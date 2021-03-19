As Richard Doughty said, “The Civil War proved to be the undoing of the Williams family.” It is a sad story as I ended last week, “it was Catharine Williams who would suffer the most.” “The fortune” inherited by Catharine from her father was gone. As I mentioned too, they were now land rich, cash poor, and without the labor force it took to run the properties. Some of the now former slaves stayed on as the Williamses were the only family they knew. Those houses were the only homes they had known. Those crops they planted to feed the Williamses also fed them and their families. It was a most difficult time for everyone.
As Catharine’s world began to fall apart her health began to decline. Her beautiful gardens became overgrown and neglected. There was little food to feed everyone. There were the insults from locals who (now) sided with the Union, there were the insults from those sympathetic to the South that blamed her for Morgan’s death. Horses and livestock were stolen and killed by marauders. Catharine found it necessary to move to the home of her daughter Eliza Sneed in Knoxville while Thomas Lanier fled to Baltimore.
I have never found much information on the education of the Williams children. With the parents being the most educated couple in East Tennessee, one would think they wanted the best education for their children. Since Dr. Alexander Williams had traveled the world with the Navy and lived in New York City while Catharine lived in Philadelphia attending school, one would think they would have wanted them to travel as well.
I am guessing they homeschooled them as they would have been more qualified than most tutors of the day. Beverly Williams says he believes Thomas Lanier did attend college. With Greeneville College a stone’s throw away, I am surprised that all the Williams children were not educated there. Maybe they were. But as Emerson wrote, “Where there are books, there is a college.”
Goodspeeds History of East Tennessee says that Thomas Lanier was educated in Greeneville, Knoxville and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. It says he was in college in Knoxville when the war broke out, leaving to join the Confederate Army. He was part of Vaughn’s Brigade which was under Morgan’s command and in Greeneville with the general.
Goodspeeds says of Thomas Lanier, “Such was the prejudice against him in his native community, which was of Union sentiment, that he was forced to leave his native Greene County, and went to Baltimore and elsewhere.” It goes on to say that he returned to Greeneville six years later and “owns and cultivates a portion of the Greeneville College farm.” In 1870 he married Mary Margaret Simpson a daughter of Richard F. Simpson a U.S. Representative from South Carolina. Together they had eight children.
Goodspeeds says Joseph Alexander was educated in Greeneville and Knoxville, “and early in life studied medicine and practiced the profession for a short time and then began farming in Greene County.” It also says he never joined the Union army. He married Lucy Rumbough in 1861 and she was accused of betraying General Morgan. I did write about her a while back. Goodspeeds says that “Mr. Williams is a practical farmer and owns and cultivates a portion of the Greeneville College Farm. He is a man decisive in character, and is a faithful friend, and a well-respected citizen.” He sent Lucy to his sister’s home in Knoxville for her safety and later they divorced. One writer claims their divorce was because of her involvement in the death of Morgan and it is in the divorce decree. I have never been able to get a copy to see what it actually says. If he was of Union sentiment, I cannot see him divorcing her for betraying Morgan. In 1881 he married Mary Pattent. Unfortunately, she died a year later during childbirth. He next married Florence Myers.
Oddly enough, Goodspeeds does not include a biography of William Dickson Williams. He apparently stayed around trying to hold what he could together. My big question is, why was Thomas Lanier “forced to leave” and WDW who claimed to be on Morgan’s staff and in fact was a supporter of the Confederate government allowed to stay and run his business as usual?
An ad appeared on page 3 of Brownlow’s Knoxville Whig newspaper on Wednesday Sept. 20, 1865. It read, “VALUABLE REAL ESTATE FOR SALE MRS. CATHARINE D. WILLIAMS of the town of Greeneville, Tenn.” It was placed by Greeneville attorney David Sevier acting as agent for Catharine Williams. Sevier noted that “By her direction I will offer for sale to the highest bidder the elegant and highly improved residence, now occupied by Mrs. Williams, in the town of Greeneville and the grounds attached thereto embracing almost an entire square.” He writes that this property will be divided and offered in lots, then offered as a whole.
Other properties offered were “The Grove” near and including what is now Oak Grove cemetery consisting of 17 acres, 138 acres known as the McCormick tract, 59 acres known as the Lasley tract, 69 acres known as the McLelland tract, 246 acres known as the Trobaugh tract which included ‘a first-rate flour and grist mill.’”
“The Harvey Wilson tract of 100 acres, the Deadrick tract of 69 acres of timber within two miles of town.” Also offered was a “number of lots situated upon the railroad, in the vicinity of the Depot, furnishing fine situations for business and private residences.”
“In the sale of the residence and grounds, a rare opportunity is offered to gentlemen of means, to procure, probably, the most elegant and desirable residence to be found in East Tennessee, furnished with every convenience that ‘elegant and ease’ would require, with a large, magnificent garden in a high state of cultivation — ornamented with rare and the choicest flowers and plants of the continent, and best fruits of the land, including a vineyard of choice grapes.”
Terms offered was 25% down and the balance in equal installments over 6-12 months. It said they required bonds as security for the balance. Wonder if they took those Confederate bonds? Sevier added at the bottom, “I will also, at the same time, offer for sale a variety of personal property, consisting of wagons, farming utensils, black smith tools, tanners implements, etc, etc.”
On June 13, 1866 the will of Catharine D. Williams was written by attorney David Sevier. Her first proclamation was “Suits may be brought against sons and I do not want my estate involved.” She wanted her estate divided equally among her three heirs, but she also wanted an accounting of what they owed the estate. It read in part, “To my daughter, Eliza D. Sneed, to be charged $12,000 for a house in Fayetteville. To my son William D. $8,000 for land in front of the courthouse. To my son Thomas L., he left involuntarily give him $500 above his share. To my son, Joseph A., lives with me and helps with the business, $2,050 per year. To St. James Episcopal Church — $100. To my granddaughter Fanny L. Sneed $200 in gold.” She left Minerva Clem “formally a valuable servant” $200. It was signed C. D. Williams.
But wait, there are attachments, one is dated Feb. 17, 1867, “Property destroyed by war. William D. Williams to account to estate for monies which came into his hands through acts of war or Confederate notes. It says too, “Son William D. Williams undertook to control entire business of three estates after his father’s death, is I think liable.” He made “investments for my benefit in Confederate Treasury notes which were lost without any fault of his own, he shall not be accountable for them.” The trustees were charged with making a “final settlement with him on such terms as, in their view may be equitable and just.” Son-in-law William H. Sneed, Attorney at Law added as executor. Signed C.D. Williams. I think WDW had enough Confederate bonds to paper a house. He owed momma thousands of dollars in her opinion, but he did not have it either. While she made her point known, she was also sympathetic. Most of this was just legal-speak by the attorneys.
The Daily Press and Herald (Knoxville) on Dec. 21, 1870 has almost a full-page reporting on a state Supreme Court Decision following a lawsuit brought by George W. Susong against Joseph Williams and Catharine Williams. He claimed that land had been illegally conveyed without the opportunity for lien holders to attach their claims.
The bulk of the matter was the suit brought by Catharine Williams against Joseph Williams seeking the return of her properties. She was represented by family physician Dr. Samuel P. Crawford of Greeneville. He also being a lawyer, “advised Mrs. Williams in legal matters.” This of course is a difficult read and takes a lawyer to interpret it.
The Supreme Court ruled that Mrs. Williams on April 24, 1864 conveyed a valuable piece of property known as the College Farm to son Joseph. It determined that “Mrs. Williams was in sympathy with the South, and it may be by such overt acts as she was capable of performing, a rebel; and was apprehensive that her large and valuable estate would be confiscated. Her son, the defendant, Joseph A. Williams professed to be loyal to the Government of the United States and seems to have been so considered.” The suit noted that Williams had reconveyed the property back to his mother on May 15, 1865.
Joseph Williams testified it was his, “distinct understanding and promise on his part, that if, peace was made and civil order restored, his mother so desired, he should reconvey and that now being dissatisfied and desiring the reconveyance, he, therefore, in accordance with his said promise, makes it.”
This supports my theory that Joseph may have claimed to be loyal to the U.S. to save the family property. As I have said many times, we cannot today know what someone was feeling or thinking 150 years ago. We make our assumptions and go on. The court threw this entire suit out because in the initial transaction, Mrs. William’s attorney failed to purchase a 5-cent stamp that U.S. law required be attached to any such document. They ruled that the failure to pay a nickel tax meant Catharine Williams had never legally conveyed the property. But wait, then the supreme court overturned that ruling stating that “in 1864 with the military of the Confederate States of America in control of the area, that no citizen, the most willing and loyal even desiring to do so could have acquired such a stamp.” So, the 1864 conveyance was deemed legal and the 1865 was not because of the 5-cent tax per page was not paid.
She was also sued in Yadkin, North Carolina, in 1871 over rights to properties she had inherited from her late husband as part of the settlement of his father’s estate. Son Joseph was named as her heir.
Catharine Williams died in 1870 at the home of her daughter Eliza in Knoxville. She was likely placed in the Sneed vault at the Old Gray Cemetery there. She does not have a marker beside her husband here, nor is she mentioned on Dr. Williams’ gravestone in Greeneville’s Old Harmony Cemetery. Find-a-Grave says she is buried in Old Harmony, but that is incorrect. The Knoxville paper quotes her daughter, “Mrs. Sneed reports Mrs. Williams late of Greeneville took with her all she now possessed, a ruby and sapphire ring her father brought her from Philadelphia. A gold broach she wore every day with Dr. Williams’ image and locks of his and her children’s hair. A locket given her by her slave Mrs. Clem which contained a lock of General Morgan’s hair. This was all the grand Lady had left in this world reported Mrs. Sneed, and they shall remain with her she said.”
Wilhelmina Williams says that the Sneed family is uncertain whether she is in the vault or in an unmarked grave outside the vault. One of the Sneed descendants tells, “Catharine said when her time came not to bury her for three days. When her time did come they obeyed her request. But it began to rain heavily on the third day and continued for several days. We do not know where she is buried but they quickly interred her somewhere in Old Gray.”
In any event, it is a sad ending to a storybook life of a woman of means, grace, charm, and education who possessed rare beauty, while unfortunately, living to see it all spread asunder because of the ravages of war.