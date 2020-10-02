I am involved in multiple historic and patriotic organizations and have been for years. I notice things such as our representatives in Washington having no clue about the history of the country. If they do, they totally ignore it. I see posts on Facebook from people who cannot spell or make sentences. Evidently the same people who taught them to spell and write taught them history.
I was delighted that the president has ordered history to be taught from 1776. My understanding was some schools were picking up at 1876 forward.
I know there are a lot a lot of variables in today’s society. Children are spoiled, adults are spoiled, I am spoiled. Wanting children to have it easier “than we had it” is okay, but in time the hard times of our grandparents will come back around. We have gotten used to plenty of food, plenty of gas, and plenty of everything else. Our economy has been artificially propped up for decades and when it crashes it will fall hard.
I think part of today’s issues goes back to something I noticed when I was in elementary school, and that everything was becoming sports-oriented. Very few kids grow up to be a professional athlete making millions. Very few get full college scholarships. Parents have that glimmer of hope, about the same as buying a lottery ticket. Somebody’s kid will make it, hoping maybe theirs will be that one in three million. I can’t blame them for wanting a free ride through college, but there are academic scholarships as well.
I believe professional athletes should not make more than anyone else. I remember reading an article years ago about the professional football players of the 1960s having to have summer jobs. They sold cars, sold insurance, flipped burgers, anything to make it till the football season started back up. It said labor unions threatened a walkout when Bart Starr, the best pro quarterback, was given a new contract at $10,000. All those multi-million-dollar salaries should be going to teachers and schools.
Sports have become political and I have lost interest for that very reason. When I was in fourth grade, I started watching Walter Cronkite, I have been a news hound ever since, that is until this summer. Now the news has become political too, it is not the news anymore. I have quit watching except for the weather and some local information. It is sad that we don’t know what to believe anymore.
When I do watch TV almost every commercial is from drug companies — and to think we have experts that wonder why we have become a drugged society! Those commercials are aimed at us so we can self-diagnose and go tell our doctor what we need. How is that legal? Of course, some doctors get kickbacks for prescribing certain drugs. I am sad to say it, but the world revolves around money. Mine doesn’t, I don’t have any.
I have started reading more and honestly feel less stressed. I do still read the newspapers. I have had several people ask me what is a good way to learn more about the history of the country. Many tell me they didn’t care for history in school and now would like to “catch up.” Some have expressed a desire to learn about their own family, to trace their family lineage.
You may remember those top-10 lists. Here is mine for a history beginner. If you are a history catcher-upper it should work for you too. Our country will be celebrating its 250th anniversary in 2026 so it is time to start beefing up. The Gathering we held a few weekends ago at Sycamore Shoals was the first official Semiquincentennial (250th) event in Tennessee. YES! The celebration is off and running.
1. Start at the beginning and read a primary historical document such as the Declaration of Independence or Paine’s Common Sense. Read about the founding fathers and the foundational principles which they established in words and deeds. These were some of the greatest minds of their time. It is amazing to read their stories, some were ministers and physicians with a law degree thrown in while speaking five to six languages and also fluent in Latin. Remember what I said in paragraph one about making sentences?
John F. Kennedy hosted a Nobel Prize dinner at the White House in April 1962. His most famous remarks from that evening were “I think this is the most extraordinary collection of talent, of human knowledge, that has ever been gathered together at the White House, with the possible exception of when Thomas Jefferson dined alone.” He could have made that statement and replaced Jefferson with Washington, Adams, Franklin, Madison, Henry, Rush, … and on the list could go and still be correct. Imagine all those men in Congress together. Why have we regressed so much in recent years? Education! Or the lack of. I’m not slamming teachers; education starts at home.
I saw on the news recently a man saying, “The Constitution was written by a bunch of old dead white men and doesn’t mean anything anymore.” A friend of mine who is a federal judge carries a copy in his pocket. Have you read it? Those little booklets are readily available. Get one and read it to your family. Read the Declaration of Independence every July 4.
2. Research a topic and write an article for a newspaper, a letter to an editor, or offer an article to a historical magazine, newsletter, or develop a booklet or journal. Help a child with a historical writing project. Volunteer to help a Scout troop or veterans’ group. Join a workday at the Veterans Park, or any park.
3. Join a Friends group at a historic park such as Andrew Johnson, David Crockett, Sycamore Shoals, or a battlefield organization to preserve and protect the site. I have been a member of the American Battlefield Trust for 30 years and those $35-$50 occasionally to save a battlefield property have helped save 50,000 acres. That’s not much money. As I said I don’t have a lot of money, but I have given my small share. It takes us all to add up to save valuable property. If it involves a place with which I am intimate, or one of my favorites, I write a check. I can miss eating a meal out to help save a battlefield.
4. Take a friend, child, or family, on a visit to a battlefield, historic house, state building or Historical Society, and discuss the site and capture the opportunities to learn and appreciate. Folks drive thousands of miles when we are overwhelmed with history here in East Tennessee. Visit the Andrew Johnson sites, the Dickson-Williams Mansion, David Crockett Birthplace, the museums, or follow the Civil War Trails around Greene County. Visit Rocky Mount in Piney Flats, the Tipton-Haynes Site in Johnson City, Sycamore Shoals in Elizabethton, or Jonesborough. Tie it to a visit at a favorite restaurant or explore and discover a new place to enjoy.
I took a motorcycle group on a “Greene County Bridge Burner” tour. Once we even followed the Overmountain Men to Sycamore Shoals and dined at a fantastic BBQ place. Be imaginative, history is fun. Greene County has the only Civil War bicycle trail in the state. Why not give it a ride?
5. Visit local cemeteries, pick an interesting person buried there and learn about him or her. Visit the gravesite of a Revolutionary War, or Civil War soldier and learn his story, share it with others. Help clean the grave marker, do not use wire brushes or bleach please. Place a flag on/at the site on Memorial Day or other holidays. I flagged a lot of graves for Memorial Day including deceased DAR members.
6. Check out the local Greene County Genealogical Society website to learn more about your family. Learn about the Revolutionary War, and Civil War and local soldiers. The T. Elmer Cox Historical Collection and Library is a great place to start on any project, especially genealogy.
7. Our society is built on laws that revolve around the Constitution. This next suggestion may not sound like much fun, and it’s not, but: attend a criminal trial to better understand liberty and the importance of Rule of Law. Take a teenager along and explain the process. Without self-discipline there can be no self-governance.
8. Encourage others to read, give a history related book as a gift this year. It can be historical fiction but engage a mind with a good book. I have a bookshelf in my garage that I put duplicates when I find I have bought a book for the second or third time. When I am in a discount bookstore and I see some bargains, I buy them. Right now, I have several duplicates including 13 of the latest book on Valley Forge. What do I do with them? Gifts! They are wonderful gifts, especially for children. I have given books to children that have asked me to sign and date them. That shows they appreciate the gesture and it will be cherished.
9. Join a lineage group. If you followed any of the above suggestions, you may have discovered you have Civil War and Revolutionary War ancestors. There is nothing more exciting than to find out that your ever-how-many greats grandpa fought alongside George Washington. He may have been at Valley Forge or even watched the British surrender at Yorktown. He may have just been a farmer who took up arms and marched off to Kings Mountain to defeat the world’s greatest army. He could have been a minister who supported the Revolution or a merchant who sold the Continental Army supplies.
My sister moved to NM and decided to join the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her longest-time and best friends are ladies she met at DAR. In Greeneville we have the ladies of the Nolachucky Chapter DAR. They are by far some of my favorite people anywhere. They would be happy to help you find that Revolutionary Patriot and work with you to become a member. You can help do primary research on the ancestor. That makes a nice hand-me-down for future generations. Check them out at www.dar.org
We have a Children of the American Revolution Society too. That is a great gift for a youngster. Give that youngster the gift of history and instill the pride that comes with knowing where your family came from. Bring kids to events and allow them to share and grow.
I am president of the Watauga Chapter Sons of the American Revolution, and we don’t want to leave the gentlemen out. We pride ourselves as being a family. We have reinvented how we do things the last several months, but we have been the state’s most active chapter. We are happy to help with SAR membership and I can get you in contact with the right person to help you and also help the ladies with DAR. My email is at the end of the column.
All these organizations hold family, home, faith, country, liberty, as the dearest traditions to be honored and protected, just as those freedom fighting Patriots of 1776 suffered immensely to gain liberty for us today. It is only fitting that we should honor them in our own time.
The Society of the Descendants of Washington’s Army at Valley Forge is a large national organization. Greene County has the largest concentration of members of any state. There are over 50 members here and we are growing. The majority are descendants of Andrew and Barbara Susong, but there are others too.
10. Read this again and determine to relax and read more. Learn some history, especially here in our own backyard. Learn just how much your family had to do in making it! Join in the fun, through DAR, SAR, CAR and the rest, it’s the best. Sadly 85% of people don’t know their great-grandparents’ names. A similar percentage is given for folks’ knowledge of history.
Don’t be a statistic. Let’s savor our heritage and not let it disappear.