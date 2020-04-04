In 1918, as World War I slowly ground to a halt, Americans found themselves fighting a battle on the home front. It was called the “Spanish Flu.” It was caused by an H1N1 virus with genes of avian origin, meaning it came from birds. It was believed to have been carried to the U.S. by military personnel.
It is estimated that about 500 million people, or one-third of the world’s population, became infected with this virus. The number of deaths was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide with about 675,000 occurring in the United States. In fact, more people died from the flu than from the war.
Every city and town witnessed the ugly monster rear its deadly head, and Greene County saw its share. Mortality was high in people younger than 5 years old, 20-40 years old, and 65 years and older. The high mortality in healthy people, including those in the 20- to 40-year-old age group, was a unique feature of this pandemic.
In 1918, there were no influenza vaccines, no antibiotics to stem secondary infections that could ravage a weakened body. Procedures we take for granted such as isolation, quarantine, good personal hygiene, use of disinfectants and limitations of public gatherings, were unevenly applied or unheard of in most places. Initial symptoms of the illness included “A sore head and tiredness, followed by a dry, hacking cough, a loss of appetite, and stomach problems. Followed on the second day by excessive sweating.” Next, the illness could affect the respiratory organs, and pneumonia could develop. Pneumonia or other respiratory complications brought about by the flu were often the main causes of death.
Greene Countians were left to their bed hoping to live through the feverish sweating, pain and aching, and even some delusional episodes. Local doctors made the rounds to visit patients, but they were not prepared and ill-equipped to deal with what they saw.
A lady told me years ago that her father boiled blackberry root and Willow bark and got the family through the epidemic while neighbors didn’t fair so well. She said he made them drink beef broth after the fever broke to regain their strength.
My grandmother Flora Lamons Massey used to talk about her grandfather Elijah Griffin who was a “mountain doctor.” I remember her talking about boiling blackberry root and willow bark, among other things. In fact, I have a Union soldier’s pension that related he went to Griffin for an herbal cure when local medicine couldn’t help him.
Doctors everywhere were at a loss as to what to recommend to their patients. Many physicians urged people to avoid crowded places and other people. Sound familiar?
Other suggested remedies included eating cinnamon, drinking wine, and drinking beef broth. Doctors also told people to keep their mouths and noses covered in public. At one point, the use of aspirin was blamed for causing the pandemic, when it might have helped those infected. What’s in Willow bark? Aspirin!
According to a review published in the Journal of Public Health Reports, “Americans were offered similar advice about how to avoid getting infected. They were advised not to shake hands with others, to stay indoors, to avoid touching library books and to wear masks. Schools and theaters closed, and the New York City Department of Health strictly enforced a Sanitary Code amendment that made spitting in the streets illegal.”
Because of WWI, many doctors had been drafted to care for soldiers on bases in the U.S. as well as in the field. This left many communities without a doctor. Many communities were faced with the tried and true handed down herbal remedies or nothing at all.
I went in search of the Spanish Flu in Greeneville newspapers. What I found was mostly references to just the “flu.” In the section “News of Greene County” in The Greeneville Sun dated Jan. 30, 1919, under community headlines is case after case of locals suffering with the flu.
Afton reported, “The flu is improving at this place. We were so glad to see so many in Sunday School.” Pleasant Hill reported, “The death angel visited the home of Rev. and Mrs. Brown Saturday and claimed a son.” Baileyton reported, “Mr. Ray Brown has had a severe attack of the flu. He does not seem to be improving very much.” Chuckey reported, “Charley Smith and little daughter Pauline are very sick of the flu. There seems to be but little hope for their recovery.” The column concludes, “There is scarcely a family in the community that has escaped the flu.”
Sinking Springs reported, “Minnis Bible is reported to be in critical condition. He has the flu combined with other complications. We learn of the death of Mrs. John T. Neas, near St. James. It seems the Spanish Influenza will go the entire round before it abates; family after family are stricken in this locality with malady.”
While the community was reporting many cases of flu, Greeneville only reported “Mr. W. E. Payne has the flu.”
The Jan. 23, 1919, Sun reported, “Sulfur Springs school will reopen after having been closed a few days on account of the flu.”
An ad for Central Drug Stores 1 and 2 in Greeneville advised, “During the recent epidemic of ‘flu.’ Physicians in general strongly recommended as a preventative measure the use of something to keep the liver active and tone up the body to a healthy condition in order to help throw off the ‘flu’ germ.” They were selling a product called “KALO,” a laxative.
The thinking of Dr. Tim here is that a laxative is the last thing people needed to be buying. They were already dehydrated, so why make it worse? Blackberry root had the opposite effect, thwarting diarrhea. Beef broth would keep the liver active and provide nourishment along with rehydrating the body. The folks using the old home remedy likely fared somewhat better.
The Jan. 9 Greeneville Sun said, “Now when the flu is all around us again, won’t we each and all try to help keep the children in school unless impossible to send them. Now is a hard time on the teacher, so do your duty and send them in.” This is puzzling, a flu epidemic and they want the kids in school? Take it to your neighbors and the teacher. Oh, yes, make sure you give them their dose of KALO laxative before sending them out the door.
In this issue, Central Drug was again advertising another product, “Millers Antiseptic Oil (Known as Snake Oil).” I was surprised they actually called it “snake oil” in the ad. We have all heard the “Snake oil salesman” stories. It said, “Many are finding relief from influenza, colds, sore throat, and perhaps preventing pneumonia.” I am not surprised these “remedies” would sell given that medical professionals knew little themselves. People were grasping at straws, and they still do. Look at all those counters in drug stores with products to help relieve about any malaise. Then you have the health food stores and their many untested products. We have our old folk remedies, and many of them actually work. They require some work and a bit of faith, so not many people use them anymore. It’s too easy to go to the doctor or emergency room. That is why we have become a “drugged” society.
I remember when I was a youngster and had the flu my Mom would put me to bed and throw several layers of covers over me. She would say “We have to break that fever.” That is something we don’t hear anymore. She would bring me hot tea to drink and hot beef broth. Both made me hotter and sweat more. Eventually the fever would break and all would be well again. Nowadays we just try to drug the fever away.
Since 1918, the world has experienced three additional pandemics in 1957, 1968, and most recently in 2009. These subsequent pandemics were less severe and caused considerably lower mortality rates than the 1918 pandemic.
While we were not around for the Spanish flu pandemic, lasting from 1918 to 1920, we did experience the Swine Flu in 2009. It lasted from January 2009 until abating in August 2010. The two pandemics both involved the H1N1 influenza virus.
In 2018, researchers at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) wanted to study the 1918 Spanish Flu virus and went as far as digging up bodies buried in the frozen tundra in Alaska. Although the bodies were well preserved in their frozen state, the virus had not survived. Not deterred, they went back later and found one set of frozen lungs that did contain the live virus. In the meantime, a frozen 1918 sample of a lung from a soldier at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, turned up with live virus.
I have read the CDC reports and the articles that explain why they would want to study 100-year-old viruses. A virus tends to mutate and change itself. Sometimes they get weaker, sometimes stronger. That is why scientists have never found a cure to end the common cold.
Influenza vaccines did not exist in 1918, and even antibiotics had not been developed yet. Penicillin was not discovered until 1928. Likewise, no flu antiviral drugs were available. Critical care measures, such as intensive care support and mechanical ventilation, also were not available in 1918. Doctors were left with few treatment options other than supportive care. In fact, doctors didn’t know influenza viruses existed. Many health experts at the time thought the 1918 pandemic was caused by a bacterium called Hemophilus influenzae. That is why the Greeneville drug store was selling laxatives and “snake oil.”
Those scientists studying the many strains of viruses are in fact trying to head off modern pandemics. I think the 2020 coronavirus caught them with their pants down. There are now countries developing or that have developed viruses as weapons. What happens if we have a major catastrophe that releases all these stored viruses and who knows what else? If most of humanity is wiped out, is the rest doomed by rampant released viruses and manmade diseases?
Maybe during this slowdown, I have been watching too much TV, or have had too much free time on my hands. It seems with the recent events we can’t help but take in the doom and gloom possibilities that could affect us.
Speaking of doomsday, I saw on 60 Minutes once and on the History Channel, there is a cave in Colorado in which have been stored seeds from plants all over the world. The idea is if there is an event that wipes out everything, the earth’s plant population can be restored. So here is my question. This storage is miles underground and the doors are said to be resistant to megatons of TNT. If all plant life is destroyed, all human life will be wiped out too. So, who is going out there to get the seeds and plant them? If it’s so bomb proof, how is anyone going to get in? It requires a series of codes. Who knows them? How does one find this cave?
My other question is, according to the History Channel program Ancient Aliens there is a capsule out in space somewhere floating around with seeds and DNA samples of earth animals. It is out there in case the earth is destroyed; survivors can find a suitable planet to repopulate. How would I get out in space, find the capsule, and then find a life supporting planet? How does one recreate animals from DNA? Just some things to contemplate while we are self-isolating.
I’m not going to worry about that too much, but since we are hunkering down at home, I’ll just dig some blackberry root, drink some broth, throw a couple extra blankets on the bed and sweat it out. There is an 1854 Greeneville newspaper ad for “Carter’s Spanish Mixture — A great purifier of the blood — Not A Particle of Mercury in it.” Maybe a good stiff dose of that stuff would help if the flu comes a-calling.
This situation is real, and we have likely not seen the worst of it yet. Be careful and listen to what our experts tell us. The life you save could be your own. This too shall pass.