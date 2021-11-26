In August 1863, General James Longstreet again resumed his efforts to move to the Western Theater in Tennessee. Lee and President Davis agreed to Longstreet’s request to join the effort to thwart Grant in Eastern Tennessee. Longstreet, with McLaws, Hood, a brigade from Pickett’s division, and Alexander’s 26-gun artillery battalion, traveled over 16 railroads on a 775-mile route through the Carolinas to reach General Bragg in northern Georgia. Since the Federals controlled the railroad between Knoxville and Chattanooga, the Confederates were forced to take trains connected all over the state of North Carolina. Some went as far east as Wilmington. Men rode on the top of box cars in which troops were packed tighter than cattle as they made their way to north Georgia.
Men arrived at different times at the Catoosa, Georgia station. I have been to the location of the Catoosa station and even today it is far away from anything. Longstreet was unhappy that General Bragg had not sent an aid or anyone else to guide them toward his headquarters near the battle lines. Longstreet was left to lead his men toward the sound of the guns. The fighting had commenced and, thanks to a misunderstood order from U.S. General Rosecrans, a gap appeared in the Union line on Missionary Ridge. Longstreet rode into the gap, dividing the Union army, which started the rout at Chickamauga. After Longstreet ordered Hindman’s division forward, the Union right entirely collapsed. Rosecrans fled the field as units began to retreat in panic. Longstreet’s men gave him the nickname that day of “Bull of the Woods.”
Longstreet’s dissatisfaction with Bragg soon reached a boiling point with the two strong-willed commanders butting heads. Longstreet wrote secretary of war Seddon, “I am convinced that nothing but the hand of God can save us or help us as long as we have our present commander.” Longstreet stated that Bragg was “incompetent to manage an army or put men into a fight” and that he “knew nothing of the business.”
The situation grew so bitter that Jefferson Davis personally made the trip to Chattanooga to hear the arguments. After hearing all Bragg’s subordinates’ condemnations, Davis declared his support for Bragg. He left Bragg and his dissatisfied subordinates in their positions. Bragg immediately set out retaliating by reassigning his subordinates. Longstreet lost the troops under his command except those he brought from Virginia. He did keep General Bushrod Johnson’s division of Tennesseans since they were serving under Hood in Virginia.
Longstreet tried to work with Bragg in retaking Chattanooga, but he was cut off at every turn by Bragg. Longstreet thought Union troops would be coming into the railhead at Bridgeport, Alabama, and that it should be taken by the Confederates. He also felt they could surprise and capture Joseph Hooker’s army coming from the west. This was typical of Longstreet’s view of the big picture. President Davis approved it, but Bragg again said “no.” Catching Hooker by surprise is anybody’s guess, but the Union troops pouring into the Bridgeport station proved a reality.
Longstreet agreed to a plan in which he and his men were to march to East Tennessee and deal with the anticipated advance by the Union Army of the Ohio, commanded by General Burnside. Longstreet was selected both due to enmity on Bragg’s part and because the War Department intended for Longstreet’s men to return to Lee’s army and this movement was in that direction. It was late October as Longstreet’s men started toward Knoxville. They had only brought their summer clothing and much of these were now in tatters. Many men marched with bare feet. They were poorly supplied and did not look like a part of the proud Army of Northern Virginia.
Longstreet’s army followed the rails toward Knoxville. That year the growing conditions in East Tennessee had been amazingly productive. They were able to live off the land as much as they could. Feeding 20,000 men and several hundred mounts is a challenge in any period. A foraging army does not move as fast as a well-supplied one. Longstreet was criticized for the slow pace of his advance toward Knoxville in November and some of his soldiers began using the nickname “Peter the Slow.” They were also dealing with muddy roads as winter set in. Men, horses, and especially supply wagons and gun carriages are hard to move through mud. They had no idea, but they were marching into that coldest winter on record that I wrote about.
He was again criticized for his slowness in what was to be a surprise attack of Union forces at Campbell’s Station. But make no excuses, Burnside had known they were coming as soon as they left Chattanooga. They had been digging in, preparing for a siege of Knoxville that was surely coming.
On Nov. 29, Longstreet sent his men forward to attack Fort Sanders. Longstreet had reconnoitered the fort and felt his men could easily take it. Longstreet’s forward scouts reported a trench 3-4 feet deep around the fort and earthen walls 8-10 feet in height. Longstreet learned that Bragg had been defeated at Chattanooga on Nov. 25 and that Major General William Tecumseh Sherman’s men were marching to relieve Burnside. He decided to risk a frontal attack on Union entrenchments before reinforcements arrived.
Give credit where credit is due, Knoxville and Fort Sanders were probably Burnside’s greatest hour as a field commander. He had a lot of time to prepare for the approach of Longstreet. He knew exactly where their attack would be. On the other hand, Longstreet took what information he had and prepared for the early morning attack. Burnside had cut trees surrounding the fort, leaving stumps 2-3 feet high. Around these stumps they had woven miles of telegraph wire. As Longstreet’s men advanced up the hill and out of the woods, they could not see the wire in the foggy early morning darkness.
The men in front were quickly entangled with the men behind pushing forward. Many men were wounded in the entanglement before ever reaching the fort. By this time Burnside’s cannons were firing and rifle shots were taking out troops with deadly accuracy.
Those that made it to the trenches found that they were actually 8-10 feet deep. What Longstreet’s scouts had seen was men walking across on boards and as they reached the middle, the boards bowed so they had misjudged the depth of the ditches. They had not built scaling ladders as they would not have needed them in shallow earthworks.
They were now in the ditches looking up 16-foot-high walled earthworks. Union troops fired down on them. Men tried to climb the walls but could not. Union soldiers poured water over the sides which had frozen, making them slick with ice. Men climbed on other men’s shoulders trying to surmount the heights, but failed. With the attack repulsed, Longstreet’s army was forced to retreat.
It was a bitter loss for Longstreet, and his dream of independent command in the Western theater had become a nightmare. Meanwhile his old buddy, Grant, arrived and drove Bragg out of Chattanooga. Bragg sent orders to Longstreet to bring his command back to north Georgia, He demurred and began to move back toward Virginia and Lee’s army.
Following the debacle at Gettysburg and the loss being attributed to his “slows,” he was not about to shoulder the blame for Knoxville. He relieved Maj. Gen. Lafayette McLaws from command for inefficiency. Longstreet requested the court-martial in addition to McLaws of Gen. Jerome Robertson, alleging dereliction of duty, and accused him of pessimistic remarks. Gen. Evander Law was charged by Corps commander Gen. Micah Jenkins, who blamed him for the poor performance of the division, particularly at Campbell’s Station. Longstreet tacked on an insubordination charge.
Longstreet also submitted a letter of resignation to Adjutant General Samuel Cooper on Dec. 30, 1863, but his request to be relieved was denied. It is at this time most writers leave out the next six months and have Longstreet safely in Virginia in May. Some do include Bean’s Station before Longstreet’s magical reappearance in Virginia. Another item left out of histories is that Longstreet held on to a desire to invade Kentucky. This was something that had been tried and tried again without success.
At this time, Longstreet had more pressing matters than trying his own officers or invading Kentucky. He wanted to turn and reattack Knoxville with reinforcements who were coming from Virginia.
Burnside’s chief of staff, General John G. Parke, was nipping at his heels with Union cavalry. With Parke pressing and General James M. Shackelford commanding Union forces near Bean’s Station on the Holston River, Longstreet decided to turn his army and capture Bean’s Station.
Attacking Bean Station was a two-fold decision. First it would relieve the run of bad luck Longstreet had experienced at the hands of the Federals since Chickamauga. It would also remove this constant threat trailing closely behind his army by sending them back to Knoxville. If he could capture this Union force, the doors to Knoxville would be easier to open.
Colonel Henry Giltner’s cavalry brigade established contact with Federal pickets before Bean’s Station by about 2 p.m. and the battle began. Giltner had served at times as a part of John Hunt Morgan’s command.
Prior to the attack, it was reported that Longstreet’s men had reached as far east as Rogersville. Edward O. Guerrant in his headquarters diary reported on Friday, Dec. 11, 1863, “Longstreet certainly fallen back from Knoxville. Hd Qtrs now at ‘Marble Hall’ below Rogersville.” It has long been debated whether Longstreet actually stayed in Rogersville. Guerrant’s diary has been an accurate source where others have faltered and maybe should be given credit here.
On the other side of the Clinch Mountain, Confederate Cavalry General William “Grumble” Jones was busy capturing a Union supply train (wagons) much needed by the Confederates. As Union forces were pushed back toward Rutledge, Longstreet reported, “Pursuit was attempted but was futile, because Evander Law was slow, and Lafayette McLaws was loath to move before bread was issued the hungry men.” Longstreet again added to the case against his own officers. Add to this, Jones’ men decided to gorge themselves on the just captured foodstuff, when they could have rode around the mountain and cut off the Union retreat, capturing the entire force.
The next day, the fighting began at about 2 p.m. when the Confederate cavalry encountered the Union pickets about three miles east of Bean’s Station. This soon developed in a general engagement, with Gracie’s brigade in the forefront on the Confederate side. The Union cavalry was slowly forced back. One division managed to get around the Union left flank and, as darkness fell, the Confederate forces were in occupation of Bean’s Station.
This was the last major battle of the Knoxville campaign which was a success for the Confederates but had come at a steep price. What many historians have called a one or two day battle was in fact three days. Longstreet lost 900 men in the engagement and was no longer in any condition to go on an offensive movement. Longstreet had defeated one enemy, but a more formidable one was coming. That coldest winter on record, the “mini-ice-age,” was coming quick.
Union soldiers noted they could follow Longstreet’s army by the light of burning fence rails. His men set the rails along the road on fire in an attempt to stay warm as they marched.
As Longstreet’s command continued to move east, they had no idea of what was coming. His command was made up of Virginians, Texans from Hood’s division, (although Hood was not along following his wounding at Gettysburg), Alabamians, and a few Tennesseans. These were hardened veterans by this point in the war and still they were not prepared for the coming foe.
Longstreet was west of Morristown on Christmas day 1863 at the home of U.S. Congressman Albert G. Watkins. His hostess asked the general what he wanted for Christmas dinner. His reply was that “cornbread and buttermilk would be most delightful.”
Shortly thereafter, Longstreet moved his headquarters to Russellville in the Nenney Home. Longstreet’s men were scattered from Dandridge as far as Blountville to the east. The choice of the Nenney home was because it sat on the crossroads of the Great Wagon Road. It was close to the railroad which brought supplies. The telegraph wire was removed and stretched to the front room of the home where the officers listened to the constant “chatter.” A nearby mill was put into operation by the men and ran 24 hours a day to supply the army with meal. Hoe cakes or “Johnny cakes” made from the meal kept many a soldier from starving. Men slaughtered cattle and fashioned the raw hides into moccasins in an attempt to protect their feet.
Arriving in Greeneville on Feb. 28, Longstreet settled his headquarters into the Brown home, “Boxwood Manor.” Finding this location too far out of town where most of his staff were located, he moved to the Williams Mansion.
General Wade Hampton, Longstreet’s chief of cavalry, had already settled in here as his family and the Williams were pre-war friends. Longstreet found the quarters a bit cramped with many members of the Williams family staying here in addition to family servants and Hampton’s aides. After a few nights he again moved his headquarters to the home of a Union sympathizer, Judge Samuel Milligan, where his staff could also find lodging.
With most days not reaching the zero mark on the thermometer, Longstreet felt it was a good time to reconvene his court martial of his three officers. The court had originally been convened in Russellville but had made little headway other than seating the jurors.
He now decided to reconvene, but he had let several of the jurors take a leave of absence to return home for the winter months. One of these was Edward Porter Alexander, Longstreet’s chief of artillery, who had gone home to Augusta, Georgia. Alexander had been lodged in the home of a widow, Jane West. Longstreet chose her home as the location for the trials. This home was on the corner across from Cumberland Presbyterian Church in the bank drive through. General Micah Jenkins was nearby in the Sevier home. Next week we finish up in Greeneville and head back to Virginia.