One day, a Lexington Kentucky newspaper reporter watched as a wagon loaded with people pulled up to the sidewalk in downtown Lexington. A rather large Black lady climbed down and began giving each person instructions of where to go and what to do. Some she gave money and told them “Not to let ole man ‘so and so’ beat them out of all of it.” Some were Black and some were white. The reporter asked her who she was and what she was doing. She replied that she was Bouviette James and that everyone just called her Aunt Betty. She said she worked for Mr. Hunt and that she was who “tells all the white folks and the colored folks what they need to be doing and when they need to be doing it.” The reporter put a small clip in the paper, “Hunt Household ran by Negro Lady.” Apparently, John Wesley Hunt, the first millionaire west of the Alleghenies, paid it little heed. If he noticed at all he probably chuckled because it was true.
Bouviette James was a model, if not the model, for the role of “Mammy” in Gone with the Wind. Margaret Mitchell mentioned her as “our mammy” when she was visiting Lexington. She is sometimes referred to as the nursemaid or mammy of the Morgan children. She was, in fact, John Hunt Morgan’s mammy for sure. Morgan’s mother Henrietta complained that “John asks about Aunt Betty first in his letters and she is the first to receive his kiss when he returns home.” It is true that in those times, a baby was given to a mammy who would become that child’s surrogate mother. The bonds of love grew just as deep as those of the birthmother, if not deeper.
One interesting aspect of Aunt Betty is that she taught the Morgan children reading, writing and arithmetic. Then at age 10, their father, Calvin Morgan, taught them business. It was always noted the strong business minds of the Morgans, especially the girls. Of course, Aunt Betty taught the girls to be ladies and the boys to be gentlemen. Their mannerisms and speech would have been largely influenced by Aunt Betty.
At the death of John Wesley Hunt in 1849, Calvin Morgan had spent most of a night drawing up “free-man” papers to give to the Hunt slaves, including Aunt Betty. When everyone was gathered and the papers were being handed out, Calvin failed to see the jubilation he had expected. Instead, everyone seemed upset. It was Aunt Betty who stepped forward and said, “Mr. Cal, you know we can’t be free people and live in Kentucky, we will have to leave our homes and our family.” Calvin told them to keep the papers and if they ever wanted to leave, they were free to go. Only a couple took him up on the offer to leave but the rest stayed. Everyone that stayed continued to work and live as they had in the past.
Calvin Morgan owned some of the best thoroughbred horses anywhere. He had a gentleman who was a trainer and was so dedicated to the horses that he used a stall in the barn to live so he could be always close by the horses. Calvin allowed him to work for neighbors breaking horses or shoeing them. Once, he had spent a couple days working for a neighbor when Cal noticed his disposition had changed. He finally pressed the trainer into talking and he said, “Mr. Cal, I want you to sell me” to this neighbor. Cal was a bit taken back and asked why. “You know you live and work here as a freeman.”
The trainer admitted he had met a girl at the neighbor’s place that he wanted to marry. He asked the neighbor, who replied, “If you want to marry that girl, you’ll have to get Cal Morgan to sell you to me.” The next morning Morgan had him saddle up one of his best mares. The trainer warned him to be careful, that she was heavy with foal. Morgan rode off and later in the evening the trainer became worried that Morgan had not returned with the mare.
He noticed a cloud of dust in the distance and recognized it as the carriage belonging to the neighbor. When it arrived at the barn, Calvin stepped down and helped the girl from the carriage. He handed his trainer a bundle of clothes and a piece of paper saying, “Here, she is your property now.” The trainer could never forgive Morgan for trading a prized mare for the woman he wanted for a wife. This couple remained with the Morgans and produced some of the top jockeys to ever mount a horse in Kentucky.
Aunt Betty wanted a pair of red leather shoes and John Hunt Morgan brought her a pair during one of his raids. He stopped off at Hopemont just long enough to give them to her, along with a kiss. Those shoes became her most prized possession.
Aunt Betty oversaw almost every aspect of daily life at the Hunt-Morgan house. She bought the groceries and oversaw the cooking. Table settings and dishes, clothing, what people wore and when. What was proper and what was not. She really was the person who told everyone what to do, and when to do it.
When Confederate soldiers marched through Lexington, Aunt Betty served them lemonade or at least a cool drink of water. She said she did it because, “I pray someone is doing the same for my boys.”
As the years passed, Aunt Betty continued to watch over the children and then the grandchildren, the children of those she had raised. She also taught that next generation of mammies to care for “her” children. She was always proud of “her” little Morgans.
When Aunt Betty’s health began to fail, she was nursed at Hopemont. When the doctor advised that Aunt Betty’s time on earth was about to end, all the remaining Morgans gathered around her bed. Before she drew her last breath she was asked where she wanted to be laid to rest. Her reply was simply, “Put me where I can keep an eye on them boys.” Aunt Betty’s wake was in the parlor of Hopemont, the home she had run for so many years.
She was taken to the Lexington Cemetery and placed not in the colored section but in the Hunt-Morgan section. The Morgans were buried in circles around the grave of John Wesley Hunt and his wife. Aunt Betty was placed longways in one of the circles facing those Morgan boys she wanted to keep an eye on. She rests there today, keeping an eye on those boys. Her stone reads, Bouviette James COL “Ever Faithful.”
Her funeral was a well-attended affair. As she lay in state in the parlor of Hopemont, the Hunt Morgan House, her pall-bearers were the three remaining Morgan sons and son-in-law Basil Duke.
During the early 1900s, one of the Morgan children had become very sick. The doctor left a nurse by the boy’s side. The boy became worse during the night, and the nurse left the room to call the doctor. When she returned, a Black Lady was sitting next to the child rubbing his forehead and singing in a low voice. As the nurse approached, she asked the woman who she was and what she was doing there. At that instant, she vanished. The boy, too, soon gasped his last breath.
The Morgans were very distraught, and the nurse was reluctant to tell them what she had seen. She did finally tell them about the lady and that she was wearing a plain dress with a bright cloth tied around her head and red leather shoes. The Morgans realized that Aunt Betty was still watching over them and that she had come to take the boy home. As long as the Morgans lived in Hopemont, they believed that Aunt Betty would appear to warn them of a pending death.
While this is now one of Lexington’s best known ghost stories, we do know that Aunt Betty was much more than a ghost story. She was a lady of her times who lived and made the best of what cards she had been dealt. She was happy being a part of the Morgan family and, even in death, remains close by in the cemetery and in local lore.
I can’t visit the Hunt-Morgan plot at Lexington Cemetery without saying hello to Aunt Betty as she continues to keep her eye on those boys. The Morgans explained, “She looked over us in life, now she watches over us in death.”
I ran across a modern article someone had written about Aunt Betty. It took on the modern slant that the Morgans were slave-owning racists. It says she was disrespectfully buried in the ring of the circle and their disregard for her is reflected in the size of her grave marker. This was a whole column rant, and I am not going to give it the light of day.
But get real, folks. At a time all people of color were required to be buried in the colored section, it would have been a mighty sign of deep respect to be buried in the family plot with the white family. The Morgans had to use their influence to do just that. That she has a stone at all is a sign of respect. A lot of people from that time do not have gravestones. That she lay in state at Hopemont — big-time respect. That the three surviving Morgan sons and Basil Duke carried her to her final resting place — you can’t get more respectful than that.
Another thing the article thought was racist and disrespectful was following her name, Bouviette James, are the letters “COL” meaning “colored.” I believe she was special and the Morgans wanted that to reflect in her stone. I think it reflects the Morgans’ desire to tell the world that, yes, she was colored, but we loved her and respected her enough to bury her here with us where she wanted so she could keep an eye on the children she loved and raised.
Aunt Betty and the Morgans lived in a unique time and in a troubled time from 1860-’65. Aunt Betty, like most people of the times, made the best of things, as did the Morgans. They may have been worlds apart socially and yet they shared a closeness, a bond. Yes, love was involved. They were products of their times and as I say often, should not be judged in ours.