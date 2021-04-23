There are a few things that I may be the last living person to know about. I have cousins that know a little about Peach Grove — they know there was a post office there but, until recently, not its name. My Mom was born there, writing in the ’70s that “The grass was greener, the fruits and vegetables tasted better, the sky was bluer, the spring water clearer, and the black snakes blacker.” You get the picture. She went on to say she could not understand “why time could not have stood still, still, still.” Time marches on and things change, life takes us on new and different paths. Memories fade, then are lost all together. I do not want Peach Grove to be one of those forgotten and lost to time.
The Nashville Union and American newspaper of Wednesday Dec. 30, 1874, lists new post offices in Greene County. They are Hope, Midway, Orange, Hardin, Clear Springs, Caney Branch, Bersheba, Middle Creek, Salem, Bethsheba, Pilot Knob, Amity, Peach Grove, Carters Station, Buhamah, Champion, Independence, Richland and Chucky. I know where some of these were, others I don’t have a clue. At one time, Greene County had something along the order of 115 active small community post offices.
The April 18, 1878, issue of The Democrat (Greeneville newspaper) lists community agents authorized to represent the paper. J.W. Ruble was listed as the agent for Peach Grove, Tennessee. So yes, it was a real community with a real post office. Post offices at that time handled extraordinarily little mail, or at least as we think of mail. Folks just did not get much mail back then. A post office in a country store could be anything from a desk to a drawer of a desk or counter, or a 3-by-4 wooden box nailed on the wall with slots used to sort the mail. Outgoing mail would have went into a mailbag, drawer or slot waiting on the next post rider returning to Greeneville.
The public road that is now called House Road coming down from Mount Carmel Church, instead of making a sharp left at the Southerland place toward Birds Bridge Road as it does today, used to meander a mile or more back before wandering down toward the river. Around 1900, with construction on the new bridge (Birds), a new road was also constructed. Birds Bridge Pike was built forking off from Jones Bridge Road. This was called the Camp Creek Road before the bridge. The couple miles of road which went through Peach Grove was used very little and became a farm road. These were the days before the automobile and roads tended to follow the path of least resistance. They were what we would call a path today or a farm road. Many of the so-called farm roads we see today were once the main roads of an earlier time. They were rarely wider than the wagon wheels that helped to cut them out. They were not necessarily public roads but were used by anyone who felt they had business somewhere along the way or were passing through.
In August 2004, I asked my Uncle Charles Southerland to take me to Peach Grove, which was located on the back side of my Uncle Glenn Southerland’s property. Charles was in for a couple weeks from his home in Oklahoma. There were a lot of things and places my Mom had talked about over the years when she was growing up that I wanted to see. One was the Peach Grove Post Office, the Bowman house that she and my uncle Glenn were born in, and the location of the Gregory house.
Charles told me to be at Glenn’s house at 6 a.m. I wasn’t sure why so early, but being an early riser, this was not a problem. We sat, talked and drank coffee for about an hour, then Glenn came in from doing farm chores and we sat and talked a bit more with more coffee. Charles’ grandson Marty and his son drove in from North Carolina to be a part of the tour. I now realized why we had not been in any hurry. Finally, at 8:30 we were walking the old road that led to Peach Grove.
When I saw the building in 2004, a storm had recently blown the roof off. It was a substantial building for its time and one that likely housed more than a post office. We might consider it a large smokehouse today. Uncle Tommie and Cousin Ken Southerland both told me they remembered hearing that a store was also in the building. I kept thinking that I had heard that too along the way. It had a porch and an overhanging roof just like the store buildings of the day. While there were only two or three houses close to the post office, Tommie says “there were houses scattered all around back in there.”
My grandpa and Glenn had converted the building into a grainery. Tommie and Ken both said they had shoveled a lot of grain in there over the years. Ken added, “We had to fight the bees and run off the snakes first.”
Andrew Southerland told me the mail was brought to Peach Grove in a leather mail bag by horse. It was sorted, and what went across the river was placed back in the bag and taken to the river. Someone in a canoe rowed across, was given the bag, and took it back to the other side. This was certainly before Birds Bridge was completed. Why they didn’t take it down and cross Gorley’s Bridge is a mystery; though maybe not, as there was a toll involved in crossing bridges back then. The guy in the canoe probably got in a little fishing time when the waters were calm. Gourley’s Bridge Post Office was where the mail from Peach Grove ended up after crossing the river. It was established July 6, 1858, and closed Dec. 15, 1873.
The Peach Grove post office was officially closed Nov. 9, 1901, and “moved to Greeneville” according to one source. Another says it closed May 28, 1878. That is a big difference in time, and it is confusing trying to sort out the three post offices that were in the area. Another mystery, for me anyway, is why the mail was not in Sam Bell’s Trading Post where Sunnyside Store would later be located.
Now, “the fly in the ointment” is the name. Some sources, more modern of course, refer to the post office as Birds Bridge. The covered bridge, Gourley’s, that crossed the river when Peach Grove was opened was about a mile downriver from what we know today as Birds Bridge. The first Birds Bridge was not built until the late 1890s. We now drive across the third edition of that bridge. Sources say the Birds Bridge Post Office opened in 1879. My point is that there would not have been a post office named for a bridge that didn’t exist for almost another 20 years. I believe the Peach Grove Post Office existed for around 27 years.
Since the Peach Grove Post Office was on family property, it is interesting that I was also related to all the postmasters. The list of postmasters who would have run the store, date appointed, and my relationship to them are:
- Julius B. (Broyles) Bird May 28, 1878 (my third great grand Uncle)
- Stephen D. (Decatur) Broyles May 28, 1889 (my second great Uncle)
- James A. (Allen) Broyles Oct. 10, 1889 (my third great grandfather)
- Julius B. Bird Jan. 19, 1893 (my third great grandfather)
- Oliver S. (Smith) Broyles June 17, 1898, Aug. 20, 1898 (my second great uncle)
- Frederick F. Decker Feb. 11, 1898 (married Sara Jennie Broyles my great grand Aunt; yes, he was the pottery guy)
Since the Birds Bridge Post Office came after the completion of the new bridge and, according to Dan Burgner, was located on the Old Asheville Highway, it was midway between the old Gourley’s and the new Birds bridge. I am saying that Gourley’s Bridge Post Office became Birds Bridge Post Office since they were both in the same location on Gourley’s property. The portion of the road where the post office was located is now another closed road as it led down to the river and Gourley’s bridge. Now if you find all this confusing, I apologize, because it confuses me too.
I wanted to visit Peach Grove once again since it had been 16 years. I asked my cousin Dale about going back there sometime. Mom, Glenn, Charles, and Andrew are all gone now. They too are now but fond memories. One Sunday last April, Dale called me up and asked if I still wanted to make the trek. I drove over and we didn’t walk the old road this time. Dale told me to drive the John Deere and he would get the gates. That was fine with me. There was nothing better than the fresh air, the warm sunshine, the sound of the diesel engine as this old farm boy drove the tractor with a camera hanging around my neck.
A lot had changed since I was there last. The old post office building was now gone. The spring in the valley was still running and the unadulterated view of the mountains looking across the “Ma meadow” was still there. The home where my great-great grandparents, Benjamin Franklin and Catharine Susong Gregory, lived burned back sometime in the early ’70s as a result of a lightning strike. Dale showed me the well pipe which is all that is left to show where the house once stood. Well, not all — there were still flowers blooming in what was once the home’s yard. With Dale’s help, I brought a couple home to put in my flower bed, a pleasant connection with my family’s past.
There was once an orchard with pears and apples and yes, a peach grove. It is all gone now but there are scattered old apple, pear, and peach trees spread around and young peaches coming on. Peach Grove has not totally lost its identity. We went in the one remaining house in 2004, known as the Bowman house. It has now fallen over but the chimney still stands as a time-weary sentinel.
As we headed back, I asked Dale where Dutchtown had been. Uncle Andrew had told me about Dutchtown. Newton “Dutch” Gregory had lived there. I heard a lot of stories about “Uncle Dutch” growing up. Mom said he was “mean as a snake” and liked to drop cats on the heads of door-to-door salesmen from a second story window. He later served a time as a U.S. Marshal and locked the Greene County sheriff in his own jail for warning bootleggers about impending raids.
Andrew said he had a cabin with a fireplace in the middle and no chimney. The smoke from the fireplace went up through a hole in the roof. I was anxious to see if any evidence of the cabin was left. There was a well-defined remnant of a road from the Peach Grove road to Dutchtown. The long-abandoned road wound around a curve and down the valley. I could see where houses or other buildings had been, a logical location for the cabin. After walking the area in a grid fashion, the ground began to reveal its secrets. In the middle of one was what, at first glance, was the remains of a rotted log. On closer inspection, there was stone beneath 4-6 inches of accumulated debris.
We uncovered enough to verify that it was indeed the stone hearth or what more resembled a square fire pit before we covered it back up and left it as we found it. It was 5 feet in length and open on one end. It resembled a trough, the way it was constructed. The limestone was charred, showing it had indeed contained fire. All that was left to tell a story beside the road was the long abandoned fire pit, and its secrets that were now buried in the forest floor.
Sometimes it is hard to explain exactly why these places and ghosts of memories matter. Who cares where people collected their mail in Peach Grove or anywhere else? Does it matter if places disappear and are unknown to anyone but a few before totally forgotten? Is its only relevance because my Mom was born there? Why is our ancestry important? Why is trailing the past important? I continue to ask myself these questions.
I did spend some quality time with my uncle Charles back then as he shared his lifelong memories of family and what happened at this place. I had a great time with Cousin Dale as we reconnected with each other and our family’s past. Those family connections are really what matters most.
I hope that you will find these things matter too and find your own answers. If nothing else, on a Saturday in April 2021 the long-lost community of Peach Grove was remembered if only for an instant in time.