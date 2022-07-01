Last week, I left us as we approached Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. We arrived at the hotel about 4:30 and after checking in made our way to the park. It was our first visit in three years due to COVID. The newly renovated visitors center was closed, but the park was open.
We followed the auto-tour trail finding not much has changed since our last visit. Caroline and George wanted to visit the marker where their ancestor Pvt. William Faulkner spent the winter under the command of Major General Anthony Wayne. We stopped at the stone marker and got a photo of them pointing to their ancestor’s regiment.
That evening, we joined in with the other Encampment attendees at the hotel for a member reception. Although Thursday was a fun filled day, I am going to fast-forward to Friday. We’ll come back later, but with the July 4th Independence Day holiday coming up Monday I wanted to visit Philadelphia today.
At 8 a.m. Friday morning we boarded two buses for a day visiting Philadelphia. Philly is the birthplace of Liberty, the cradle of our democracy. Philadelphia is no quick visit; a couple of weeks here would still not be enough and that is only in the old part of the city.
With Independence Day coming soon, I decided to wear colonial attire for the day as I would be walking the same cobblestone streets where our founding fathers trod. I have been there in suit and tie, mostly shorts and a T-shirt, but never three layers of wool in the June heat. I was dressed as they were in 1776 while walking those same streets, sweltering in meetings with windows closed and no air conditioning.
Our buses dropped us off at the Museum of the American Revolution (MAR). MAR opened in 2016 and the new building occupies the area that once housed the liberty bell center. MAR had originally been planned to be in the Valley Forge National Historic Park in the lower parking lot. Plans fell apart as there were disagreements with the Valley Forge Historical Society that owned much of the artifacts. This resulted in them purchasing a 72-acre tract just across the river from the national park. It was within park boundaries, but was private property owned by the Catholic Diocese of Philadelphia.
This was where Nathanael Greene located his quartermaster corps in 1778. Their plan called for a museum, hotel, strip mall, restaurants, bike and walking trails. Needless to say, this “dueling park” plan met with a lot of stiff opposition. Being the Commander in Chief of the Society of the Descendents of Washington’s Army at Valley Forge at the time, I was heavily involved with the park, the park alliance, and others in fighting this move. There were a lot of back and fourths, a lot of phone calls, but a suitable resolution did come.
Caroline and I went to Valley Forge for a July hearing when Don Namoli informed me a deal had been struck and all would be well. The park service had agreed to “trade” the Liberty Bell Center property just a block from Independence Hall for the 72 acres at Valley Forge. It became known as “the great land swap” and I was one of the VIPS invited to Philadelphia to witness the event.
In 2009 I took a group to Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, to meet with MAR as a sort of peace treaty. This group included Gary and Becky Randles of Greeneville. Scott Stephenson was the curator at that time and met with us. We made Scott an honorary lifetime member of DVF that day. Scott showed us many of the artifacts they had in storage. It was an incredible collection of Americana with a lot of items having belonged to George Washington.
I must say that much of the collection that MAR has today was the result of the workings of one man, W. Herbert Burk, a minister who brought a group of Boy Scouts from Phoenixville to visit Valley Forge in 1902. He was disappointed in what he found. He asked the church to allow him to purchase property to build a memorial to George Washington. His plan was to build a wayside chapel, with a much larger national cathedral nearby to rival those found in Europe.
Burk’s work would lead to the Washington Memorial Chapel we know today. He also founded the Valley Forge Historical Society and the Museum of the American Revolution at Valley Forge which is now MAR. Burk scoured the countryside for artifacts for his museum. The “star” of the collection is the marquee tent used by George Washington during the revolution.
Burk bought the tent for $5,000 from Mary Custis Lee, daughter of Robert E. Lee. She asked that the money be given to the Confederate Widows Home in Richmond, Virginia. Burk enlisted school children to save their pennies to help pay for the tent. Burk however, was never fully able to pay for the tent. It was on display for a number of years in the visitors center at Valley Forge Park.
Burk also obtained the marquee flag of 13 stars used by Washington throughout the war. Washington had 13 camp cups he had made by a silversmith in Philadelphia from silver dollars. These were used throughout the war, and Burk had them in his collection.
Another item is the “March in of the Army at Valley Forge” a painting by William B. Trego. Burk had managed to snare this gem also. Scott Stephenson called me in 2012 asking if I could help raise the $5,000 needed to clean the painting. I called then C-n-C Marion Lane and within 10 minutes DVF was funding the cleaning.
Unfortunately, Burk’s national cathedral was never built. I like to take folks down into the woods to show them the massive cornerstone that was laid in 1930. Burk’s death in 1932 and the Great Depression permanently sidelined his dreams. The historical society, the chapel, and the museum he held together as a cohesive unit began to unravel. It would be almost a century before his dream of a national Revolutionary Museum would come to fruition. It would not be in Valley Forge as he wished, but I think a more suitable location, in the heart of the old city of Philadelphia.
It was in Philadelphia that Dr. Benjamin Rush wrote that “God’s new chosen people face their own red sea.” His red sea of course was the red sea of British troops. Two-hundred-forty years later the Museum of the American Revolution would too cross its own red sea, funding, and time to become a reality.
In 2018 MAR, in conjunction with Colonial Williamsburg, proposed to make an exact replica of Washington’s marquee tent. Rick Abbott, who was DVF C-n-C at the time, proposed we collect the $10,000 needed for the project as contributions and sponsor the tent. This we did. Last year MAR asked if we would be interested in donating another $10,000 to sponsor a display of Trego’s work. This again was realized by donations.
I am a charter member of MAR and reluctantly turned down an opportunity to serve on their board, recommending instead Marion Lane. As the final rafter went up, I was one of those invited to come to Philly and sign that rafter before it was lifted into place. I therefore feel a special connection with MAR. As the doors opened for the first time I was invited to be there, but due to work conflicts I could not make the trip. Some of our local Overmountain Men led by Steve Ricker and Dalton Wade made the trip and marched in the historic parade.
Now we have come through a pandemic that has kept us away from Philadelphia, Valley Forge and MAR. It was a time to renew old acquaintances with people and places. Entering the doors of MAR were nine Tennesseans, including, George, Caroline, me, as well as Beverly, Wilhelmina, Dick, and Susan Williams. Greene County, along with Andrew and Barbara Susong, were well represented by their descendants on this day.
Our group climbed the stairs for a photo before we began our time at MAR. Revisiting the exhibits at MAR was a treat, and as usual, I probably went through too fast. I have been here three times before and have taken photos of every corner. I purchased two books about the museum and its exhibits to help me with study later.
One of the most fascinating temporary exhibits for me was the Don Troiani “Paintings of the Revolutionary War” in the special exhibitions room of the museum. Anyone who is student of the Civil War or the Revolution is familiar with the paintings of Troiani. Since photography did not exist at the time, Troiani through exhaustive research gives us a glimpse of what the war looked like. More than 45 of his paintings are on display as part of the museum’s current special exhibition, “Liberty: Don Troiani’s Paintings of the Revolutionary War,” his first major museum exhibition. The artist and the museum have published a book by the same title. I have this in my library.
I was excited to find my favorite Troiani painting, “Kings Mountain,” displayed. While not on display at the museum, Troiani also painted “Colonel Cleveland’s War Prize, King’s Mountain, 1780.” This painting was exhibited at the unveiling of the Col. Cleveland statue in Cleveland, Tennessee, a few years back. It was a funny thing, but Scott Stephenson was in Cleveland for the two dedications and asked about me. People kept telling me “some man” was asking if I was there. Since they did not know him, they wouldn’t tell him if I was there. I was surprised to see the mystery man was Scott!
At 11:30 we all gathered in the theater to see the cornerstone of MAR, the marquee tent. This was a special, just for DVF only presentation. The lights dim, with a program about the tent flashing on the screen for about 12 minutes. Then the screen lifts and there is the tent. No photography is allowed, of course.
Following the program Scott Stephenson, now the president and CEO of MAR, came in and talked with us. Susan Meer presented him a facsimile check representing the $10,000 donation for the marquee. Scott then said that he was going to do something for us he has never done and allow us to take photos of the marquee. It was a magical moment for sure.
We then gathered at the Trego exhibit where Susan again presented a facsimile check for the $10,000 for the Trego exhibit. I posed for a photo with Scott and Susan, then grabbed the check, trying to take it from Scott. We did this in 2012 and I thought it was fun we could play again.
MAR has a large hall on the top floor with a view of the surrounding historical city. There they hosted us for a box lunch and a time for more fellowship. Each of us was given a small, framed copy of the Trego painting.
Following lunch, we along with the Williams headed over to the Second Bank of the United States Portrait Gallery to visit the Peale Portrait collection. Sadly, they were temporarily closed for renovations.
Next stop was Independence Hall. It is an inspiring stop to visit the place where world changing history was made. Visiting the liberty bell also has that same “chill-bump” feeling. Nearby is Benjamin Franklin’s printshop, Franklin’s post office, Betsy Ross home, Christ Church, and so many other things to see and do. As I said, it’s a week at best to take in old town Philly. I even visited at a barber shop with vintage motorcycles displayed.
One of our favorite stops when in Philly is the Curtis Publishing Company to see the Tiffany Glass Mural “The Dream Garden.” The mural is 15 by 49 feet made up of 100,000 pieces of glass in over 260 color tones, making it the largest Tiffany piece in the world.
Our next stop was just down the street, Washington Square Park. This is the location of the tomb of the unknown Revolutionary War Soldier (one of them anyway). It is also another location of one of the Houdon statues of George Washington mentioned last week. More than 1,300 free, enslaved, native Americans and soldiers are believed to be buried here.
We headed back to the museum where George wanted to tour some more and I wanted to visit the gift shop again. Caroline and I did take a break in Ben Franklin’s Ice Cream Shop. Ben had good taste in many things, with ice cream being one. Thanks Ben!
Caroline caught a picture of me in front of Independence Hall in colonial attire. It sums up the entire day for me. It was fun, educational, enlightening, emotional — it was a great time to be an American, it was a great time with friends. It was a time to honor and remember our ancestors of all races and colors who helped to give us this great country. MAR is simply an awesome stop in an awesome city in an awesome country.
Monday will mark the 246th year since those signers in that hall gave us our independence. You can bet that this week I watched “1776.” I highly recommend it. It, too, is educational with some fun thrown in. I hope to see everyone out as we celebrate this special time in our country’s history. Remember, I am not the one dressed funny as we trail the past, you are! Happy Fourth!