Writing about the disappearance of local and regional cemeteries I realized that I was leaving some out. I knew there would be others added to the list, but I must say that I was overwhelmed by the response.
While shockingly, not everyone reads The Greeneville Sun, the link on my Facebook page drew instant attention.
No sooner had the Saturday paper arrived than Caroline reminded me about the Peter Fine Cemetery in Newport. I visited this cemetery with Caroline and George Blanks several years back. It sits on a hill near the highway overlooking the river. Peter Fine was one of the founders of Newport and was a friend and served in the militia under John Sevier. Fine is an ancestor of the Blanks.
When we visited this cemetery, it was in bad shape with fallen trees and brush covering much of the area. Fine has a military stone and is close to the edge of the cemetery. George had tried to find a Boy Scout troop and sought help from the historic society to help clean the cemetery and keep it up. George said there was no interest shown to his pleas.
According to the history of Newport, “There were numerous reasons why Newport was selected to be the first county seat, but none greater than an early settler named Peter Fine who operated a ferry across the river near present day Newport. This was important because without the ferry, the economic stability of the fledgling town would have been sparse at best, if at all. Both John Gilliland and Peter Fine were active in organizing the state of Franklin. They were also Revolutionary War soldiers and Indian fighters. Both Gilliland and Fine resided in Newport until their deaths.”
George said a road has been cut to the top of the hill where the cemetery is, apparently taking some of the graves. Fine’s grave has remained untouched, however.
While we are in Cocke County, the Yett Cemetery in Parrottsville is where the founder of Parrottsville, John Parrott is buried. Parrott’s grave marker on Find-a-Grave shows a military stone which identifies him as being in the Virginia Continental Line during the Revolutionary War. He is the founder of Parrottsville since he was said to have been the first settler to build a home in the area. He also served about 1785 as “the Justice of the Peace in the area where he had settled.”
I mention this one because I have never been able to find it. I asked a guy I worked with once, who lived within a mile of where it is supposed to be if he could find it for me. He tried and could not locate it, and folks he talked to were of no help.
A couple ladies came to the recent Greene County Genealogical Society meeting who are caring for an old, almost forgotten cemetery at Caney Branch. I have never found this one either, but I will.
AncestryDNA identified Griffith Rutherford as one of my ancestors. He is a big man with a county and town in North Carolina named for him and Rutherford County, Tennessee, home of Murfreesboro named for him as well. He was the leader of a large expedition against the Cherokee during their uprising of 1776. There are historical markers dedicated to him across both states. Murfreesboro has a large monument dedicated to him. The Rutherford Trace in North Carolina is named for him.
So according to DNA, I am a descendant, on my dad’s side of the house, of a Revolutionary War general. During his lifetime Griffith Rutherford faithfully served the British as a captain in the French and Indian War, and a general of North Carolina Militia in the revolution, he served as a representative for North Carolina and for the Southwest Territory being appointed by President Washington. It is said, “he devoted his life to Tennessee.”
I could write an entire article about Rutherford. I am one generation removed in having documentation confirming my descent. So of course, I wanted to visit his grave. A couple years ago Kevin Witherell and I were in Franklin, Tennessee, for an SAR meeting that concluded at lunchtime. I planned to go to Rogana, Sumner County, Tennessee, to find Grandpa Rutherford. He is buried in the Shiloh Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
There was just one problem, he may be there, but no grave marker was ever placed for him, or it long ago disappeared. We visited the nice old 1700s church and were given a tour, but they had no clue just where Rutherford was buried in their cemetery, just that records show he was.
I mean, come on, this guy was huge and they have no idea where he is buried? He has a 10-foot-tall monument at the Rutherford County courthouse and no marker on his grave? As I said last week there have been a lot of interesting people lost or misplaced with time.
Another of my ancestors, Giles Parman, was an early Greene County pioneer. He helped found Flag Branch Church and was justice of the peace. His name shows up on many county documents and marriage records. At about age 80, he moved to Knox County, Kentucky where he died, and he too is in a lost, unmarked grave.
My good friends Chad and Anna Bogart purchased a historic farmhouse they restored in preparation for their marriage. After living there for a while, they just happened to discover a forgotten cemetery on the back of their property. They have lovingly cleaned it up, reset toppled stones and are keeping it clean.
In 2015 a group of us cleaned the Babb Family Cemetery out highway 93. To say it was overgrown is an understatement. It might not have been forgotten, but it certainly could not be seen. Joe Chambers contacted me to help with the cleaning, but also for information about Joseph Hawkins. Hawkins was Davy Crockett’s uncle, a veteran of the Revolutionary War, who spent the winter of 1777-78 with General Washington at Valley Forge. A new marker was put down noting his service since he had a crude stone.
Seth Babb is buried there, and he too was a soldier of the American Revolution, witnessing Gen. Lord Charles Cornwallis surrender this British army to General Washington at Yorktown, Virginia. Philip Babb, who built Babb’s Mill in 1787, is here too. Also, Henry Stonecypher who served as a lieutenant under Col. Benjamin Cleveland at Kings Mountain, Cowpens, and Guilford Courthouse, rests there.
The Babb family has kept this cemetery clean in a manor most respectful to the memory of those buried there. I took some of the Crockett family there in July to visit Hawkins and Stonecypher of Crockett story fame.
James Brown of Greeneville wrote on my Facebook page, “After moving to Greeneville from Massachusetts a year ago, I was reviewing newly found genealogy records of my family when I was surprised to see that the burial place of a grandfather several generations back was ‘Telford, Washington County TN.’ I had no idea at the time where Telford or Washington county were but soon discovered they were in my new neighborhood.
“A visit to a meeting of the Washington County Genealogical Society several months later I found some documents with a map of the farm and mentions of ‘The Brown Family Cemetery.’ According to those documents, broken markers were found and collected and put into storage along with an original building that was on the site. Unfortunately, there was no indication as to where the markers were moved nor who moved them. The actual location of the burial ground is only a guess.
“Until that incident and then reading your article, I had not given much thought to cemetery preservation. Counties and towns in Massachusetts have an elected Cemetery Commissioner whose duty is to keep track of, document and protect the various burial grounds in their area. Do counties or towns in in Tennessee have anything analogous?”
Laura Cooper reported that a lady in Mt. Juliet said “her small family cemetery where her ancestors lay is in danger. A housing developer is planning to petition the court to remove the graves.”
Gordon Edwards wrote, “When I travel in those circles and folks ask about ways to preserve, I recommend having a survey and making a separate tax parcel should one not exist. I have zero respect for anyone that will intentionally desecrate burial grounds — not as common any longer, but still going on. Owners of these small family burial grounds must be engaged in the care of them and plan for the future.”
Chad Bailey wrote, “A lady in my church read your article yesterday and it struck a nerve. She’s going to get the cemetery where her grandparents are buried cleaned up.”
Cleaning up an old cemetery and keeping it clean is a time-consuming, difficult job. Resetting and cleaning stones is another animal altogether. It takes a frame to hold them in place and the right epoxy to make sure they stay put. Joe Chambers did a great job of repairing stones at the Babb Cemetery.
I have seen a lot of stones damaged by well-meaning folks. Someone poured hydrochloric acid (muriatic) or phosphoric acid on the Susong stone at Susong Memorial Church and the DAR marker at Old Harmony. The acid ate into the nice, polished finish, damaging the stones. One can see where it was poured on them. Acid cleans masonry, not gravestones, it eats them!
Wire brushes, and high-pressure washers damage stones. Many old stones are made from a soft stone, and these further the corrosion, many times quickly. I have seen stones where someone used chalk to bring out the carved information for photographing the marker. This, too, damages the stone.
I used to use shaving cream and a squeegee to bring out those unreadable stones. I even demoed this technique once for a group in North Carolina. I have seen folks use flour to do the same thing. I have since learned this, too, is a no-no.
I have been through the C.E.R.T. training program for preservation and restoration of grave markers and monuments. They recommend water and a soft bristle brush only. If you are serious about cleaning, they recommend Orvis, the same soap I used on show cows and horses. It will not harm the stone. It’s available at Tractor Supply, and if you have a white bedspread or curtains that need to have stains removed, soak them overnight in the bathtub with three-fingers of Orvis. Its magical!
In 2014 D/2, a biological solution, was introduced to clean gravestones, and historic buildings built with brick, wood or stone to remove dirt, soot, pollution, and biological discoloration. After scrubbing with Orvis, a couple sprayings of D/2 will give stones that glowing look we see at the local A.J. National Cemetery. It also works on aluminum and vinyl siding. I need to spray my whole place!
I am going to say one thing, if you want to clean a stone or repair one and you don’t know what you are doing, leave it alone. Good intentions can do more harm than good. I have witnessed a lot of damage over the years by folks who meant well.
Kelly Boles reminded me about the Tennessee Historic Cemetery Register and GIS Map of the State’s Historic Cemeteries. I have worked with Graham Perry on this project over the last few years. They plan to make a map of historic cemeteries available statewide. They require GPS coordinates for a cemetery to be added. They term a historic cemetery as one older than 50 years. They have a TN.gov webpage you can visit.
Some national cemeteries have developed a program called “HOPE Crews” helping the National Park Service address its maintenance backlog. HOPE stands for Hands-on Preservation Experience. The goal is to connect young people with historic landmarks while they get their hands dirty learning a trade. Guess they have to put those phones down for a few minutes.
Find-a-Grave is another great tool for the genealogy, grave hunter toolbox. I have found a lot of graves over the years because someone identified those graves, recorded a photo and posted it to Find-a-Grave. I have found many graves thanks to those photos giving me an idea of what I was looking for. I have spent as long as six hours in a cemetery looking for a grave. Just ask Curt Fields!
I must give a big shout out to all the mowing crews, and families that maintain our cemeteries. I can’t imagine weed eating around all those stones. I have stopped to thank mowing crews in large cemeteries who work six to seven days a weeks to keep them pristine. It’s the same for local cemeteries — thank you!
Saving these old, almost forgotten cemeteries starts with us all, and especially the landowners. We need to contact our representatives and get some teeth put in the laws.
I am going to end as we started last week, with a part of Bob Hurley’s 1994 quote, “The acid winds of time and storm have blown away many of the memories of kith and kin who lie here, leaving nothing to mark their lives and deaths but fading names carved in mossy, weathered stone. Children and grandchildren have moved far away, but the dead stay behind when the living leave.”