing what he did best, being a merchant.
I am not going to say WDW was dishonest, but as Doughty said, “He didn’t let the truth get in the way of a good story.” Doughty didn’t either. I never asked him where he obtained the information of WDW being a major. I did ask Dr. James Ramage, author of the best book on Morgan, “Rebel Raider.” Dr. Ramage told me Dick Doughty told him that. When I asked what type of proofs Doughty gave him, he said “none, Dick’s word was sufficient for me.”
Capt. Edward O. Guerrant, who kept Morgan’s headquarters diary, listed all the officers on Morgan’s staff who were staying in the Williams home; “Maj. Gassett, Capt. J.T. Rogers, Capt. Harry Clay, Capt. C.A. Withers.” He did mention that “Mr. Williams, son of Mrs. Williams was in the home.” Later he wrote, “Mr. Williams at whose mothers house Genl. Morgan and staff were stopping furnishes the following details, he was an eyewitness to most of it.” If WDW had been on Morgan’s staff or even an officer, Guerrant would have referred to him as such and not “Mr. Williams son of Mrs. Williams.”
Morgan’s second in command and brother-in-law Basil Duke does not mention WDW. If he had been a member of Morgan’s staff, Duke would have said so.
So where did this start? WDW himself told reporters in Greeneville years after the event that he had been an officer on Morgan’s staff. He said he was a captain and locals called him colonel. One reporter from NY was in Greeneville for “the trial of the century” and visited Williams to get the details of Morgan’s death. He came away frustrated because in an hours’ time the only information he got from WDW was that he was “the only person who knew the whole story”, but he wasn’t sharing it.
I followed the paper trail back through six books and believe I found where the “major” came from. One author writes that Mrs. Williams had a son on each side and “in the house that night was one Major Arnold.” Reading this it is easy to take it as a son being a major and named Arnold. However, the Major Arnold was neighbor John Q. Arnold of the 29th Tennessee Infantry who was camped outside Greeneville. The Williamses invited him to dine with the general that evening. Major Arnold received a note warning him Union troops were moving toward Greeneville which he shared with Morgan. Morgan just shrugged his shoulders and handed it back, saying “nobody is moving in this weather.”
WDW later told that he woke Morgan the Morning of Sept. 4. His mother, a servant and Major Gassett all later claimed to have awakened the general. WDW told over the years that to avoid capture he hid in the cistern, in the smokehouse, in a closet, and in the potato cellar. If he hid at all it was probably in a closet, but him being a noncombatant, he did not need to hide at all. One source says he “was a volunteer member of Morgan’s command.” He did apply for a pardon from Andrew Johnson and there is no mention of any military service. There were a lot of folks in town with fancy titles after the war and many of them were not earned.
I will say that Morgan, as with all moving armies, would recruit loyal locals as guides since they knew the area and the roads as well as the people. Guerrant doesn’t mention this, but WDW may have been assisting Morgan as a guide. Such a guide was sometimes referred to as a “captain” because he steered the army as a captain steered a ship. This might have been why WDW told he was a captain on Morgan’s staff. I still have my doubts, but I am giving him some leeway. Morgan had the 12th Tennessee Cavalry Battalion with him which was mostly Greene County men, so I doubt he needed an outside guide.
The two younger Williams brothers were in the military. Joseph Alexander served the Union (Lt. Co. C 4th Tenn. Inf.) and Thomas Lanier for the South (Capt. Co. E 16th Tenn. Cavalry Batt.) We hear about divided families and brother against brother, and indeed there were divided families. I cannot help but think Joseph joined the Union cause due to Dr. Williams sharing what had happened to his and other families in North Carolina during the Revolution. With a son on each side, the Williamses had a safeguard against losing everything if the side they supported did not win. I may be wrong about this but having a son on each side did protect the property and kept the house from being burned in 1864.
On Sept. 4, 1864, Union soldiers piled firewood, brush and whatever they could grab, quickly starting a fire beneath the kitchen wing of the mansion. Catharine Williams ran to the nearest Union officer she could find which just happened to be Lt. Col. John Bell Brownlow. She told him she had a son in the Union army and to please save her house. The officer was the son of William “Parson” Brownlow and possessed a bit more heart that his infamous father. Brownlow ordered the fire immediately put out and it was quickly extinguished. The charred floor joists remain today. It does not take much imagination to realize just how close the mansion was to being lost in flames that day.
I could not help but grin as I write this, thinking that the senior Brownlow would have likely said, “Come on boys, let’s go burn Andrew Johnson’s house.” Surprisingly, nothing of Johnson’s was burned during the war and thankfully the Williams-Dickson Mansion was spared that day. John Brownlow likely knew of his father’s relationship with Dr. Williams. I am not a fan of Parson Brownlow, but I have a lot of respect for son John as he seemed to get his heart from his mom’s side of the family.
I am not going to delve into the death of General Morgan. I have written about it in the past and will again. It was one of the biggest news events in East Tennessee for over 100 years. Morgan was indeed a “Rockstar” of his age and the stories and tall tales flowed like the Nolichuckey following his death. Some were absurd, such as a soldier who wrote that he came to Greeneville and killed Catharine Williams in her garden blaming her for the death of Morgan. We know that did not happen, but newspapers picked it up. It even made some books. Guess some of these folks never foresaw the coming of the information age.
During the war Mrs. Williams had hosted an array of leaders on both sides of the conflict. Her genial hospitality and the fact she could claim a son in each army protected the Williams properties. She treated them as the honored guests they were and for this they returned her generosity.
General Wade Hampton, son of Dr. Williams’ friend South Carolina governor Wade Hampton, billeted here while General James Longstreet was in Greeneville in the winter of 1864. Hampton would also become governor of South Carolina following the war. Longstreet is reported to have stayed over at the Williams home. It was the temporary headquarters for whichever general was in town. U.S. General Ambrose Burnside spent a night here. U.S. Gen. Alvin Gillam who led the charge that killed Morgan stayed here as well. Gillam’s wife’s brother Confederate Captain Mack Jones was married to Kate Sneed, a granddaughter of Mrs. Williams. U.S. Gen. Orlando Wilcox who I wrote about recently stayed here. U.S. Gen. J. W. Scully who will get his own story stayed here as well. Morgan’s father-in-law Charles Ready had lived with the Williamses as he attended Greeneville College. He later became a law partner with the Williamses’ son-in-law William H. Sneed. Ready was a popular U.S. Congressman from Murfreesboro at the outbreak of the war and Lincoln ordered Union commanders to see that he, his family, and his property were “protected at all costs.” It is interesting to see just how all these people’s lives intertwined.
For many years, visitors to Greeneville asked where General Morgan was killed as they arrived at the depot. The Williams home became a focal point for visitors who wanted to stand on the ground where the famous cavalry leader fell. Many took souvenirs from the property, a rock or a clipping. The shining house on the hill was beginning to fade and Greeneville’s own Camelot was showing cracks. The war had taken the ultimate toll on the Williams family. Sadly, it was Catharine Williams who would suffer the most.