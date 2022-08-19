On our Thursday visit to Valley Forge there was one stop that was not a part of the tours or scheduled events. It is an annual must-stop for me to visit the home of Joe and Laura Mager (pronounced Major) at 1900 Valley Forge Road. Daughter Beth seems to always just happen to be there when I drop by for a visit. I consider them among my dearest friends and how that friendship came about is an interesting story.
More than 20 years ago on one of my first visits to Valley Forge, Barbara Stone handed me a small stack of antique postcards and a Valley Forge first day cover. This was the start of a bad habit as I started collecting them. Then when eBay first came around, I started buying Valley Forge memorabilia, especially postcards and first day covers. There were two people that usually bid against me on Valley Forge items, Beverly Massey of Indiana whom I knew, and more often than not, a certain jjmager. This was the period when eBay allowed you see who had the high bid.
It got to be a war with this jjmager. I would run things up on him I didn’t want, and then I would bid on things I didn’t want so he would try to outbid me. Then at times with a couple seconds to go he would swoop in and take something I thought was mine. I would get even on another item. Then, I would put a really large bid, say $50 for a $2 item and say, “lets see you outbid me on this one jjmager.” This resulted in my overpaying for something I didn’t really want.
One slugfest we got into involved a book written in 1876 for the 100th anniversary of the encampment. I wanted that book, and so did Beverly Massey and jjmager. The bids kept changing as the seconds counted off. We were all three sitting at our computers bidding. At the close of the auction I wasn’t sure who had it, but it was mine at $88.
One day soon after, in August of 2002, I received an email through eBay from jjmager in which he said, “Hello, I’ve noticed your name time and time again in auctions that I participate in. I was wondering if we have enough in common that we could benefit from getting to know each other better. In a nutshell, I am strictly a collector — we have recently moved into an 18th century home in Valley Forge and I am focused on collecting items concerning the house and its earlier inhabitants. I was wondering how this fits into what you are doing. I will respect your privacy and if you choose not to respond to this email I will not attempt to contact you again. Regards, Joe.”
I replied, telling him about my connection to Valley Forge through the Society of the Descendants of Washington’s Army at Valley Forge (DVF), being a national officer, and that I had ancestors there in 1777-78.
Joe wrote me again, “Thanks for getting back to me! We live in David Potts house — the Iron Masters house just up the street from Washington’s headquarters. We have many of the same interests. The book you just won (from me and others) the 1876 book by Theodore Bean (I have a copy in fair condition) he owned my house when he wrote it. Governor Pennypacker lived in my house. The people who were instrumental in getting funding for the memorial arch lived here. Wish I had a personal connection like you, but an original Colonial/Federal home with a pedigree is fun too.”
I must note that Pennsylvania Governor Samuel Pennypacker also played a major role in Valley Forge becoming a state park. I tracked down his grave in Phoenixville one year.
Joe’s house is the 1757 home of David Potts who owned the forges in the valley that gave the area its name. On Sept. 18, 1777, Hessian General Wilhelm von Knyphausen led British soldiers on a raid of Valley Forge where American troops had built a handful of storage facilities. Defending the site were Lt. Col. Alexander Hamilton and Capt. Henry “Light Horse Harry” Lee. The Americans were driven off and everything burned. The Potts house with its 2-feet-thick stone walls was also set on fire but fortunately was extinguished. Potts sent King George a bill for the damages and for horses taken but was never compensated.
My next trip to Valley Forge I went to visit with Joe Mager in person. After meeting Joe and getting to know him and wife Laura, we became fast friends setting up many fun years and a long friendship to come. I took that book I bought to him the following year, gifting it to him. He gave me his “fair” copy. Later I found another pristine copy of the book.
Some of the DVF ladies wanted to see his house, so the next year, we had a DVF tour. The next few years instead of our hotel room social time, we held a cookout at the Magers’. We even had some formal catered dinners. Barbara Stone named them “honorary lifetime” members of DVF as one of the last acts of her term which ended in 2004.
The Magers are members of the Washington Memorial Chapel which helped open doors for us to have programs there. We have had tours, and luncheons, as well as formal banquets. We provided funds for their new flagpole and we were a major part of the Nathanael Greene statue being placed there. All this in part due to the connection with the Magers.
One year I arranged a bus tour with Laura as our tour guide. We went to the home of Gen. Anthony Wayne and his burial site at the Old Saint David’s Church cemetery in Wayne, Pennsylvania, which was the area where she grew up.
In 2012, knowing Joe Liked Frederick Augustus Wilhelm Baron von Steuben, I hired an actor from the Philadelphia Theatre who portrayed von Steuben. The cost was $800 an hour and I only booked him for an hour — because I knew if he was worth his salt, once he got in that house he would stay all evening, and he did.
His name was William Ochester, who retired from the demanding field of cardiothoracic surgery in 1998, while in this 30s, to take up the mantle of an historical interpreter. He currently is the Ben Franklin of choice in Philadelphia. But on this night he was von Steuben. Joe was delighted that I had invited Major General von Steuben to be a part of the evening.
Bill was impeccably dressed of course, and what got my attention was his leather britches and matching gloves. I had never seen leather knee britches except in museums and was enamored by them. Steuben told me they were the finest quality elk made by a superior tanner! Of course! Bill told me a gentleman in New York makes them and they were $750 a pair. I decided maybe I didn’t want a pair as bad as I thought. Although, as Caroline can attest, when we are at an event and someone has a tent of leathers, I am in the elk skins looking for the right ones to make those britches.
Bill talked to the group as Steuben and before long we had him settled in the tavern room. When the Magers bought the house, they discovered the original kitchen had been covered over in the basement. Removing all the “improvements” they found the old fireplace complete with mantle and exposed the original rafters. It became the tavern room and they filled it with period antiques and games that would have been in a tavern in the 1700s. It is like stepping back 200 years and is my favorite place to hang out.
The Magers have a big annual Christmas party, and I have only been once. The first time I was going it snowed a foot the day I was leaving and closed the interstate in Virginia for a time. A couple years later when I did finally make it, my friends Ronnie Lail and Dave Shook went with me. We participated in the “March In” of the Continental Army at Valley Forge Park. That was the coldest evening I have ever spent. It was 16 degrees with a wind on that ridge where the Muhlenberg huts in Valley Forge Park are located.
The next evening was the Magers’ party where we again dressed in our period clothing and enjoyed all the people. Joe’s daughter Beth reminded me on our recent visit that we “were the life of the party.” There was so much great food and the atmosphere was just so festive. After getting our fill, Ronnie, Dave and I settled in the tavern room. We found Joe had a case of 30-year-old Mead and with his blessings helped ourselves. There was just something special about sitting around a candlelit tavern in period attire, pouring a period favorite from dust-covered bottles.
My last visit with the Magers was in 2018, and Joe informed me that he had recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. I had lost my grandfather Massey and an aunt as well as a couple friends to Parkinson’s, so I knew the effects of the disease well. Joe said there had been several advances in treating Parkinson’s and he was going to take it head on.
He said the worst thing that could happen was that at some point they would have to sell their beloved Valley Forge home.
Planning this year’s trip, I let Joe and Laura know that we would be in Valley Forge in June and we for sure planned to spend some time with them. Caroline had been to their home several times, but George had not met them on his previous visit to the area.
As we visited, we found that Joe has a new hobby, restoring 18th century clocks. I think he and I have probably bought up most of the old Valley Forge stuff on eBay. Joe took us down the steps through the tavern room to what used to be a storage room, but now is his shop.
He said of his new experience, “I’m learning as I go, I have about 25 clocks that I acquired at yard sales, auctions, eBay and clock clubs that I’m working on at this point. The main problem I have is repairing wooden gears that teeth have broken off.”
While I wandered about the shop, Joe explained to George and Caroline, “I’ve read of a technique where you make a mold of the gear teeth out of clay and use the clay to ‘cast’ the new teeth onto the gear. I’ve had some success with this but have made it my mission in life to perfect this technique. The other area that takes some practice in patience is replacing the bushings. A bushing is basically the hole that the axle from the gear spins in. Over time they wear from a circle to an oval and then they have to be plugged and redrilled at precisely the right size and location to hold the gears in place since these clocks are only made of wood the bushings last no more than 200 years! I’ve gotten pretty good at doing this repair however.”
While Joe was telling George and Caroline about his clock workings, I was looking through all those beautiful old cabinets just waiting to have their inner workings repaired. Then there it was, what I was looking for, a Mount Vernon clock, probably 1830s, beautiful wood, just waiting. I said, “Hey Joe, where did you get this Mount Vernon Clock?” He answered, “It is a one-family clock. I got it from an older gentleman who was given it by his great-great-grandmother I don’t know where it originated but definitely a one-family clock.”
We headed out into the back yard which was an overgrown wooded lot when they purchased the house but is now an oasis of beautiful flowers with a path and two wooden rainbow bridges crossing the creek that flows through. We followed the path, enjoying the peaceful beauty as we continued our visit.
Back at the house Joe said, “Oh we have to do our toast.” I had forgotten our tradition, as I had started down the stairs Joe had pointed at a bottle and told me to bring that down. We have always ended our visits with a toast in the tavern room with 18th century pewter shot glasses.
Joe told me, “This one is yours,” I raised my glass, and said, “To old houses, old and dear friends and long endearing friendships, to family, to General Washington, to our ancestors at Valley Forge, may we all have health and prosperity until we join here again to lift our glasses once more.”
Before departing I loaded up some flags, flagpoles, and other items I had left in the Magers’ attic years ago. It had been a short but sweet visit with some dear and special friends. This story is not quite ended. Later, back at the hotel, I had an email from Joe saying that “when it is repaired that Mount Vernon clock is yours.”
What came to mind as I wrote this is all the wonderful times and memories I would not be sharing if I had just blown off that initial email from Joe. We can never realize just how someone whose path we cross might affect our own lives in the future. This is another part of trailing the past.