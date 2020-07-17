Over a year ago I wrote about Greeneville’s town sentinel: the Union soldiers’ monument at the courthouse. I know the standing soldier went up in 1919 but have never found a thread of information about the dedication that they most certainly would have held. That newspaper has evidently been lost to time and other area newspapers failed to carry the story. They were having their own pandemic at the time so more than likely the celebration was put off and just never happened.
The one thing I did not write about was the other marker on the courthouse lawn relevant to the Civil War. I thought I would get around to it in my own time and the timeline has been sped up due to recent events.
I was asked the history of the monument by a couple of people recently. They weren’t sure about its history and didn’t want to get it wrong. Funny thing about memorials and memory — without them we tend to forget.
In 1928, two ladies from Johnson City, Mrs. Wade Barrier and Mrs. Paul Wofford, visited Greeneville to take in the sights. Being involved in historical organizations, they wanted to experience the local history. They were disappointed in what they found. The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR, the Union Veterans) soldier monument and the John Sevier memorial in front of the courthouse was about all there was. A Morristown chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) had placed the Sevier marker prior to the soldier monument going up.
It is not known if they visited the grave of Andrew Johnson and the other Johnson sites still in their infancy, though those sites did draw some tourists. President or not, Johnson was not Greeneville’s biggest claim to fame.
The town’s most noted event in the prior 65 years had been the death of General John Hunt Morgan. The death of Morgan was and still is an oft-told mystery. He was a famous cavalier who should have lived to a ripe old age, but it was not to be. He put Greeneville on the tourism maps.
The ladies found plenty of local folks who could share their stories, but nothing in bronze or stone that told the story to the visitor. The “historic” town of Greeneville was missing any markings of the history.
They dropped by the offices of The Greeneville Democrat-Sun, where they enjoyed a visit with two ladies they knew from regional DAR and other ladies organizations, Edith O’Keefe Susong and her mother, Quincy Marshall O’Keefe. Here they shared their disappointment in finding little visual reminders of the history in a town with such an eventful past.
Mrs. O’Keefe shared with them that she had just recently written about a similar encounter with a lady from Knoxville who explained that she had often been a visitor to Greeneville as a youth. She expressed her disappointment when she had brought her children to see “the lovely old town.” Mrs. O’Keefe wrote about this in a column titled “Remembered Faces” in the May 5, 1928, edition of The Democrat-Sun. O’Keefe related that she explained to the lady that Greeneville was a growing town and that “the march of progress destroyed much beauty in its path.” O’Keefe continued “she was inconsolable and bemoaned the destruction of the most beautiful town in Tennessee.”
It is interesting to note that Mrs. Susong’s future son-in-law, John M. Jones, would later be a leader in historic preservation and restoration in Greeneville and the surrounding area.
Mrs. Wofford and Mrs. Barrier were also members of the United Daughters of the Confederacy based on the honorable service of their fathers. During their 1928 district meeting held in Elizabethton they suggested marking the spot where Morgan fell in Greeneville. At their state meeting in Chattanooga in 1929 it was voted to install a memorial marker. The plan was to place it as close to where Morgan actually fell as possible. Finding the town had covered over that spot they looked for another location. The Greene County Court (today’s County Commission) granted permission for it to be placed on the courthouse square.
Through the efforts of Mrs. Eugene Monday, a shaft of fine Tennessee gray marble was donated by the Gray Eagle Marble Co. of Knoxville. The wording was provided by one of my favorite Tennessee historians, Judge Samuel Cole Williams. Williams knew more and did more to preserve Tennessee history than anyone else.
The Morgan stone was dedicated May 10, 1932, just shy of 68 years after Morgan’s death. It was presented to the county by Mrs. Monday and accepted by court clerk H.F. Davis, representing Judge Maupin and the county court.
There was a parade and much pageantry. A “Pageant of Flags” was presented with Mrs. Fred Greer giving an “eloquent tribute” to each as it passed by. The American Flag was carried by Miss Alice LaRue, the Tennessee State Flag by Miss Elizabeth Wilson, the Confederate Flag by Miss Arnold Susong, and the American Legion Flag by the Rev. Amick of Newport.
At the beginning of the program, five Confederate veterans were presented by Mrs. Barrier: General Julius F. Howell of Bristol, James Gray and Peter Boring of Jonesborough, James T. Graves of Morristown, and J.A. Milhorn of Sullivan County, who had been a member of Morgan’s command. Howell was the national commander of the United Confederate Veterans (UVC), and he and actress Mary Pickford were big buddies. His coming to Greeneville was a great honor for the town and brought national recognition to the ceremony.
It was also supported by the surviving Greene County chapters of the Grand Army of the Republic. John Gray, now 84, who was instrumental in getting the GAR marker, who had also ridden into Greeneville with the 13th Tennessee Cavalry U.S. the morning Morgan was killed, saluted his former foes. Gray, now frail, would only live three more months. Gray was always proud that he was a part of “getting Morgan,” but he did not care for Andrew Campbell and the manner of Morgan’s death.
Sadly, all Greene County members of the 12th Tennessee Cavalry CSA who had been part of Morgan’s Men were gone, but their sons and grandsons were there.
The keynote address was delivered by Edith O’Keefe Susong. Mrs. Susong was not a member of the UDC. There is no evidence she was involved in the memorial to General Morgan being placed in Greeneville. However, I have little doubt that she was to some extent. It was the right thing to do. John Gray, though feeble, had great respect for his fellow veterans, and he was there because it was the right thing to do.
Speaking to those gathered, Mrs. Susong related, “In speaking of the gallant leaders developed by the war, none outshone Gen. John H. Morgan, whose contribution to the Confederacy was as valuable as it was picturesque. Under his leadership ‘Morgan’s Men’ became the terror of the border states and made life possible for the Southern sympathizers living in those sections loyal to the Union, also making existence a nightmare for terror organizations such as the ‘Hundred Day Men’ who had been preying on the defenseless families of Southern soldiers.”
In conclusion, Mrs. Susong said, “This marker is erected in commemoration of the spot on which the great leader died. Citizens of this community welcome the memorial as an integral part of a stainless record which is their common heritage.” This marker was placed because of generous contributions from the community. There were several contributions from Kentucky including the Morgan’s Men Association.
I especially appreciate Mrs. Susong referring to this as our “common heritage.” Like it or not, Morgan died here and it is forever a part of our story. Like it or not, Civil War history is still recognized as the largest tourist draw. Take away those tourist dollars and other things start to go away too. Having the two monuments on the courthouse lawn has only added to the charm of the community and attracted tourism. It is a reflection of our history and our coming together as one.
Morgan was neutral at the beginning of the war and held pro-Union leanings. Ever wonder what happened to change his mind, driving him into the Confederate Army in late 1861? Ever wonder why pro-Union Kentucky became solidly pro-Confederate after the war?
In the Saturday, April 18, 1981, edition of The Greeneville Sun Weekender, Alex Jones, whose mother and grandmother were part of the dedication program, wrote about “The Morgan Monument Mystery.” He had bought into the stories about it just appearing one night it seemed, which were not true, and it never disappeared and then reappeared either. Was this just intriguing journalism adding to local lore?
He wrote that Richard Jeffers estimated in 1981 the cost of the Union soldier would be about $60,000. I was involved in placing a bronze statue of General Nathanael Greene in Valley Forge four years ago and the cost was $120,000 for the life-sized statue alone. Our GAR statue and pedestal with its raised round lettering would be cost prohibitive to replace today. These 100-year-old monuments to our veterans of a bygone era are truly an art form.
When I read the Jones article, I immediately recognized all the falsehoods which he eventually gets around to addressing in the last paragraph. One gentleman quoted as having a lot to do with the monument, it seems, actually wasn’t involved at all.
Mr. Jones quotes his grandmother’s speech, “In this company today we are descendants of those who wore the Gray and those who wore the Blue. So far as we of this generation are concerned, the debt either way is wiped off the slate. We are friends, loyal citizens of our common country.
“Although my grandfathers were Confederate soldiers and the memory of their valor in arms and their devotion to the Lost Cause are very precious to me, I am thankful the Confederacy was defeated. I give heartfelt consent to the doctrine that the ‘Union is one and indivisible.’ That this is the attitude of the descendants of the Confederacy. There are no more patriotic citizens.”
Jones concluded his article, “Was the Morgan Monument ever stolen? We have found no evidence that it was, though there were many who had heard the story … or something about how the Morgan monument had appeared under mysterious circumstances.” He concludes, “The mystery then becomes: How did such a story get started? And how did it become so widely believed? That mystery will be much more difficult to solve.”
That answer is simple. Those old men in their overalls whittling and spitting tobacco juice as they sat on the benches in front of the courthouse used to share those tales with anyone that would listen. I heard these stories from them. They told that there was gold under the Morgan stone, that the Union monument was full of Confederate money. They told about the Union soldier climbing down off the pedestal and walking around town at night. There was always something being told to draw attention, and this one took on a life of its own.
These markers are there because an aging generation, who had suffered much, wanted to honor their own and to see their memory preserved. They literally saved pennies and dimes to make these gifts to the community possible.
A local gentleman asked recently if the Morgan marker is a Confederate or Union memorial? He said he thought it was a Union monument since the Union killed Morgan. I told him, “It is what it is to the beholder.” Is that not art?
It is a reminder of a time when the world as they knew it was torn apart. It is a reminder that men who had once been in conflict with each other stood together and honored the fallen. It is a reminder that the children and grandchildren of that bygone era once stood together in reverence. It is a reminder that they were all Americans. They may not have agreed about the past or on current events, but they could come together in a spirit of unity. It was all about “our common heritage.”