I was at the grocery store last week when three people asked if I was going to write about Hallmark movies this year. The next day Caroline Blanks asked the same thing, so I couldn’t resist.
As we are heading into the Christmas season, I must admit that I had already watched Hallmark Christmas movies before Thanksgiving. I did not live by what I preached but then again, Hallmark movies are a lot better than watching sports.
“A Timeless Christmas” from 2020 was my favorite and I have watched it twice already. It is less exciting the third time. That, from someone who has watched war movies over and over without complaint.
“My Christmas Family Tree” is a new one this year. It is typical of so many Hallmark movies. “When Vanessa receives the results from her Family Tree DNA test, she discovers a family she didn’t know and travels to their home for Christmas.” I really liked this one. Vanessa meets her biological father Richard, who didn’t know she existed. They hit it off and he invites her to spend Christmas with his family.
Everyone in the family is accepting, and the bonds of family start to grow. Even Richard’s mother finds her new granddaughter charming. Then, on Christmas Eve, Vanessa receives a phone message and a couple of texts from the DNA company informing her that her information had been mixed up with another young lady by the same name. She is crushed by the news and reluctantly reveals that she is not Richard’s daughter and tells him that he has a daughter out there by the same name who is waiting to meet him.
Vanessa’s best friend picks her up and takes her home to her New York apartment where she is going to spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day alone instead of in the warmth of the new family. But wait! This is a Hallmark movie and one not to be missed. This one is heartwarming as are all Hallmark movies and to be honest, this is another Hallmark tear-jerker, aren’t they all!
If you watch enough Hallmark movies, you start to feel all warm and fuzzy about life and the people in general. I work with some folks that should be sentenced to watching Hallmark movies for a while. I have crossed paths with folks at the grocery store that have not watched Hallmark movies lately. They really need that infusion of good cheer and Christmas spirit. I have been about ready to grab Caroline and go out and make snow angels in my yard. Oh, wait! We would have to make leaf angels.
Amanda Bruce wrote, “It doesn’t matter that the audience is sure they know exactly what’s going to happen next, Hallmark Christmas movies provide comfort for a lot of people looking for some feel-good entertainment during the holiday season. While some of the tropes present might be cheesy or outdated at times, there’s warmth, not just in the happy ending of the stories, but also in the familiarity of them. So, it’s always a good time to celebrate some of the most common and all-around best Hallmark Christmas movie tropes, as well as some of the worst clichés.”
Hallmark gets a lot of comments on its movies. Now, I can’t copy and paste most of them here because they suggest that the movie couples should have sex and other things, you know like today’s couples, in language that would cause my mother to come back with her bottle of Ivory Snow to wash my mouth out.
One Lady commented, “I’m waiting for a reverse Hallmark Christmas Movie about a small-town girl who realizes her community’s politics are terrible, moves to Manhattan, gets a high-pressure office job, meets a businessman, and they host a non-denominational holiday party at their penthouse.”
A Black lady, Tressie wrote, “I just want all white people to know that I assume everything I see in a Hallmark movie is a documentary of white daily life. Right now, millions of you just said, ‘I am going to tell him I love him the best way I know how. With gingerbread.’”
Nikki, also a young Black lady, writes, “Someone hire me to write a Hallmark movie about a Black girl that escapes her suffocating small town & broke high school boyfriend in favor of a great career in the city with an adventurous well-off man who loves to travel.”
Those of us that live in the real world know Hallmark movies are a little too perfect. Those of us that have lived on a farm, worked in a factory, travelled or just walked down a street know all these perfect places don’t exist. Oh sure, we have our moments, but too much of a good thing is not always good.
New this year is “The Nine Kittens of Christmas.” A box with nine kittens shows up at the fire station and “Firefighter Zachary and veterinarian Marilee are thrown back together at Christmas when they’re tasked with finding homes for a litter of adorable kittens.”
Ok, in a program from 2014, “The Nine Lives of Christmas,” Zach and Marilee pledge their eternal affection as the show ends. They met because their cats fell in love. At the end, he helps her to the top of his firetruck, the “highest point” he could find to pledge his love. Awe, it’s the tearjerker, as we know they are a perfect couple “forever” in Hallmark land. But wait, in 2021 he is still in Oregon fighting fires and she is a vet in Miami dating another vet? For four years they say? What the heck is going on here?
I’m going to tell you, the first movie is a lot better than the second one, but it grows on you, meow. I’m going to tell you that Hallmark movie cats are different. First, they don’t poop or pee. There are no surprises, no stinky littler boxes, they just don’t know the go. They don’t throw up hair balls, they don’t shed, and are you ready? They don’t claw furniture. This litter of kittens is each totally different, meaning the Hallmark cat recruiter wanted to get a representation of almost every cat. This so they would please everyone that a cat reminiscent of their own was in the litter.
I used to raise Himalayans and I can tell you kittens poop. They don’t care where, they just go. They like to climb things. I have walked around the house with five to six little balls of fur clinging to my jeans. They seemed to enjoy it and, well, I did too. They will claw your furniture to pieces if you let them. But then again, you can’t stop them.
Of course, we all know Hallmark is different but the shows do have a bit of familiarity from show to show. If the Taliban captured you and put you in a room blindfolded with a TV turned on, you would recognize the plot.
We would recognize that the main character has left home and become successful in their choice of a career somewhere else and likely hasn’t been home in years. He or she has finally returned home and when they return, on a mission of course, plenty of attention is paid to the things that they loved about their hometown and the people they left behind that haven’t changed a bit. There’s usually tension with their family that is smoothed over just in time for the holiday celebration and a romantic happy ending. So why did they leave in the first place?
The two main characters do not get along or care for each other for three-quarters of the show. That’s because he or she also has that love they left somewhere else that shows up just as the fire is starting to flutter in their hearts. Finally, they just stumble into each other’s arms, start to share a kiss and walla! Somebody or something interrupts them! Finally near the end they do finally kiss and the snow starts to fall.
In a Hallmark movie you know there is going to be a baking competition, gingerbread houses are popular. Cookies are a fun part too. There is going to be caroling, there is going to be plenty of Christmas music. There is going to be community or church pageants with children singing as part of the program. They are going to go way overboard on decorating, especially outside.
These young workaholics who have all but forgotten Christmas in their busy lives will be reminded of the true meaning of Christmas by someone. They will relive the memories of Christmas in their youth jolted by a toy, tree, truck, or a person. It might be Santa, a parent, a friend, a former love, somebody is going to put the smack of a Christmas past memory up beside their head.
There is no good Christmas in the city, obviously. Yes, Hallmark is all about small towns. Why? Because those small-town folks buy more ornaments and Holiday cards than city folks. It is called targeting your audience.
In Hallmark land there is always something that needs to be saved. It may be some sort of historic building, a holiday lodge, store, coffee shop, museum, old house, or even a Christmas tree farm. Our star will take on the challenge and, low and behold, all will end well in Hallmark land. Yes, those big city corporate big shots are just waiting to swoop down upon the small village and whatever is struggling financially is going to be bulldozed!
After coming to town for the vengeful takeover the evil investor/developer finds his cold business heart melting and is falling in love with the very person that has fought them in the first place. At the end they will embrace, kiss and the snow will start to fall. All with be right in the world, or at least Hallmark land, for a couple hours until the next show. For a while, small town America is saved on Christmas.
In Hallmark land, small town couples are always deeply in love and it is those special bonds they openly share with the visitors. Eventually our stars stumble upon the love angels that pierce their hearts and they finally feel the same grandiloquence as the other couples. There are always folks secretly in love with somebody, but it’s a secret.
We know that Santa or an elf will be involved somewhere at some time. Now, Santa may just look enough like Santa to get our attention. We may never be sure it is Santa, but that look gets our attention and he talks with such authority, and that laugh!
Hallmark movies have lots of kids running around. It looks like they took the cattle trailer down to the elementary school and brought a load back and just turned them loose, after a chocolate latte and cookies, of course. They are running and screaming, just being kids. Remember those Hallmark cats, these are not Hallmark kids. Well, maybe they are, they don’t seem to have to pee or poop either. But, oh my goodness gracious, somebody does not like children!
The Hallmark heroine almost always lives in the big city, has a nice big fat job, lives in a nice apartment, and has lots of superficial friends. She has one close special friend who is not the same race who she tells everything. Her fiancé has a killer job, a killer car, a killer apartment, and very rich snobby parents. Let us not forget the flashy clothes and perfect thick head of hair. But, he and his folks don’t like Christmas! After returning home or going to the out of the way small town on business, she runs into a super nice guy who loves Christmas as much as she does, or used to, and he makes her see her boyfriend for the wrong choice that he is. He’s just too stiff and too perfect.
Sometimes the new boyfriend turns out to be a prince or a king, but more likely he is just a good ole boy who loves his hometown and Christmas. He enjoys the life dealt him in the cards and has never taken to workaholism. He was once hurt by a girl who wanted to leave the small town for the big city where she could meet a guy with a killer job, a killer car, a killer apartment, and very rich snobby parents. Let us not forget the flashy clothes and perfect thick head of hair. This new guy usually doesn’t tuck his shirttail.
Deeply hurt, this new fellow has stayed behind to help keep the home fires burning and is a friend to everyone he meets. He sings in the choir and helps with Christmas pageants and plays. He helps decorate the town and runs the Christmas tree lot and makes a mean cup of coco. He is not interested in having his heart ripped out again and is content to play cards at the old folks’ home on Wednesday evening.
But things are hard in the small town and the ski lodge is about to close, the Christmas tree lot is about to be taken over, the bread store is on the verge of bankruptcy. But don’t fret! Somebody, usually blond, will swoop in, find love and help save the town.
Yes, we all know what is going to happen, but we watch because they are addictive. They are fun, they are about Christmas with sprinkles of love. They make us feel good inside and want to go out and wish everyone we meet a “Merry Christmas.” I know I have enjoyed them and look forward to my next 10 months in “Hallmark Movies Anonymous,” denying that I watch them and pledging never to again. Well, until November anyway. Enjoy the Hallmark movies and “Merry Christmas” but don’t worry, the Christmas season begins anew July 2.
As I’m finishing this up, it is Thursday evening, I’m piled up on the sofa with three trees twinkling while watching another of my favorites, “Christmas Next Door.” Yes, its another Hallmark Christmas!