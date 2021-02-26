Earlier this week, as I wrote about the 100th birthday of the Nolachuckey DAR, I was not lost on the fact that another cornerstone of local history is celebrating its 200th birthday. Yes indeed, construction on the Dickson-Williams Mansion was started in 1815 and completed in 1821. It was known as the “Showplace of East Tennessee” in its day.
Without question, it is the crown jewel of Greeneville and certainly is exhibited as such sitting on the demanding rise amid a sea of manicured green grass. It is warm and inviting to the visitor, yet reclusive and mysterious to locals and visitors alike.
Standing stately behind the General Morgan Inn, the ancestral home of the Williams family has weathered storms, wars, and famine. It survived over 70 years in the bowels of a hospital before its return to grandeur. Many pass by every day, giving little thought to its history or its significance in local lore. Many still think of it as the old Greeneville Hospital as it served for generations. Its history is really no mystery, yet much remains shrouded in time.
Greene County was formed in 1783 with its central township called “Greene Courthouse,” soon shortened to Greeneville. White men had lived here as early as 1772. This Overmountain country was settled heavily by Scots-Irish and German immigrants who were pushed west as less-than-desirable neighbors. The English, however, found them most useful as buffers against Indian attacks.
Many Irish came to this country to escape persecution in their native land. While the Irish were considered among the lowest of the low in the predominately Anglo-Saxon north, they became leading citizens in the south. William Dickson arrived in Greeneville in October 1796. He immediately set himself aside as a man of business and authority, taking a role in community affairs. On July 5, 1797, he became Greeneville’s first postmaster, appointed by President George Washington.
Through hard work and determination, Dickson became a wealthy landlord. While shrewd as a businessman, as typical of the Irish he held a soft spot for his family, especially daughter Catharine and his brother, John. Brother John Dickson immigrated here in 1818 at the urging of William. He too became a local force being known for his philanthropy. Not one to shy away from politics, John hosted another fiery Irishman, Andrew Jackson, at his Main Street home next to the courthouse. It was 1835 and Jackson was on his way from Washington to the Hermitage when he stopped in to spend a day with his old friend.
With an eye on the future, William began to buy up farmland surrounding the town. The green pastures and town lots that culminated on top of a green knoll to the north adjoined his friend Thomas Arnold’s property and overlooked the small town was one of his most delightful purchases. He knew he would likely not see its ultimate development but his children and grandchildren would. Dickson lived in a cabin on a part of this property when his daughter was born.
Dickson eventually owned two farms, a tan yard, two mills, both meal and lumber, as well as parcels of land throughout the area. He was also a partner in multiple businesses. Make no mistake, Dickson’s enterprises required a large amount of labor.
Dickson married Eliza Douglass, the daughter of another immigrant family, Col. William Douglass. He was a veteran of the Revolution in Virginia before moving here to settle near Warrensburg. To this union was born one child, the daughter Catharine who was described as “unusually handsome.”
To say Douglas doted over his only child is an understatement. He wanted the best of everything for his little girl. He made sure she had the best tutors — something unusual for a young girl at the time. Douglas sent her to the Moravian Academy in Salem, North Carolina, and then to the finest finishing schools in Philadelphia. Nothing was too good for his daughter, she was educated like few women of her time.
He wanted only the best for her in marriage as well. While she would come with a considerable dowry, Douglas wanted more to assure her happiness. He wanted her to be a queen of her own castle with a handsome prince by her side. He could give her a castle, but the prince would have to wait.
Eying that green knoll overlooking the town, Dickson envisioned a grand home on the scale of a “beautiful country seat in Northern Ireland” for his only child. She could not enjoy the land where he grew up, but he could bring a part of it to her. Sparing no expense, two craftsmen from Ireland, Thomas Battersby and John Hoy, were brought here to create the home. Dickson tried to hire James Dinsmore who recommended Battersby and Hoy, two associates from the old country. Dinsmore was busy creating the woodwork at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, later at Montpelier for James Madison, then at Estouteville finishing his career at the University of Virginia.
The sturdy home was built from bricks fired on the property in a giant below-ground kiln. The spring in the yard provided plenty of water. The pure native clay was of the finest quality for brick making. As can be witnessed today, the bricks have supported the structure well through 200 years.
The mansion was an architectural innovation for the craftsman with its distinctive walls and double chimneys. As a touch of the early renaissance period, gothic windows were placed on the two ends of the top floors. The home was designed to provide cooling breezes in summer and allow the heat from the many fireplaces to warm the home in winter. All the woodwork and trim were made by hand from local lumber.
Then as almost an afterthought, a kitchen wing was added with servant quarters above. Kitchens were largely not attached to homes at this time due to fire risks. It surely gave locals something to talk about. There was an outside cooking kitchen as well that was combined with the smoke house. Richard Doughty told me as the mansion was undergoing restoration that they thought the smokehouse and kitchen was to the left, not far from the mansion. They would also have had a laundry which would have required a large fireplace and plenty of water as well.
A cistern was dug to catch rainwater for the mansion’s use. The spring which was located near where St. James Church’s parking lot is now offered fresh drinking water. Somebody had to “fetch it up” to the big house.
Another innovative designer brought in was master gardener Theodore Brinkerman. He was from Westphalia, Germany and enjoyed his time here so much he decided to stay. He rests today in Oak Grove Cemetery. Brinkerman designed a garden of immense proportions that took in the city block. The garden was surrounded and intersected by boxwood-lined walkways. The main walkway led from a small park area along Main Street called “Greenlot” to the front door of the mansion. Visitors would leave their horses and carriages in the “park” area to call upon the Williams family.
Hundreds of varieties of flowers and shrubs covered the many beds. A mound was formed on the spot where Catharine was born and covered in ivy and violets. Along the future Depot Street were vineyards kept well-tended, as were all the gardens, by the servants. It showcased a remarkable estate designed to gain notice for the queen of her castle.
Less formal guests, family and servants used the familiar door in the rear, just off the path that would later become Irish Street. This path led down the hill to the stable and pasture area. It was also where the servants who did not live in the mansion itself lived. This second path, the future Depot Street in years to come, also provided access into the middle of town from the Williams’ stable.
This mansion home offered a striking welcome to visitors as they approached through garden walkways, with the magnificent front porch elevated above the landscape. Climbing the stairs, visitors were greeted by massive double doors, capped by an elaborate ornamental fanlight archway, opening into the grand entry hall.
Visitors would be struck by the high ceilings and detailed woodwork. The spiraling staircase was a sight to behold in this part of the country as it wound the three stories of the mansion. The detail by the builders in creating what today is simply a work of art is a testament to the skill of bygone artisans.
On the first floor was the spacious parlor and a well-stocked library. Catharine Dickson was a well read, well versed woman from her education and her time in the more predominate city of Philadelphia.
The mansion had an exquisite dining room, with an adjacent small dining room for the family or children when guests were present, adjoining the kitchen.
The second floor was the family quarters with three bedrooms, a nursery, and what was either a small guest room or more likely a sewing room. The third floor that we today would call an attic with a fireplace and gothic windows likely served as a place for a reception or ball as was a custom of the day. I would imagine this the perfect place for those rowdy Irish parties. It would have been a long way down to mother earth for a tipsy visitor.
One early newspaper describing the home related, “The Williams home sits in the middle of a city block, the formal front of the residence looks down on a broad avenue of primeval trees from the broad portico to the entrance on Main Street. Surrounding gardens, famous for their beauty, are a model for the rest of the state accepted as a model not entirely met, tended as they are with all the care that a retinue of efficient servants could give them and possessed of plants of every conceivable description and variety. On a gradual slope which ends at the stately brick house they are exceptional in conception and execution and constitute a show place which is never lacking to visitors.”
“The Williams are known for their elaborate social gatherings, the warm summer nights lend to lantern and candle lit walks. The green provides games of croquet, bowling and darts for the adults while the young enjoy leapfrog, hid in seek, duck, duck, goose and other childish pleasures.”
This writer talked about the main hallway “that runs the length of the house opening onto broad vine-clad porches.” At that time there were porches on each side of the house. “The spacious rooms, the magnificent mahogany and walnut furniture, the trim and woodwork that no other home can equal. The marbled fireplaces have but few equals. The hallway is dominated by the graceful circular stairway, which sweeps up in perfectly proportioned curves the three stories of the house.”
“It is most innovative in design with well placed fireplaces, two kitchens inside the dwelling’s kitchen wing and an exceptionally large brick smoke house where large scale cooking or drying can be conducted. A firepit is just outside where a pig or a side of beef might be roasted on a large iron spit. The Williams are entirely self sufficient with their own livestock including dairy, multiple sorts of fowl. They grind their own meal, finding it necessary to purchase but little. The Williams maintain a small army of servants each who knows his duties and carries them out without question.”
“In the Williams home distinguished guests from every Southern state are entertained and it is considered the social center of East Tennessee. Guests have included presidents Jackson and Polk, a long list of Congressmen, Senators, Governors, including Henry Clay, John Calhoun, Congressman Crockett and Governor Hampton. International visitors have included the Marquis de La Fayette, known in the United States simply as Lafayette stayed here.”
While we have talked a lot today about the home, we left out a lot of details such as who Catharine married. We did get the mansion built and landscaped, had a few visitors and now we can get down to marriages and children, wars, and deaths. As in all good things, I cannot just conclude 200 years in one week. Next week we continue to trail the past at the Dickson-Williams Mansion.