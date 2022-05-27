I know I have written about celebrating Memorial Day in the past and will likely repeat myself here. This is traditionally the holiday that kicks off the summer season, notably the grilling season. While it is easy to get caught up in travel and fun, between barbecues and pool parties, it’s sometimes easy to lose sight of the true meaning behind the Memorial Day holiday. It’s far more than an extra day off work.
The television will be filled with patriotic and war movies. The History Channel is featuring two nights of Teddy Roosevelt. John Wayne always shows up on Memorial Day winning the day somewhere.
With $5 gas around the corner, well, you might want to revisit my “staycation” article. I am not one to preach to the choir. I haven’t heeded my own advice either. It is now costing me $40 more to fill up my SUV than it did a couple years ago. That’s half a hotel room and a book or two in a gift shop.
We have become so used to being mobile that we expect to go when we want to go. Now the gas card says no!
The May 29, 1962, issue of The Greeneville Sun has a front page article “Here’s How Memorial Day Originated.” The article relates that “On a Spring Day in 1865 somewhere in the Civil War-ravaged South, a small group of women and children walked into a field and placed flowers on the fresh graves of their fathers, husbands and sons.” Actually, it was earlier in the war, 1863, and some sources say Alabama and some Mississippi, likely both. They were Southern women honoring dead Southerners, yes Confederates.
Realizing a mother’s love was universal, the Southern Ladies began decorating the graves of Union soldiers, recognizing that mothers in the North felt the same pain of loss and remembrance. As they placed flowers on these Union soldiers’ graves, they hoped that mothers in the north would likewise honor their sons buried in their soil.
The Sun article continued, “Historians believe northern occupation troops, moving southward in April and May 1865 observed communities decorating Confederate graves and relayed the word back home. The graves of federal soldiers buried in the South were also decorated and remembered. Like gunfire echoing across the valley, word spread, and the act was repeated-first in neighboring communities and then into the North.” Yes, those mothers in the north honored the sons of Southern mothers on what became known as Decoration Day.
Carbondale, Illinois, claims to have held the first official “Decoration Day” in 1866, a full two years before it was officially a holiday. There are a couple other cities up north that claim to be the first. Then towns in South Carolina, Alabama and Mississippi stake their claim, as well. In 1966 the federal government declared Waterloo, New York, the official birthplace of Memorial Day. If the government says it’s so, it must be.
Waterloo — which first celebrated the day on May 5, 1866 — was chosen because it hosted an annual, community-wide event, during which businesses closed and residents decorated the graves of soldiers with flowers and flags. See there Carbondale, Illinois, you just didn’t throw a big enough celebration.
On May 5, 1868, Gen. John A. “Black Jack” Logan issued an order to the newly organized Union veterans order, The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) that “The 30th Day of May is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country in the late rebellion and whose bodies now lie in every city, Village, and hamlet churchyard in the land.” Logan also ordered that “when coming upon the grave of a Confederate veteran without flowers that it too should be decorated.”
The first national Decoration Day was held at Arlington National Cemetery, which also has a claim to being first. U.S. General James Garfield (future U.S. President) made a speech during the Arlington celebration while 5,000 participants decorated the graves of the 20,000 Union and Confederate Civil War soldiers buried there.
Many Northern states held similar commemorative events and reprised the tradition in subsequent years; by 1890 each one had made Decoration Day an official state holiday. Southern states, on the other hand, continued to honor their dead on separate days until after World War I. Currently nine Southern States still hold a separate “Confederate Memorial Day” to honor their sons who served in the Civil War.
While Decoration Day honored those killed in the Civil War, the Spanish American War, and then World War I saw the numbers of dead veterans grow. Decoration Day would evolve into Memorial Day commemorating American military personnel who died in all wars, also including those mentioned as well as World War II, The Vietnam War, The Korean War, and our most recent conflicts.
Memorial Day continued to be observed on May 30, the date General Logan had selected for the first Decoration Day. But in 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May to create a three-day weekend for federal employees. The change went into effect in 1971. The same law also declared Memorial Day a federal holiday. Now you know why we get the day off work.
In 2000 President Bill Clinton signed an act asking all Americans to pause at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day to observe a National Moment of Remembrance. This show of solidarity reflects the nation’s strong ties to our war dead and veterans of all conflicts who sacrificed so much for our freedom. Many groups use this time as a time of prayer. A little prayer never hurts.
The president of the United States requests on Memorial Day that all the 50 state governors along with the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico direct the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff until noon on Memorial Day on all buildings, grounds, and naval vessels. U.S. citizens are also asked to fly their flags at half-staff until noon on Monday.
One sacred tradition of Memorial Day is that the president places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider. For decades, presidents have visited the revered site to pay tribute to all who died fighting for our country. In addition to laying the wreath, the president delivers an address to those in the amphitheater.
In 1960, The Sun carried a May 30 (Memorial Day) article by New York columnist Hal Boyle. It was titled: “Loneliest Man in the Land is One Who has No One to Remember on Memorial Day.” He wrote of what to tell a child who asks, “What is Memorial Day?” “Perhaps the best answer you can give is to say, Memorial Day is the day when everyone anyone ever knew is alive and nobody is dead.” That’s weird, right? He goes on to explain, “The dead have far more power over our lives than we ordinarily realize. We read dead men’s books, sing dead men’s songs, obey dead men’s laws. Dead men taught us to sow the earth and reap the harvest. Dead men won us our perilous safety (and we honor them on this day) and to dead men we owe our finest visions of heaven.”
He continued, “Every step upward we take in life has been made possible by the sacrificial steps taken by our guardian dead.” Maybe we need to read that again. Yes, those many souls that answered their country’s call and now lie in cemeteries in every corner of our country and dot the landscape here in Greene County. They made significant contributions to this country not only on the battlefield, but to society in civilian life.
While recognizing we tend to spend the day with those closest to us, or grieving over a lost relative or neighbor, Boyle said, “But on this day I like to pick up old books and bring to life again old comrades of my spirit I never knew in the flesh.” He mentions several writers and then reflects, “It is a corruption of Memorial Day to make it a trek into sadness and self-pity. It should ideally be a shared voyage of rediscovery. For how often, when we summon up the memory of our dear dead, are we surprised to find some mystic alchemy we now understand them better and appreciate them more than when they walked daily among us!” This resonates with me, and I totally get it. The younger generations might have trouble absorbing its meaning until they reach their middle age.
Boyle concluded, “Perhaps on Memorial Day, the dead may even feel the same way toward us, the living. It well may be. Surely, if life has a perspective, death does too.”
All across the country there are community traditions with parades and veterans’ groups. There are those family traditions of barbecuing and enjoying the lake or time in the pool. It is the beginning of summer and time to be enjoyed. Yet, when I talked about staycations and taking in what we have here, this is a perfect time. The cost of that golden elixir for the automobile, gasoline, might help make the decision more palatable. Then the cost of groceries, good heavens, cookouts will be even more memorable this year.
This Memorial Day take some time to remember. Go to our own Andrew Johnson National Cemetery and walk through the rows of pristine stones. Someone’s son, daughter, husband, father, brother, or sister rests beneath them. They all made sacrifices so that we can be off work, enjoy the pool and barbecue. By all means don’t forget to thank a veteran.
Go to Old Harmony Cemetery or Oak Grove and take a moment to reflect on all those who rest there. They all contributed to our current generation in some way. This is a long weekend and please take a few minutes to honor what it was intended to observe. Put out those flags, and remember 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon, reflect, say a prayer for our country. Start new traditions and share them with family and friends, it’s all good, it is all about making memories, it’s Memorial Day. I hope to see you out honoring our veterans as we trail the past together.