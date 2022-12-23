If I can borrow that line from a Barry Manilow song, it seems most appropriate for today as it is Christmas Eve. It has been a while getting here, thanks to months of buildup. I think the sad part of Christmas is that there is no slow letdown on the other side.
I mean the 25th arrives, the highlight of months of preparation, and then boom, it’s over. It is sort of like hitting brick wall, the music ends, Santa has come and gone, presents are opened, all the pageantry has ended. A mental health group reported that 65% of Americans admitted to suffering from post-holiday blues.
It doesn’t have to be that way folks. We have all those wonderful downtown New Year’s activities coming up, which gives us hope in a dark world. But more importantly Christmas revelers, December 25th is the FIRST day of Christmas. Remember the song The Twelve Days of Christmas? “On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me” — yeah, that one.
The 12 days of Christmas is the period that marks the span between the birth of Christ and the coming of the Magi, the three wise men. It begins on Dec. 25 and runs through Jan. 6, the Epiphany, sometimes also called Three Kings’ Day.
Old Christmas at Fort Watauga in Elizabethton will be Jan. 7 and 8. The intent of this weekend is to share the Christmas, New Year, 12th Night, and Epiphany customs of the different cultures present on the colonial frontier. Mark your calendar because this is a nice event and a great place to visit even if you have been there before.
The Christmas season has been especially meaningful for me this year. I’m not sure why, maybe because I about checked out with COVID back in the spring. Maybe because I watched too many Hallmark movies. Maybe it was because the last three years have been rough on us all with a lot of activities canceled because of the aforementioned virus. Maybe I’m just older and more nostalgic. Maybe that inner child can’t let go. Maybe it was the great downtown event to kick off the season. I think it was a bit of all these, and that was my inspiration to take in and enjoy the season to the fullest that I was able.
The weekend of Dec. 9-11 was another enjoyable time of Christmas revelry. On Friday evening the Blanks family hosted their annual reading of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” This was my 11th year for all or part of the reading. This year marked the 60th Christmas that Dr. George Blanks has read the carol to his family and friends.
If there is one thing I can say the Blanks family has taught me, that would be an appreciation of Dickens. A host of folks come to the reading. Some have been every year, and some are new each year. They bring food to share and the dining table is burdened with all the holiday delectables.
The evening begins with food and fellowship, visiting, catching up, and maybe a little gossip (local news). The program begins with George explaining that his grandfather started reading Dickens to his family, and the tradition has carried down through the Blanks family. As George reads, he adds “voice” to the characters and occasionally takes a minute to explain to modern day folks just what the meaning of something is. He uses different items to explain what and how they were used in the story by Dickens.
After Bob and Mrs. Cratchit’s plum pudding, “decked with holly and flaming like a speckled cannon-ball,” we retired to the Blanks kitchen where George and Dorothy produce a flaming plum pudding for everyone to enjoy. This pudding may be a little stout for modern palettes, but it is a fun touch to an enjoyable evening. For the record, I like the stuff! For those of you wanting ideas for Christmas 2023, there is a website with the Dickens food recipes. Just remember back in Dickens’ time they went to a lot of trouble for a short time of pleasure.
At the midpoint of the evening, we take a break to refresh drinks, visit the dining room again, and visit with each other some more. Some of us have been sneaking in to the food table all evening. Caroline Blanks makes the best meatballs ever! My good friend Melodie Daniels brought some killer sausage balls, not the marble sized ones, but more like a sausage biscuit. She also had pumpkin muffins, and Ghirardelli brownies with peppermint kisses.
Saturday evening arrived with another enjoyable reading as a host of folks dropped by who could not be there the night before. The treat from the story on the second night is a cup of “smoking bishop.” Dickens was known to have a fondness for sweet punches, which were quite popular at the time.
Sunday found us back at the Blanks, Doughty Hall, for the tour of homes hosted by the Andrew Johnson Women’s Club. Chad Bogart, the curator at Sycamore Shoals State Park and myself were in Dickens’ Victorian attire to help greet and talk with the guests. Chad gave a brief history of the home and explained that the home was once used as an overflow for the Doughty’s funeral service with the parlor seeing bodies and visitors over the years.
I was in the library with the intent of talking about the origins of Christmas and its evolution into the modern Christmas we celebrate today. The smaller room saw a lot of folks coming and going, asking me questions, and wanting to visit. Sadly, I didn’t get to share my spiel with many of the visitors.
As the evening wound down, Dorothy, Caroline, Chad and I jumped ship to walk down the street for a quick visit to the other homes. Our first stop was at Harmony House, which is breathtakingly restored to a splendor never enjoyed in all its unique history. I am at a loss to put into words just what a heartwarming, beautifully decorated home this is. Incredible is the one word that most describes it. The decorations were exquisite and fit in with the historic nature of the home. Rich Boyd is to be commended for the love he has poured into Harmony House. I wanted to carry off the George Washington on horseback displayed on the mantle!
The girls headed back to Doughty Hall in case they had some late visitors as Chad and I headed down to the Piper House on the corner. Lisa Warren provided a lot of information on these homes in the Dec. 14 Accent section of the Sun and I am not going to repeat her excellent article.
Darlene Clark has worked magic returning the Piper Home to its former glory. It was nice to visit with her as we toured her beautiful home. She lives near one of my favorite places, Mount Vernon, on what was part of Washington’s River Farm. I don’t think any of us realize all the work and money it takes to return a home to its former beauty. There is a lot of modernizing that has to take place too. Piper Corner is alive and well.
Next, we made a quick stop at Judy Forshay’s, which is a modern home built using the logs from the Doughty log structure previously at the end of this lot called “Antrim.” This was another incredibly beautiful stop, and the builder used those old logs to the best advantage. It’s just magnificent.
This brought an end to another magical, or should I say it, “special” Christmas weekend, But wait, it was not over yet. We were back at the Blanks home on Tuesday for the Christmas Social of the Watauga Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution.
It was more food and visiting with friends far and wide. The Watauga Chapter has members from Knoxville to Abingdon, Virginia, and some in Western North Carolina and north Georgia. George Blanks, a member, was gracious enough to allow us to meet at Doughty Hall, which is a mid-point for the members.
We are all involved in several organizations and had a nice time visiting and planning for the coming year. We did manage to get in a business meeting as we enjoyed the festive evening gathering.
Friday evening was the open house at the George Brown Park Home of Tom and Bennie Lane built in 1845. This home is one of the best kept secrets in Greeneville. Caroline and I have been fortunate enough to be a part of this evening for several years. It is a warm, cozy, inviting feeling to enter this home. It is a museum filled with a lifetime of collecting historic Greeneville items as well as toys. It is a history lesson to be explored. There is so much in this home that I don’t think it could ever be moved!
At Christmas with all the beautiful decorations and lighting, I am again lost for words to describe it. They have a table in the kitchen area with those delectable holiday treats. A who’s who of local historic and Christmas revelers come to spend some time with the Lanes.
Stephen Athon played some Christmas songs on the baby grand piano in the living room. Later we managed to get the multitalented DARling Carolyn Gregg to play, too. As Caroline and I sat on the sofa enjoying the evening, it dawned on me that this is Christmas! As I looked at the tree with lighted homes of Greeneville miniatures underneath, I realized that this was a special time in my life. It is these times that are the memories we will cherish for the rest of our lives.
Saturday brought the Wreaths Across America program at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. It was another fitting time to honor our veterans. This project is led by the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association under the direction of President George Collins.
A big “hats off” to the National Park Service and the staff of the Johnson site for all the work and dedication they put into making this day special. The scouts with all the state and territorial flags adds much to the beauty and pageantry of the day.
The Greene County Honor Guard play an important role in making the day truly special with a rifle volley and the playing of taps.
Navy veteran Robert Rediske was the keynote speaker, delivering a powerful message to all gathered, and should I mention it was brief. I say that because Dec. 17 is not the warmest day of the year.
The District One Sons of the American Revolution took part in this activity. I am the district director this year, but it is all those who come to be a part of the activities that make the event. Watauga Chapter members Ivan and Cohen Daniels provided fife and drum music before the ceremony. David Carr of the Kings Mountain Chapter led in the singing of the National Anthem.
This truly is a community event, and I must thank everyone that took time to purchase wreaths. A lot of folks attended this event, it was because they care for our veterans, the memory of those no longer here, and they care about our country and community. All I can say is “Thank You!”
Monday evening, I was again on the trail of Christmas visiting my good friends Joe and Teresa Hensley. Teresa is known for her tasty baking as well as her tasteful decorating. Their lovely home is such a warm, inviting place with Christmas in every corner and in between. One table in the dining room has a train running around the tree. Joe said he always wanted a train! While Teresa has her talents, Joe missed out on the life of a comedian as he had me cracking up several times.
What I came to see is the multitude of lighted houses. A literal village comes to life before one’s very eyes. It is a “Dickens” of a sight to see. Teresa was not shy about explaining where each came from and how long she has had them. She amazingly has them layered in a way that is reminiscent of an East Tennessee hillside in the snow.
Every room has a tree or two or three, it seems. She has incorporated family heirloom decorations handed down from her parents and grandparents as well as Joe’s family. While trees and Santas are all fun and a part of the season, in the living room on a table near the fireplace is a beautiful large-size nativity. Next to it is Teresa’s grandfather’s Bible opened to the Christmas story. It is a touch of reality in the midst of all the cozy, warm, good feeling decorations of the season.
This shall be another fond memory of Christmas 2022, and Teresa did not send me away empty handed, no, she sent me away with some of her famous red velvet cake! As if visiting with Joe and Teresa and seeing the decorations was not a treat in itself, this made the evening sweeter.
Tuesday brought about an event that, while not Christmas in nature, is just as important. Isabella Hardy, whom I have watched grow from an infant into an amazing young woman, turned 16. She told her parents she wanted to go “junking” for her birthday and to have ice cream with her fort family. A group of us gathered at Freddy’s in Elizabethton to help her celebrate this milestone in her life.
Isabella, in addition to being an amazing, award-winning student of history and science, collects sewing machines, cameras, and suitcases. Vintage, old ones. Her Dad told me she found some of all on their excursion as well as some vintage sewing patterns.
Wednesday, co-workers Kitty Davis and Lana Jablonski brought me fruit cakes. Lona wanted me to make sure to notice hers took 52 hours to make. I’m sure Mrs. Yoder spent a lot of time on Kitty’s too. That is the heaviest fruitcake I have ever had. I’ll be making merry for sure.
And so this is Christmas, it is finally here. It’s going to be colder than you know where, so stay warm, enjoy some family time. I’ve had to alter my Christmas plans, which means I am staying in, writing some, catching up on some Christmas movies, and getting a couple magazines to the publisher.
To everyone, a very Merry Christmas. We’ll see you in the New Year as we trail the past together.