If you are like me, you enjoy all the buildup to Christmas, the music, the gatherings, the parties, the lights, shopping, the food. Then the big day arrives, and it is all over. That’s it, it’s done until next year when all the exciting buildup starts anew. We do carry it out some until New Year’s, but it is a sudden end, and the cold, dreary weather doesn’t make it feel any better. It’s like there is suddenly this big void, a dark hole that appears in our lives.
I didn’t decorate last year, but since I was planning to have a party this year, I pulled everything out of the attic. It was fun getting it all out since it’s been a couple years. I shopped antique shops and found a lot of Santas, snowmen, teddy-bears and other items that would add to my vision of Christmas.
I saw a red tinsel tree on the sidewalk at an antique shop in Elizabethton one day and it was love at first sight. I have a silver tinsel tree that is reminiscent of the one my grandmother had back when I was a child. Her tinsel tree stuck out in my mind because the rest of the family had pine or cedar trees. But that red tinsel tree was just too cool. It had red lights, and all I had to do was put a few ornaments on it.
After spending Christmas in New Mexico, it was not a fun thought of having to take everything down and move it back up two flights of stairs to the attic. It took two days, which was the same amount of time it took to get it all down and put up. I still see things I missed getting back up there.
I have written that we all have our traditions, those family gatherings, those certain foods, or a time to unwrap presents or gather as a family that we try not to stray from, since that was how Mamaw did it. We may not realize that is why we do it, but it is because that is how “we always did it.”
For those of us who sometimes live in the past, the old past, we hold on to “Old Christmas.” I have written about this over the years, and it is nothing new. It is a tradition that goes back some 2,000 years.
Jan. 6 is the day traditionally known as Old Christmas. It’s a relic of the Julian Calendar. In the late 1500s, Pope Gregory XIII changed the calendar to match the solar cycle more closely. To do so, the Julian Calendar had to be reduced from 376 to 365 days, eliminating 11 full days. Some countries, though, resisted the change and kept the old Julian Calendar. It took nearly 200 years for England and Scotland to come around. Both countries adopted the Gregorian Calendar in 1752.
In the 1770s as settlers moved across the mountains into what would become East Tennessee, they held onto those traditions dear to them from the old country. Some didn’t know about the calendar change or refused to adopt the new Gregorian Calendar and kept the extra 11 days. This meant for them, Christmas fell on Jan. 6 rather than Dec. 25. Over time, most Christians in Appalachia started observing Dec. 25 as Christmas. Yet, many still held on to the 12 days traditions. For many, it was a time to celebrate Christmas twice.
However, until recent generations, Old Christmas was still celebrated in some rural areas of our region. We have the song “The Twelve Days of Christmas” and even the fiddle tune “Old Christmas Morning.” With the advent of modern advertising, much of the old has been cast aside, but much has been kept that we just overlook or never question, and it seems to have always been there. I have had a lot of older folks tell me they remember their grandmother celebrating Old Christmas.
Old Christmas is one of the traditional names among Irish Christians and the Amish for Jan. 6, which they also refer to as “Little Christmas.” It is known more widely as the Feast of the Epiphany, celebrated after the conclusion of the 12 days of Christmastide.
In Ireland, “Old Christmas,” aka “Little Christmas,” is also called “Women’s Christmas,” and sometimes “Women’s Little Christmas.” The tradition, still going strong, is so called because Irish men take on household duties for the day. Some women hold parties or go out to celebrate the day with their friends, sisters, mothers and aunts. As a result, large parties of women and girls are common in bars and restaurants on this night of Jan. 6. It is also their traditional day to remove the Christmas tree and decorations. Many celebrate by roasting a goose. These partysome Irish even have their own dance to commemorate the day.
Steve Roark, a volunteer at Cumberland Gap National Park wrote recently, “In a conversation about Christmas with my mother some years ago I learned that the Christmas of her childhood had an extra bit of celebration. Her father would always hold back some candy from Christmas in a big, locked chest and would give it out on Jan. 6, a day he called ‘Old Christmas.’ Mom remembers him saying that it took 12 days for the wise men to travel to Bethlehem to find Jesus, an event worth celebrating. I had never heard of Old Christmas, so I went on a research mission, and it turns out Old Christmas was celebrated across pockets of Appalachia for centuries but has about faded away.”
Roark continued, “January 6 is indeed accepted by many Western-Christian faiths as the day the wise men came to see the infant Jesus, and calendars call it the Day of Epiphany, a Greek word that means ‘appearance.’ So, the Epiphany is a celebration of the day that Jesus first appeared to Gentiles, and it’s celebrated in many cultures, especially Latin American. There it is observed as the Day of the Kings or Three Kings Day. Many give gifts on this day, and in some places, it is traditional to give a gift for each of the 12 days from Christmas to Epiphany, inspiring the song Twelve Days of Christmas, turtle doves and all.”
A lot of folks like to talk about those “simpler times,” and I have tried to make a point that those times were not simpler at all. If most of us were to be suddenly transported back 200 years we would be hard-pressed to survive. There would be no grocery stores, no drive-throughs when you got hungry. You would have to catch your meal, kill it, clean it and cook it. Yes, we are living in the “good ole days.”
Those of us who like to trek backwards in time, to catch a small taste of what life was like, well, it is just that — a small taste. We can never truly replicate the lives of past generations. Historical interpreters do an amazing job of bringing their stories to life, but what it was actually like, we don’t have a clue, but we think we do.
Nobody does this better than the Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site in Elizabethton. This year “Old Christmas” was celebrated inside the fort’s walls on Jan. 8-9. It was cold, snow still lingered about on the roofs of the cabins and in the shadows. Each cabin greeted visitors with a warm fire in the hearth.
This area of Appalachia was indeed a melting pot as Irish, Scottish, German, Dutch, English, French, Cherokee and African cultures melded together. We are a reflection of everything that made this country great. They each brought their own traditions and celebrations, which too melded together over time.
Other parts of the country also joined in celebrating Old Christmas. Emily Mason of Detroit, Michigan, wrote her father in 1842, “we are quite worn out with our Christmas frolicking and shall be quite glad to return to dignity again after twelfth night.”
Sycamore Shoals celebrated these traditions of different cultures by having each cabin in the recreated Fort Watauga decorated for Christmas, New Year and 12th Night traditions in the style of each group of immigrant settlers. These included such practices as the English Christmas guns, the Irish holly wreath, the German Tannenbaum, the Scottish “first footing,” French feasting, and the Dutch Sinterklaas.
The Germans gave us the decorated Christmas tree, as well as the pickle. I have a glass pickle ornament in my tree every year. They also gave us the Advent Calendar, which offered a way for children to count down to Christmas by opening one “door” or “window” a day to reveal a Bible passage, poem or small gift. They also claim starting the gingerbread house tradition, although the English take credit, too.
Eggnog come from medieval England, although our Appalachian ancestors fortified it with rum. They found everything was better with a little rum, fruitcake, plum pudding, and even the water. The English gave us ghost stories, plum pudding, fruit cakes and fireworks (gunfire) for the Holiday.
“First footing” (or the “first foot” in the house after midnight) is still a common practice across Scotland. To ensure good luck for the house the first foot should be a dark-haired male, and he should bring with him symbolic pieces of coal, shortbread, salt, black bun, and a ‘wee’ dram of whisky. It should not be someone who has already been in the house that day.
“First footing” stems from the Gaelic practice of “qualtagh,” which recognizes that some individuals can bring good luck for the upcoming 12 months, and others can be seen as a harbinger of ill fate. They should also bring all the things the new year would hopefully bring, such as prosperity, food, flavor, warmth and good cheer. You know, all those good things I already mentioned, like rum.
The Irish wreath was symbolic of those Irish men and women who died fighting for Irish freedom from British rule. The art of hanging Christmas wreaths originated from the Romans who hung wreaths on their doors as a sign of victory and of their status in society. Along the way, this became a symbol of triumph over death beyond that of Christ. For the Irish families who hang these wreaths, they’re implying that their loved one’s soul lives on.
The Dutch tradition of Sinterklaas is based on the historical figure of Saint Nicholas (270–343), a Greek bishop of Myra in present-day Turkey. ... Sinterklaas carries a big, red book which records whether each child has been good or naughty in the past year. Our Santa Claus is based on the evolution of the Dutch character.
French Christmas customs, originating in the Middle East, were introduced to France by the Romans. Reims was the site of the first French Christmas celebration when, in 496, Clovis and his 3,000 warriors were baptized. Bishop Rémi had purposely chosen the day of the Nativity for this ceremony. The French as the Romans relish in the delectable delights of a well-filled dinner table.
The cabins at Sycamore Shoals in Fort Watauga reflected these shared Old Christmas traditions. Each had some sort of greenery, or a wreath displayed. All had some sort of Nativity display. Nothing new or modern, but simple as might have been carried across the sea. Some were even handmade of twigs. There were stars fashioned from wood and old cloths made into garlands and wrapped around stairs.
In the Talbot Cabin, historical interpreter Chad Bogart explained the significance of Old Christmas to visitors. In the background, Lisa Bennett and daughter Rachel were busy preparing delectable goodies from the time of the American Revolution. The smell of cooking hams, and sweet goodies, along with the smell of fresh bread was almost overcoming.
Families kept apples for Christmas and could get oranges, which were a rarity on the frontier. Bogart pointed out a status symbol of the time in the middle of the table. The pineapple. He said only the truly wealthy could get a pineapple on the frontier as it took on its own special place as a centerpiece of the holiday table. He said after guests had overstayed their visit, the hostess would slice the pineapple and bake it in an upside-down cake as a suggestion to the guests it was time to leave. The pineapple remains a symbol of wealth and can be seen in places like Charleston and Williamsburg.
While the warmth of the cabin and the stories shared are a great way to spend a winter’s day, we realize that there is no place like home. While we enjoy stepping back in time, there is no place like the present. We cannot help but wonder if in 200 more years folks will be dressing and acting like we do for a weekend event?
If you love Christmas but hate to see it go in one night, remember the twelfth-night and add 12 days to your celebration. Start some new family traditions and include Sycamore Shoals and Fort Watauga in those 2022 Christmas plans. Chad mentioned that we traditionally start our celebration the day after Thanksgiving. I spoke up and asked if it wasn’t the day after July 4th? Whenever you start, it will be here before you know it.