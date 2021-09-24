A few weeks back we “killed” John Hunt Morgan once more at the Dickson-Williams Mansion. Folks were wondering if he would be smart this time and run out the back door. No, he came out the front and down the steps right into the teeth of the Union soldiers. One loud shot and the “Thunderbolt” would strike no more.
The first killing Morgan I organized was in 2004 while Morgan’s Men were in town for their reunion. Since this event went over so well we decided to repeat it in 2009, then again in 2010. Without the 100 plus MMA members in attendance it was not as big the third time around so we decided to wait until 2014, the 150th anniversary of the general’s death in Greeneville. It was the Civil War sesquicentennial, and I wanted this one to be special.
In September 2013, I was in Georgia for the 150th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga. This was a big event in the reenacting world with over 6,000 participants. We were on a large farm and it had rained for days before and the weather did not let up. It was a mud fest! It was simply miserable except for those “campaigner” guys who found the mud to be historically accurate and did not care to wallow around in it.
One of the groups participating was an Ohio reenactment group representing Morgan’s early rifle company. I talked with them a few times and invited them to Greeneville to participate in the 150th anniversary of Morgan’s death the next Sep. 4.
I next approached a gentleman, again from Ohio, who portrayed Morgan at various places in Ohio where the great raid took place. He too, was interested in coming to town. All was shaping up to be a major Civil War event in Greeneville.
My events have always been zero budget. I have never paid anyone to be a part of my events and don’t plan to start. I have been blessed with a large group of friends that will drive for miles for the sheer pleasure of being a part of what we are doing.
That is where the wheels started coming off my plans. The Morgan from Ohio wanted $800 to just be here, he wanted three nights at the General Morgan Inn along with gas and meals for him and his wife. I was figuring about $1,400. I asked Ralph Widowski, the commander of Morgan’s Men, if he could help with that, and he said, “No, you do it, you don’t need him, you are as good as any of those guys.”
In the 2004-09-10 reenactments I asked Stan Dalton to be Morgan and he did a masterful job. By 2014 Stan had quit, sold all his gear and moved away. That left me in the position of having to be Morgan. I have always felt in order to portray someone you must know them inside and out. A lot of folks that take on a persona of a certain person know little about them and that comes through. One thing I had going for me was that I knew Morgan.
As anyone with a farm background knows, if one wheel falls off, you had better watch the others. Well, the other wheels on the cart started to wobble. The Ohio group decided they wanted me to pay some of their expenses. We started to have issues about February. First, they wanted $700 to help with gas. Then that went to $1,500. I told them I might scrape up the $700, but I could not go the larger figure.
We were going to let them set up tents on the grounds of the Dickson-Williams Mansion, it was going to be a spectacular sight. Then they decided they wanted to bring their horses. I told them there was no room on the grounds at the D-W for horses and not a large enough lawn to incorporate them into the reenactment. I finally relented and told them we might get away with five to six horses, but no more. I expressed my concern for crowd safety with horses there. They assured me these were battle-hardened animals, they would not suddenly bolt into the crowd as I had worried.
As time went on, the horse issue would not go away, they wanted to bring 20 horses. They planned to ride down Summer Street onto Main, down Main and Church and up to the grounds of the D-W. I was seeing permits, someone to pick up droppings on the streets, you name it, that could go wrong. It would have been spectacular, but I saw red flags everywhere.
They even informed me that they had their own Morgan, and he was going to do the fighting. I told them there was no place in Greeneville to park 20 horses. They apprised me they were going to set up their horse camp in a local park. I was like “really?” They were sounding like the 13th Tennessee that killed Morgan, they were just going to ride into town and take over.
They sent me a map of their plans, and the park they selected to set up their horse camp was next to George Clem School. I didn’t even know there was a park next to George Clem School. With this event turning into a circus or at least a local spectacle, I uninvited this group to participate.
I, just as nicely as I could, informed them they were thinking much larger than what we planned and that we could not have all those horses in town. I told them this was a small event due to the size of the area, and that it is in the middle of the city. I was afraid they would inform me they were coming anyway. I think they realized they would be traveling a long distance for a very small and short event.
I was relieved that they genuinely expressed remorse for how they acted and wished us the best for our event. By this time we were nearing July and my plans for a big camp on the lawn of the D-W was out the window. It was time to rally the troops, those East Tennesseans, those who have been my friends for years. They were going to be a part of the activities anyway, but now they were vital.
I had tried to think of a way to make the death of the general a bit longer affair. There was just not much that could be done to stretch it out. Shots are exchanged, the general comes running out of the house, fires a few shots, takes the fatal bullet and it’s all over. I still had a desire to make 2014 special. I was thinking about what we could do to stretch the activities out longer. In 2010 I thought about embalming the general, but thought that might not come across well, people might think it a bit morbid.
I shared that idea with Chad Bogart, and he thought it would be a good thing to do. He said he would put an embalming kit together. He had portrayed a Civil War surgeon, complete with amputated limbs, so he had most of what was needed. The next issue was having a body for the embalming. I asked Earl Fletcher at the museum if I could borrow a manikin and he agreed to loan us one.
Earl passed away the week before the event and I didn’t want to bother anyone at the museum. I then asked Mike Beck if I could borrow the one at the General Longstreet Museum in Russellville. He agreed and said he would bring him up on Saturday morning. Mike called me on Friday evening with the news that he had to work Saturday and would not be able to come. Now we had a new dilemma, no body to embalm.
I always tell folks that if you don’t tell what went wrong or didn’t work out, the public will not know the difference. When I told Chad, he asked what were we going to do? I said, “well I guess I’ll have to do it.” Chad then asked if I could lay still for that long? (three hours) I told him “I guess I’ll have to,” adding that I’d be pretty tired by then. In this case it worked out better as most of these adjustments seem to.
The night before the event, Hank Huff brought his cannon for us to help unload. Chad and I were staying in the mansion and Kevin Witherell had come up from Morristown to see if we needed help. A state trooper “accosted” Hank’s wife about what a truck was doing parked on the opposite side the street with its lights on. She explained to him that we were unloading a cannon. It must have been a sight with every light in the mansion on and us unloading a cannon at midnight.
Before any of this happened Chad and I were in the parlor where the painting of a Williams daughter-in-law hangs. Her eyes will follow you, especially at night. Chad and I were watching her while moving to the left and then the right, watching her eyes follow us, when suddenly Kevin knocked on the window causing us to about jump out of our skin. I must mention, too, that Caroline Blanks was there recording everything with a camera for me.
After we had unloaded the cannon, we went to the basement to carry a coffin up into the mansion. George Blanks had one he had built for the Heritage Trust programs and I had borrowed it for General Morgan’s body after embalming. So here we were close to 1 a.m., four guys carrying a coffin up the steps of the Dickson-Williams Mansion. I have the pictures! I even ran across the yard to make sure I could do it the next day.
Sometime after 2 a.m. Kevin, Hank and Kay headed for home, and Chad and I slept in the mansion. Chad slept in the kitchen by an air vent, and I slept in Morgan’s bed in the Morgan bedroom. I slept good, I didn’t see or hear any of the spirits that are supposed to be in the house.
We had a large crowd the next day for the event, there were over 100 from Morgan’s Men in addition to the local folks. I knew how Morgan was dressed and came bounding down the stairs shouting orders to “drive those Yankees back” and “How’d they get past our pickets?” The Blanks had purchased six large bushes to plant in their yard and I had “borrowed” them to have a sort of grape arbor for the general to hide in. When I ducked between the scrubs, the crowd lost me.
After giving the soldiers a few extra seconds of fighting, a Union soldier told me I had better run as they were about out of ammo. I ran out, fired a couple shots, turned to make my escape and then it happened, I was shot in the back. I hit the ground hard just as Morgan would have done. I could hear the Yanks boasting that they had “killed the damned horse thief.”
As they gathered around the fallen leader, they told me they were going to carry me into the house. I told them to get a blanket or something to cover me. When I ran out of the house I only had one suspender fastened with the other dangling. When I hit the ground the one suspender popped and my Union army sky-blue pants were now at my knees. I was wearing one of my Revolutionary War shirts as a night shirt, half tucked in my pants, and I hoped the back flap was down so people were not seeing my rear end. It was down, thankfully, so no mooning the crowd or unexpected photo opportunities.
The Yanks put the blanket over me as I wiggled my pants back up where they belonged. They then carried me into the house and turned me over to the ladies for cleaning and dressing as well as Chad for the embalming. The embalming proved quite popular, with over 300 people coming through to check it out. Women asked to get snippets of my hair and beard, women were allowed to kiss the corpse. I never moved a muscle until some guy tried to kiss me.
An interesting item that came out of the embalming was that Chad was asked to speak about Civil War embalming at all sorts of club and organization meetings. After all, he had embalmed General Morgan. Next week, Killing Morgan one more time.