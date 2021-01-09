The headline on this column also is the title of Jim Keith’s new book that I mentioned last week. I grew up with horses and cattle and I never called myself a cowboy either. Jim, however, is a cowboy. In his book, Keith talks about a man he only knew as “Rabbit.” He told Keith, “You’re a pretty good kid, and may make a cowboy someday, but don’t be calling yourself one until you understand what it means to be a cowboy.”
I first met Jim in 2014 at a program honoring his great-grandfather Abijah Keith at the Quay Cemetery in Tucumcari, New Mexico. George Blanks, Caroline and I went out to participate in the program.
In 2013 my sister Gwen was at the Tucumcari History Museum when a lady showed her a book of burials in the nearby Quay Cemetery. One of those listed was Abijah Keith, and beside his name was “Civil War Soldier.” Gwen asked if I could find some information on him. I found that he was in the 22nd Texas Cavalry and after the war refused to surrender. A group of Union soldiers kept trying to capture him for refusing to surrender, finally surrounding the church while he was attending Sunday morning services. They threatened to burn the church if he didn’t come out and he made a break for his horse. One of the soldiers shot him in the head.
A Union Captain straddled the body and started to put another bullet into his head. The preacher warned him that would be “desecrating a corpse.” The soldiers rode off, leaving him lying there bleeding on the ground. The church folks carried him inside the church and to their surprise, he started to revive! He lived, and where the bullet entered his skull is seen in his photos. The bullet remained in his head until the day he died.
Abijah became a Texas Ranger and was known for not stopping until he had got his man. Outlaws surrendered when they learned he was on their trail. They knew they would be captured anyway and he would dog them until he had them in custody.
I found Abijah was born in Knox County, Tennessee, and his parents lived here in Greene County before moving west to Knox. They later moved to Texas and Abijah to New Mexico following his Ranger days. Gwen worked with his family, the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Texas Rangers to see that he had a proper memorial stone reflecting his Civil War and Ranger service – a large program with guns and cannon fired, flags and all the due pomp a veteran deserves. George Blanks and I were dressed as Union Army officers. A photo of me presenting a folded flag to the eldest grandson LeeRoy Keith made national newspapers.
Following the ceremony, Gwen had arranged a large dinner for the family members and all the reenactors and participants. During that dinner, Jim Keith, a descendant and well-known artist, presented Gwen a pencil drawing he had done of Abijah Keith. He thanked her for everything she had done on behalf of the family. That is when I first met Jim Keith.
Somewhere along the way we “friended” on Facebook and I visited with him while attending Rawhide Days in Tucumcari a couple times. What I found was that Jim’s gift in paint and ink was not his only talent. He is recognized as a world-renowned blacksmith, winning national and international titles. The things he has created out of a hot piece of metal are simply amazing.
Jim is also known worldwide for his abilities as a farrier. He has traveled the globe teaching and demonstrating his craft while learning from others around the world. Jim even started his own company selling tools to blacksmiths and farriers. He is an inductee of the International Horseshoeing Hall of Fame. This part of his life is an amazing story, but it doesn’t begin here. Gwen told me once Jim had worked at the Bell Ranch when he was younger.
Brother-in-law Rex Gray drove me by the Bell Ranch a few times. It got its name from the giant bell-shaped mesa on the property. At one time it was 290,100 acres. It was so large it even had its own zip code, 88441. Today it has its own airport. Gwen gave me a book about the Bell Ranch a few years back and I have been fascinated by the vastness of the place. Originally, the herds were made up of Hereford cattle but today the Herefords have been selectively crossed with Red Angus, Gelbvieh, and Brahman to create their own unique brand of cattle called the “Red Bell.” Cowboys and horses are still an important part of the Bell Ranch.
A large part of Jim’s book is about his experiences at the Bell. One of my favorites was about roping a bobcat. Cowboys, like a lot of folks, had their “You’re not a man until you have …” or in this case, “You’re not a cowboy until you have roped a bobcat or a mountain lion.”
Jim said he had heard cowboys tell stories about roping a bobcat and he had chased one a time or two. He said he caught one in the open and gave chase with a young horse he was training. He said he threw the lasso and actually missed, but the rope got caught in a mesquite bush and the cat somehow got it around its midsection. He said the cowboys that had roped one warned that the cat would climb the rope and get in the saddle with you if you were not careful.
He said he started to just give the cat his rope when he saw a coworker coming down the trail in his old pickup truck to check the windmills, so he rode toward him. He started to circle the truck, pulling the cat along. His coworker, seeing what was going on, got out of the truck pulling a shovel from the back. As Jim passed around again the coworker addled the cat enough over the head with the shovel that they got the rope off. The dazed bobcat slowly left and headed back to the wild.
On the afternoon of Christmas Day, Gwen and I went to visit the Keiths to get me a copy of the book. This turned out to be a gift from my dear sister. They live on a hill overlooking the town of Tucumcari with the infamous Tucumcari Mountain so close it seems one can reach out and touch it. The large full moon loomed overhead as well, making for a picturesque Christmas evening. It was quite a sight after dark and I did get a couple photos as Jim and I went out into the back yard to play with my camera.
Jim and Carole were gracious hosts, and Jim answered all my questions. He showed us some of his art displayed in his house. Jim is very modest and it took a little nudging to get him started. There were several that famous western artists had painted of him or photos of him from his horse working and rodeo days that had adorned magazine covers.
One painting Jim completed in the 1970s featured his two sons wrestling a roped calf. Jim said several people have wanted to buy it for the homemade frame. He said he “guessed they didn’t care for the painting.” One oil painting of Jim that appeared on the cover of a cowboy magazine shows him roping a Hereford cow. The painting depicts him and his horse on a steep slope roping the running cow amid obstacles. Jim said the picture that it was painted from was him roping the cow on level ground.
Another wall in the hall has various black and white photos taken of Jim working at the Bell Ranch as a horse wrangler in the late 1950s into the 1960s. These were my favorites, and the quality of the horses was impressive. I inquired about life on the Bell and Jim told me the cowboys could eat in the bunkhouse, or they had a commissary where one could buy food and prepare it themselves. Jim said it was easier to eat in the bunkhouse.
He said the commissary sold handmade Navaho saddle blankets to the cowboys for $5 each – what they made in a day. He said he wished he had some of those now. Anyone who has ridden horses knows the most important piece of gear is the blanket between the saddle and the horse.
In the book, Jim talks about those rowdy Saturday nights on the town and they don’t seem too far from what we have watched on “Gunsmoke,” “Rawhide,” or “The Virginian.” The cowboys worked long backbreaking hours, ate a lot of dust, and when it was time to wet their whistle and let off some steam, they did so.
I asked Jim if he had a pair of Crockett spurs — I know they are the most collectable. He showed me some of his older spurs and I asked about a Spanish spur by itself. Jim said someone had found a spur lost by conquistadors in the desert near there and asked him to replicate it. He said it was not in good shape with the jingle bob, heel chain, chain hangers, and swing buttons missing. The spur he made is, simply put, an incredible work of art. He showed me a couple tomahawks and knives his students had made for him. Again, these were amazing works of art.
We did leave Jim a large slab of East Tennessee country ham. He said he had never had any before. I started on Jim’s book as soon as we arrived back at Gwen’s. It is a fun read, especially if you grew up watching westerns or rode a pony around dreaming of being a “real” cowboy. It is a collection of Jim’s memories starting about the time I was born. It was before many people had TVs and there were no VCRs or cell phones. People worked from before day until after dark.
The Bell, as most ranches, still sent a chuckwagon out on cattle drives and branding roundups. Jim says the last person you wanted to get on the bad side of was the trail cook. Makes me think fondly of Charlie B. Wooster in “Wagon Train” or Wishbone in “Rawhide.” Paul Brinegar, aka Wishbone, grew up in Tucumcari, so he was familiar with the Bell Ranch. I asked Jim if he ever met Wishbone and he said they had stopped filming “Rawhide” in Tucumcari before his days at the Bell.
I grew up with “Gunsmoke,” “Rawhide,” and all the rest. I would saddle up my pony and ride all day long. I wanted to be a cowboy. I would ride up to the back porch and my Mom would bring me breakfast and dinner and I have the pictures she took of me eating in the saddle. I spent days riding with the wagon trains that used to roll through the backroads of Greene County.
I started visiting the Old West towns in the 1980s. James Arness, aka Matt Dillon, signed his book for me. I just missed James Drury, The Virginian, twice at the Cowboy Hall of Fame. Sheb Woolley and Clint Eastwood’s daughters are friends of mine. I enjoy going to Gilley’s in Mosheim just to smell the leather. It reminds me of my Dad’s tack room which he called the “gear room” with saddles, bridles, and harnesses oiled and hanging in their place. Oh yes, that smell of fine leather!
Despite breeding cattle and many years on horseback, I have never called myself a cowboy. I haven’t lassoed a bobcat or anything else, but I have and still do dress western from time to time. Jim Keith may not call himself a cowboy either, but if ever there was a cowboy, it is Jim Keith. His book is an entertaining read that adds to the memories of watching those old westerns. I think it fills in the blanks, so to speak. Jim’s memories of his life as a real cowboy and the life they lived is a great collection of stories and memories. I still watch the old westerns daily, and you know what? I still want to be a cowboy! You can get a copy of Jim’s book from Amazon.