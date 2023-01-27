Last June I wrote about the “Art of Storytelling.” Storytelling is defined as “the interactive art of using words and actions to reveal the elements and images of a story while encouraging the listener’s imagination.” Like anything else we participate in, the more practice one puts in, the better they become.
As my good friend David Doan says, we are “painting a picture in the minds of listeners.” Much like local artists Joe Kilday, David June, or Caroline Blanks, we must choose the proper brush, colors, texture, canvas, etc. It takes, however, some natural talent either way in which one chooses to paint that picture. I could argue that one just needs to be able to talk in front of a group and possess the desire to learn, then go out and paint that picture for the audience. However, the devil comes in the details.
Last May we were at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough. The National Park Service (NPS) and the Overmountain Victory Trail Association (OVTA) brought in renowned “teaching artist” Darci Tucker. Darci is a longtime teacher of interpreters at Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia.
Her brochure says she “brings history to life by telling the stories of people who lived it.” In addition to her duties at Colonial Williamsburg, it says, “Darci performs at schools, conferences and festivals. She trains teachers and museum professionals. She portrays people from many different eras of American history, and she literally wrote the book on how to portray historical people.”
This past weekend, the NPS and OVTA again brought Darci Tucker to the Southern Campaigns theater of the American Revolution to work with us want-to-be story tellers. I am speaking of myself, of course, as everyone else, especially the youngsters, in our group seems to have already mastered the craft.
The seminar this session was held at the visitors center in Gaffney, South Carolina. Gaffney is one of my favorites of all those lovely small Carolina towns. I have been there so many times I know my way around about as well as in Greeneville.
I was all in to join in the seminar again even though I am an outsider as far as the talent level. I have been around the OVTA group for years, so it is always that family feel when we are together. Caroline Blanks made the trip with me to be a part of the learning experience.
Since we both worked on Friday, we did not arrive at the hotel of choice for the group, Sleep Inn, until about 8 p.m. Steve Ricker was out front in the cold serving as the official greeter. It was not long until the Daniels crew came rolling in. Melodie had texted me when we were near Marshall, North Carolina, to see if we had left yet, and to let us know they were just getting on the road, too.
As everyone had eaten except us, Caroline and I decided to go in search of dinner. We landed at Daddy Joe’s Beach House BBQ & Grill. As the name suggests it was another of those Carolina fun places to stop in and enjoy some excellent cooking. Brunswick stew, onion rings and blackened chicken salad was it for me. Caroline went with the flounder, and I mention the menu items because they were exceptionally good and the helpings huge!
Later we enjoyed a nice gathering with the Daniels crew and Steve in the hotel lobby. Steve was cutting up a bit and maybe I was too, well we all were. The lobby was decorated for Valentines with a white tree, I imagine left over from that most recent holiday I wrote about several times. It had red lights and tinsel. Steve told us the story of the OVT as Karl Childers, “This here feller, Patrick Ferguson, sent this here threat across the mountain …” which had me about rolling in the floor.
Something I found interesting was a big sign near the front desk that read, “Kissing Booth 25 Cents.” I told Steve I needed to check that out. I meandered over to the desk and asked the young lady if the kissing booth was open? Steve told me to tell her that I had a pocket full of quarters, which I did. The attractive young lady, whom we later learned was from Columbia, told me the girl who handled the kissing booth was out for the evening. She added, “it’s mono,” laughing.
Saturday morning, we were up early, and the dining area of the hotel looked like an East Tennessee family reunion. We were having a good time catching up while enjoying coffee, sausage and gravy biscuits, and some fine bacon. All that I should not be eating. Darci was staying at there as well and joined in on the breakfast revelry.
The excitement of the morning was when a manager dropped a crockpot of sausage gravy. I was thinking that I would be trying to save that! Steve was thinking along the same lines and added “if you get something crunchy, spit it out.”
I must add that our Sunday morning breakfast experience included more entertainment. The Columbian girl and a couple others opened the outside doors where it was cold and raining and began dancing around waving towels above their heads. It was like one of those football games, or where a bird had got in the house. Our Columbian friend told us the kitchen had smoked up from frying all the sausage and “if it sets off the alarm, the fire department comes.” Instead of morning dance entertainment, they were just trying to clear out the smoke.
The arrival of 9 a.m. found us all shifted to the Gaffney Visitors Center & Art Gallery. It is a 1913 Federal Post Office building designed by James Knox Taylor. The meeting room has panels on the walls reflecting the rich Revolutionary heritage of the area, its events and people. Our host was LeighAnn King Moon, a longtime friend and supporter of OVTA and local history.
The floor has always been one of my favorites, with a map of the county covering the entire floor with towns, roads, and important events in a lettered key. So, if you are wondering what happened at “H” then the key is also on the floor just inside the doors.
Darci began the program by asking how many had been in the Jonesborough session. The group was about half and half. She said that she would start from the beginning which would be a review for some of us. She started by giving three character presentations. The first was a lady, Jane Walker, whose father had died when she was 18 and left her with a farm. She married a gentleman who slowly gambled all the property away, finally losing the house. He then joins the army and she with children and no place to live became army camp followers.
Her husband was wounded and died, leaving them unwelcome to follow the army and again homeless. She was able to find employment for her and her children at a nearby boarding house. This one had not been a part of the Jonesborough presentation.
Darci then removed a layer of clothing and changed caps to become Elizabeth Thompson, a lady living in Charleston, South Carolina, whose husband had been tarred and feathered and run out of the country for being loyal to the crown. She was left behind to sell the store and merchandise before joining him in England.
Dari again turned her back as her skirt dropped to the floor, a waistcoat was added as was a hunting frock and hat to become a young man. It was not a young man at all, but Deborah Sampson, who had disguised herself and joined the army as a man.
Darci’s ability to transform herself into a different character and tell their story in such a compelling and believable way is simply remarkable.
She asked if any of us wanted to give a brief presentation for her and the group to evaluate. Tom Vaughn went first with a follow up of his Evan Shelby presentation from a year ago. Tom always does a great job with this interpretation.
Tom mentioned “Wolfe Hills,” to which one gentleman asked where is that? I of course knew it was Abingdon, Virginia. Sometimes we forget that things that register with us, may be foreign to a listener. So if someone says they have been to “Buffalo” I know they are talking about Johnson City. Long Island or Fort Patrick Henry is Kingsport. Kings Meadows or Shelby’s Fort is Bristol. Jonesborough, well, it’s always been Jonesborough except when it was Jonesboro.
Others, including Mark Anthony, gave other “side stories” about individuals associated with the 1780 march to Kings Mountain. Mark talked about his ancestor finding his brother-in-law on the mountain seriously wounded. He said he told his brother-in-law, “let your friends care for you now,” and left him bleeding from his bullet wound.
When he arrived home his wife asked if he had seen her brother, he told her, “Yea, and I left him to die.” No doubt the Revolutionary war was indeed a “Civil War.” There are a lot of interesting side stories in any situation and family.
Ivan Daniels shared 15-year-old James Sevier’s story as he was left to hold the horses as the militia advanced on Kings Mountain. James’ story included the false news that John Sevier, his father, had been killed, and the wounding of his Uncle Robert. James was bringing Robert home when he died.
Cohen Daniels shared another young man’s experience hearing Samuel Doak’s famous sermon and prayer delivered to the Overmountain Men before they left Sycamore Shoals on the march to Kings Mountain. The fact this youngster can recite the entire thing mesmerizes me.
Darci went though some of the vital steps of storytelling including preparation-preparation-preparation. You must know your character inside and out, every detail. Even if your character is fictional, one must know the era, the language, what motivated them to act as they did. Those three “p’s” above equal homework-homework-homework.
Darci wrote S-C-R-I-P-T on the board and discussed each letter, Subject, Character, Research, Imagination, Preparation, Tell the story.
At the end of Saturdays sessions, Caroline and I headed a block away to an antique shop I frequent when in Gaffney. Caroline wanted to visit my favorite nearby place, The Liberty Cigar & Coffee shop. I will tell you, there is nothing on earth more heavenly than the smell of expensive cigars and fresh coffee mingling together … trust me. Next, all of us gathered at “Pete’s” another local favorite to dine together and cut up some more. Caroline remarked that we were a fun bunch that liked to eat. Truthfully, we are a lot better fed than the original Overmountain Men, and a lot more fun.
Speaking of food, LeighAnn provided a variety of biscuits and plenty of coffee in the mornings. Both days she had Firehouse subs cater lunch. So yes Caroline, we are an eating bunch. It takes a lot of calories to properly tell a story. Yes, we had two breakfasts each morning. I probably consumed more salt in those two days than in the past year.
On Sunday, everyone had five minutes to tell a story, which was our assignment from the day before. Darci critiqued each one and allowed for comments or questions from each of us. It was a chance to learn from experience in an educational atmosphere with a master of the craft.
Darci covered research sites as well as eighteenth century vocabulary. If you are going to walk the walk, you must talk the talk! Which brings us back to the beginning, practice-practice-practice, that is after research-research-research and of course preparation-preparation-preparation.
One thing we didn’t cover since this was a storytelling workshop is that if you are going to walk the walk and talk the talk, well, being properly attired to the era of your portrayal is key to a successful presentation. More importantly, properly attired to fit the character of your portrayal.
Not only did we continue to learn and grow in the art of storytelling, Darci got a good dose of Revolutionary history with a southern perspective. Yes Darci, the war was fought in the south too. So, let’s pull up a stool and share some stories as we continue to trail the past together.