We are now past the July 4th weekend, but we can stretch it out a bit longer if we try. I don’t mean by shooting fireworks at midnight each day. We can keep the spirit alive by remembering those founders that gave us our liberty. Well in truth, they never gave it to us — they had to fight for it. It is up to us to keep their memories alive.
I hope everyone had an awesome Independence Day weekend. I just wouldn’t be myself without mentioning all that I did. Sometimes I like to score them such as a teacher or a coach might do. It felt a bit awkward with so many activities on the third and not so much on the fourth.
Saturday morning, I was awake at 4 a.m., the time I get up every day. Cameron Judd doesn’t have anything on me there. Sleeping in for me would be 5 a.m. I was to meet my friend Kevin Witherell at his office, Cracker Barrel, and go to Knoxville to James White’s Fort for the Independence Day celebration. The fort opened at 9 a.m. and we the only ones in the parking lot at 8. Last week I mentioned all those things I wanted to do after the fort activities, well we did them before. Just like last year on the fourth, Knoxville was dead.
We drove the short distance to Blount Mansion. It was closed, of course, and then up the side street to the First Presbyterian Church graveyard. Blount and his wife are there as well as James White, the founder of Knoxville, himself. Next stop was the old Knox County Courthouse where John Sevier and wife Bonnie Kate are buried on the lawn. There also, is a historical marker remembering “The Treaty of the Holston.” My next stop was to go down along the river and visit the treaty site where a large monument is located along the river walk.
Many probably don’t realize that Knoxville has a river walk, but it is a nicely developed area designed for walkers, runners, and visitors. It has stone markers along the way with stories related to Knoxville’s history carved in them. It was a very pleasant early morning walk as the sun was rising beneath the bridges.
We made our way back up the hill just in time as everyone else was arriving at the fort. There were reenactors, as well as SAR/DAR/CAR members from across east Tennessee. This is designated a national SAR color guard event, so those of us that are active in the guard come to get those points.
One gentleman told me he counted 105 people at one point. There was not the large number of reenactors this year. I knew why, long time supporter and promoter Lynn Fox passed away last fall with the virus. I missed Lynn’s being there. I missed several people who had had deaths or health issues recently. Some were at other events or parades this year. I was told that there had been as many as 250 at the fort on at least one occasion.
The children of the C.A.R. presented a program on the signers of the Declaration of Independence. They used display boards of the signers listed by colony. The guest speaker was Arthur Bohanan, an internationally award-winning patented inventor, researcher, lecturer and writer. He is a Certified Latent Print Examiner, a certified police instructor with 55 years in the study and practical application of forensics in thousands of violent crime scenes including the World Trade Center after 9-11.
The morning at James White’s Fort ended with the color guard firing a volley and a cake cutting with a beautiful American flag cake. Why can’t we do something like this in the still morning of July 4th in Greeneville? We can! This could easily be another addition to the list of local activities, a kickoff honoring those who started it all. I give the folks who organized this event an “A.”
When I went into Greeneville for the evening activities there was a boatload of sailors everywhere. They seemed to be swarming like bees. I must admit seeing sailors on the streets of Greeneville seemed a bit out of place, but still intriguing. They were all well-mannered and seemed to enjoy mingling with the local folks.
One sailor that I talked with shared what life was like on the boat with me. He said after 45 days it helped to have a good sense of humor. He said that was about the time the coffee started to get in short supply. He said that claustrophobia was not an issue and after a depth of 200 feet the boat quit rocking. The ones that I talked to seemed to be overwhelmed at the local reception. A big “A+” to Dale Long and all those that made the boat a reality in the first place, and for not forgetting the crews over the years. Having them in Greeneville is a treat and brings home the reality that freedom is not free. That there are those on the front lines defending it, and for a short time last weekend we mingled with them. “A+”
Now for the parade that organizers called “the best ever.” My problem and several other folks that spoke with me was not being able to see the floats or the people on them. I know it was moved to after dark to allow the temperature to cool off, but what about starting just before dusk? I am sure it was a good parade, but for the visibility issue, I am giving it a “C.” Having the USS Greeneville crew as grand marshals, that’s an “A+.”
The fireworks show was excellent, another big “A+.” It was a great icing on the cake finale for a long fun-filled day of activities. For all those people complaining on social media that the fireworks were not big enough, or didn’t last long enough, a nice big red “F.” As my Momma used to say, “Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth.”
I know how much time and effort goes into organizing an event. Things don’t always go as planned. Hopefully, if not, they go better than planned. I am pleased that our town cares enough to try to make the Independence Day holiday special. I know a lot was going on around the area as I mentioned last week. Other than the James White’s fort trip, I chose to follow my own advice and stay close to home.
I did hang out at home from lunch until later in the afternoon. I saw that the car museum was open with special exhibits. I saw the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum was open too. The Andrew Johnson sites were open. I hope some of you took advantage to visit these too as they are some of our local treasurers. If you missed them, as my Daddy used to say, “they are not going anywhere,” so plan to visit them this summer, you will be pleasantly surprised and glad you did.
As reported in the Monday issue of The Greeneville Sun, it was not all fun and games for the USS Greeneville crew as they performed some serious community service projects. It was nice that they took their own time and “volunteered” to help with community service projects.
Following the parade, I must say, the two photos of the night just fell in my lap. The captain of the boat saluted two policemen as he passed by them walking up the street. Then he shook their hands. I caught both with my camera. My two photos of the night are both blurred because of the low light. I was disappointed of course, but it was a reflection of the respect the USS Greeneville crew held not only for our citizens, but showing honor to those that serve us daily, our police. I’ll give the captain an “A+” as well as one for the policemen who kept everyone safe during the parade.
On Sunday evening I cooked out with the Blanks, watched the “Capitol 4th” on TV. I’ll give the Capitol 4th a “D”. Vanessa Williams was an awesome host, but who dressed her in that awful outfit? At least she changed into something more appealing toward the end of the program. When we were there in person a few years back there was major entertainers live on the stage, not piped in from LA and Nashville. I give it a “D” this year. Then there were those complaining about Vanessa Williams singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the Black National Anthem, I give them an “F” too. It is a beautiful song and was well done, “A+” Vanessa.
Time marches on and all good things and times must come to an end. So it was with the 2021 Independence Day weekend. I finished the 4th with my annual visit to Monument Hill to catch the local fireworks. The Park Service gets a big “A+” for keeping the gate open and the lights on, on top of the hill. It is a great way to end an exciting weekend. I did get a nice photo of the monument with fireworks in the background. There were some other folks up there this year. One Lady told me she read Cameron Judd’s column last year about coming up there to watch the fireworks. I’ll give the entire Independence Day weekend an “A.” I know that next year’s celebration will only be better, Amy Rose said so.
I must say it, the stores are stocking up for it, the Hallmark Channel is ready, are you ready for it? Yes, I’m talking about Christmas. I even saw a sign in Greeneville about “Christmas in July.” I admit the five months will go by quickly enough but hold the horses here. I am going to enjoy the coming months, myself.
Since we are not going to linger for the Christmas Holidays just yet, there is a lot to take advantage of in the coming weeks and months. Remember July 24 and the Independence muster at Sycamore Shoals State Park. This has always been one of my favorite events leading up to the 4th. This year it was moved to reflect more accurately the time the Declaration of Independence would have reached the Watauga and Nolichucky settlements.
While I was finishing this up on Thursday, a package arrived at the door. It had a return address of George Washington’s Mount Vernon. Inside was a note, “Read your article, sorry you could not be with us, here is a bit of our 4th for you.” It is signed General Washington. Inside was three challenge coins and a flag with a certificate showing it was flown at Mount Vernon on July 4th, 2021. My fourth was really special and as I said last week, “There is no place like home for the 4th.” See you next July as we trail the past.