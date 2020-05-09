One hundred fifty-five years ago at a place called Appomattox Courthouse, four years of fighting concluded for the Army of Northern Virginia commanded by General Robert E. Lee. It was a difficult decision for Lee to lay down arms and capitulate to Union General Grant. Lee said of it, “I would rather die a thousand deaths.”
While most view this as the end of the war, there were other armies in the field and the war went on. After Lee’s surrender at Appomattox, Confederate General Joseph E. Johnston considered the war to be over and sought terms of peace from his Union counterpoint, General William T. Sherman. The formal surrender of Johnston’s army to Sherman on April 26, 1865, was at Bennett Place near Greensboro, North Carolina.
As the news of Lee and Johnston’s surrender slowly made its way across the country, men laid down their arms and headed for whatever home they had left. Basil Duke and what remained of Morgan’s Cavalry escorted Jefferson Davis as he tried to make his escape south. The Union Cavalry caught up to them on May 10, 1865, near Irwinville, Georgia. For Davis, Duke, and the men of Morgan’s old command, the war now was over too. Along with Duke was a group of East Tennesseans under Gen. Vaughn. Those Greene County boys were among the last to surrender. Some of them would later tell that they never surrendered but were taken by a superior force.
The last significant Confederate active force to surrender was Cherokee Chief and Confederate Brigadier General Stand Watie and his Indian soldiers on June 23. The last Confederate surrender occurred on Nov. 6, 1865, when the Confederate warship CSS Shenandoah surrendered at Liverpool, England.
In 1993, the movie “Gettysburg” was released. It was an immediate sensation among history buffs. I have every issue of that movie from the original VHS box collector’s set to the more recent four-and-a-half-hour version. I have probably seen the movie a hundred times. I can recite the words before the actors. I also have the book. I even have books about the movie.
It brought to the forefront an obscure U.S. general who had all but been forgotten. Suddenly everybody was talking about Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain. He did defend Little Roundtop during the second day battle at Gettysburg but the rest of it is pure fiction. The movie was based on the book “The Killer Angels.” It is a novel based on a real event and with most characters having been real people. However, when I watch the movie, I see what is incorrect or never happened. It is Hollywoodized to the hilt.
I heard a gentleman speak who was quoting Chamberlain. One quote, “We fight here today so that other men may be free,” sounds great in the movie. Chamberlain never said it. In the movie, Chamberlain is all about fighting to free the slaves. The real Chamberlain never says any of this type of thing in his later writings. It was all about preserving the Union for him. I talked with the speaker and mentioned to him “You do know Chamberlain never said any of the quotes you attributed to him?” He told me I needed to watch “the wonderful movie Gettysburg.” I told him he needed to read Chamberlain’s books before giving any more speeches based on fiction.
As I have said before, to understand a man, read his books or letters because those don’t stray too far from his thinking. Chamberlain was a prolific writer after the war. I must admit I had never heard of Chamberlain until the movie came out, but I have now read his books.
He had been a college professor before the war, was a political appointment, and thanks to his heroics at Gettysburg, became a Medal of Honor recipient and a general. He was a man of books. He spoke Latin and quoted Shakespeare. He was not a West Point graduate, so he had to make decisions not based on a military background. That is what made him a hero.
Following the war, Chamberlain became president of Bowdoin College, a position he held for 12 years. Thanks to his war service popularity, he served four terms as governor of Maine. He served on the Gettysburg Battlefield Commission and helped plan the 50th anniversary of the battle. His failing health would not allow him to attend.
Chamberlain wrote “The Passing of the Amies: An account of the final campaign of the Army of the Potomac.” It is one of my favorite books and I have carried it to speaking engagements to read his feelings about the conquered foe. Chamberlain was a masterful writer.
Forget Gettysburg. Appomattox is the context through which I most remember Chamberlain. On the morning of April 9, Chamberlain learned that General Robert E. Lee wished to discuss terms for surrender when a Confederate staff officer approached him under a flag of truce. “Sir,” he reported to Chamberlain, “I am from Gen. Gordon. Gen. Lee desires a cessation of hostilities until he can hear from Gen. Grant as to the proposed surrender.” This would set in motion a series of events that would result in the Army of Northern Virginia, the Confederate vanguard, stacking its arms.
Grant had ridden down the lines out of reach, and nobody else had the authority to issue a secession in hostilities. U.S. Gen. Phillip Sheridan wanted no part of it, other than to keep fighting and destroy the ANV and Lee. It was U.S. Gen. Humphreys who told the messenger that he had no authority to respond to such a request.
Chamberlain wrote that Gen. Humphreys “had to warn Gen. Lee that he must retire from a position he was occupying, somewhat too trustingly, on the road not 100 yards from the head of the Second Corps column.” Humphreys likely saved Lee’s life from one of his own soldiers bent on making history.
Grant would be located and he and Lee exchanged letters and the truce was struck, the war, at least this part of it, was slowly grinding to a halt.
The next day, Chamberlain was summoned to Union headquarters where Maj. Gen. Charles Griffin informed him that he had been selected to preside over the parade of the Confederate Army as part of the formal surrender ceremony. Following the meeting of Grant and Lee on April 12, Grant rode off to Washington to report to Lincoln, and Lee to Richmond to see his ailing wife. Neither would be a part of the formal ceremonial surrender.
Nothing like this had ever taken place in the annals of history. No defeated army had ever been given such liberal terms. They were to stack their arms and go home to be good citizens once more. Leaders were not hanged or charged with treason. It was like a deadly sporting event had come to an end and everyone was friendly again.
On the 11th, all the business of the surrender had been taken care of. Soldiers had been issued their parole papers. Lee had wanted to stack arms in camp and allow the soldiers to simply walk away, but Grant had insisted on the formal surrender.
Chamberlain had a difficult task at hand. He wrote, “It was now the morning of the 12th of April. I had been ordered to have my lines formed for the ceremony at sunrise. It was a chill gray morning, depressing to the senses. But our hearts made warmth. Great memories up rose; great thoughts went forward.”
He had requested to be at the head of his old command for the surrender. He spent the time thinking back to the places they had fought, the many, many men they had lost. He said, “Men of near blood born, made nearer by bloodshed. Those facing us now, thank God the same.”
He knew that his being placed in charge bothered some other officers, and knew what had to be done. I am going to quote several passages from Chamberlain, and though it leaves out a lot of one of my favorite texts, his words are powerful not just for us today. The words helped bring a revolutionary transformation to the country. For that alone Chamberlain needs to be remembered.
“Our earnest eyes scan the busy groups on the opposite slopes, breaking camp for the last time, taking down their little shelter-tents and folding them carefully as precious things, then slowly forming ranks as the unwelcome duty. And now they move. The dusky swarms forge forward into gray column of march. On they come, with the swinging route step and swaying battle flags. In the van, the proud Confederate ensign — the great field of white with canton of star-strewn cross of blue on a field of red, the regimental battle flags with the same escutcheon following on, crowded so thick, by thinning out of men, that the whole column seemed crowned with red.
“At the right of our little group mounted beneath our flags, the red Maltese cross on a field of white, erewhile so bravely born in so many a field more crimson than itself, its mystic meaning now ruling all.
“The momentous meaning of this occasion impressed me deeply. I resolved to mark it by some token of recognition, which could be no other than a salute of arms. Well aware of the responsibility assumed, and the criticisms that would follow, as the sequel proved, nothing of that kind could move me in the least. The act could be defended, if needful, by the suggestion that such a salute was not to the cause for which the flag of the Confederacy stood, but to its going down before the flag of the Union.
“Before us in proud humiliation stood the embodiment of manhood: men whom neither toils and sufferings, nor the fact of death, nor disaster, nor hopelessness could bend from their resolve; standing before us now, thin, worn, and famished, but erect, and with eyes looking level into ours, walking memories that bound us together as no other bond; was not such manhood to be welcomed back into a Union so tested and assured?”
Grant had ordered there be no celebrations of any kind, and Chamberlain felt a deep desire to further honor the fallen foe. As the Confederate troops marched down the path between the rows of Union soldiers a bugle call went out calling the men to “Order Arms” and “Carry” the marching salute.
Gen. John Brown Gordon was given the task of surrendering the Confederates and led the column. Chamberlain recorded, “Gordon at the head of the column, riding with heavy spirit and downcast face, catches the sound of the shifting arms, looks up, and, taking the meaning, wheels superbly, making with himself and his horse one uplifted figure, with profound salutation as he drops the point of his sword to the boot toe; then facing to his own command, gives word for his successive brigades to pass us with the same position of the manual — honor answering honor.
“On our part not a sound of trumpet more, nor roll of drum; not a cheer, nor word, nor whisper of vain-glorying, nor motion of man standing again at the order, but an awed stillness rather, a breath-holding, as if it were passing of the dead.
“Lastly, reluctantly, with agony of expression, they tenderly fold their flags, battle-worn and torn, blood-stained, heart-holding colors, and them down; some frenziedly rushing from the ranks, kneeling over them, clinging to them, pressing them to their lips with burning tears. And only the Flag of the Union greets the sky.”
Chamberlain then dedicates several paragraphs to the passing army. He recognizes them by their flags and knows just who they are and where they fought. He records the battles and their bravery as the memories flooded his mind that final day of their war. He notes the numbers of those lost and their leaders, men such as Stonewall Jackson and A.P. Hill, who too were lost in the struggle.
“Now the sad great pageant — Longstreet and his men! What shall we give them for greeting that has not already been spoken in the volleys of thunder written in lines of fire on all the riverbanks of Virginia? Shall we go back to Gaines Mill and Malvern Hill? Or to the Antietam of Maryland or Gettysburg of Pennsylvania?” He writes several pages about Longstreet’s men and their heroics. My regret is I can’t quote them all.
What Chamberlain did at Appomattox, by showing compassion, honor, and respect, likely saved the country from guerrilla warfare that would have wreaked havoc on the country for years.
Chamberlain said, “There was opportunity to converse with several Confederate generals. Their bearing was, of course, serious, their spirits sad. But one certain impression was received from them all; they were ready to accept themselves and for the Confederacy any fate our government should dictate. Lincoln’s magnanimity, as Gen. Grant’s thoughtfulness, had already impressed them much.”
There are so many quotes that I would like to include but space doesn’t allow. He speaks of the new country being forged “With blood offerings.” Chamberlain’s words are powerful and one paragraph in the middle of the chapter speaks volumes and I’ll close with it.
“Forgive us, therefore, if from stern, steadfast faces eyes dimmed with tears gazed at each other across that pile of storied relics so dearly there laid down, and brothers’ hands were fain to reach across that rushing tide of memories which divided us, yet made us one forever.”