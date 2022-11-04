Last weekend I was in Chattanooga for the annual Longstreet Seminar. We enjoyed a great time with friends exploring the Chickamauga/Chattanooga battlefields. Our hotel was downtown, so we had an opportunity to explore there also. There was a bit of a Charleston/Nashville feel with all the restaurants and horse carriages clip-clopping by. We finished up the weekend with a visit to the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center on Sunday.
A couple weeks ago I wrote that Greene County medal recipient Elbert Kinser would have turned 100. I also wrote that I had not written much about the Medal of Honor or the recipients. On this day in Chattanooga we all received a good dose of education on the Medal of Honor recipients.
I know no one wakes up one morning and decides they are going to be a hero. One honoree stated he was afraid to die, which propelled him into the action that saved his life and the lives of several other men. Video interviews with medal winners at the center reveal a humbleness reflected in the story they tell of how they never did anything special; they were just doing their duties as soldiers.
Which brings us back to Kinser, a young man of 22 years who sacrificed everything to save his fellow soldiers’ lives. In addition to my column, Lisa Warren wrote a fascinating column about him and his family on the following Wednesday.
On that Saturday when the paper arrived with the Kinser at 100 article I got to thinking about, why don’t we have an Elbert Kinser Trail? You know, a brochure that visitors can follow to the sites related to Kinser. It is a nice round trip around the county and would expose visitors to the area as well as educating them on our Medal of Honor recipient.
As I read the article in its printed form, I felt that I should take my own advice and follow the Kinser trail. I did not get motivated to get out Saturday morning, but Caroline called asking if I wanted to go with her to the fall festival at Washington College. I picked her up, enjoying a nice drive up into Washington County. The sun was perfect, the day warm, the fall colors popping, it couldn’t have been much better.
We enjoyed a good time visiting vendors and the new museum at the college that Amy Rose wrote about. As we were leaving, I popped the question; not that question, but “how about a ride in the country?” Caroline was on board, so I told her I wanted to visit the Kinser sites. She said she had read the article and was moved to tears. She said she had lived here for 27 years and did not know the story.
Tour Stop No. 1 — As I turned to start out highway 107, Caroline asked if we were going by the Mennonite store. I told her no, but it is not far, so we added it to the trip. I was wanting a loaf of salt rising bread which offered an opportunity to pick one up. I got a photo of the Kinser Bridge sign and stopped to visit and photograph the stone memorial marker on the side of the road.
Tour Stop No. 2 — After the added stop at the Mennonite store, we traversed across the 107 cutoff until reaching the Old Asheville Highway and turning right onto it. Near the top of the hill is the Flag Branch Community Center, which was Flag Branch School that Elbert Kinser attended.
Tour Stop No. 3 — Back on the 107 Cutoff, we next turned right on the Asheville Highway headed back toward Greeneville. We quickly turned left on the Cove Creek Road driving out to Solomon Lutheran Church where Elbert Kinser is buried next to his parents, brother and other family.
Tour Stop No. 4 — Next, we headed back across country across Birds Bridge and past River Hill Church, making the turn to Kinser Park. We stopped to photograph the stone marker at the entrance then drove through the park since it had been a while since either of us was there.
Tour Stop No. 5 — We followed the Old Asheville Highway back into Greeneville for another additional stop at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. Just to drive up the to the loop on top of the hill is humbling. Take a few minutes to park, get out and enjoy the view. Walk down one of the walkways and take time to read some of the stones. These too are our national heroes. They may not have received a Medal of Honor, but their service is just as important.
Tour Stop No. 6 — The Greene County Veterans Memorial Park is just down the street from the national cemetery. This park is a must see and is a labor of love and respect for our veterans. This is another get out of the car and take time to stroll through the park, stop and read the names on the “War Stones.” Yes, Elbert Kinser’s name is on one of these stones.
Tour Stop No. 7 — The Greeneville Greene County History Museum where Elbert Kinser’s Medal of Honor is on display in the veterans gallery. This one should not be a quick stop as the museum and especially the veterans gallery should be enjoyed for all the history and heritage displayed there.
Tour Stop No. 8 — The Elbert Kinser Tennessee Historical Commission marker at the Greene County Courthouse rounded out the Elbert Kinser tour. What is fun about this tour is it can be driven in differing order with added stops along the way like we did the Mennonite store. I also added a stop at Greenlawn Memory Gardens to visit my parents’ and grandparents’ graves.
Tour Stop No. 9 — For the adventuresome there are other stops that can be added. The East Tennessee Veterans Memorial is located in the World’s Fair Park in downtown Knoxville behind the Holiday Inn. It has large stone pillars honoring Medal of Honor recipients, and one of these is for Elbert Kinser. Greene County native Calvin Ward also has a pillar. Alvin York, of course the most popular WWI medal winner, is a must see, too. This could be an added tour stop or part of another trip to Knoxville.
Tour Stop No. 10 — Now for the truly adventuresome, there is the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center in Chattanooga. I was just there last weekend, and it is a fascinating museum with great displays and the history of the Medal of Honor. There are large screens that one can use to look up Medal of Honor recipients and I looked up Elbert Kinser. That screen is the same one available on their website www.mohhc.org.
The museum has a “Tennessee Hall of Valor” which includes a display honoring Kinser as well as all the sons of Tennessee who received the honor.
Another added tour stop before the drive could be the T. Elmer Cox Genealogical & Historical Library to view the folder of articles about Kinser from throughout the years. This is a great view of his life as well as his being honored in the years following his death. The nice ladies at the Cox will be delighted to assist you in learning more about Kinser.
A few words about Calvin John Ward who was born in Greene County, but Hamblin County claims him. One of my friends always reminds me the house he was born in is just yards from the Hamblin County line. His medals are at the Rose Center in Morristown. He died near Bristol and is buried there. The display at the Medal of Honor Center says he was from Hamblin County but does say he was born in Greene County. The gentleman at the center said they were tied to the county where their enlistment took place.
Hamblin County claims another Medal of Honor recipient of World War I, Edward Talley. His medals are also at the Rose Center.
I failed to mention in the 100th article that shortly after Kinser’s death the Marine Corps named a base “Camp Kinser.” Camp Kinser is the southernmost of nine Marine Corps bases on Okinawa, Japan. Plans are for the base to be decommissioned in 2030 and returned to Japan. I am not including this as a tour stop, but some readers may have been stationed there at one time of their service.
Veterans Day next Friday is our national holiday honoring the men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces. It is observed on the anniversary of the end of World War I. The public and local veterans will gather at the local veterans park to reflect and honor our veterans. I encourage readers to go be a part of this important community event.
At the conclusion, visit the national cemetery just up the street. That will be a good day to follow the Kinser trail and visit Elbert Kinser at Solomon Lutheran Church. Our veterans should be honored and remembered every day, but this day is special for them and let’s do our best to help make it one for them to remember.
This weekend, Nov. 5-6, Tipton Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City will again host “A Walk in Their Boots” an All-Era Military Timeline honoring our veterans. This is another nice drive and one that can include some of the Kinser trail. They have a large Civil War encampment, and my favorite are the World War II re-enactors. They have two to three Jeeps and other hardware on display. Also, presenters talk about what was going on on the Homefront during the war. It is fascinating. The event is free and features three battle re-enactments, (WWI, WWII and Vietnam era), weapons demos, military vehicles, a lecture series and more.
Wreaths Across America. One more item, each year the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association has participated and led in placing wreaths on the over 1,400 graves at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. This nationwide event is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.
Each Dec. 17 is designated as National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission is to remember, honor and teach about our veterans who are devoted sons, daughters, fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers. They came from all backgrounds in life to place their lives on the line for our freedoms. From the Revolutionary War to today, all veterans are honored. Now many rest quietly beneath gleaming white stones in manicured national cemeteries. Their sacrifices should never be forgotten.
There is nothing more heartwarming going into the holidays than seeing those green wreaths with red bows resting against those stones. I love visiting the national cemetery and enjoying this view. It is especially festive if we happen to have some snow. It shows we have taken time to remember and taken time to honor those that have suffered, given of their time, and even their lives for all we hold dear today.
As in all things, those wreaths are not free and are not placed without a lot of hard work. With that said, I am asking that readers take time to sponsor one or more wreaths. I personally will sponsor 10. The cost of a wreath is $8.50. That is less than a burger and fries at a fast-food place today. It wouldn’t hurt any of us to miss one of those meals and do something heartwarming. There is such a good feeling going to the cemetery knowing that you had a part in helping put those wreaths there.
Readers of this column have supported this effort in the past, and I am asking for all those that appreciate our veterans, who want to add to the holiday warmth of our community, to please take time to purchase one or more wreaths. One of the best views of the cemetery is from East Vann Road when the sun is settling in the west and the stones and wreaths are glowing. It is an amazing sight. We won’t enjoy that view without some help.
You can mail checks payable to the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association (AJHA), PO Box 5971, Greeneville, TN 37743. Note who the donation is in memory or honor of. Together we can make sure that every grave in our national cemetery gets a wreath.
Following the trail of Elbert Kinser, honoring our veterans, walking in their boots, and placing wreaths are all part of our trailing the past. Lets do it!