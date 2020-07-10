In past weeks I have written about what I did the previous weekend. This day is no different. This July 4th holiday was certainly different for most of us. I was up until 2 a.m. with fireworks and gunshots in the neighborhood. Then to top it off, I woke up at 4. Wide awake, there was no going back to sleep, so I got up and got busy. I would have preferred being in Gatlinburg marching in their parade at 12:01 a.m., but it was canceled.
The Stephen Holston Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) held a flag retirement ceremony and Independence Day program in Knoxville at James White’s Fort. The program was at 10 a.m. and I was instructed to be there by 9 a.m. I picked up Kevin Witherell in Morristown and we were at the fort by 8:30.
Nothing was moving in Knoxville, the sun was bright and hinted at a clear hot day. Heat radiated off the nearby buildings. I am at a loss as to why James White built this fort in the middle of Knoxville, and so close to the interstate, but I am sure he had good reason back in 1780.
As we went in, we were stopped and asked to sign a release with our phone numbers. The same guy as last time still worried the health department might come and shut the fort down. I was first to sign up and later noticed folks I knew were not giving their real names. Hmmm, I missed the memo on that. So out of all those people I could be the only one the COVID police can come harass.
People kept trickling in, most in period attire, up until time to start. I was not worried about COVID because we were making smoke. COVID does not like smoke, I understand. As I read the book on Benjamin Rush, it mentioned he sometimes used smoke therapy. The Native Americans used smoke therapy. People around the world still use smoke therapy. I know it works. When I smell a campfire, I perk right up.
Caroline Blanks came over Friday evening to cook out and started up the charcoal grill. Kingsford charcoal, of course. I got a whiff of the burning charcoal, and it perked me right up. I was ready for Independence Day. Those nice big burgers and dogs did nothing to hinder the feeling. If you want to perk up, get a whiff of smoke, the good stuff. Not the stuff some of you might be thinking. I am talking hickory … you know, a campfire.
That morning we lined up with the SAR color guard and marched in. The SAR had collected 30 flags to retire Saturday. One large flag was removed from the carefully folded stack of soon to be retired flags, unfurled by two men in period attire with white gloves. The flag was slowly raised up the fort’s flagpole as everyone saluted. The pledge to the flag was recited and the Star-Spangled Banner was sung in unison. The flag was gently removed and again folded, but not in the familiar triangle as before. Past TNSSAR president David Johnston received the flag with white gloves. He slowly walked it to the specially designed flag retirement station and lowered the flag into the flames as everyone saluted. This was a proper flag retirement held in greatest respect and honor for our national symbol. Taps followed, an honor that echoed throughout the area surrounding the fort.
Local author Ron Jones spoke on the legacy of Washington’s Army in the struggle for American independence. The color guard reformed and fired three volleys in honor of the Declaration of Independence, our founding patriots, and the United States. The rifle fire was followed by three “huzzahs.”
The thick black powder smoke settled back across the fort, illuminated by the rays of sunshine coming through the branches of the trees. It was an awesome sight and feeling. COVID does not like bright sunlight either, as I understand it, so it got a double whammy of smoke and sunshine.
What impressed me most about this program were the youth; there were 6-, 7-, 8-, 9-, and 10-year-olds in period attire. Most of them are members of the Children of the American Revolution (CAR). This was not something someone threw together so they might look sort of vaguely in period; this was the real deal. These kids were historically accurate. It is refreshing to see children interested in history and parents who care enough to make sure they are in the proper context of historical interpretation.
After photos and a little mingle time I was back on my way to Greeneville. Ramona Invidiato, the lady in the fashionable hats, had suggested that her “Fort Family” gather in Fort Watauga at 1:30 p.m. to picnic and enjoy some Independence Day time together. I went home, changed into shorts and a T-shirt – a Valley Forge T-shirt, of course. I then picked up Caroline Blanks and we headed to the fort. Our group was small, 14 or so. I enjoyed some 4th of July chicken under the shade of the trees inside the fort not far from where we rang the bell a week before. It was nice to relax with good friends enjoying a nice breeze under the trees. After a couple of hours of good Independence Day visiting, we all went our merry way to celebrate the rest of the day.
Part three of the day was in the Blanks’ backyard, where Dorothy had procured some nice steaks, as well as a table full of fireworks. We could not have had a better meal. Instead of relaxing and waiting on the evening Town of Greeneville fireworks show, I got a bit antsy wondering what everyone else was doing.
Driving down Main Street I found nothing much happening. Actually, it was dead as a doorknob. I headed on over to Hardin Park and there seemed to be more policemen than people. Not really wanting to hang out there either I decided to keep driving. I didn’t know where I was going so, I just drove. Then it hit me to see if the gate to monument hill was open. Sure enough, it was.
I drove up, parked and stood there staring at a beautiful reddish orange full moon with jet black clouds dancing around it. I grabbed my camera and took a dozen or so awesome moon shots. I gazed upon the obelisk that marks the grave of the 17th President, taking several photos of the gleaming white shaft situated against the ebony sky.
It was a nice calm feeling in a place of peace and quiet. A place of eternal rest. I was sitting there surrounded by hundreds of American heroes who had served their country and who knew the importance of American Independence and the July 4th holiday. I was looking down over the gleaming stones of these true American heroes and started reciting Francis Scott Keys immortal words in my mind. “Oh say can you see, by the dawns early light,” and about the time I was at “the bombs bursting in air” it started. Fireworks everywhere, from all around. I could see them over around Camp Creek, on the top of the mountain. I had a most magnificent view.
I took time to absorb the peaceful setting with actual bombs bursting in air, and decided to head on home. It had been a day to reflect on the 244 years of our nation’s history, all boiled down to this one day of celebration. Sadly, a day that most never take time to give thought to its significance: that this is the birthday of our great country.
I could not help but remember the words of Washington, “This country owes its birth to so many that shall ever remain unknown.”
It had been another long hot 4th of July. It was not the hometown down-home 4th that I and many others would have liked. I may not have been able to do things I have in the past or would have liked to this year. Yet still, July 4th, Independence Day turned out to be another to remember. I had missed the Capitol 4th on TV and there were no shows related to anything that had to do with American Independence. Even the History channel totally ignored Independence Day.
Is this what it has come to? Pushing history aside and totaling monuments? Is July 4th now just a day off work with picnics and fireworks, with no thought of the true meaning? Has Independence Day joined Thanksgiving and Christmas as days that just have a commercial appeal and self-serving meaning?
I am proud to be a part of groups that keep the memories, the stories, the history alive. I am proud that we can all celebrate in our own way, and that deep down we do know the meaning of Independence Day. I am proud of our veterans who have served their country and revere our flag. I am proud that Greeneville went forward with the celebration despite setbacks while respecting health guidelines. I am proud to drive down our streets lined with American flags.
Yes, time on the lake, gatherings, parties, watermelon, burgers, dogs, music, fireworks, and apple pie, it is all about us, we are all Americans. Let us not forget our American story, and all those forgotten Americans that gave us the most precious gift — Liberty. It is all our differences coming together to make us one. That is why we honor Independence Day.