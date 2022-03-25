Three miles outside of town on the Old Asheville Highway is a stone marker with a bronze plaque remembering the original location of Greeneville College. It was erected in 1940 by Tusculum College and the Nolachuckey Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
The marker is near the fencerow on a rise along the road and few take notice as their busy lives take them past. It is one of those things that if you know it is there, you look for it. The marker reads:
Site of Greeneville College
Chartered September 3, 1794
Merged 1868 with Tusculum College
Erected by Tusculum College and
Nolachuckey Chapter DAR
1940
Exact Site by Trees on Hill
In all my years driving by and growing up just over the hill, I had never been to the site of the college. I was informed that housing is going in and it’s just a matter of time before the old college hill disappears to development. While this is an historic site, it is not protected.
There has long been an argument about the oldest college west of the Alleghanies with Transylvania College (now University) in Lexington, Kentucky, Washington College Academy in Limestone, and Tusculum College (now University) having a rightful claim based in fact as presented by them.
All this gets confusing as Robert Rankin, writing for the East Tennessee Historical Society, noted that Rev. Samuel Doak was giving out diplomas at Tusculum in 1828. That was years after the other schools but we must remember that when Tusculum merged with Greeneville College, it kept the 1794 date of Greeneville College’s charter.
Rankin notes, “First: Martin Academy while chartered as an academy did collegiate work long before the charter was changed to Washington College.”
“Second: Greeneville College, while chartered in 1794 did not begin work until 1802 and did not turn out any graduates before 1808. Therefore, Washington College was the first real college.”
“Third: Greeneville College never amounted to much and was a college in name only.”
Rankin notes, “we may reach the conclusion that the two oldest academies were, in order, Martin and Transylvania but that the colleges were chartered in the following order: first Greeneville College then Blount College (University of Tennessee) followed by Washington College and Transylvania College.
I was prepared to write an argument to Bobby Rankin’s third statement, but later he admits, “The third statement that Greeneville College never amounted to anything is probably a very hasty statement.”
Hezekiah Balch, the founder of Greeneville College, was in Greeneville by 1782. He received North Carolina land grant number 1110 for 150 acres in 1793 where the college would be located. There, he built a two-story frame house near the spring in the valley along the road. This was behind the old dairy barn that sits along the highway today. I can remember when the old house was still standing back in the 1970s.
He had been a schoolteacher but, while in Greeneville, he became the pastor of Mt. Bethel Church. His primary interest remained in education. He was a strong advocate for an academy during the formation of the Constitution of the State of Franklin.
It was noted that Balch “conducted an academy on his farm for some time before he was made President of Greeneville College.” Even after the completion of the school buildings, Balch held some classes in his home. There is evidence that he conducted school business from his home the entire time the college was located outside of Greeneville. He used his home as the president’s office, as well.
The college trustees were, Balch, president, Samuel Doak, James Balch, Samuel Carrick, Robert Henderson, Gideon Blackburn (all Presbyterian minsters) Archibald Roane, Joseph Hamilton, William Cocke, Daniel Kennedy, Landon Carter, Joseph Hardin Sr, John Rhea, and John Sevier. All prominent Tennesseans and seven of them would have counties named after them.
Dr. Jedidiah Morse published Morse’s Gazetteer in Boston. Morse wrote about Greeneville College and from his writings we learn, “In 1796 there was a building or buildings bearing the name of Greeneville College and that the location was so well known that the town of Greeneville was located by its nearness to Greeneville College.”
On the 16th of August 1796, according to an article in East Tennessee News (Greeneville) “a building committee was instructed to contract for erecting a college building on a site selected near the residence of Mr. Balch — the building is to be frame, 32 feet by 26 feet, and two stories high, with a chimney stack at each end.”
Contemporary accounts of education in Tennessee reveal that Greeneville College was held in high esteem and was the region’s center of education. In 1804, the American Gazetteer of Boston published an article relating “the school was chartered by the very first act of the Assembly of the Territory South of the River Ohio” with an entire column devoted to describing the school.
Pinkerton’s Geography mentions Greeneville College in 1805 and that considerable funds have been raised with “one or two thousand volumes of books for the library.” Requests for funds were sent to the U.S. Congress as well as President Washington himself. These were ignored although Washington did send $100 to Washington College.
The statement of Greeneville College not amounting to much is overshadowed by its many illustrious graduates. Many became congressmen, judges, ministers, and others leaders of the community across the region. Congressman Charles Ready, father-in-law of General John Hunt Morgan, was a graduate. Pryor Lea, a congressman and trustee at Blount College (UT) once said, “Although it may be supposed that I have partialities for the place of my residence yet it will be scarcely believed that I have any prejudices against Greeneville College to which I feel myself more indebted than to any other school for the little of what I am.”
In 1806, emancipated slave John Gloucester became the first African-American student to study at Greeneville College. He was the first African-American educated by a college in Tennessee and later helped found the First African Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia in 1807.
I mentioned once that we almost had the University of Tennessee here. In 1806 the United States Congress allocated funds to purchase 50,000 acres of land for a “College of East Tennessee.” The trustees of Greeneville College tried to secure this lucrative endowment but Blount College in Knoxville received it instead. This was by a one-vote margin in the state legislature.
It was proposed to merge Greeneville College with Blount College which Hezekiah Balch endorsed, but the Greeneville College board of trustees voted down.
The school did not board students, except Balch did on occasion allow students to stay in his home. Charles Ready, for instance, resided with the Dr. Alexander and Catharine Williams family. Students boarding would pay for their keep to the families either by cash reimbursement or an exchange in labor, usually farm labor.
Students supplemented their college duties by splitting wood, bringing it into the schoolhouse, starting and maintaining fires, and carrying water from the spring at the bottom of the hill. Students were engaged in digging a well at one point, but that must not have amounted to much as they continued to tote water up the hill from the spring.
Dr. Hezekiah Balch passed away in 1810 and was replaced by Dr. Charles Coffin. Not many records remain from the time of Coffin’s tenure. It was during this time that Greeneville College attempted to become the College of East Tennessee, the future University of Tennessee. It was also when Greeneville College snubbed an offer to consolidate with Blount College (future UT).
Richard Doughty dedicated 18 pages of his Greeneville One Hundred Year Portrait to Greeneville College. I have tried to draw from other sources as most folks reading this have access to Doughty’s book. I do have the copy of the Greeneville College diploma he used in his book.
In 1838, Greeneville College was moved into town on a hill that would become known as “College Hill.” If you are standing on the front steps of NPAC, then you are looking straight at the hill just across the road. The lot and building were donated by Valentine Sevier. From the time of its founding, the college had anywhere from a few students in the early days to as many as 40 and up to as many as 80.
An East Tennessee Historical Society publication reports, “Greeneville College particularly flourished during the years 1817 through 1822, when it granted A.B., A.M., D.D, and L.L.D. honorary degrees. It appears to have been dormant in the late 1820’s and 1830’s and did indeed close in the late 1840’s and early 1850’s. It reopened briefly in 1855, only to close its doors again some three years later. Greeneville College continued to exist in name only following the Civil War, when it merged with Tusculum College.”
While I have relied heavily on ETHS publications for this article, I will say that I think what they are reporting as gaps or the school not functioning is due to the fact that 20 or so years of the school’s records are missing. Apparently, the secretary or a board member kept them instead of seeing they were filed as part of school records.
I have an 1855-56 pamphlet from Greeneville College which shows the school to be alive and well, receiving students. The pamphlet describes the location, “The College stands on a beautiful eminence, commanding a fine view of the surrounding country. It is situated in the immediate vicinity of Greeneville, a flourishing town, deservedly noted for its healthfulness, as well as the intelligence, refinement, and morality of its citizens, and directly on the East Tennessee & Virginia Railroad (now nearly completed) which, together with a regular line of Stages leading to the South, forms an easy and speedy communication with the surrounding country.”
In 1856, as a student of Greeneville College, one would have been required to study Latin, Greek, Modern Languages (French or German) Mathematics, Sciences-which included: History, Natural Philosophy, Chemistry, Anatomy, Physiology and Hygiene, Agriculture, Natural History, Geology, Mineralogy, Zoology, Rhetoric, Logic, Mental Philosophy, Moral Science, Evidences of Christianity and Political Economy. Also included were “weekly exercises in Composition, Declamation, Critical reading of English Poets, etc.”“The students are frequently required to produce written translations from Latin and Greek, and transpositions of English poetry. A portion of the bible is read by the students every morning; and in the evening a hymn is sung at the close of recitation hour.”
It mentions, “The college library to which Students have access free of charge, contains 3,300 volumes, amongst which are many rare and valuable works.”
“The college possesses a set of Astronomical and Philosophical Apparatus. The president has a well-selected cabinet of Minerals, Herbariums, and Anatomical and Physiological charts and plates to which students can have access.” I collected Herbariums in high school and college biology classes, so I know what that is!
For those inclined to misbehave: “Disrespectful punishments are not inflicted; but no young man who indulges in gaming, intemperance, or other vices, who is absent from his room at night, or habitually neglects his studies, can be allowed to remain.”
Doughty’s book has four pages of rules and regulations for students, that’s 40 rules, as handed down by the board of directors in 1805. One student wrote to his brother about the upcoming examination and exhibition which Doughty used in his book. Visitors came from across the region to witness this as Dr. Coffin wrote in his diary that “between 700-1000 persons came to hear this demonstration of higher learning, some of which was presented as humorous plays and dialogues.”
The college had a debating society which allowed visitors from the community to debate with students and each other. Andrew Johnson was noted as a regular participant in the debate society, walking the 4 miles to the college outside of town. Other leading citizens participating included Gen. Thomas Arnold, Mordecai Lincoln, Major James Britton and Merriman Payne.
In 1868, the college trusties ruled students were not to indulge in the evil game of baseball. Then in 1878 they decided baseball was okay, they just couldn’t play games with outside teams. This rule later went away, too.
Hygiene is mentioned in the course of study, and I am sure the teachers of this faith-based institution told the students that cleanliness was next to Godliness. In Doughty’s book he included excerpts from several letters written to Parson Brownlow’s newspaper in Elizabethton concerning the hygiene of Greeneville College students.
Apparently, Tusculum’s president Samuel W. Doak started it. According to Doughty, “Evidently Doak had spoken of a near epidemic in the environs of Greeneville College, and that the climate at Tusculum was much healthier.” This started a near war between the two schools.
During the Civil War period, the school building was used to house soldiers by whichever army happened to be occupying the town. That the building or anything else survived is a miracle.
In 1868 with its building badly damaged by war, Greeneville College merged with Tusculum according to the Knoxville Journal (1930) becoming Greeneville & Tusculum College (1868-1908). The Journal article says, “The next year the building and grounds of the late Greeneville College, badly injured by the war, were sold to Mr. A. F. Naff for $700 and the remainder of its library was transferred to Tusculum.”
Naff built a house which still stands today on the former college hill. It is the blue house on Circle Drive. It is told that Naff incorporated the old college building into this house either as a whole or using the lumber. So in a way the old college building is still there.
When I wrote about the cannon ball in the church, I mentioned two sources that said the bell at Cumberland Presbyterian was purchased during the sale of Greeneville College. I have found no newspaper records of a sale. So, what, did they sell the bell and the property?
Back to that original hill along the Old Asheville Highway. It has stood long protecting its secrets. The old road up to the school is still visible, where the school sat is easily detected. One more house, one more bulldozer and it’s all gone. There is an obscure record of a student dying and being buried behind the school, so there is likely a grave up there too. The old privy pit could be an archaeological dream. Before you doze it, give me a call and we’ll trail the past together.