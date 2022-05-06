Like many of you I was excited to see the new year arrive. But so far 2022 has not been my year. First, as I wrote, I was walloped by COVID. COVID as it turns out is the gift that keeps on giving. The new term Long-COVID certainly resonates with me. I am still feeling the effects a couple months later.
COVID seems to have changed my ability to concentrate. I was always reading two to three books at a time before getting sick. Now, I am just starting to read again, and still cannot watch a TV program all the way through, so I don’t even turn it on, which may be a good thing. My interests seem to have changed or been altered as I take a handful of pills every morning.
One month ago today, I broke my ankle. If you want to talk about altering your lifestyle, well having a flat tire on one of two wheels will do that for you. I have long heard folks say that something “hurts like hell.” Well, I now know what they mean. No matter what I do it still hurts. I am not going to mention wearing the boot as that might bring on inappropriate language.
I have not been interested in writing either, which is in itself a pain. While I am on my tail with plenty of time to whip out a boatload of future articles, I am not doing so. This is a good time for all those “when I get time someday” projects. I can’t paint the deck, wash the house, pull weeds, or mow my lawn. A big thanks to whoever has been sneaking over here and mowing the grass for me. Now, if someone would sneak over and weed eat and pull the weeds from the flowerbeds! I have however, been catching up on my reading.
Recently some of my favorite history buddies, Carolyn Gregg, Sherry Britton, Melodie Daniels and sons Ivan, Cohen and Gideon spent the day with me sharing history. I had three large tubs of research that was done by a local lady and given to me last fall, 20 years after her passing. Going through her papers was like digging for gold and hitting the mother lode. It is fun to be allowed to sit down and spend the day with the three best historical researchers I know. I deemed this “The History Crew.” We sailed through a lot of history that day.
Since I sold the sports car and the Harley, the garage has become the bonus room. The nice deck furniture makes it a comfortable hangout place. It is a great place to elevate the broken foot and enjoy a good book. I have also enjoyed my many visitors who have dropped by for a visit.
Melodie and her crew arrived at lunch time, bringing Chick-fil-A for everyone. Ivan was just elected state president of the Children of the American Revolution, and he presented his project for the coming year of honoring the Children Soldiers of the American Revolution. He would be an excellent speaker for any local group interested in learning about the soldiers that we think of as children today but were called to serve their country in 1775-83.
Finishing up the third book in a week, I started to look for something a walking/standing impaired person could do. I decided to try my colonial hat making stills. I had a couple hat blanks, which are felt with the crown already formed. I have a preference for Dirty Billy Hats, which are expensive. As his business card says they are “exact replicas.” One will not find a better quality or more accurately made piece of headwear. However, with no income, I am not buying hats at the moment.
I got out my two hat blanks, deciding I wanted to form them into plain cocked hats which in the 18th century were called “groomsmen” hats. In the 18th century, groomsmen did not refer to the bride groom because he was just that. A groomsman was a servant. He answered the door, drove the carriage, a valet, groomed the horses or whatever chore was assigned to him, he was always “a him.” He was almost always a slave or indentured. His hat was simple yet reflected his status. The poorer folks did not wear a fancy hat. This plain hat would not have borne a fancy cockade. I did make mine so that one could be attached as needed.
They were also known as “cocked hats” with both terms being historically accurate. In the nineteenth century after women began to wear them, they were also known as “tri-corns” because of the three points. Then there is also the bi-corn hat.
The hat sitting upon one’s crown was a driving factor in 18th century fashions. Up until the late 1960s the hat was an important part of one’s wardrobe. Today we muse over which ballcap to wear with a certain T-shirt. I still appreciate a touch of “high fashion.” Davy Crockett studied to be a hat maker for a spell. As much as I want to say that he found it easier to “kill it and wear it,” he was noted as a man of “high fashion” while serving in Congress.
It is always funny, kids call cocked hats (tricorns) pirate hats, because that is what they associate with this style of hat. I can’t count the number of times we have been giving a program and hear a youngster say, “look Mom, it’s a pirate!” I always give them a one-eyed glance followed by an “Arrrrrrgggguhhhhh.”
While pirates tended to be a seedy lot, the captain was always well dressed. Any painting of one of these sea captains shows him to be attired in the high fashion of the day. His crew might have been in rags, but by hook or crook, he was in vogue. On his head was the best looking feathered cocked hat to be found. I am sure he was not dressed formal for day-to-day activities but would have acquired his finery in the same manner as the rest of the loot.
I formed up my hats not using steam but heavy clamps to hold the three flaps in place. These are held on the completed hat by ribbon or leather straps through four holes. I decided to use brown leather straps on the brown one and black straps on the black one. I spent some time agonizing over where to put the holes for the straps. I even made a template using some of my other hats as guides. What I found was they were all different. I made a cardboard template so I got the spacing right and put them where I thought they should be. Just do it, I thought, and I did.
I put a brown leather hatband around the brown one and with the leather straps holding the flaps in place, which looks incredible, and so does the black one. I will be wearing these instead of the more expensive hats in the closet. There is the pride factor in doing something for yourself. I am my own worst critic, and to be honest, these hats look darn good. With that said, I am not planning to make any more.
My next downtime project was to pull out a bunch the postcards that I have collected over the years. I have them stuck everywhere. I mean there are thousands of them. I have a lot of cards sent to and by family members. It is fun to read where they were and what they were doing 70-80-100 years ago. I have bought a lot of cards from around the 1880-1910 time period. The cursive handwriting and the way they expressed themselves is phenomenal. I have some of the same card because I love the handwriting. This was the text messaging of the day. I have some of the same cards that my Mom, Aunts, and Uncles purchased at Mount Vernon, one of my favorite places in the world. I am at Mount Vernon two to three times a year and always think of them being there, usually when standing out front enjoying the same view of the Potomac River they would have.
I found a plastic sleeve in my Dad’s things, cards and letters mostly, with Greeneville postcards. I have several Greeneville postcards, but these were different. I have collected a lot of old Greeneville photos and postcards over the years, but the family ties make these more special.
I am back to reading my newest books, seven of them, related to George Washington. Those will join the other 114 GW books on the shelf. (Yes, I counted them, I was curious myself) Then I have the newest book from Monticello about the Jefferson-Hemmings descendants. Following that, I have all those library sale books to peruse. Hopefully by then I will be wearing real boots, running around, using a cane only as a prop.
I can hear two guys talking now, “look at that poor fellow having to use a cane at his age” the other will reply, “yea, but don’t his hat look nice!” A lot of fun activities are coming soon as we trail the past together.