I have been preaching staycation — you know, stay at home — or only travel for a day trip in the region. If you take a map and make a circle around Greeneville of 60-80 miles, one will find opportunities abound. Our region is a day-tripper’s dream. If you have never thought about taking a trip to Bristol and visiting the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, you might be in for a big surprise. Most of today’s music, yes including rock-n-roll, evolved from those early pioneers who settled our region.
Elvis started out in country music, while Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, and Conway Twitty started in pop-music. I will be honest, I have no idea where rap music came from. Our American music, which influences the world today, came from all over that very world. Scots-Irish, English, German and African people came here and brought their music, songs and traditions. As peoples of different cultures and races melded together so did their music. Who would have ever thought rock bands would use orchestras, fiddles and bagpipes in addition to drums and screaming guitars?
I just randomly mentioned Bristol, but hey, it’s my kind of place, with history, music, antique shops, and great downtown restaurants. It’s a half tank of gas, and we must watch that these days.
I wrote about the storytelling seminar in Jonesborough. It’s closer than Bristol and has some good restaurants and a couple ice cream shops along downtown. Nothing says summer like a nice, big ice cream come. I was always a banana split guy, but after one of Elvis’ giant ones at Graceland three years ago I have remained satisfied.
After a couple days in Jonesborough, I decided I have been a bit nearsighted, taking it for granted. You know, it’s the too close to home thing. Some days it looks like a sleepy, quiet little place, which sometimes it is, but it is sometimes good to be able to walk uncrowded streets and sit on a bench alone for a while. This past Saturday, Caroline and I dropped in coming back from Rocky Mount. The state president of SAR had called me a couple times, so I sat down on a bench across from the courthouse and called him back. We had a nice, long, friendly talk even though his state secretary has been a bit tardy in getting things done.
I enjoyed watching the tourists and looking at the clock on top of the courthouse for which my ancestor Coonrod Keicher (Conrad Kyker) forged the hands. This is the area where Jonesborough has its “Music on the Square” May through September. It is like our Lyrics on the Lawn, which is on Thursdays. Jonesborough packs out the courthouse square, and it is a great opportunity to visit. They feature a diverse range of music including bluegrass, jazz, rock, americano and blues. Don’t forget the food trucks! It’s a Friday evening staycation destination!
Jonesborough is the seat of Washington County, so named in 1776 and the first anywhere to be named in honor of George Washington. A stone shaft makes note of this. A DAR plaque on the courthouse wall honors Jacob Brown, who first settled the area and traded with the Cherokee. He would later purchase the land from the Cherokee and serve under John Sevier at Kings Mountain. Daniel Boone also gets his due since this was part of the “Boone Trail.” For a time, Jonesborough served as the capitol of Franklin.
While there Saturday, Caroline and I decided to try the Texas Burritos & More restaurant experience. They start you out with homemade chips and salsa, which was incredibly good. The food was tremendous and is definitely a return visit place for us.
Before invading Jonesborough, we spent the morning at Rocky Mount, the capital of the Territory South of the River Ohio 1790-92. So we were “Liberty Trail” capital hopping. They were holding their annual Historical Timeline event. It features programs in the auditorium, demonstrations by artisans, vendors representing all periods. There are reenactors, or should I say living historians representing periods from native American, colonial, Revolutionary War though the World Wars and our modern wars. Civilian reenactors representing the homefront of those periods also told their stories.
Some had “trade blankets” where they sell personal items. I relieved Chad Bogart of a tail coat, waist coat, pair of pants and a sash.
At events like this I see a lot of longtime friends from historical and other venues. I was getting a lot of “why are you dressed funny?” “Why aren’t you in your clothes?” “Where is General Morgan?” and Tom Wright, Abe Lincoln, wanted to know why I wasn’t dressed as Andrew Johnson? All wanted to know if I was over COVID yet? Some asked about the ankle and some both.
Truth is, I now stay cold all the time, but I can’t handle the heat, either. Spending much time on my feet wears me out. Yes, the ankle still bothers me and will for some time, according to the doctor. I am determined not to let this keep me down for long.
This spring we have been on the Liberty Trail, we started at the first free government on the north American continent. That document influenced Virginians and North Carolinians to seek their freedom. It influenced Thomas Jefferson to write the Virginia Resolves, which influenced the Declaration of Independence.
Even the State of Franklin was a stab at independence. Andrew Johnson wanted to see it come to reality in the 1840s as a congressman and later as president. I call Mayor Daniels “governor.” He’s never asked me why, but I figure he is the governor of our own little State of Franklin.
For the last two years, everything we’ve done, every program we’ve presented, has included the logo of the 250th Anniversary of the United States coming in 2026. We are walking in the footsteps of those who brought us our independence, and I don’t care how much some want to change history, they can never wipe the slate clean.
The Sons of the American Revolution, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Children of the American Revolution and others are taking this approaching anniversary very seriously, and we should too. Our area is tied to our national freedom in so many ways. The 250th will be the United States Semiquincentennial. Guess we had better get used to that word, because it’s here.
July 4th is coming soon, and exciting times are just around the corner. A lot is happening here, and a lot will be happening in our region. I have obligations in Valley Forge and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, then I’m going to be following my own staycation ideas … maybe.