Saturday, Dec. 19, has special meaning for me. It is the date that Washington’s army marched into Valley Forge in 1777 for their winter encampment. This year it was also the date of the Wreaths Across America ceremonies across the country on what is recognized as “Wreaths Across America Day.”
Our longtime friend Ronnie Lail had been instrumental in involving the SAR in Wreaths Across America at the national cemetery at Mountain Home. He and Chad Bogart had even taken a cannon and fired it as part of the program a few times. Thanks to Ronnie we had been involved there from the start. We lost Ronnie in April and we have tried to honor him and uphold what was important to him during this difficult year.
Ronnie was a Vietnam veteran and a proud Marine. He instilled in all of us the importance of honoring those that had served their country, and especially those that paid the ultimate sacrifice. While the SAR is based on descent from an ancestor who served during the American Revolution, modern Patriots are just as important
With the COVID situation, Mountain Home decided to place the wreaths without a public ceremony and would not need the SAR participation. Disappointed by this decision and understanding their reasoning, I was happy to see the program going forward at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery here in Greeneville.
I met with officials here and they were happy that we were willing to participate. I was happy too, since that cemetery is a source of local pride and a beacon of heroism in the community. The Greene County Honor Guard was going to be limited in their participation this year, and we gladly offered to fire the volley with our 18th-century long rifles.
With growing concerns over the growing virus situation locally, the AJ program was scaled back, and our participation was canceled by someone with concerns about the virus, not the park folks as I understand it. Some of my group, several who are veterans, were sorely disappointed and let me know it.
I mulled over this a few days and feeling disappointed myself that we were going to miss out in participating in the program for the first time since we started, I reached out to some of our members. They agreed that we should gather as a group and honor our veterans on this important day.
I did notify the park and George Collins that a small group was going to gather. The call went out to a select group for one last “flash mob” gathering to honor our veterans once more during this difficult year. It was honor answering honor for those who never cowered in protecting our liberties.
We had members from Bristol, Kingsport, Morristown and Elizabethton answer the call.
We placed flags along the rim of the drive overlooking the graves of heroes with wreaths resting on them. The backdrop was the grave of Andrew Johnson and his family with wreaths placed carefully there also. Our flags included the United States flag, the Betsy Ross, the Tennessee State flag, the SAR flag, the Children of the American Revolution (CAR) flag and the Descendants of Washington’s Army at Valley Forge (DVF).
Several organizations in addition to our Watauga SAR chapter participated including ladies from four DAR chapters including our own Nolachuckey Chapter. A large number of the group are active in Descendants of Valley Forge and the Overmountain Victory Trail Association.
Since this was a “flash” gathering we did not have a prepared program. I simply thanked the 14 or so participants and we had six members of the community that just happened by. Since I had to work Saturday I wrote a short speech at 2 a.m. for the program. In a somewhat unorthodox fashion, I welcomed everyone and gave my speech. Following that, Watauga SAR vice president Charles Fisher led the group in the pledge to the U.S. flag and member David Doan concluded with a prayer. Watauga Valley Fife & Drum members Ivan and Cohen Daniels then marched up in front of Johnson’s grave and played a couple patriotic tunes.
Since one of the group posted on social media that this was a “great speech” and coming from him that is quite a complement, I am including it here:
“The Wreaths Across America program began in 1992 and has since became a national tradition. More than six million wreaths have been placed at national cemeteries and veterans’ memorials in every state and overseas, wherever American heroes lie at rest. Today we stand in the shadow of the monument dedicated to the 17th President of the United States, he too no less a hero of his time.
“Here on these grounds rest American veterans from the Civil War to recent times. In nearby cemeteries lie those heroes of the American Revolution. Across the landscape of East Tennessee, in graves that are marked and graves lost to time, lie our heroes who should no less be forgotten.
“At this time of year when the better angels of our nature bring forth the best of men, let us too bring forth our best as we honor their memory. There are thousands of stories here, each stone rests as a cover of a book. Each man and woman in this cemetery is deserving their own wreath reflecting the sacrifices they made during their lives.
“As the creator of all men has ordained — that dust shall return to dust — we stand among the earthly remains marked by stones of indelible memory; tributes in eternity to be honored always. They are no longer with us today, but their spirit lives on in all Americans.
“We, the descendants of the heroes of the American Revolution, honor this tradition today and salute those who served. During this most festive season, we remember those who bled and died in the cold far from home with only a fleeting memory of their family’s Christmas hearth as their life ebbed slowly away.
“As we remember the Christ child born in Bethlehem, we too remember and honor America’s veterans this holiday season. We must also teach the generations to come of the sacrifices that have been made to secure their own future of peace and liberty.
“We cannot no less thank the Andrew Johnson National Park staff, the grounds keepers, the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association and its president George Collins, for making this day with wreaths on every grave a reality. We must thank too the trucking companies across the nation who donate their services and their generosity to get the wreaths to the cemeteries. And no less, the thousands of volunteers and supporters who work to make sure each grave has a wreath. Also let us not forget the many donors who have made this possible with their monetary gifts.
“While the landscape is somewhat drab this time of year, its beauty is renewed with the green and red wreaths reflecting the yuletide season as they rest against the gleaming white memorial stones. A fitting seasonal tribute to valor and service.”
Did we take a risk? Yes, even though social distancing was encouraged the unknown element was still there. Life is about risks and when we leave home, we have no guarantee that we will return. Everyone in our group felt it was worth any risk to honor our veterans one more time this year. Our veterans put risk to the wind to protect our precious liberties that allowed us to stand in that hill and pay them a tribute of honor and memory.
The Andrew Johnson National Cemetery is another of our local treasures that to many go unnoticed. It is a great place to go walk, to reflect, or to read the stones and enjoy the beauty. The wreaths on each grave is remarkably beautiful this time of year. If we get that Christmas snow this year it will be all the more remarkably beautiful.
After writing about the Wreaths Across American program a while back, several of you reached out and helped make this incredible day just that. My heartfelt thank you for supporting this program. A couple friends were placing wreaths at the national memorial arch in Valley Forge Saturday. They sent me some pictures along. I was a bit jealous that they had 4 inches of snow. I helped place them there one year, I know how cold it is in Pennsylvania in December.
The reason I mention this was that a group of U.S. Navy guys were there visiting the park since it was the 243rd anniversary of the march in. Seeing the wreaths being carried and placed, they jumped in and helped. As I said before, honor answering honor.
I know this has been a difficult year, I know I say we should not cower before enemies known and unknown. However, we must remain vigilant and do our part to stay safe and protect our families. This has been a difficult year, and the coming months may not improve a lot. As everyone knows those rough, rocky roads out in the country always lead to smoother paved roads. Better days are ahead.
A lot of our lives have been altered, especially during the holiday season, but this too shall pass. There is always good that comes out of bad situations and it is up to us to learn and make the best of 2021. As for me, I will continue to honor our veterans, uphold our traditions, and trail the past. I wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a happier New Year.