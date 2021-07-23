Some time ago (February 2020) I wrote about Steve Ricker’s evolution from mountain man to Overmountain man. Steve has long shared his many talents with anyone that desired to learn. In recent months he has taken steps to make sharing his primitive outdoor talents with more folks a reality. Steve’s passion for whatever he is doing always shines through. His quality of workmanship reflects this passion.
Steve “wrestled the bear” of cancer a couple years ago and won. Through it all, his passion and love for his friends was overwhelming in the face of adversity. When many would have “packed up the camp” and went home, Steve remained in the fight. Any time I am around him, I cannot help but think about just how close we came to not having him here to share his stories and his many talents with us today.
Steve wanted to do more to share the primitive ways with anyone who desires to learn. He and Dalton Wade built an impressive primitive camp on Steve’s property. It provides an opportunity for visitors to experience the primitive lifestyle of our by-gone days. It is a different experience because this is not a park or on public land. Programs and opportunities have not been planned out by someone sitting at a desk. This is the real deal, mother earth 101, or should I say Pioneer 101. One can stand and watch, listen and learn, or jump in and get their hands dirty. If you are 8 or 80 you can be a part of the experience.
Not long ago, I wrote about the Houstons and while driving through Houston Valley one gets the feeling of returning to the past. Time seems to slowly turn back while traveling down the road with mountains on each side. Turning up Wild Turkey Lane to Steve’s, time seems to slowly take one back to a simpler time and place. Ok, time to wake up here and stop dreaming, there was nothing simple about the past. Our ancestors had to work hard, hacking a living out of the wilderness every day for their very survival.
Steve had signs pointing to the designated parking area near the camp. A flagpole with the “Betsy Ross” flag with its circle of thirteen stars was fluttering against the deep blue sky and the green mountain vistas. A couple primitive campers had canvas tents set up just outside of the dark woods. A host of others greeted arrivals around the well-constructed welcoming fire pit area. One could sit and visit or stroll around and take it all in. There was a feeling that this place was special.
The camp features two “long hunter” shelters made of stone and logs with shake shingle roofs. These are impressive and look as if one could settle in for the long stay. During the time of the 1760-1780s long hunters, usually two to three men and sometimes more, typically started their hunts in October and ended toward the end of March or early in April. They traveled west into the territory of present-day Kentucky and Tennessee. Hides of buffalo, deer, elk and other game brought more money while wearing their winter coats.
The term “long hunter” has a two-fold meaning. They traveled a long distance and were gone for a long amount of time. Daniel Boone, for instance, led long hunts that lasted for two years. They built base camps as a place to live and work while they hunted the area. Steve’s camp reflects this long hunter era.
On the weekend of July 9, Steve invited several of his friends to spend the weekend and break in the camp. It was to be the first annual primitive camp. Steve says he would like to have a monthly camp in the future so that more of the public can come join in the experience themselves. These gatherings are more than just a get-together, they are longtime friends visiting, sharing experiences, enjoying and living history. They are welcoming to new folks that want to join in the experience. It is about sharing and teaching the ways of our ancestors. Steve serves as director of interpretation for the Overmountain Victory Trail Association (OVTA) and the story of Kings Mountain always plays an important part of any gathering.
When I arrived, numerous people had gathered in addition to the campers. There were several familiar faces, Earl Slagle and John Cornet who are regulars at Sycamore Shoals. Earl, a long hunter extraordinaire, always has something interesting cooking on the fire and on this day it was a big pot of venison stew. Mark Halback, the retired manager of the Davy Crockett Birthplace State Park, offered me a hug. It is always good to see Mark and he is quite the gun maker since his retirement. There was a couple from North Carolina and a few others that I had yet to meet. Rick Schenk from Rogersville, whom I had not met, brought along his long rifle to talk guns with Steve.
I was greeted by a “trade blanket” on which Steve had placed some of his recent “artistry.” As I said in my article about Steve, I have a lot of his “art”: knives, gun bags, tomahawks, tobacco pouches, clothes and on the list could go. I was tempted by one of the possible bags but managed to put the temptation behind me.
One unique feature of the camp is a gun range. A strip to the left and rear of the camp is designated as the firing range where visitors may bring their long rifles and test their skill. It is supervised by Steve and he stresses one rule, safety first. Most of us have national parks, state parks, NRA, OVTA and NMRA certifications in black powder rifle usage and we adhere to the strict rules at all times.
The range is well designed with a series of metal targets suspended from chains. It features beginner targets up to ones for the more advanced shooters. Way up high up the slope is a round red target that Steve points out is “Kings Mountain.”
A couple from Loudon, Tennessee, James and Patara Marlow, stopped in along with sons Beau and Gabriel. They had met Steve during “The Siege” at Sycamore Shoals and he had invited them to drop in during the camp. Steve had promised to give them the grand tour and I decided to tag along and play newspaperman.
On the edge of the woods is a “tomahawk block” for throwing tomahawks. Back in the day tomahawks were thrown in competition. Steve was quick to point out that pioneers did not go throwing them like Mel Gibson in “The Patriot,” it was a weapon and you hung on to it.
Patara wanted to throw the tomahawk. Steve showed her the proper way to hold it and how to count off the steps from the target. He then “stuck” his two tries before again helping Patara line up with the target and the proper way to throw the hawk. The entire family then took turns with Steve helping each with the proper form and follow through.
Steve took them through the camp and explained the workings of the long hunter camp and the shelters. Then a short trek into the woods followed as Steve talked about plants and herbs and their uses. He pointed out ginseng and bloodroot among the many plants he covered. He told how native Americans used plants and certain woods and what they considered sacred and why.
Next Dalton Wade demonstrated how to make fire using flint and steel. Dalton’s presentation went beyond fire starting. After the steps in starting a fire, he went into how to make “char cloth” using a tin made from an old shoe polish can. Char cloth is used to catch the spark from the flint and steel in a series of steps to getting a sustainable blaze. I was able to photograph each step as Dalton led them through the process. Taking the can to the firepit and seeing the plume of flame from the small hole in the can was a treat that is never demonstrated.
Steve then took the Marlow family over to the rifle range. Here he started with safety first! He explained the long rifle, how it worked and where the term “lock, stock and barrel” came from. Steve did not allow anyone to load their own rifle, he carefully did it for them, talking as he went about the proper procedures and safety.
Making sure the barrel was always pointed downrange, he carefully helped each family member to properly aim and fire the long rifle. This interaction would never be allowed in a public park setting. I must stress again that safety was the priority, but the opportunity to fire a long rifle, as the old credit card commercial used to say, well, is priceless.
I mentioned earlier that Mark Halback was there. Mark built a “ladies’ rifle” for Tonya Strunk Katzin. Tonya is one of our OVTA march regulars the last few years. Tonya lives on a farm in Hawkins County and wasn’t ready to fire the rifle on her own. Mark and Steve helped her to properly load and aim the rifle. She hit a target on the first try. Tonya is a sweetie and was wearing her gun bag and powder horn, but I don’t think those diamond studded flip flops were period correct!
Tonya related, “When I fired my rifle for the first time, there was a sense of power that both humbled and excited me. To think that the lives of many people in our nation’s history depended not only on their skill with a flintlock rifle, but on the sharpness of a flint rock and basic humidity, astounds me every time. I am reminded of how lucky we are to have had ancestors that fought for our freedom and independence, and that I get to enjoy shooting my rifle just for fun!”
Since Tonya mentioned humidity, the flint lock rifle was the latest technology of its day. As Steve revealed during the firing sessions, humidity affects powder and the rifles’ ability to fire properly. As the day was very humid, there were a few misfires later in the afternoon on the rifle range. The sharpness of the flint as it struck the steel frizzen sending a spark into the pan igniting the powder was another step where a misfire could happen. This was called a “flash in the pan.” While an aggravation on this day, 200 years ago it could have easily been a matter of life and death. That rifle would have suddenly become a very expensive club in such a situation. That’s when that tomahawk and a good hunting knife would have come into play.
The Marlows were filming the tour with Steve and later posted it on YouTube where it has received over a million views. I could not help but reach out to Patara and get their feelings of the day. “Our experience is one that every family, especially every young person should have. Understanding the old ways of our forefathers instills a deep appreciation for History and Independence. Mr. Ricker is an exceptional student of history and an even better teacher! We greatly appreciate all that he does! His wealth of knowledge and skills made the primitive camp experience one we will not forget!”
Steve said because of the publicity his camp weekend received, he has heard from people all across the country and Canada, including some old buddies from the rendezvous days. One gentleman from Northern Ireland contacted him about coming to a camp.
Steve says he felt the first camp was “highly successful.” “I wanted the camp as a place for teaching the old skills as well as our history. I want people to understand, to see, and to an extent to feel what it took to build this country almost 250 years ago.”
Steve said he hopes to have another camp weekend the last week of August or first of September but is not sure at this time. I will let you know in future articles so you might venture out and experience the adventure of some hands-on history as we trail the past together.
