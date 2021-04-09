When writing about local events and even the Dickson-Williams family and estate there are things that get left out, there are things that should be left out, and things I should have squeezed in there somewhere. Since they didn’t make it in an earlier article, here is part seven.
While the mansion itself is a magnificent example of preservation and restoration, a reflection of the community coming together to save its history, there are other pieces to the story. The Greeneville-Greene County History Museum has in its Pioneer Room the desk used by William Dickson as postmaster. Yes, it is Greeneville’s first post office. On the wall are Dickson’s “Naturalization” papers and his appointment as postmaster. Nearby is a nice photo of his son-in-law Dr. Alexander Williams and his graduation diploma from New York Hospital in 1819. Elsewhere they have his appointment to the U.S. Navy signed by President James Monroe. It is incredible that these fragile items have survived over 200 years. It is a tribute to the Williams family and now the museum that these valuable items have been and are being preserved.
A local man, B.M. Dukes, wrote a series of articles for the Sun in 1915 reflecting on his childhood memories. One article he wrote mentions, “About the year 1836, Wm. Dickson conducted a general store in a frame building on the site of the Waddell-Bird Hardware Store. (Corner of Depot & Main directly across from the courthouse) Mr. Dickson was postmaster, and a ‘thrice-a-week’ mail service, carried by the four-horse stagecoach, was maintained. When the mail arrived and was opened, the postmaster raised a front window and sent fourth blasts on a long tin horn to notify the public that all was now ready.” The museum has Dickson’s candle lantern. Too bad they don’t have that horn — or do they?
If you recall my writing about the W-D smokehouse, it would have been located just across the alley where the old Collins Furniture building, aka the opera house, stands now. Writing in an August 1915 Sun, contributor Dukes, reflecting on childhood memories, wrote about the Williams property.
“The concrete walk that is being placed on the Irish Street frontage of the beautiful hospital grounds reminds us of the rock wall that occupied this space when the Williams family lived in the old ancestorial mansion. The ‘Greenlot’ occupied the entire square, save the two hotel sites on Main and Depot Streets, the Episcopal church (St. James) and the brick blacksmith shop being considered as part of the same.” (McCoy’s Blacksmith Shop was on the corner where James-Ben Gallery, or Unaka Smokehouse to some of us, was located. This was also the location of Greeneville’s first firehall and later tire recapping shop)
“Just south of the big house on Irish Street once stood a smokehouse that was built of soft brick. It had been used so long and so much salted meat had been stored within the four walls that the red brick was so permeated with salt that each town cow as she passed gave the wall on the street line a lick. One portion of the wall must have partaken of a special dose of salt for there an opening through which one could throw a bushel basket was made by the bovine tongues. Many a small boy of that period passing up and down Irish Street has also stopped to give the salty brick a swipe or two.” I bet there were a lot of guilty horses too.
There are also accounts of the Williamses having an icehouse in this location as well. All “well to do” Greeneville families had ice houses deep in the ground. Ice was cut from the Nolichucky River in winter, hauled to town and stored in the ice houses under straw and sawdust where it “kept” all summer. The local cave I wrote about was also used to store blocks of ice to help cool Greenevillians in the heat of summer. These icehouses were later filled with trash and concreted over after no longer being used to store ice. There are several 30- to 40-foot buried holes in town that might contain some interesting “trash.” There is also a well on the corner of Depot and Irish of the Williams property in some maps. Sarah Webster and Beverly Williams says there was a spring there. Since the stable was across the street (Depot) there would have to have been water close by.
Then there is the subject of just where did the Williamses do their business? You know, the outhouse. I have been to a lot of plantations and seen a lot of privies. First thing, they are not close to the house. I have seen a lot of five-holers. I will say it here, the Williamses would not have had a one-holer. I would guess at least a three-holer, two adult size, one child. That is purely a guess, of course. Maybe they were above ground like Mount Vernon’s where the “droppings” were removed from a big drawer and used as fertilizer in the gardens. The two small buildings in the picture of the school children appear to me to be outhouses. The Williamses would not have had theirs out in front as those are.
William Dickson deserves his own article, and I did leave out several details. He was described by early newspapers as “a man of fair learning, good business habits, a protestant, if not affiliated with the Presbyterian Church he at least gave to it a hearty support.”
He went into business as a junior partner of James and William King in Abingdon, Virginia. They had a successful local trade which included trading with the Indians. The Kings had invested in another frontier store in, of all places, Warrensburg, here in Greene County. Trade with the natives was big business and as the frontier moved west, the trading posts edged out in front. Dickson became the senior partner of the Warrensburg store, and that is where he met his future bride. Warrensburg was an important crossroad at the time also.
Goods were brought from Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Charleston. Dickson made the runs to Baltimore and Philadelphia where wagon loads of goods were purchased and transported back to this area. This trip with multiple wagons, drivers and horses took weeks. “Coffee, tobacco, sugar, ordinary hardware, cutlery of all sorts, dress goods for both men and women, and large amounts of powder and lead shot” were some of the goods transported.
I failed to mention that William Dickson had imported some fine fox hounds from Ireland. His brother John had handled the transactions long before moving here himself. The Pennsylvania Gazette picked up on the story which caught the attention of one George Washington who prided himself in his own fox hounds. Dickson traded Fox Hounds with Washington, George Mason, and Thomas Jefferson to name a few. If you have wondered how he knew George Washington to be appointed Greeneville’s first postmaster, here you go — blame it on the hounds.
When you venture down to the museum and read Dickson’s appointment as postmaster it was signed four months into the term of John Adams. Make no mistake, the appointment came from Washington; it just took the Congress a while to confirm it.
Upon Dickson’s death, it was reported Dr. Alexander Williams had “inherited over 60 of the finest Fox Hounds in the country.” Evidently Williams took as much pride in the hounds as he did his horses and other livestock. I failed to mention Dr. Williams had also traded horses with Calvin Morgan of Lexington, Kentucky, who likewise took great pride in the bloodlines of his horses. His son, of course, was one of Kentucky’s most famous horsemen — or if you were a Yankee, horse thieves — General John Hunt Morgan.
I may have misspoke referring to William Dickson as a congressman. There are conflicting stories as to whether he was or wasn’t. A local newspaper said he represented the 1st district in 1804-05. It appears that a William Dickson, maybe not ours, represented our 1st district then later the 3rd district in 1805-07. I’m still not sure on that, but for the time being I will say that I erred on that one.
Speaking of Dr. Williams, while I mentioned his obituary being in mostly North Carolina newspapers, a Greeneville paper did have a full page dedicated to Williams on Saturday, Aug. 28, 1852. It included “A Sermon delivered in St. James’ Church, Greeneville, Sunday, August 8, 1852, by Rev. W. P. Gahagan, on the occasion of the Death of Dr. A. Williams.”
The sermon included, “I am happy to state, and I mention it as one who spiritually administered to the dying, that if Dr. Williams had enemies, he forgave them all before leaving this world.” I am sure Andy Johnson was relieved to hear this.
A July 22, 1897, clipping from East Tennessee News (a Greeneville paper) says, “Mr. Charles G. Armitage moved into the ‘Morgan Inn’ Wednesday and will open the new hotel Aug. 1.”
A Sept. 7, 1899, East Tennessee News clip says, “Frank Mitchell has rented the Morgan Inn and took possession last Saturday. Mrs. W. C. Baker will assist him in looking after the comforts of the guests.”
Although offered for sale on two occasions, the College Farm remained in the Williams family. A newspaper clipping from The Greeneville Sun, March 25, 1946, says, “Morristown people have been hopping in their cars and driving to Greeneville. On last Sunday Margaret Lowe and Effie Cox decided that they would drive out to College Farm near Greeneville and visit Frances Lyle Williams formerly of Johnson City, now Mrs. Beverly Williams of Greeneville. This young matron resides on the farm which was the original site of the first and oldest educational institution west of the Allegheny Mountains. Her husband is a descendant of the celebrated Williams family of Greeneville headed by the late Dr. Williams who built the famous Morgan Inn and who gave from his enormous front lawn the site upon which St. James Episcopal Church is built.”
Carolyn Gregg and John Jones were quick to correct me on the fact that Haskell Fox Sr. was not the son of Dr. Claude Fox Sr. One says he was a nephew and the other a cousin. Somewhere in the back of my head I failed to remember that relationship and relied on a printed story without thinking.
Dr. Fox purchased the building in 1912. It’s a bit of a gray area as to how soon he started practicing in the building. I tend to think since it was an inn he started seeing patients as soon as he bought it. The school of nursing opened in 1913.
I met with Beverly Williams last week who, thanks to Wayne Conduff, a master researcher of historic land deeds, has about a hundred deeds and plat maps of properties owned by the Dickson-Williams family. It is amazing just how much property they owned. Beverly said that since William Dickson’s store was across from the courthouse, he watched for sales on the courthouse steps and walked over and bid. I imagine there were times he was the only bidder. Another Greenevillian that liked to purchase property off the courthouse steps was Andrew Johnson. Unfortunately for Andy, his pockets were not nearly as deep as Dickson’s.
Sarah Webster said Dick Doughty told her once there was a piece of paper that said Battersby and Hoy were not happy with what they were paid for building the mansion. That would be interesting to find. I imagine they had a rather good bill after coming from Ireland and working 6 years. I failed to mention in the 1876 sale the house and lot went for $2,500.
Sarah and I were talking about Mr. Doughty and, as I said and she reiterates, it was his dream and desire to see the mansion restored. Without him it would never have happened. As I have said, he needed a lot of help, and Sarah Webster has been there every step of the way. Bill Gass has been there. Many have now gone on to their eternal reward and having helped save the mansion will be a jewel in their crown.
Mr. Doughty was a driving force, but he was used to getting his way. Those of us that were around him any witnessed his little “fits.” Sarah said he resigned at least three times from the D-W board. She said once “when meeting in the board room at the Greene County Bank he stood up, said he resigned, and left the room slamming the door.” When nobody came running after him, he stuck his head back in the door and said, “You did notice I slammed the door didn’t you?” Everyone laughed, and he sat back down and all was well.
Betsy Bowman and Doughty were cousins and besties since childhood. They seemed to be joined at the hip on most issues, but not always. Once when they failed to see eye to eye, he threw his checkbook in her car, telling her that was all she wanted anyway.
My one time was when we were talking and I made the mistake of saying “well Harry Roberts told me ...” Mr. Doughty turned red, started stuttering and spitting, and let out a long, “Weeeelllll, you just go talk to your friend Harry Roberts.” I found that worked both ways. Mr. Doughty was a unique individual and his memory is to be cherished here until the end of days.
Remember, this is the 200th anniversary of the completion of the mansion. It is the 200th anniversary of the wedding of Dr. Alexander Williams and Catharine Dickson. A lot will be happening this year to commemorate the contributions of the Dickson-Williams families to the town. We will remember everyone that helped make the restoration and preservation of the mansion a reality.
George Collins will have displays in the lobby of the General Morgan Inn, a wedding reenactment is planned for Aug. 29. The 157th anniversary of General Morgan’s death is Sept. 4. Lyrics on the Lawn is coming in July. June 1 is East Tennessee Statehood Day, the 225th anniversary of Tennessee becoming a state celebrated on the lawn. There are a lot of fun, educational events coming to the mansion this summer. In the meantime, take a mansion tour — 1 p.m. each day from the lobby of the General Morgan Inn. I’ll keep you up to date as we trail the past together.