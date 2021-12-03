In Greeneville, we know that Longstreet’s chief of staff, Moxley Sorrell and aide de camp T.J. Goree were in the Judge Milligan home with him. During the 2017 Gettysburg National Military Park Seminar, presenter Karlton Smith said, “Lt. Gen. James Longstreet had the best staff in the Army of Northern Virginia and, arguably, the best staff on either side during the Civil War. This circumstance would help to make Longstreet the best corps commander on either side.”
Another of Longstreet’s staff here was Peyton T. Manning who also served with him the entire war. University of Tennessee football legend Peyton Manning once mentioned in an interview that he was named after his father’s uncle Peyton who was named after his Civil War ancestor Peyton T. Manning. One has to wonder if Peyton Manning, when staying at the General Morgan Inn a few years back realized his relative had spent the winter of 1864 here? Interestingly during the battle at Knoxville, Peyton T. Manning was in command of an artillery unit lobbing bombs into Fort Sanders from about where Nayland Stadium stands today. Funny, 130 years later Peyton Manning would be lobbing bombs in the same location!
The case of Longstreet’s staff is an interesting argument considering I have spent a lot of time relating his failures at Gettysburg along with the fact he brought three of his officers to face a court martial right here in Greeneville. Those writers that skip from Knoxville to Virginia leaving out East Tennessee say the trial was held in Morristown.
Edward Porter Alexander wrote following the war that he was “summonsed back to Greeneville to sit in the jury of the court martial to be convened at the home of Mrs. West where I had stayed while there.” So yes, we know where he stayed and we know where the trial was and that it was in Greeneville.
The trial turned out to be another bitter pill in East Tennessee for Longstreet. The Confederate secretary of war ruled that Longstreet had no authority to court martial the officers, then President Jefferson Davis personally overturned the convictions. Longstreet lost the confidence of three of his better field commanders in the process. His charges are especially interesting against Lafayette McLaws who had been a close friend and subordinate since their West Point days.
McLaws remained bitter about the episode long after the war, especially since it came from his longtime friend and West Point classmate who he had served faithfully. Although he could never fully forgive Longstreet for his actions, McLaws defended him against his detractors who blamed him for losing the war.
While in Greeneville Moxley Sorrell kept the telegraph wires buzzing with messages to Richmond requesting needed supplies. In one communication he wrote that the men had inadequate shelter and provisions. More than half of the men were without shoes. Writing to Georgia’s Quartermaster General, Ira Roe Foster on Jan. 24, 1864, Longstreet added, “There are five Georgia Brigades in this Army -they are all alike in excessive need of shoes, clothing of all kinds, and blankets. All that you can send will be thankfully received.”
Until the railroad was functional about all Richmond could do was tell them to make their way to Asheville, North Carolina, to be resupplied. It looks simple on a map, but the roads were impassable due to frozen ice and snow. The hills were filled with deserters from both sides who had taken up bushwhacking to get what they needed to survive. It was kill or be killed in the mountains. Longstreet knew it would be spring before he could cross the mountains and by that time he planned to be back in Virginia.
Governor Vance of North Carolina balked at sending supplies to Longstreet. Jefferson Davis reminded him that all the Southern states were in this fight together and that North Carolina troops had been living off Virginia for some time. Any aid coming from North Carolina would have to be shipped to Virginia first, then down to East Tennessee.
One Alabama artilleryman wrote, “Washington had his Valley Forge and our time in this place could be no worse.” Longstreet too wrote after the war, “General Washington had his Valley Forge, and here we had ours, my troops suffering no less than his.” Union troops chasing Longstreet made similar comments in letters home.
Spring did arrive in East Tennessee, and Longstreet prepared to leave the area not looking back. In mid-April troops marched down the future Depot Street to the train station. A steady flow kept the troops moving back toward Virginia. East Tennessee was not a fond memory, and the troops were glad to be headed back to the friendlier confines of Virginia. The gun-carriages, wagons, and cavalry traveled the road to Bristol where they could be loaded on rail cars for the reunion with Lee’s army.
Back in Virginia, Longstreet discovered that his old friend Ulysses S. Grant had been appointed general-in-chief of the Union Army, with headquarters in the field alongside the Army of the Potomac. Longstreet told his fellow officers that “he will fight us every day and every hour until the end of the war.” Longstreet helped save the Confederates from defeat in his first battle back with Lee’s army, during the Battle of the Wilderness in May 1864. One historian wrote, “much of the success of the Army was due to the display of tactical genius by Longstreet which more than redressed his disparity in numerical strength.” After the war, Union Major Gen. Winfield Scott Hancock told Longstreet, “You rolled me up like a wet blanket.”
While Longstreet’s run of bad luck from the Tennessee campaign seemed to now be behind him, it was short lived. Longstreet was wounded during the Battle of the Wilderness. The irony is that it was exactly one year from the fatal wounding of Stonewall Jackson just a short distance away. Longstreet, like Jackson, was shot by his own men. General Micah Jenkins one of the young stars of the army and one bound for future greatness was killed. A bullet passed through Longstreet’s shoulder and another made a gash in his throat.
The wounded Longstreet urged Lee to press the attack, but Lee was cautious and decided to reorganize his troops. While Lee waited, the disheveled Union forces also reorganized. Porter Alexander wrote after the war, “I have always believed that, but for Longstreet’s fall, the panic which was fairly underway in Hancock’s Corps would have been extended & have resulted in Grant’s being forced to retreat back across the Rapidan.” The Wilderness was a standoff, and with Grant’s doggedness the tide of war in Virginia now shifted.
Longstreet missed the summer campaigns as Grant became relentless in his attacks of the Army of Northern Virginia. He was able to rejoin Lee in October 1864, with his right arm paralyzed and in a sling. He could not mount or ride a horse. He had taught himself to write with his left hand which he slowly regained the use of in later years. His once commanding voice was now but a raspy whisper.
He retreated with Lee in the Petersburg campaign, commanding both the First and Third Corps, following the death of A.P. Hill on April 2. Lee planned a breakout of the army due to the pressure from Grant which included cutting off all supplies. Some officers advised Longstreet to intercede and advise Lee to surrender. His reply was, “If General Lee doesn’t know when to surrender until I tell him, he will never know.”
At the Battle of Appomattox Court House Lee’s 40,000 men had been reduced to 25,000 during the breakout. Lee then decided it was time to meet General Grant to discuss terms.
Author Jeffry Wert wrote, “On Palm Sunday, April 9, 1865, a fearless, reckless, glory-seeking Union officer rode into Confederate lines at Appomattox Court House, Va., and was escorted into the presence of Gen. James Longstreet. ‘In the name of General Sheridan,’ the 25-year-old George Armstrong Custer declared, ‘I demand the unconditional surrender of this army.’ It was an idiotic demand, since Longstreet neither had the authority to surrender the Army of Northern Virginia nor would he have surrendered it to Sheridan. Custer repeated his demand, whereupon the irritated Longstreet ordered him out of Confederate lines. Later that afternoon Lee surrendered his army to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at the home of Wilmer McLean.”
Longstreet wrote in his memoirs, “He (Custer) was reminded that I was not the commanding general of this army, that he was within the lines of the enemy without authority, addressing a superior officer, and in disrespect to General Grant as well as myself; that if I was the commander of the army I would not receive the message of General Sheridan.”
Longstreet reported, “He then became more moderate, saying it would be a pity to have more blood on that field. Then I suggested that the truce be respected, and said, ‘As you are now more reasonable, I will say that General Lee has gone to meet General Grant, and it is for them to determine the future of the armies.’ He was satisfied and rode back to his command.”
Interestingly, Grant during the surrender wanted to reminisce about the Mexican War days with Lee. Lee had to interrupt him twice to remind him that he was there to surrender. When Grant saw Longstreet he said, “Pete, let us play a game of ‘brag’ like in the old days.” Brag was a card game like poker. Longstreet declined of course as there were other more pressing matters at hand.
Longstreet later wrote, “In glancing backward over the period of the war, and the tremendous and terrible events with which it was fraught, the reflection irresistibly arises, that it might perhaps have been avoided and without dishonor. The flag and the nation could have suffered no reproach had General Scott’s advice, before the outbreak, been followed — ‘Wayward sisters depart in peace.’ The Southern States would have found their way back to the Union without war far earlier than they did by war. The reclaiming bonds would then have been those only of love, and the theory of government formulated by George Washington would have experienced no fracture. But the inflexible fiat of fate seemingly went forth for war; and so for four long years the history of this great nation was written in the blood of its strong men.”
During the war one of Longstreet’s aides wrote, “When in camp there was often a path worn between the Union headquarters and General Longstreet’s as old friends and comrades of the other side would come over under flag of truce to visit with the general.” These old bonds of friendship trumped war and would come back around to benefit Longstreet after the struggle ended.
Longstreet’s strong ties with the now former enemy did not sit well with some Southerners. Longstreet wrote that in November 1865 he was in Washington D.C. on personal business. The newspapers announced that Longstreet was in town and one person seeing it was his old U.S. army commander Bradford Allen, who had retired from service before the war. He came from New York to visit Longstreet who wrote, “he was anxious about me, lest I might be in need of assistance; that in that event I should draw on him for such amount as I wanted.”
Union General W.A. Nichols who was now serving as assistant adjutant general of the war department also took notice. Nichols insisted that Longstreet join with his family for dinner. Longstreet declined the offer suggesting, “the war-feeling was too warm for an officer of the army to entertain a prominent Confederate.” Nichols, “insisted and urged that his good wife would not be satisfied unless he made the visit.”
Also taking notice was U.S. Grant. Nichols walked with Longstreet to the office of General Grant who enthusiastically greeted his longtime friend. Grant likewise insisted he come dine with his family and guests that evening. Longstreet reported he met a lot of old-time friends and Grant’s father-in-law Mr. Dent.
As the evening concluded Grant walked with him to the gate where he asked as Longstreet would write, “If I cared to have my pardon.” Longstreet pleaded he was “not guilty of an offence that required a pardon.” Grant corrected the question, “I meant amnesty.” Longstreet replied, “I intend to live in the country, and would prefer the privileges of citizenship.” Grant instructed him to call upon him at his office at noon the next day and that the next morning he would meet with the secretary of war and the president about the matter.
The next morning Grant gave Longstreet a handwritten letter to be presented to Andrew Johnson. Grant made a plea in the letter to Johnson and requested Longstreet’s citizenship be restored. Longstreet reported a lengthy interview with the president who requested the matter be put off until the next day.
Longstreet wrote, “The next day he was still unprepared to make a decision, but, after a long and pleasant talk, he said, ‘There are three persons of the South who can never receive amnesty: Mr. Davis, General Lee, and yourself.’” He replied, “You know Mr. President, that those who are forgiven most love the most. Yes, he said, ‘you have very high authority for that, but you can’t have amnesty.’” Other accounts have Johnson adding “you have given the country far too much trouble to receive amnesty.”
Later General Pope (US) put a list of former Confederates before Congress for “relief from their political disabilities.” After reading the list Grant asked one of his friends to add the name of James Longstreet to the list. Soon Longstreet returned to citizenship in the United States.
Interestingly, Robert E. Lee had taken the amnesty oath in October 1865 which was signed by him and mailed to the war department. For some reason it was misplaced or lost by the war department and was not found until 1970. A newspaper account at the time stated, “an archivist at the National Archives discovered Lee’s Amnesty Oath among State Department records. Apparently, Secretary of State William H. Seward had given Lee’s application to a friend as a souvenir, and the State Department had pigeonholed the oath.” In 1975, Lee’s full rights of citizenship were posthumously restored by a joint congressional resolution effective June 13, 1865, and signed by President Gerald R. Ford.
In 1978 President Jimmy Carter signed the Congressional bill restoring citizenship to Jefferson Davis. The resolution read, “In posthumously restoring the full rights of citizenship to Jefferson Davis, the Congress officially completes the long process of reconciliation that has reunited our people following the tragic conflict between the States,” dated October 17, 1978. It noted he had served the United States long and honorably as a soldier, member of the U.S. House and Senate, and as Secretary of War.” Carter noted “General Robert E. Lee’s citizenship was restored in 1976, It is fitting that Jefferson Davis should no longer be singled out for punishment.”