While writing about Tipton-Haynes last week, I realized how easy it is to marginalize events and people. It is easy to write about an event as if it were the only day in that person’s life. While John Tipton ended up on the wrong end of the stick in his feud with John Sevier, he is still important in the history of East Tennessee. This story could have just as easily swung the other way, with Sevier being the goat.
The museum at Tipton-Haynes is a reminder that another Tennessee son had provided a great service to our region. Like fine silver, he too tarnished in the harsh environment of politics. Choices, choices, those things upon which we hang our goals and promises for the future. Those choices girded by our best intentions, reinforced by future visions, can tarnish quickly in the harsh environment of reality.
Landon Carter Haynes was another of those caught on the wrong side of the fence by the ever-shifting fortunes of war. Haynes’ great sin was aligning himself with the Southern Confederacy of states, something his own state of Tennessee had herself done. Aligning with his state and the overwhelming wishes of her citizens was the right choice at the time. He stood resolute in a region where his neighbors were not as steadfast in their support.
Tennessee had overwhelmingly rejected secession until Lincoln called up troops to quell the rebellion in the cotton states. Tennessee was not in rebellion, but those troops that marched through the state were a violation of the state’s constitutionally guaranteed sovereignty.
Haynes and Andrew Johnson were both democrats, both hated William “Parson” Brownlow, yet they had butted political heads on occasion. When they came to the political fork in the road, they each made their choice. The choices made seemed right to the individual. Johnson saw Haynes as a traitor to the Union, and Haynes saw Johnson as a traitor to his state. Both were strong willed, excellent speakers, well respected, while holding firm in their beliefs.
Haynes was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee, in 1816. His father was David Haynes, his mother, Rhoda Taylor, was from a powerful, well-connected political family. He had a good education for the day, graduating from Washington College. He returned to Elizabethton and began reading law under T.A.R. Nelson. He was admitted to the bar in 1840. This same year he married Eleanor Powell who was from another strong politically connected family.
While practicing law in his hometown, he began to have quarrels with a circuit riding minister by the name of William “Parson” Brownlow. Brownlow was as full of opinions as he was of himself which didn’t always set well with parishioners. He shared his opinions with anyone whether they wanted to hear it or not. At the urging of T.A.R. Nelson, Brownlow left the ministry and began publishing a newspaper called the Whig. It was a radical rag of mostly gossip and attempts to discredit anyone who didn’t agree with his views.
In March 1840, according to Brownlow, someone fired two shots at him, narrowly missing (too bad). He accused Haynes, who up to this point had escaped making the pages of Brownlow’s Whig. Haynes politely suggested that the whole episode was just a fabricated event to garner attention. A few weeks later, the two met on the street and Brownlow attacked Haynes with a cane. The brawl ended when Haynes pulled a gun and shot Brownlow in the hip. The heart Lanny, aim for the heart, but maybe he thought that if Brownlow had a heart, it was on that extremity of the body!
In 1842, Haynes’ brother-in-law Lawson Gifford hired him as editor of a Jonesborough newspaper, The Sentinel. For the next five years, he and Brownlow waged a ruthless editorial war as accusations flew. Brownlow described Haynes as a “public debauchee and hypocrite,” accusing him of stealing corn and selling diseased hogs. Haynes made fun of Brownlow’s lineage, dubbed him a “wretched abortion of sin,” charging that he had once been flogged for stealing jewelry in Nashville. Of course, the good parson thought the elderly widow was donating that box of jewelry to the church.
In 1842, Haynes converted to Methodism, being licensed to preach as a Methodist minister. We now had two rival newspapers with minister editors slinging some serious mud at each other. In December of that year, Haynes began to quarrel with long-time minister C.W.C. Harris. Harris questioned Haynes’ behavior during his feud with Brownlow. Harris must not have read the verse about those without sin casting the first stone. Brownlow was supporting the Harris ministry with financial contributions.
At a church conference in January 1843, Haynes charged Harris with falsehood, a nice term for lying, but Harris was acquitted. Harris then charged Haynes with falsehood at a conference in February and Haynes was found guilty and removed from the ministry. Brownlow was all over this story in his Whig, stating that Haynes had been “hanged on the gallows he prepared for another.”
Haynes had been a Whig, but his feud with Brownlow had driven him to the Democratic party. He was an elector for James K. Polk, while his old mentor, Nelson, was an elector for rival Henry Clay. During this time, Haynes honed his skills as an orator, delivering eloquent speeches in favor of Democratic positions, such as the annexation of Texas. Once he accused Whigs of being “latitudinarious,” prompting taunts from Brownlow, who stated there was no such word. Haynes and Nelson, despite differing political views, later served as electors for Lewis Cass and Zachary Taylor in 1848.
Despite Brownlow’s relentless opposition, Haynes was elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 1845 representing Washington, Hawkins and Greene counties. He supported a repeal of the “quart” law which banned the sale of liquor in quantities of less than one quart, tried to amend the bill chartering Jackson College to obtain funds for Washington College and Tusculum College, and tried to amend a banking bill to establish branches of the state bank in each of the state’s grand divisions. In 1847, he was elected to the Tennessee Senate. In this capacity, he helped obtain funding for railroad construction and improvements to the upper Holston River. He returned to the House in 1849, after being offered the Democratic nomination for governor which he turned down. He was elected Speaker by a 38–31 vote and continued championing railroad construction. Haynes was a powerful force in the development of East Tennessee.
The Andrew Johnson and Haynes political boil came to a head in 1851. With many of the state’s democrats unhappy with Congressman Johnson, they convinced Haynes to run against him. This would prove to be Johnson’s stiffest bid for reelection. The two candidates canvased the first district together as they did in that day. They traveled together, stayed together, and ate together. Their long debates were described as “fierce.” Haynes downed Johnson’s support of the Homestead Bill and opposition to railroads. Johnson called Haynes a closet Whig, pointing to his support of Whigs and that he had been expelled from the ministry. Johnson came out on top, but both men’s silver had been tarnished. Parson Brownlow commented that “Landon Haynes and Andrew Johnson had been seen drunk in every tavern between Gatlinburg and Saltville.”
During the election of 1860, Haynes served as an elector for John C. Breckinridge. He canvassed the entire state, jointly campaigning at one point with his cousin/brother-in-law, Nathaniel G. Taylor who was an elector for rival John Bell. Following the election, Haynes joined the chorus of those calling for Tennessee to join the Confederacy. Be careful of those choices Lanny!
In 1861 following the state’s secession, Haynes warned the Confederate government of possible Unionist attacks of those rail lines he had fought hard to bring to upper East Tennessee. He also asked that this area be occupied by Confederate troops to quell the unrest.
In October 1861, Haynes and Gustavus Henry were elected to represent Tennessee in the Confederate senate in Richmond, Virginia, by the Tennessee legislature. He fought for higher pay for troops and wanted to fund the return of POWs to their families instead of being held in camps. He tried to bring an end to drum-head trials such as befell the local bridge burners. He felt they should be tried in a civil court and not left at the mercy of a military tribunal. He called for an end to martial law. He served on the committees of Judiciary, Patents, Post Office and Post Roads, Printing and Commerce. His time in Richmond is reflected as one that was looking out for the best interests of his home state.
As the war ground to an end in 1865, Haynes, as many East Tennesseans who had supported the Confederacy, felt that he could not safely return to his beloved home due to the bitterness of former Unionists. Many left the area for a time and, unlike some, he was never to return. He moved to Memphis, where he returned to the practice of law. His old nemesis Andrew Johnson kindly gave him a full pardon, restoring his citizenship.
In 1866 he was arrested and accused of treason by a Knoxville court. His other old nemesis, William “Parson” Brownlow, now governor, who was slowly becoming the most despised man in Tennessee, was believed to be behind the charges. Haynes again wrote Johnson informing him of the charges and asked that he grant a second pardon for the latest accusation. In his letter to Johnson, he informed the president that he would not receive a fair trial in Knoxville, since “Mr. Brownlow ... does not love me with the tenderness of sensibility which his pious profession and Christian duties require him to do.” Within a few days, Johnson granted a second pardon for Haynes.
Haynes, who was born into a life of hope and promise, well educated in his beloved East Tennessee, now lived with a reputation tarnished by those choices made — not that they wrong, it was just the shift in the winds of politics and war. Like John Tipton, it could just as easily have gone the other way.
Haynes was invited to speak at a banquet in Jackson, Tennessee, in 1872. He was introduced by Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, who pointed out that Haynes was from the “godforsaken” pro-Union region of East Tennessee. Haynes responded with a speech, “East Tennessee: An Apostrophe,” in which he reminisced about the region’s beauty, and his longing to return. Haynes’ heart was heavy as he missed his beloved home in East Tennessee, to which he felt he could not return. This speech has been reprinted many times over the years and is considered one of the most eloquent reflections of the beauty that is ours here in East Tennessee. It is where the quote which adorns a wall as you enter the museum at Tipton-Haynes Historic site came from. It is on a picture of the mountains from above and is worth another time in print. “Oh, beautiful land of mountains, with thy sun painted cliffs, how can I ever forget thee.” That entire speech is worth being a part of this article and is as he gave it:
“Mr. Chairman and Gentlemen: I plead guilty to the soft impeachment. I was born in East Tennessee on the banks of the Watauga, which, in the Indian vernacular means, ‘beautiful river,’ and beautiful it is. I have stood upon its banks in my childhood and looked down through its glassy waters and have seen a Heaven below and looked up and beheld a Heaven above, reflecting like two mirrors, each in the other, its moons and planets and trembling stars. Away from its bank of rock and cliff, hemlock and pine, laurel and cedar, stretches a vale, back to the distant mountains, as beautiful and exquisite as any to be found in Italy or Switzerland. There stand the Great Unicoi, the Great Roan, the Great Black, and the Great Smoky Mountains, among the loftiest of the United States and on those summits the clouds gather of their own accord even on the brightest day. Then I have seen the Great Spirit of the Storm, after noontide, retire for his evening nap to his pavilion of darkness and of clouds; I have seen him aroused at mid-night, like a giant refreshed by slumber, and cover the heavens with darkness; I have seen him awake the tempest, let loose the red lightnings that ran along the mountain tops for a thousand miles, swifter than an eagle’s flight in mid-heaven; and then I have seen them stand up and dance like Angels of light in the clouds, to the music of that grand organ of nature, whose keys seemed touched by the fingers of Divinity in the halls of Eternity and responded in notes of thunder resounding through the universe. Then I have seen the darkness drift away beyond the horizon and the Morn rise up from her saffron bed like a queen, put on her robes of light, come forth from her palace in the sun, and stand tiptoe on the misty mountain tops while Night fled from before her glorious face to his bed chamber at the poles. She lighted the green vale and beautiful river where I was born and played in childhood, with a mile of sunshine. Oh, beautiful land of the mountains, with thy sun painted cliffs, how can I ever forget thee!”
Landon Carter Haynes lived out his days with those memories of his beautiful land of mountains. He dreamed of his home which we can still visit today. He longed to sit in his law office once more and look out at the mountains as he worked. It was not to be. He died in Memphis on Feb. 17, 1875. He was buried in Elmwood Cemetery and moved to Jackson Cemetery in 1902. Why he was moved, I don’t know. Historian Michael Hardy and I have been working with historian John Blankenship to right the wrong and get him a proper grave marker.
Before his move to Memphis, Haynes sold his farm to his brother-in-law, Lawson Gifford. In 1945, Gifford’s grandson sold the farm to the Tennessee Historical Commission which became the Tipton-Haynes site I wrote about last week. It is a tribute to two men that lived their lives as they thought best. Two men who are forever a part of our past, two men whose paths we have crossed while trailing the past. Two men who need not be forgotten.