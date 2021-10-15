A few weeks back you read about the killing and embalming of General Morgan in 2014, the sesquicentennial of his death. On that Friday, the day before, master tour guide Wilhelmina Williams and myself led the Morgan’s Men group down to Bulls Gap to see where the Union forces that subdued Morgan had left near midnight on Sept. 3, 1864 to ride into Greeneville. We followed the old roadbeds as closely as they could be followed. Along the way we visited the Battle of Blue Springs, unfortunately most of the battlefield has been developed.
After our stop in Bulls Gap we followed the old roads to Russellville and the General Longstreet Museum. The museum has lots of local Civil War artifacts and is worth the drive down for a visit. We stopped in at the Bridge Burners Park on the way back too. This made for a nice early MMA arrivals tour.
That afternoon, The Capitol Theater showed a Kentucky educational television film about Morgan that included Sarah Webster and me. Our special guest for the evening was Shirley Farris Jones, a researcher and writer who spoke about the general’s wife, Mattie Ready Morgan.
Since I wrote about the reenactment and all the things that about went wrong a couple weeks back, I will not get into that part again. I will pick up after the killing of the general on the mansion lawn and the embalming.
Following the embalming we placed the coffin on the same piece of furniture where he had been embalmed. A flag, his hat and pistol were placed on the coffin. A Confederate honor guard stood watch and changed the guard every half hour. I presented each of these honor guardsmen a Morgan medal we had struck for the occasion. They kept this up the entire day even though nobody was visiting the mansion. That is dedication to purpose, and I have never forgotten those troopers.
Saturday evening Morgan’s Men held their annual banquet with Morgan historian and writer of the book, “Rebel Raider, The Life of General John Hunt Morgan,” Dr. James Ramage as the guest speaker. Following the dinner, a brief memorial service was held on the grounds of the mansion and members went inside for the viewing. The coffin was closed, of course, and members and guests peered into the candlelit room to see the coffin and the Confederate honor guard. It was a touching moment in time that seemed surreal.
I will never forget the women crying, which made the evening all the more emotional. This ended what would be a long, tiring day and a half. More importantly, it concluded the 150th anniversary of the death of General Morgan. As for my usual comments, I said that I would not do this again.
When Morgan’s Men were coming back in 2019, we were asked to again reenact the general’s death. I wasn’t feeling the excitement I had in the past. I felt that I was too old to portray Morgan, so I asked another reenactor who I thought would be good in the role, to take it on. I dressed as a Union Colonel and narrated the event to those gathered. General Morgan asked to borrow my white-handled 44 Colt pistol, so I was part of Morgan anyway.
I received a lot of backlash from this event because, of all things, I was not Morgan. People were asking why I wasn’t Morgan adding, “You’re Morgan” and one I have heard a lot, “you have the ‘Morgan swagger.’” This one just lacked the pizzazz of the 2014 event. Part of that was the time, part was simply my fault because I just wasn’t feeling it. It was a fine event, it just lacked something, We did not have the embalming as part of this event which took away from the excitement.
Earlier this spring during a meeting of the Dickson-Williams Historical Association as we discussed upcoming events, Wilhelmina Williams brought up the Dickson-Williams wedding reenactment plans, and I mentioned the Statehood Celebration. Sarah Webster asked if I was doing anything Civil War related? I remarked that Sept. 4, the date of Morgan’s death was on a Saturday, and maybe we should have a Civil War at the Mansion to coincide with Morgan’s death and the mansion’s 200th anniversary. Wilhelmina and Sarah both mentioned the embalming with all the people who came through the mansion in 2014. I told them that I would “get it together” for a Sept. 4 “Civil War at the Mansion.”
I first contacted Chad Bogart who jumped at the opportunity to once again embalm the general. He told me he had it on his calendar, so it would be a go with him. You can’t embalm a general without an embalmer! There was no doubt this time about who would be Morgan. The 2018 Morgan, Rick Delaney, is a spitting image of Morgan’s brother-in-law and second in command Basil Duke. This was a perfect time to nudge him into portraying Duke.
During the Civil War event at Rocky Mount, I made contact with lot of old friends and told them about the event. One was Tom Wright, who portrays President Lincoln, and he seemed excited, telling me the Lincolns would be there. I told David Chaltas his “meet the generals” program would be a good addition, too. I was trying to think of ways to make this a daylong event, not just a couple hours at the best.
Caleb Howard, a friend of Chaltas who has a top 10 song in the Christian music charts, volunteered to share his talents as well. Then Chaltas rounded up the generals, Lee, Jackson, Longstreet, Pendleton, and of course for this one, Morgan and Duke. I asked our local President Johnson to come hang out with the Lincolns and participate in the programming. I was just passing along the invitations and not pressing anyone to attend.
As the date approached, I sent out a couple email reminders, and sent a blurb in to The Sun. Most answered that they still planned to be there. A couple dropped out because of other commitments. It was the Labor Day weekend, so we were competing with a lot of other activities and travel for both reenactors and potential visitors. One gentleman with some star power asked if I could move the date so he could be a part of it. I told him “No, since September 4 is the actual date Morgan was killed.” It would have been nice to have him there, but it was too late to change the date.
We got off work early on Friday so I headed out to buy a couple extra pop-up tents I thought we might use. I stopped in at the mansion and Beverly Williams helped me carry out the wooden benches that were used in the wedding the week before. These were perfect at various stations around the grounds.
By 7:30 Saturday morning I was at the mansion setting up tents and directing others where to set up as they arrived. Chad and I had set up our Civil War tents the day before and I was putting chairs and ammo boxes out near them when a couple walked up and asked if they could place flags by the Morgan marker. I told them, “Certainly, please do.”
They came over where I was putting up the new tents to cover the benches by the mansion steps and asked if they could help. I normally don’t ask for help, but they made an offer I couldn’t refuse. Their names were Brad and Fairy, and they drove up from Germantown just for this event.
They helped me set up the main tent down in the parking lot where the programs, water and other sale items were. I got the table set up and sale items placed as 9 a.m. approached. It was time for me to head home to get properly attired to be the general the rest of the day. I asked Brad and Fairy if they would care to watch the table while I went home to change.
Arriving back, Fairy was handing out programs and brochures, and did not have a clue who I was, so the transformation worked! This couple “manned” the table the entire day, and I felt bad that they were tied down there. They told me they had the perfect seats and Fairy was proud that she sold over $200 worth of items. I gave her some Morgan items, and later that evening gave them on a tour of the area and took them out to eat. They had been a Godsend for sure.
The plan was for most of the activity to be up near the steps of the mansion under the two tents with benches beneath, but everyone seemed to prefer the shade of the tree in the parking area. We had placed three benches beneath the tree, which was perfect with the cool breeze that occasionally stirred the air. Chaltas, aka Gen. Lee, chose to have the “Meet the Generals” program here since most of the visitors had already settled into chairs or on the grass. It was more of a mix and mingle with the generals than a program. A young Lincoln, who’s name unfortunately I did not get, also joined in the program.
Chad Bogart in the persona of J.J. Mitchell, local furniture maker and embalmer, handed out cards and “measured” folks for a coffin using his linked rope. “Mitchell” decided to measure the general as he spoke during the meet the generals program.
Cameron Judd did an excellent job reporting and I am not going to repeat what he wrote but add some detail to an eventful day. I decided to have the general not fall in view of the audience, but to disappear around the house. A loud shot was fired, and a soldier ran out yelling that he had “killed the horse thief.” Morgan of course had to hurry in the back door of the mansion to be prepared for the embalming.
There are times as a historical interpreter when the person or the situation takes over and you are that person. It is a time when everything seems to just flow, you don’t think about what the person would have said or how they would have acted, it just flows. It has happened to me twice as Andrew Johnson and again on this day as Morgan. You don’t really remember a whole lot of what you did or said, it is like the character takes over and lives for a brief moment through the interpreter.
Chad Bogart was evidently feeling it too as he posted a photo of himself on Facebook embalming the general stating: “As living history interpreters we often speak of those rare ‘holy grail’ moments when the conditions are so perfect you feel as if you have literally been transported back in time. I experienced one of those moments today as we re-created the embalming of General John Hunt Morgan 157 years to the day, in the same room, on the same piece of furniture. I was honored to portray J. J. Mitchell, the Greeneville undertaker who embalmed the General and prepared his body for transport to Abingdon, VA.”
Chad’s wife Anna was also in the room portraying Lucy Williams. Lucy was telling visitors that she had been accused of betraying the general, but that she had only gone to get watermelons. Afterwards I heard several people ask her how she could sit there and “cry real tears?” Anna was into her role too, which made the day all the more special.
A gentleman came up to me and said that thanks to me he knew what Morgan would have looked like, how he would have acted and talked. He added, “you brought General Morgan to life for me.” That is why we do what we do, to bring a bit of history to life for those that care to come share their time with us. I could not help but grin when I was told more than once that I have that “Morgan swagger.” The generals, the Lincolns, President Johnson, they were all there on their own time. They came to share a love of history, to share a bit of their knowledge with the guests who came to hear.
The Andrew Johnson site, the genealogy society, Hank Huff with the canon, Vonda Dixon with the flag exhibit, they all came to share with the community. Cameron Judd from The Greeneville Sun was there from the start and spent his day covering the event. The Sons of Confederate Veterans came to support the day with their tents. Those reenactors who came and “picketed” the mansion, marching and standing guard in the hot sun, that was their choice, that is what they do. They brought history to life. Giving is not always about money.
Following the meet the generals program I was honored to present the mansion and Dickson-Williams Heritage Association president Sarah Webster a check from the Morgan’s Men Association for $1,000 to help put shutters on the Morgan bedroom. Ann Birdwell had offered to sell the mansion the wooden benches and we donated the $200 from the day plus $100 from the MMA reunion the weekend before to help with the purchase.
I had told Chad that this would be the last time we would do this at the mansion. But, as I wrote once, “never say never.” Morgan’s Men will be coming back to town in a couple years, and with the excitement and support from the community, how can we not resist killing Morgan one more time.