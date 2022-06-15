What can I say, the Blanks sisters and I spent an incredible evening at the Capitol Theatre enjoying the Greeneville Theatre Guild rendition of “Into the Woods.” Mere words cannot describe the evening. It was a magical Friday evening in a historic location watching a play that can only be described as awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome.
The casting, the costuming, the backdrops, and props were all incredible. The acting and talent level was phenomenal. I’m reminded of the rug guy on TV, “you don’t have to go to Abingdon, Bristol, Knoxville or Atlanta”… for outstanding theater. I’ve been to theater in all those places, and I’ll put my stamp on the Greeneville Theatre Guild and the Capitol Theatre any day. As much as I hate to say it, with the price of gas, remember — staycation, staycation, staycation! Take advantage of what we have here and in the region. But remember the Greeneville Theatre Guild is “Rocking.”
One webpage says of the play, “As the result of the curse of a once-beautiful witch, a baker and his wife are childless. Three days before the rise of a blue moon, they venture into the forest to find the ingredients that will reverse the spell and restore the witch's beauty: a milk-white cow, hair as yellow as corn, a blood-red cape, and a slipper of gold. During their journey, they meet Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Jack, each one on a quest to fulfill a wish.”
While another says, “A Baker and his wife, Cinderella, Jack, Little Red Riding Hood, and even the Witch all wish for something, but they must learn the responsibility that comes with getting what you want.”
As I said, the casting and actors were incredibly talented and left one asking, as the TV car salesman says, “how’d they do that?” If this had been a game of baseball, everyone who came out on the stage would have hit the ball out of the park! It was a home run fest. I would love to mention certain actors, but I could not without mentioning them all. It was that good and their presentations simply tantalizing. Am I really in Greeneville? Is this all a dream? No, it’s real and director Audrey Shoemaker is to be commended as is Paige Mengel.
Paige mentioned in the opening all the work that went into the props, building them, painting, moving them from their depot street location to the Capitol. We see the actors, but those folks are the unseen heroes of the theater. The props bring out the play, and I still am in awe of the incredible work they did to make this production happen. All those folks appearing to move props remaining hidden most of the time, yes, they make what we view happen, and smoothly.
I thought they could never top the Patsy Cline play, “Always Patsy,” but they did. The musical accompaniment was tops, as it helped bring the audience along for the ride, adding suspense and taking us on the highs and lows of the play.
You know what? “Always Patsy” and “Into the Woods” are now memories, they are a part of our history. The good news is that the Theater Guild has a new play, “Corners,” written by local writers coming up in September. Then in early December “The Charitable Sisterhood” a “Christmas Spectacular” will, along with all other festive things we have in Greeneville, help set the tone for the holiday season.