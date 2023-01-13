With the dawn of the New Year, I wanted to get away from writing the columns about what I did last weekend. I get a lot of positive comments on those, so I don’t feel it’s a bad thing. It’s just a change of scenery for the new year. It’s a lot easier for someone with limited time to write about experiences.
Which brings us to last weekend. I had the Crockett newsletter, which is about a month overdue, and the descendants of Valley Forge magazine, which is about a month overdue, to work on. But I scheduled a few hours Saturday to visit Sycamore Shoals State Park and take in the Old Christmas celebration.
I have either been a participant or a visitor since the inception of Old Christmas at Fort Watauga. It has always been a good experience, and I can’t say any one year was better than any other. As in everything else I have written about lately, this one was different, or felt so anyway. It takes special people coming together to make an event extraordinary, and at Fort Watauga they have been blessed. It was canceled last year which added to the excitement this year, I’m sure.
The day arrived in typical January fashion. Three days earlier it had thundered, and Chad Bogart had predicted snow the third day. Well historical prognosticators, there were in fact snowflakes falling at Fort Watauga Saturday morning. The afternoon was cool and cloudy as the smoke from the warm hearths of the cabins rose, melding into the gray skies.
There is nothing more inviting to me than the smell of a wood burning fireplace. Throw in folks in period clothing with food and cider on those fires and it is just short of perfect. Stepping back in time for a brief period is priceless.
Arriving at the park and entering through the visitors center, I was greeted by longtime friends, park manager Jennifer Bauer and Faith Reaves. It was nice to catch up a bit and joke about my falling off the stage. “The Tim Massey Memorial Floor” is a big joke now.
Walking toward the fort, I saw outside the walls some folks of a lesser sort. You know, those we might call the beggars out for a “crown” or a “half penny” from us working folks. Chad Bogart had a cart full of boughs of holly with branches of holly sticking out of his hat.
Frank and Carole Jarboe of Woodburn, Kentucky, were panhandling too. As Mr. Scrooge in Dickens would say, “Are there no workhouses?” Frank was selling switches for use on the kids or the wife. While some were actually giving Chad a whole penny for some holly, Frank was not selling any switches. Carol was selling apples, some of which she had taken a bite to show they were free of worms.
Into the walls of the fort and on the left, what we usually call the tavern or the blockhouse, was the Scandinavian cabin. Inside by the fire were the time traveling Hardys, Michael, Elizabeth, and Isabella who along with Rob Rambo greeted us in period fashion! “God jul!” with Scandinavian Christmas traditions on full display. The family welcomed us with stories of Odin and his eight-legged horse Sleipnir and how those tales evolved into parts of the Sinterklaas story.
Next was the Talbot House, the English cabin where Worley, Lisa, and Rachel Bennett, Chenoa Patton, and Alexis Rollins are always cooking no matter the event or time of the year. As I noted, those delicacies take on an entirely different aroma in the cool air. Of course, they had all the pies, cakes, puddings, breads and teas expected in an English cabin. The most prized fruit of the upper class, the pineapple, was prominent on the table. The pineapple is a symbol of friendship and welcome. Everyone entering here found a warm, inviting welcome for sure.
Continuing around the fort was the French cabin, Michael and Kathy Janik called this one home for the weekend. “Joyeux Noël!” Our French friends too shared their rich traditions … including the importance of the sabot in Père Noël’s visit.
Kathy had a beautiful chocolate cake with the “fleur de Lys” (Lily Flower) in white icing. All the cabins had a nativity scene of various sizes, some in glass, some in wood. These would have been treasured in the time and the only Christmas decoration in many homes. The French cabin had two pair of wooden shoes which contained gifts for whichever jolly ole elf dared visit in the night as well as carrots for his reindeer or horse.
“Frohe Weihnachten!” was the greeting from those gathered in the German cabin. Ramona Invidiato, Matt Simerly, Rob Richmond along with Tony DeVault were hosts in this festive and best decorated cabin of them all. Written in chalk above the outside on the log above the door were the letters C, M, B, abbreviations of the Latin words Christus mansionem benedicat, “May Christ bless the house.” I sat down and visited a spell while learning a lot about Germanic customs.
The Germanic traditions are the most interesting and, as all the others, include food. The Christmas tree was discussed as Ramona said she wasn’t sure when the Germans first brought it into the house. Of course, the Germans are who hide a pickle in the tree.
Some traditions discussed that the Germans brought to America:
Advent wreath — Adventskranz. Families in Germany put an Advent wreath on the table on the fourth Sunday before Christmas, the first day of Advent. The wreath, made from evergreen or pine, featured four large candles and is decorated with berries, dried fruits and pinecones. A candle is lit during each week on Sunday until all four candles are lit by Christmas Eve.
Christmas markets — Weihnachtsmärkte. Traditional wooden huts decked out in lights and the scent of Glühwein and grilled sausages in the air can only mean one thing — Christmas markets! Although the magical glow of Weihnachstmärkte may have spread across numerous countries and continents, most people know that the origins of this winter market can be traced back to Germany in the Middle Ages.
Christmas tree — Tannenbaum. The Christmas tree is a rather young German tradition (only 400 years old!) compared to others. While in pre-Christian times families often decorated their homes with evergreen branches or a yule log (not a chocolate cake but an actual log) during the holidays to keep away ghosts and evil spirits, the tradition of setting up a tree indoors has been linked to Martin Luther, the 16th-century Protestant reformer, he will appear later.
He was reportedly inspired by the glistening stars after walking home one winter evening and set up a tree, complete with lit candles, in his living room to recreate the scene for his family. By the 19th century, the Christmas tree had become a staple in households across Germany, more popular even than the nativity scene.
Advent calendar — Adventskalendar. The modern-day Advent calendar counts down the four weeks leading up to Christmas Eve and is a favorite among children. Usually made from cardboard and festively decorated, the Advent calendar has a new “door” for each day that is opened to reveal a small present.
Santa Claus — Weihnachtsmann. Some may think that the modern-day image of Santa Claus, a kindly man dressed in red, with a white beard, is based on Saint Nikolaus — which is true to a certain extent. Although both sneak into people’s houses to leave presents for good children, the modern-day concept of Santa Claus is actually the brainchild of German American cartoonist Thomas Nast.
While working for Harper’s Weekly magazine during the Civil War, Nast felt that the public needed something to cheer them up at Christmas time. He drew photos of a fat man in a suit bringing armfuls of presents to the soldiers, and things sort of snowballed from there. Santa was changed for good in popular imagination — a transformation that Coca Cola is often falsely credited with.
Gift giving on Dec. 24 versus Dec. 6. Most families in Germany open their presents on Christmas Eve. But if Saint Nicholas was part of the original inspiration behind Santa Claus, then why doesn’t everyone open their gifts on the saint’s feast day, Dec. 6, you may ask? Well, this is due to a certain Protestant reformer, him again, meddling with the dates.
Martin Luther is said to have been wary of saints and their link to the Catholic Church, so in 1535 he began reshaping the Christian gift-giving day from Dec. 6 to Dec. 24/25 — the birth date of Christ. To support this change, Luther also created a new figure, das Christkind (Christ Child). This angel-like Jesus figure was credited with bringing good children presents on Christmas Eve, instead of Saint Nikolaus. Of course, we all know Christ wasn’t really born in December, right?
Christmas bauble — Weihnachtskugel. What is a Christmas tree without decorations? Made from glass, plastic, or metal, Christmas baubles come in various colors, shapes and sizes and are used to decorate trees throughout the world. The first Christmas trees were decorated with dried fruits, sweets and pastries. But by the mid-16th century, glass baubles started to become popular. Hans Greiner in Lauscha is said to have started making garlands of glass beads and tin figurines which could be hung on trees.
Tinsel — Lametta. Before you get ready to head on down to tinsel town next Christmas and cover everything from your tree to your office in tinsel, did you know that this Christmas staple was actually invented in Nuremberg in 1610? Designed to mimic the look of ice, it was originally made from shredded silver, which had been hammered paper-thin and cut into strips, to reflect the candlelight from the trees.
After all this education on the history of German Christmas, someone asked how did the Germans get along with the Cherokee? Ramona said, “the Indians had come through years of wars with other tribes and were standoffish with the new settlers until they started to be pushed off their lands.” I had to ask about Attakullkulla’s Christmas Eve party of 1776. I understand it was a real barn burner, and some cabins too.
Heading back to the gate of the fort, what to my wondering eyes should appear but the Pope and Martin Luther. Or was it the Pope and Samuel Doak? The Pope was Michael Henningsen of Abingdon, Virginia, who is a member of my SAR chapter. He is usually in the persona of Lord Dunmore and today he was not the Pope at all, but Sinterklaas.
Sinterklaas delivers gifts and arrives from Spain in a steamboat. He’s got a white horse called Amigo (ask every Dutch person you can find; they’ll all validate this fact). He’s also got helpers who are all called Pete. They make sure children who have been good get presents and children who have not, go in the sack and are taken to Spain.
I wasn’t sure why Martin Luther was with him and like the twinkling of an eye he disappeared. No sooner than Luther disappeared than a strange looking character was making his way toward the fort. Chad said, “look there comes Krampus!” No, its not the guy from The Virginian, that’s Trampus.
Krampus is a horned figure, half goat, half man, in the folklore of Europe who, during the Advent season, scares children who have misbehaved. Assisting Saint Nicholas, or Sinterklass, the pair visit children on the night of Dec. 6, with Saint Nicholas rewarding the well-behaved children with modest gifts such as oranges, dried fruit, walnuts, and chocolate, while the badly behaved ones only receive punishment from Krampus with birch rods, a lump of coal instead of candy or fruit. Krampus has his own day, the 5th of December. Remember that next year.
Tim Weiss of Statesville, North Carolina, had transformed himself in the vile beast after moments earlier looking a lot like Martin Luther, or was it Samuel Doak? Frank Jarboe gave ole Krampus some of those switches he wasn’t having any luck selling. One thing for sure, these two characters were suddenly demanding all the attention.
There were a lot of photos being taken, along with some selfies. One little girl approached Sinterklass as her family kept some distance. She asked questions and was not afraid of him or even Krampus. Krampus had me a bit concerned to tell the truth. I think he may have been the “boogerman” my grandmother was telling me was going to get me when I was little.
Here in the beggar section Chad Bogart and Frank Jarboe shared in singing some of the old time Christmas hymns as some visitors joined in, making a fitting ending to a fun, eventful, learning experience of a day.
I am finally over Christmas, even though my decorations are still up. It was another great weekend of trailing the past enjoying Old Christmas at Sycamore Shoals.