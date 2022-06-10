On Saturday of the Memorial Day weekend, we held a reception in Greeneville for an important leader in historical circles, Susan Gillette Meer of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. She and her family dropped in for a visit and a reception held in her honor at Doughty Hall, the home of the Blanks family. The former vice president may have visited here last week, but we had the commander in chief!
Susan Gillette Meer has served the last two years as commander-in-chief (C-n-C) of the Society of the Descendants of Washington’s Army at Valley Forge (DVF), a position that I held from 2006 to 2010. In fact, every C-n-C since 2000 has visited Greeneville. Susan is a state leader of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in Pennsylvania, and her children have held state and national positions in Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.)
So, what draws them here? Well, that is a long story. For one, somebody who I won’t mention, has one of the largest collections of Valley Forge memorabilia. For anyone interested in Revolutionary War history and Valley Forge, it is a must see, or so I’m told.
I wrote about Reese Sexton getting me into DVF on the record of our shared ancestor, John Sexton. In 1999 the national society Commissary General, Beverly Massey (no relation — although I called her mom) of Indiana put an ad in the newsletter asking members to join their state societies called Brigades.
I emailed her telling her I would be delighted to join the Tennessee Brigade, except as she let me know, there wasn’t one. She informed me that I could organize one. I thought “that’s not going to happen.” Then the 2000-04 C-n-C Barbara Waltz Stone, also of Indiana, called and asked me to organize a Tennessee Brigade. She wasn’t taking “no” for an answer. Of course, those that know me, know I don’t use that word either.
They sent me a list of all the members in Tennessee, there were 21 at that time. I wrote them all a letter telling them we were forming a Brigade and to send me $6 for the first year’s dues. Nineteen of the 21 did and we had a state brigade. We had our first organizational meeting at the General Morgan Inn and toured the Dickson-Williams Mansion. C-n-C Stone came to town and was our dinner speaker.
What I learned later was that three people had already tried to form a Tennessee Brigade and failed. I never had any issues with it, so I am guessing they never did anything.
I was elected commander, Bill Coles of Nashville inspector (VP) and Ron Coles of Nashville and Marylyn Parker of Shelbyville filled out the elected offices. I got my Dad to join under John Sexton and my Mom under Andrew Susong so they were members. I appointed them to positions to fill out rosters.
That next April of 2000, the Coles brothers and myself attended the society’s annual meeting called The Encampment at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, to accept our charter. We were the first members from Tennessee to attend an encampment.
The first members of DVF from Greene County were Florence Disney and her sister Mary Ulman Brown. They were descendants of Moses Brown a member of General Washington’s Life Guard, the secret service of the day.
Barbara Stone was so impressed with the job I did organizing the state brigade she asked me to fill out the term of paymaster general (national treasurer) of a gentleman in Florida who had resigned for health reasons. I have never been to an encampment as a regular member.
The Tennessee Brigade has grown to 130 members, second only to Texas, and Greene County has over 30 members, which is the largest zip code on the membership list. Greene County has a “Regiment,” Greene’s Regiment. Only the Texas Brigade has enough members to have a regiment within the brigade.
Add to that, Andrew Susong Sr. of Greene County has the most descendants as members in the entire national organization. That includes a Chinese lady who is a member and a Susong descendent. There are several Greene County Revolutionary War veterans who spent the winter of 1777-78 with General Washington at Valley Forge. Sparling Bowman and Martin Waddell are two that come to mind besides John Sexton. There were three members of Washington’s Life Guard that settled here as well.
In 2004, Ron Coles arranged a 50th anniversary program of the words “Under God” being added to the pledge of allegiance. His brother told me he would never pull it off, but he did. It was held on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, and I was the keynote speaker, giving a speech titled “One Nation” which went viral at the time. I had several members of Congress request copies. I had concluded with Samuel Doak’s prayer to the Overmountain Men.
Following the program at a reception in the capitol, Ron Coles told President Bush we had been to Valley Forge for our annual Encampment, and I had fired my rifle in the park. I noticed that got three secret service agents’ attention. Bush was into long rifles and wanted to see it. I had carefully cleaned all the powder off so the “sniffers” would not detect it since we were parking in the Congressional parking garage.
Two secret service agents escorted me to my car and removed my rifle. The next time I saw it the president was holding it, flint removed, and the White House sent me a signed photo which hangs in my office. It is of the president holding my rifle, me and Ron Coles. As the reception concluded, the agents returned it to my car, letting me know I was not to touch it.
In 2009, new DVF members Greeneville first lady Andy Daniels and sister Gloria Susong went with me to the encampment in Valley Forge. Andy asked me if there was any chance of her meeting Dr. Nancy Loane whose book, “Following the Drum” Andy had read. I arranged for the girls to work on the archaeology dig with me at Washington’s headquarters and asked Nancy to come spend the day with them, which she did.
In 2012 Dr. Rynell Novak of Texas proposed a by-law change which was directed at me. She wanted to create the position of Director of Communications General. I had started the magazine “The Encampment” in 2006 and it has won more awards than I can count.
In addition to being a lifetime member of the board because of being C-n-C, I have this other title in addition to Publisher and Editor in Chief of the magazine.
I managed to give up the publications position in 2016 and the magazine, but the newly elected C-n-C, Susan Meer called and wanted me back two years ago. How could I say “no” to Susan?
As for the Tennessee Brigade, except for one two-year term that Joe Chambers held the position I have been the state president. In 2010 we organized a special national “Commander in Chiefs Guard Brigade” for all those members descended from Washington’s life Guards. Guess who has held the national commander position for the 12 years it has been functioning. We meet annually during the Valley Forge Encampment.
Andy Daniels and Gloria Susong signed up 18 family members in the society. I took a photo of them all together and used it on the cover of the magazine. I also had a special “Fighting Susongs” edition. Everyone in DVF now knows who Andrew and Barbara Susong were. In 2017 I was asked to speak at the International Storytelling Center for the Susong-Thomas Family Reunion. Wilhelmina Williams arranged that one. We got 34 new members from that talk, all Susong descendants. Wilhelmina invited me to attend a Susong-Thomas gathering at the Johnson City Country Club to present the membership certificates a couple years later.
When C-n-C Joyce Cole of Houston, Texas, visited Greeneville she wanted to visit Andy Daniels and we stopped by for an afternoon visit and home tour.
This is about Susan Meer’s visit and up until Susan, I had had the most growth during my term of all the C-n-C’s. Susan brought a tireless energy and enthusiasm, and she just obliterated my record. The society has had so much growth the last two years it has almost doubled in size.
Those attending the annual encampment this year, the last three were canceled due to COVID, should set a record. Yes, there will be several Greene Countians in attendance. Greene County, Tennessee, and Andrew Susong will be well represented. There is a large reenactment of Washington’s Army leaving Valley Forge called “March Out.” This year they will march from the Washington Memorial Chapel to the Grand Parade Grounds where I will be the speaker addressing Major General Friedrich Wilhelm Augustus Heinrich Ferdinand Baron von Steuben and the birth of the American Army. It will be at the Steuben monument overlooking the grounds where he trained the army. I had 25 ancestors on that field in 1778.
Since it has become a tradition to visit the Tennessee Brigade, Susan had wanted to come here for the last three years. However, that virus thing that kept us from going to Valley Forge also kept her away. Her niece was getting married in Knoxville on Memorial Day and she said this was going to be her last and best chance to meet the Tennessee folks.
May 28 presented issues as several of us were involved with the storytelling seminar. Caroline Blanks, a DVF life member, stepped up and offered to host a reception at Doughty Hall. She said she would coordinate it and get all the food together and for me to have a good, worry-free time at the seminar. I had emailed every member of the society in the state and invited them to the gathering.
I found that most were already involved with plans for the holiday weekend, but we still had a good turnout from the area. Dave and Linda Carr of Kingsport brought food. Darryl and Mary Addington of Jonesborough did as well. Dave is a past state SAR president and Linda is on the General Staff of DVF. Dr. Addington is the surgeon general of SAR and a past state president.
Joe Jefferson, 95, also of Kingsport, a descendent of Thomas Jefferson, and a decorated D-Day veteran came down for his third visit with a C-n-C in Greeneville. Melodie Daniels and her crew, all DVF members, came as well. Ivan Daniels the state president of C.A.R. brought Susan a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers.
Susan briefly addressed the group and following some great food and fellowship, Melodie suggested we take Susan on a downtown walking tour. Since the dean of downtown walking tours, Wilhelmina Williams was there I asked her to lead it. She said she would defer to the County Historian on this one.
We walked down North Main Street to Cumberland Presbyterian Church and talked there for while before moving up the street to the Dickson-Williams Mansion. Melodie wanted Susan to see the General Morgan Inn since she is planning the Tennessee C.A.R. conference there next spring. It will be a biggie for Greeneville as this conference has traditionally been held in the Nashville area and draws folks from across the state and region. While Ivan Daniels is serving as state president, Melodie is the senior state president and yours truly is senior state chaplain. I will note it is rare for a parent and child to hold these positions at the same time.
From the GMI we walked up to the Capitol Theatre where we talked about it, along with Davy Crockett, Andrew Johnson, and the courthouse across the street. Susan heard about the State of Franklin and John Sevier. We stayed mostly in the colonial period since Susan is from you-know-where. I did mention the two markers on the courthouse lawn in addition to the John Sevier marker placed by DAR in 1917.
As we made our way back up Main Street we talked about more local history as well as other organizations and activities. Susan took a selfie of us she posted on her Facebook page. She was impressed with the new Walters-State building. I told her it is the Greeneville Citadel and since the wall hasn’t been finished, if we are attacked from the west, we are in trouble.
As the reception concluded some of the guests told Susan she had to visit my house. She said it was on her radar and they planned to do just that before going on to Knoxville. Unfortunately, I had packed up a lot of my Valley Forge “Stuff” but there was plenty to see. Susan kept saying that she wanted one thing, one little souvenir. I knew she was joking, but I pulled out a blue George Washington plate and gave it to her as a memento of her visit to Greeneville, and the Tennessee Brigade.
Susan is not seeking a second term as C-n-C since taking on additional roles in DAR. It has been great working with her these past four years, and I am glad she kept the tradition of visiting East Tennessee alive.
There is the annual history timeline event at Rocky Mount above Johnson City this weekend, check that out it you can. Soon, I will be in Valley Forge and Philadelphia trailing the past in one of my favorite stomping grounds as we continue to trail the past together.